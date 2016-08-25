Glances (All in One Place) – Advanced Real Time System Performance Monitoring Tool for Linux
Glances is a cross-platform curses-based system monitoring tool written in Python.
It uses the psutil library to retrieve information from your system.
It’s accommodating all in one place, It shows a maximum information in a minimal space through curses or a web-based interface.
The information dynamically adapts depending on the size of the user interface.
This is a best alternative to top/htop utility on GNU/Linux.
Glances is capable to monitor CPU usage, Memory usage, Swap usage, System Load Average, Process list, Network interface, Disk I/O, Raid, Sensors (CPU temperature), Battery, Filesystem Usage, Docker, Monitor, Alert, System info, Uptime, etc.,.
It can also work in client/server mode. Remote monitoring could be done via terminal.
Alternatively, you can monitor system performance through the built-in web user interface, and through the mobile interface.
You can export all system statistics to CSV, StatsD, InfluxDB, ElasticSearch or even RabbitMQ.
Glances also provides a dedicated Grafana dashboard.
By default the view limitations are configured as follows (careful= 50, alert= 70 and critical= 90) and you can adjust according to your requirements. The glances configuration file is located in
/etc/glances/glances.conf.
Glances Color Codes:
- GREEN : Ok
- BLUE : Careful
- VIOLET : Warning
- RED : Critical
Method-1: How to Install Glances on Linux Using the Glances Auto Installation Script
You can easily install the Glances using the Glances Auto Installation Script that supports all modern Linux distributions. This will automatically install all the dependencies required by the Glances. To do so, shoot the command below on your terminal.
Run the following command to install Glances using the curl command.
# curl -L https://bit.ly/glances | /bin/bash
Run the following command to install Glances using the wget command.
# wget -O- https://bit.ly/glances | /bin/bash
Method-2: How to Install Glances on Linux Using PIP Command
Glances is on PyPI, so you can easily install through pip. The pip package manager is a modern python module bundled with setuptools, it’s one of the recommended tool for installing Python packages in Linux.
Install Glances using pip.
# pip install glances
Install the following libraries in order to use optional features (like the Web interface, export module,ext):
# pip install glances[all] or # pip install 'glances[action,browser,cloud,cpuinfo,docker,export,folders,gpu,graph,ip,raid,snmp,web,wifi]'
Run the following commands to upgrade Glances and all its dependencies to the latest versions:
# pip install --upgrade glances # pip install --upgrade psutil # pip install --upgrade glances[all]
Method-3: How to Install the Glances on Linux From the Distribution Repository
Alternatively, using the Distribution Package Manager, you can install the Glances from the official repository on Linux distribution such as Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Fedora, Centos, Arch Linux, Manjaro and FreeBSD.
For
Fedora system, use DNF Command to install glances.
$ sudo dnf install glances
For
Debian/Ubuntu systems, use APT-GET Command or APT Command to install glances.
$ sudo apt install glances
For
Arch Linux based systems, use Pacman Command to install glances.
$ sudo pacman -S glances
For
RHEL/CentOS systems, use YUM Command to install glances.
$ sudo yum install glances
For
openSUSE Leap system, use Zypper Command to install glances.
$ sudo zypper install glances
For FreeBSD
# pkg install py27-glances
How to Launch the Glances
Run the following command to launch the glances in a standalone mode.
# glances
For the Web server mode, run the below command and enter the URL http://
# glances -w &
Glances Options
Glances is offering several command line options, see the list below.
aSort processes automatically
bBytes or bits for network I/O
cSort processes by CPU%
lShow/hide alert logs
mSort processes by MEM%
wDelete warning alerts
uSort processes by USER
xDelete warning and critical alerts
pSort processes by name
1Global CPU or per-CPU stats
iSort processes by I/O rate
IShow/hide IP module
tSort processes by TIME
DEnable/disable Docker stats
dShow/hide disk I/O stats
TView network I/O as combination
fShow/hide filesystem stats
UView cumulative network I/O
nShow/hide network stats
FShow filesystem free space
sShow/hide sensors stats
gGenerate graphs for current history
2Show/hide left sidebar
rReset history
zEnable/disable processes stats
hShow/hide this help screen
3Enable/disable quick look plugin
BCount/rate for Disk I/O
eEnable/disable top extended stats
5Show/hide top menu (QL, CPU, MEM, SWAP and LOAD)
/Enable/disable short processes name
0Enable/disable Irix process CPU
qQuit (Esc and Ctrl-C also work)
Enjoy…)