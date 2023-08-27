How to Configure Network Bonding or Teaming on RHEL

Bonding is a Linux kernel feature that allows multiple network interfaces (such as ens192, ens224) to be aggregated into a single virtual network interface called channel bonding (bond0). It increases the throughput and provide redundancy.

Network bonding supports 7 modes and you can configure it based on your requirements. Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP – Mode 4 (802.3ad)) mode is widely used because it supports link aggregation and redundancy.

In this article, we will learn how to configure NIC or network bonding in RHEL system.

Prerequisites for LACP Bonding:

The Network team need to enable LACP (802.3ad) on the Network switch ports to aggregate the links.

A Linux system should have two interfaces.

If it’s a physical server, we recommend configuring bonding between the On-Board and PCI interfaces to avoid a single point of failure on the network card on the host side.

Bonding Module

Check if the bonding module is already loaded on your Linux system using the lsmod command.

lsmod | grep -i bonding bonding 12451 0

It would have loaded by default. Otherwise, load it using the modprobe command.

modprobe bonding

Creating Bond Interface

Create a bond interface file 'ifcfg-bond0' under the directory '/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/' . You may need to change the following values like IP, MASK and GATEWAY according to your Network.

vi /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-bond0 TYPE=Bond DEVICE=bond0 NAME=bond0 BONDING_MASTER=yes BOOTPROTO=none ONBOOT=yes IPADDR=192.168.1.100 NETMASK=255.255.255.0 GATEWAY=192.168.1.1 BONDING_OPTS="mode=4 miimon=100 lacp_rate=1"

Parameter Description BONDING_MASTER=yes It indicates that the device is a bonding master device. mode=4 Bonding mode – IEEE 802.3ad Dynamic link aggregation (LACP). miimon=100 It specifies the MII link monitoring frequency in milliseconds, which determines how often the link state of each slave is inspected for link failures. A value of zero disables MII link monitoring. A value of 100 is a good starting point. lacp_rate=1 An option that specifies the rate in which we’ll ask our link partner to send LACPDUs every 1 second. The default is slow, which is 0 ‘ZERO’.

Configuring First Slave Interface

Modify the first slave that you want to bring into bonding. Please use the correct interface name as per your environment.

vi /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens192 TYPE=Ethernet BOOTPROTO=none DEVICE=ens192 ONBOOT=yes MASTER=bond0 SLAVE=yes

Configuring Second Slave Interface

Modify the second slave that you want to bring into bonding. Please use the correct interface name as per your environment.

vi /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-ens224 TYPE=Ethernet BOOTPROTO=none DEVICE=ens224 ONBOOT=yes MASTER=bond0 SLAVE=yes

Restarting network services

Restart the network services to enable the bonding interface.

systemctl restart network

Verify bonding Configuration

Use the ip command to check the binding interface and its slave interfaces. Yes, Bond0 is up and running now.

Viewing Bonding Interface Status

Check the following file to see detailed information of bonding interface and their slave interfaces. The output looks good and we can see Bonding Mode, MII Status, MII Polling Interval, LACP rate, Number of Ports, etc,.

cat /proc/net/bonding/bond0 Ethernet Channel Bonding Driver: v3.7.1 (April 27, 2011) Bonding Mode: IEEE 802.3ad Dynamic link aggregation Transmit Hash Policy: layer (0) MII Status: up MII Polling Interval (ms): 100 Up Delay (ms): 0 Down Delay (ms): 0 802.3ad info LACP rate: fast Min links: 0 Aggregator selection policy (ad_select): stable System priority: 65535 System MAC address: c8:5b:76:4d:d4:5c Active Aggregator Info: Aggregator ID: 1 Number of ports: 2 Actor Key: 15 Partner Key: 32773 Partner Mac Address: e4:a7:a0:32:fc:e9 Slave Interface: ens192 MII Status: up Speed: 10000 Mbps Duplex: full Link Failure Count: 0 Permanent HW addr: c8:5b:76:4d:d4:5c Slave queue ID: 0 Aggregator ID: 1 Actor Churn State: none Partner Churn State: none Actor Churned State: 0 Partner Churned State: 0 details actor lacp pdu: system priority: 65535 system mac address: c8:5b:76:4d:d4:5c port key: 15 port priority: 255 port number: 1 port state: 63 details Partner lacp pdu: system priority: 32667 system mac address: e4:a7:a0:32:fc:e9 oper key: 32773 port priority: 32768 port number: 290 port state: 61 Slave Interface: ens224 MII Status: up Speed: 10000 Mbps Duplex: full Link Failure Count: 0 Permanent HW addr: e4:a7:a0:32:fc:e9 Slave queue ID: 0 Aggregator ID: 1 Actor Churn State: none Partner Churn State: none Actor Churned State: 0 Partner Churned State: 0 details actor lacp pdu: system priority: 65535 system mac address: e4:a7:a0:32:fc:e9 port key: 15 port priority: 255 port number: 2 port state: 63 details Partner lacp pdu: system priority: 32667 system mac address: c8:5b:76:4d:d4:5c oper key: 32773 port priority: 32768 port number: 16674 port state: 61

Fault Tolerance/Redundancy Testing

To test fault tolerance and link speed, you can bring down one interface at a time and check whether the server is still reachable or not.

Test Case-1: To check link speed use the ethtool command when both the Slave Interfaces are up and running.

To check link speed use the when both the Slave Interfaces are up and running. Test Case-2: Bring down First Slave interface and try access the system.

Bring down First Slave interface and try access the system. Test Case-3: Bring down Second Slave interface and try access the system.

Test Case-1:

To check the connection speed, run: Yes, I can see 20 Gbps speed on Bond0 as each slave supports 10 Gbps.

ethtool bond0 Settings for bond0: Supported ports: [ ] Supported link modes: Not reported Supported pause frame use: No Supports auto-negotiation: No Supported FEC modes: Not reported Advertised link modes: Not reported Advertised pause frame use: No Advertised auto-negotiation: No Advertised FEC modes: Not reported Speed: 20000Mb/s Duplex: Full Port: Other PHYAD: 0 Transceiver: internal Auto-negotiation: off Link detected: yes

Test Case-2:

Let’s bring down the First Slave interface.

ifdown ens192

Device 'ens192' successfully disconnected.

Try accessing the system via ssh. Yes, it’s accessible now.

Now you can see only 10 Gbps speed on bond0 as one of the slave interface is already down.

ethtool bond0 | grep -i speed Speed: 10000Mb/s

Now, check bonding interface status again. It shows only one active Slave interface.

cat /proc/net/bonding/bond0

Test Case-3:

Let’s bring down the Second Slave interface and perform the same test as #Test Case-2:

ifdown ens224

Device 'ens224' successfully disconnected.

Final Thoughts

I hope you learned how to configure LACP bonding on RHEL.

In this tutorial, we have shown you one of the easiest ways to configure Network Bonding or NIC Teaming on a RHEL system.

If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to comment below.