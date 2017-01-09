Emerald – Simple, Clean and Fresh Icon Theme For Linux

Emerald icon theme based on Breeze icon theme, it looks Simple, Clean and Fresh. It comes with two variants Emerald light & Emerald dark. So it suites for dark & light GTK themes.

It contains more than 6000+ icons for applications, folders, mime-types & others. It is compatible with most of the Linux desktop environments such as Unity, Gnome, KDE, Cinnamon, Mate, Lxde, and others.

Install Emerald Icon Theme on Linux

Just clone the developer github repository and run the Emerald-installer.sh script to install Emerald- Icon Theme.

$ cd /opt $ sudo git clone https://github.com/vinceliuice/emerald-icon-theme $ cd emerald-icon-theme $ sudo ./Emerald-installer.sh

Just follow the instruction to install Emmerald icon theme on Linux desktop.

$ sudo ./Emerald-installer.sh [sudo] password for magi: +----------------------------------------------+ | Emerald con Theme Installer Script | +----------------------------------------------+ What you want to do: (I)nstall, (R)emove : I Emerald Gtk Theme will be installed in: /usr/share/icons It will be available to all users. Do you want to continue? (Y)es, (N)o : Y Installing Emerald... Installation complete! Do you want to set the theme now? (Y)es, (N)o : Y +------------------------------------------------------------------+ (1) Emerald (2) Emerald-Dark +------------------------------------------------------------------+ 1 Setting Emerald... Done!

Emerald Icon Theme Screenshot tour

I have included few screenshots for reference.





Enjoy…)