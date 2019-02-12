How To Check CPU, Memory And Swap Utilization Percentage In Linux?

There is a lot of commands and options are available in Linux to check memory utilization but i don’t see much information to check about memory utilization percentage.

Most of the times we are checking memory utilization alone and we won’t think about how much percentage is used.

This tutorial will help you to identify the memory utilization when you are facing high memory utilization frequently in Linux server.

But the same time, you won’t be getting the clear utilization if you are using free -m or free -g .

These format commands fall under Linux advanced commands. It will be very useful for Linux Experts and Middle Level Linux Users.

Method-1: How To Check Memory Utilization Percentage In Linux?

We can use the following combination of commands to get this done. In this method, we are using combination of free and awk command to get the memory utilization percentage.

For Memory Utilization Percentage without Percent Symbol:

$ free -t | awk 'NR == 2 {print "Current Memory Utilization is : " $3/$2*100}' or $ free -t | awk 'FNR == 2 {print "Current Memory Utilization is : " $3/$2*100}' Current Memory Utilization is : 20.4194

For Swap Utilization Percentage without Percent Symbol:

$ free -t | awk 'NR == 3 {print "Current Swap Utilization is : " $3/$2*100}' or $ free -t | awk 'FNR == 3 {print "Current Swap Utilization is : " $3/$2*100}' Current Swap Utilization is : 0

For Memory Utilization Percentage with Percent Symbol and two decimal places:

$ free -t | awk 'NR == 2 {printf("Current Memory Utilization is : %.2f%"), $3/$2*100}' or $ free -t | awk 'FNR == 2 {printf("Current Memory Utilization is : %.2f%"), $3/$2*100}' Current Memory Utilization is : 20.42%

For Swap Utilization Percentage with Percent Symbol and two decimal places:

$ free -t | awk 'NR == 3 {printf("Current Swap Utilization is : %.2f%"), $3/$2*100}' or $ free -t | awk 'FNR == 3 {printf("Current Swap Utilization is : %.2f%"), $3/$2*100}' Current Swap Utilization is : 0.00%

free command output for better clarification:

$ free total used free shared buff/cache available Mem: 15867 3730 9868 1189 2269 10640 Swap: 17454 0 17454 Total: 33322 3730 27322

Details are follow:

free: free is a standard command to check memory utilization in Linux.

free is a standard command to check memory utilization in Linux. awk: awk is a powerful command which is specialized for textual data manipulation.

awk is a powerful command which is specialized for textual data manipulation. FNR == 2: It gives the total number of records for each input file. Basically it’s used to select the given line (Here, it chooses the line number 2).

It gives the total number of records for each input file. Basically it’s used to select the given line (Here, it chooses the line number 2). NR == 2: It gives the total number of records processed. Basically it’s used to filter the given line (Here, it chooses the line number 2)..

It gives the total number of records processed. Basically it’s used to filter the given line (Here, it chooses the line number 2).. $3/$2*100: It divides column 2 with column 3 and it’s multiply the results with 100.

It divides column 2 with column 3 and it’s multiply the results with 100. printf: It used to format and print data.

It used to format and print data. %.2f%: By default it prints floating point numbers with 6 decimal places. Use the following format to limit a decimal places.

Method-2: How To Check Memory Utilization Percentage In Linux?

We can use the following combination of commands to get this done. In this method, we are using combination of free, grep and awk command to get the memory utilization percentage.

For Memory Utilization Percentage without Percent Symbol:

$ free -t | grep Mem | awk '{print "Current Memory Utilization is : " $3/$2*100}' Current Memory Utilization is : 20.4228

For Swap Utilization Percentage without Percent Symbol:

$ free -t | grep Swap | awk '{print "Current Swap Utilization is : " $3/$2*100}' Current Swap Utilization is : 0

For Memory Utilization Percentage with Percent Symbol and two decimal places:

$ free -t | grep Mem | awk '{printf("Current Memory Utilization is : %.2f%"), $3/$2*100}' Current Memory Utilization is : 20.43%

For Swap Utilization Percentage with Percent Symbol and two decimal places:

$ free -t | grep Swap | awk '{printf("Current Swap Utilization is : %.2f%"), $3/$2*100}' Current Swap Utilization is : 0.00%

Method-1: How To Check CPU Utilization Percentage In Linux?

We can use the following combination of commands to get this done. In this method, we are using combination of top, print and awk command to get the CPU utilization percentage.

If it shows multiple CPU in the output then you need to use the following method.

$ top -b -n1 | grep ^%Cpu %Cpu0 : 5.3 us, 0.0 sy, 0.0 ni, 94.7 id, 0.0 wa, 0.0 hi, 0.0 si, 0.0 st %Cpu1 : 0.0 us, 0.0 sy, 0.0 ni,100.0 id, 0.0 wa, 0.0 hi, 0.0 si, 0.0 st %Cpu2 : 0.0 us, 0.0 sy, 0.0 ni, 94.7 id, 0.0 wa, 0.0 hi, 5.3 si, 0.0 st %Cpu3 : 5.3 us, 0.0 sy, 0.0 ni, 94.7 id, 0.0 wa, 0.0 hi, 0.0 si, 0.0 st %Cpu4 : 10.5 us, 15.8 sy, 0.0 ni, 73.7 id, 0.0 wa, 0.0 hi, 0.0 si, 0.0 st %Cpu5 : 0.0 us, 5.0 sy, 0.0 ni, 95.0 id, 0.0 wa, 0.0 hi, 0.0 si, 0.0 st %Cpu6 : 5.3 us, 0.0 sy, 0.0 ni, 94.7 id, 0.0 wa, 0.0 hi, 0.0 si, 0.0 st %Cpu7 : 5.3 us, 0.0 sy, 0.0 ni, 94.7 id, 0.0 wa, 0.0 hi, 0.0 si, 0.0 st

For CPU Utilization Percentage without Percent Symbol:

$ top -b -n1 | grep ^%Cpu | awk '{cpu+=$9}END{print "Current CPU Utilization is : " 100-cpu/NR}' Current CPU Utilization is : 21.05

For CPU Utilization Percentage with Percent Symbol and two decimal places:

$ top -b -n1 | grep ^%Cpu | awk '{cpu+=$9}END{printf("Current CPU Utilization is : %.2f%"), 100-cpu/NR}' Current CPU Utilization is : 14.81%

Method-2: How To Check CPU Utilization Percentage In Linux?

We can use the following combination of commands to get this done. In this method, we are using combination of top, print/printf and awk command to get the CPU utilization percentage.

If it shows all together CPU(s) in the single output then you need to use the following method.

$ top -b -n1 | grep ^%Cpu %Cpu(s): 15.3 us, 7.2 sy, 0.8 ni, 69.0 id, 6.7 wa, 0.0 hi, 1.0 si, 0.0 st

For CPU Utilization Percentage without Percent Symbol:

$ top -b -n1 | grep ^%Cpu | awk '{print "Current CPU Utilization is : " 100-$8}' Current CPU Utilization is : 5.6

For CPU Utilization Percentage with Percent Symbol and two decimal places:

$ top -b -n1 | grep ^%Cpu | awk '{printf("Current CPU Utilization is : %.2f%"), 100-$8}' Current CPU Utilization is : 5.40%

