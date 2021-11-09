How to find the CPU information in HP-UX

Finding hardware information on HPUX is always easy when you use the right commands.

In this guide, we will show you how to check the CPU details of the server such as sockets, cores and logical processors.

The following commands are not limited to show only CPU information and shows most of the hardware information about the HP-UX server.

1) machinfo command

The machinfo command prints useful information about the machine hardware information. The output includes information about processors, firmware revisions, and amount of memory on the system.

The output and format can change based on product updates, os version, hardware platform or system configuration.

machinfo CPU info: Intel(R) Itanium 2 9100 series processor (1.67 GHz, 18 MB) 2 cores, 4 logical processors per socket 666 MT/s bus, CPU version A1 Active processor count: 2 sockets 4 cores (2 per socket) 8 logical processors (4 per socket) LCPU attribute is enabled Memory: 8160 MB (7.97 GB) Firmware info: Firmware revision: 04.11 FP SWA driver revision: 1.18 IPMI is supported on this system. BMC firmware revision: 5.25 Platform info: Model: "ia64 hp server rx3600" Machine ID number: xxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxx Machine serial number: xxxxxxxxxx OS info: Nodename: hpuxtest Release: HP-UX B.11.31 Version: U (unlimited-user license) Machine: ia64 ID Number: xxxxxxxxxx vmunix _release_version: @(#) $Revision: vmunix: B.11.31_LR FLAVOR=perf

2) print_manifest utility

The print_manifest utility prints a system manifest, which includes information on hardware and software installed and configured on the system.

This command is bundled with the Ignite-UX package, so you can use this command if you already have Ignition installed on your server.

It displays the following system information such as server model, processor info, Storage devices, I/O Interfaces, Installed Software, LVM & JFS File System Configuration, Disk layout, File System layout, Swap configuration, Kernel Configuration, hostname, IP address, subnet mask, gateway IP and DNS inforation.

print_manifest System Information Your Hewlett-Packard computer has software installed and configured as follows. The system was created September 15, 2008, 10:23:18 EDT. It was created with Ignite-UX revision C.7.5.142. ------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: You should retain this information for future reference. ------------------------------------------------------------- Serial number: xxxxxxxxxx Order number: xxxxxxxxxx-xxx-xxxx System Hardware Model: ia64 hp server rx3600 Main Memory: 8160 MB Processors: 8 Intel(R) Itanium 2 9100 series processor (1.67 GHz, 18 MB) 2 cores, 4 logical processors per socket 666 MT/s bus, CPU version A1 Active processor count: 2 sockets 4 cores (2 per socket) 8 logical processors (4 per socket) LCPU attribute is enabled OS mode: 64 bit

3) cstm tool

The cstm tool is part of the Support Tool Manager (STM). It displays the detailed information about each processor on the system.

echo "selclass qualifier cpu;infolog" | cstm > /tmp/cpuinfo

Now, view the output from the file.

cat /tmp/cpuinfo Running Command File (/usr/sbin/stm/ui/config/.stmrc). -- Information -- Support Tools Manager Version A.63.00 Product Number xxxxxxx (C) Copyright Hewlett Packard Co. 1995-2009 All Rights Reserved Use of this program is subject to the licensing restrictions described in "Help-->On Version". HP shall not be liable for any damages resulting from misuse or unauthorized use of this program. cstm>selclass qualifier cpu;infolog -- Converting multiple raw log files to text. -- Preparing the Information Tool Log for each selected device... .... hpuxtest : 192.164.1.51 .... -- Information Tool Log for CPU on path 128 -- Log creation time: Tue May 15 13:21:35 2021 Hardware path: 128 Product ID: CPU Module Type: 0 Hardware Model: 0x889 Software Model: 0x4 Hardware Revision: 0 Software Revision: 0 Hardware ID: 0 Software ID: xxxxxxxxxx Boot ID: 0x2 Software Option: 0x91 Processor Number: 0 Path: 128 Hard Physical Address: 0xfffffffffe780000 Soft Physical Address: 0 Slot Number: 0 Software Capability: 0x100000f0 PDC Firmware Revision: 46.34 IODC Revision: 0 Instruction Cache [Kbyte]: 768 Processor Speed: N/A Processor State: CPU Present Configured Monarch: Yes Active: Yes Data Cache [Kbyte]: 768 Instruction TLB [entry]: 240 Processor Chip Revisions: 3.2 Data TLB Size [entry]: 240 2nd Level Cache Size:[KB] 32768 Serial Number: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx ----------------- Processor 0 HPMC Information - PDC Version: 46.34 ------ * * * No valid timestamp * * * No HPMC chassis codes logged General Registers 0 - 31 00-03 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 04-07 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 08-11 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 12-15 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 16-19 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 20-23 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 24-27 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 28-31 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 Control Registers 0 - 31 00-03 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 04-07 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 08-11 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 12-15 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 16-19 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 20-23 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 24-27 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 28-31 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 Space Registers 0 - 7 00-03 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 04-07 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 IIA Space (back entry) = 0x0000000000000000 IIA Offset (back entry) = 0x0000000000000000 Check Type = 0x00000000 Cpu State = 0x00000000 Cache Check = 0x00000000 TLB Check = 0x00000000 Bus Check = 0x00000000 Assists Check = 0x00000000 Assist State = 0x00000000 Path Info = 0x00000000 System Responder Address = 0x0000000000000000 System Requestor Address = 0x0000000000000000 Floating Point Registers 0 - 31 00-03 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 04-07 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 08-11 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 12-15 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 16-19 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 20-23 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 24-27 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 28-31 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 0000000000000000 PIM Revision = 0x0000000000000000 CPU ID = 0x0000000000000000 CPU Revision = 0x0000000000000000 Cpu Serial Number = 0x0000000000000000 Check Summary = 0x0000000000000000 SAL Timestamp = 0x0000000000000000 System Firmware Rev. = 0x0000000000000000 PDC Relocation Address = 0x0000000000000000 Available Memory = 0x0000000000000000 CPU Diagnose Register 2 = 0x0000000000000000 MIB_STAT = 0x0000000000000000 MIB_LOG1 = 0x0000000000000000 MIB_LOG2 = 0x0000000000000000 MIB_ECC_DATA = 0x0000000000000000 ICache Info = 0x0000000000000000 DCache Info = 0x0000000000000000 Sharedcache Info1 = 0x0000000000000000 Sharedcache Info2 = 0x0000000000000000 MIB_RSLOG1 = 0x0000000000000000 MIB_RSLOG2 = 0x0000000000000000 MIB_RQLOG = 0x0000000000000000 MIB_REQLOGa = 0x0000000000000000 MIB_REQLOGb = 0x0000000000000000 Reserved = 0x0000000000000000 Cache Repair Detail = 0x0000000000000000 PIM Detail Text: -------------- Memory Error Log Information -------------- No errors logged for this bus ------------ I/O Module Error Log Information ------------ No IO subsystem errors recorded FRU INFORMATION Module Revision ------ -------- PA 8800 CPU Module 3.2 PA 8800 CPU Module 3.2 Board Info! Format Version : 0x1 Language Code : 0x0 Mfg Date : Mfg Name : JABIL Product Name : rp3440 SYSTEM BOARD Serial Number : xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx Part Number : xxxxx-xxxxx Fru File Tp/Len : 0x1 Fru File : Revision : B Eng Date Code : 4643 Artwork Rev : D Fru Info :

Bonus Tips:

If you want to determine the number of CPUs on the system, you can use one of the following commands:

1) ioscan command

The ioscan command is one of the basic HP-UX command that used to scan or list hardware on the system. To find the list of processors, run:

ioscan -kfnC processor Class I H/W Path Driver S/W State H/W Type Description ======================================================================== processor 0 120 processor CLAIMED PROCESSOR Processor processor 1 121 processor CLAIMED PROCESSOR Processor processor 2 122 processor CLAIMED PROCESSOR Processor processor 3 123 processor CLAIMED PROCESSOR Processor processor 4 124 processor CLAIMED PROCESSOR Processor processor 5 125 processor CLAIMED PROCESSOR Processor processor 6 126 processor CLAIMED PROCESSOR Processor processor 7 127 processor CLAIMED PROCESSOR Processor

2) Using top command

The Unix Top command is the best and most well known command that everyone uses to monitor Linux system performance.

top System: hpuxtest Tue Aug 21 15:43:55 2021 Load averages: 0.04, 0.02, 0.01 185 processes: 130 sleeping, 55 running Cpu states: CPU LOAD USER NICE SYS IDLE BLOCK SWAIT INTR SSYS 0 0.01 0.2% 0.0% 0.0% 99.8% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1 0.03 0.2% 0.0% 0.0% 99.8% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 2 0.04 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 3 0.04 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 4 0.11 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 5 0.05 0.0% 0.0% 0.6% 99.4% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 6 0.01 0.0% 0.0% 0.2% 99.8% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 7 0.01 0.2% 0.0% 0.0% 99.8% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% --- ---- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- ----- avg 0.04 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%

3) Using sar command

The sar command stands for “System Activity Report”, which is used to collect, report or store system activity information.

sar -Mu 1 1 HP-UX hpuxtest B.11.31 U ia64 10/18/21 17:51:38 cpu %usr %sys %wio %idle 17:51:39 0 0 0 0 100 1 0 0 0 100 2 0 0 0 100 3 0 0 0 100 4 0 0 0 100 5 0 0 0 100 6 0 0 0 100 7 0 0 0 100 system 0 0 0 100

Final Thoughts

In this guide, we have described how to find CPU information on an HP-UX server using various commands.

If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to comment below.