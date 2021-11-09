HPUX / System Hardware Information

How to find the CPU information in HP-UX

by Magesh Maruthamuthu

Finding hardware information on HPUX is always easy when you use the right commands.

In this guide, we will show you how to check the CPU details of the server such as sockets, cores and logical processors.

The following commands are not limited to show only CPU information and shows most of the hardware information about the HP-UX server.

1) machinfo command

The machinfo command prints useful information about the machine hardware information. The output includes information about processors, firmware revisions, and amount of memory on the system.

The output and format can change based on product updates, os version, hardware platform or system configuration.

machinfo

CPU info:
   Intel(R) Itanium 2 9100 series processor (1.67 GHz, 18 MB)
   2 cores, 4 logical processors per socket
   666 MT/s bus, CPU version A1
          Active processor count:
          2 sockets
          4 cores (2 per socket)
          8 logical processors (4 per socket)
          LCPU attribute is enabled

Memory: 8160 MB (7.97 GB)

Firmware info:
   Firmware revision:  04.11
   FP SWA driver revision: 1.18
   IPMI is supported on this system.
   BMC firmware revision: 5.25

Platform info:
   Model:                  "ia64 hp server rx3600"
   Machine ID number:      xxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxx
   Machine serial number:  xxxxxxxxxx

OS info:
   Nodename:  hpuxtest
   Release:   HP-UX B.11.31
   Version:   U (unlimited-user license)
   Machine:   ia64
   ID Number: xxxxxxxxxx
   vmunix _release_version:
@(#) $Revision: vmunix:    B.11.31_LR FLAVOR=perf

2) print_manifest utility

The print_manifest utility prints a system manifest, which includes information on hardware and software installed and configured on the system.

This command is bundled with the Ignite-UX package, so you can use this command if you already have Ignition installed on your server.

It displays the following system information such as server model, processor info, Storage devices, I/O Interfaces, Installed Software, LVM & JFS File System Configuration, Disk layout, File System layout, Swap configuration, Kernel Configuration, hostname, IP address, subnet mask, gateway IP and DNS inforation.

print_manifest

System Information

    Your Hewlett-Packard computer has software installed and
    configured as follows.

    The system was created September 15, 2008, 10:23:18 EDT.
    It was created with Ignite-UX revision C.7.5.142.

-------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: You should retain this information for future reference.
-------------------------------------------------------------
    Serial number: xxxxxxxxxx
    Order number:  xxxxxxxxxx-xxx-xxxx

System Hardware

    Model:              ia64 hp server rx3600
    Main Memory:        8160 MB
    Processors:         8
        Intel(R) Itanium 2 9100 series processor (1.67 GHz, 18 MB)
        2 cores, 4 logical processors per socket
        666 MT/s bus, CPU version A1
               Active processor count:
               2 sockets
               4 cores (2 per socket)
               8 logical processors (4 per socket)
               LCPU attribute is enabled
    OS mode:            64 bit

3) cstm tool

The cstm tool is part of the Support Tool Manager (STM). It displays the detailed information about each processor on the system.

echo "selclass qualifier cpu;infolog" | cstm > /tmp/cpuinfo

Now, view the output from the file.

cat /tmp/cpuinfo

Running Command File (/usr/sbin/stm/ui/config/.stmrc).

-- Information --
Support Tools Manager

Version A.63.00

Product Number xxxxxxx

(C) Copyright Hewlett Packard Co. 1995-2009
All Rights Reserved

Use of this program is subject to the licensing restrictions described
in "Help-->On Version".  HP shall not be liable for any damages resulting
from misuse or unauthorized use of this program.

cstm>selclass qualifier cpu;infolog
-- Converting multiple raw log files to text. --
Preparing the Information Tool Log for each selected device...

.... hpuxtest  :  192.164.1.51 ....

-- Information Tool Log for CPU on path 128 --

Log creation time: Tue May  15 13:21:35 2021

Hardware path: 128

Product ID:                CPU          Module Type:              0
Hardware Model:            0x889        Software Model:           0x4
Hardware Revision:         0            Software Revision:        0
Hardware ID:               0            Software ID:              xxxxxxxxxx
Boot ID:                   0x2          Software Option:          0x91
Processor Number:          0            Path:                     128
Hard Physical Address:     0xfffffffffe780000     Soft Physical Address:    0

Slot Number:               0            Software Capability:      0x100000f0
PDC Firmware Revision:     46.34        IODC Revision:            0
Instruction Cache [Kbyte]: 768          Processor Speed:          N/A
Processor State:           CPU Present Configured
Monarch:                   Yes          Active:                   Yes
Data Cache        [Kbyte]: 768
Instruction TLB   [entry]: 240          Processor Chip Revisions: 3.2
Data TLB Size     [entry]: 240          2nd Level Cache Size:[KB] 32768
Serial Number:             xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

-----------------  Processor 0 HPMC Information - PDC Version: 46.34  ------

   * * * No valid timestamp * * *
       No HPMC chassis codes logged

General Registers 0 - 31
00-03  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
04-07  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
08-11  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
12-15  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
16-19  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
20-23  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
24-27  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
28-31  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000

Control Registers 0 - 31
00-03  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
04-07  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
08-11  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
12-15  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
16-19  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
20-23  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
24-27  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
28-31  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000

Space Registers 0 - 7
00-03  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
04-07  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000

IIA Space (back entry)       = 0x0000000000000000
IIA Offset (back entry)      = 0x0000000000000000
Check Type                   = 0x00000000
Cpu State                    = 0x00000000
Cache Check                  = 0x00000000
TLB Check                    = 0x00000000
Bus Check                    = 0x00000000
Assists Check                = 0x00000000

Assist State                 = 0x00000000
Path Info                    = 0x00000000
System Responder Address     = 0x0000000000000000
System Requestor Address     = 0x0000000000000000

Floating Point Registers 0 - 31
00-03  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
04-07  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
08-11  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
12-15  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
16-19  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
20-23  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
24-27  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000
28-31  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000  0000000000000000

PIM Revision                 = 0x0000000000000000
CPU ID                       = 0x0000000000000000
CPU Revision                 = 0x0000000000000000
Cpu Serial Number            = 0x0000000000000000
Check Summary                = 0x0000000000000000
SAL Timestamp                = 0x0000000000000000
System Firmware Rev.         = 0x0000000000000000
PDC Relocation Address       = 0x0000000000000000
Available Memory             = 0x0000000000000000
CPU Diagnose Register 2      = 0x0000000000000000
MIB_STAT                     = 0x0000000000000000
MIB_LOG1                     = 0x0000000000000000
MIB_LOG2                     = 0x0000000000000000
MIB_ECC_DATA                 = 0x0000000000000000
ICache Info                  = 0x0000000000000000
DCache Info                  = 0x0000000000000000
Sharedcache Info1            = 0x0000000000000000
Sharedcache Info2            = 0x0000000000000000
MIB_RSLOG1                   = 0x0000000000000000
MIB_RSLOG2                   = 0x0000000000000000
MIB_RQLOG                    = 0x0000000000000000
MIB_REQLOGa                  = 0x0000000000000000
MIB_REQLOGb                  = 0x0000000000000000

Reserved                     = 0x0000000000000000
Cache Repair Detail          = 0x0000000000000000

PIM Detail Text:

--------------  Memory Error Log Information  --------------

   No errors logged for this bus

------------  I/O Module Error Log Information  ------------

  No IO subsystem errors recorded

FRU INFORMATION

        Module              Revision
        ------              --------
        PA 8800 CPU Module  3.2
        PA 8800 CPU Module  3.2

Board Info!
  Format Version  : 0x1                   Language Code : 0x0
  Mfg Date        :                       Mfg Name      : JABIL
  Product Name    : rp3440 SYSTEM BOARD
  Serial Number   : xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
  Part Number     : xxxxx-xxxxx
  Fru File Tp/Len : 0x1  Fru File :
  Revision        : B         Eng Date Code : 4643
  Artwork Rev     : D   Fru Info :

Bonus Tips:

If you want to determine the number of CPUs on the system, you can use one of the following commands:

1) ioscan command

The ioscan command is one of the basic HP-UX command that used to scan or list hardware on the system. To find the list of processors, run:

ioscan -kfnC processor

Class       I  H/W Path  Driver    S/W State   H/W Type     Description
========================================================================
processor   0  120       processor   CLAIMED     PROCESSOR    Processor
processor   1  121       processor   CLAIMED     PROCESSOR    Processor
processor   2  122       processor   CLAIMED     PROCESSOR    Processor
processor   3  123       processor   CLAIMED     PROCESSOR    Processor
processor   4  124       processor   CLAIMED     PROCESSOR    Processor
processor   5  125       processor   CLAIMED     PROCESSOR    Processor
processor   6  126       processor   CLAIMED     PROCESSOR    Processor
processor   7  127       processor   CLAIMED     PROCESSOR    Processor

2) Using top command

The Unix Top command is the best and most well known command that everyone uses to monitor Linux system performance.

top

System: hpuxtest                                      Tue Aug  21 15:43:55 2021
Load averages: 0.04, 0.02, 0.01
185 processes: 130 sleeping, 55 running
Cpu states:
CPU   LOAD   USER   NICE    SYS   IDLE  BLOCK  SWAIT   INTR   SSYS
 0    0.01   0.2%   0.0%   0.0%  99.8%   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%
 1    0.03   0.2%   0.0%   0.0%  99.8%   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%
 2    0.04   0.0%   0.0%   0.0% 100.0%   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%
 3    0.04   0.0%   0.0%   0.0% 100.0%   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%
 4    0.11   0.0%   0.0%   0.0% 100.0%   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%
 5    0.05   0.0%   0.0%   0.6%  99.4%   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%
 6    0.01   0.0%   0.0%   0.2%  99.8%   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%
 7    0.01   0.2%   0.0%   0.0%  99.8%   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%
---   ----  -----  -----  -----  -----  -----  -----  -----  -----
avg   0.04   0.0%   0.0%   0.0% 100.0%   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%   0.0%

3) Using sar command

The sar command stands for “System Activity Report”, which is used to collect, report or store system activity information.

sar -Mu 1 1

HP-UX hpuxtest B.11.31 U ia64    10/18/21

17:51:38     cpu    %usr    %sys    %wio   %idle
17:51:39       0       0       0       0     100
               1       0       0       0     100
               2       0       0       0     100
               3       0       0       0     100
               4       0       0       0     100
               5       0       0       0     100
               6       0       0       0     100
               7       0       0       0     100
          system       0       0       0     100

Final Thoughts

In this guide, we have described how to find CPU information on an HP-UX server using various commands.

If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to comment below.

