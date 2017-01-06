inxi – A Great Tool to Check Hardware Information on Linux

One of the big challenge for Linux administrator to find, all the hardware information on the system. There are many command line utility is are available in Linux to get the hardware information but there will be a lack to get some of the information.

inxi is a nifty tool to check hardware information on Linux and offers wide range of option to get all the hardware information on Linux system that i never found in any other utility which are available in Linux. It was forked from the ancient and mindbendingly perverse yet ingenius infobash, by locsmif.

inxi is a script that quickly shows system hardware, CPU, drivers, Xorg, Desktop, Kernel, GCC version(s), Processes, RAM usage, and a wide variety of other useful information, also used for forum technical support & debugging tool.

Install inix on Linux

inxi is support all Linux distributions and never require latest dependencies, so no need to think about manual installation. Simply install inix from distribution official repository by using below commands.

[Install inxi on CentOS/RHEL] $ sudo yum install inxi [Install inix on Fedora] $ sudo dnf install inxi [Install inxi on Debian/Linux Mint/Ubuntu] $ sudo apt-get install inxi [Install inxi on openSUSE] $ sudo zypper in inxi [Install inxi on Mageia] $ sudo urpmi inxi [Install inxi on Arch based system] $ yaourt -S inxi

By default inxi output comes with colors which can be turned off by using -c followed by 0 (you can use 0-32) to get better visibility.

Print one line output with inix

Issue inxi command without any option to print the hardware information in one line like, CPU, kernel, architecture, uptime, memory, HDD, process & inxi version.

$ inxi -c 0 CPU~Dual core Intel Core i7-6700HQ (-MCP-) speed~2591 MHz (max) Kernel~4.8.0-32-generic x86_64 Up~50 min Mem~1609.9/1999.8MB HDD~42.9GB(17.6% used) Procs~197 Client~Shell inxi~2.3.1

Print basic system hardware

Issue inxi command with -b option wich will print basic system hardware information. I mean, it shows about System, Machine, CPU, Graphics, Network, Drives & Info.

$ inxi -b System: Host: daygeek Kernel: 4.8.0-32-generic x86_64 (64 bit) Desktop: Unity 7.5.0 Distro: Ubuntu 16.10 Machine: System: innotek (portable) product: VirtualBox v: 1.2 Mobo: Oracle model: VirtualBox v: 1.2 BIOS: innotek v: VirtualBox date: 12/01/2006 Battery BAT0: charge: 31.5 Wh 63.0% condition: 50.0/50.0 Wh (100%) CPU: Dual core Intel Core i7-6700HQ (-MCP-) speed: 2591 MHz (max) Graphics: Card: InnoTek Systemberatung VirtualBox Graphics Adapter Display Server: X.Org 1.18.4 drivers: (unloaded: fbdev,vesa) Resolution: [email protected] GLX Renderer: Gallium 0.4 on llvmpipe (LLVM 3.8, 256 bits) GLX Version: 3.0 Mesa 12.0.3 Network: Card: Intel 82540EM Gigabit Ethernet Controller driver: e1000 Drives: HDD Total Size: 42.9GB (17.6% used) Info: Processes: 197 Uptime: 50 min Memory: 1586.2/1999.8MB Client: Shell (bash) inxi: 2.3.1

System : Host Name, Kernel version, Architecture, Desktop & Distribution

Host Name, Kernel version, Architecture, Desktop & Distribution Machine : Motherboard & Bios information

Motherboard & Bios information CPU : Processor Name and core

Processor Name and core Graphics : Graphics card info

Graphics card info Network : Network card info

Network card info Drives : HDD size and used percent

HDD size and used percent Info : Total process count, Server Uptime, Memory total and used, inxi version

Show Audio/sound card information

Issue inxi command with -A which will show Audio/sound card information.

$ inxi -A Audio: Card Intel 82801AA AC'97 Audio Controller driver: snd_intel8x0 Sound: ALSA v: k4.8.0-32-generic

Show full CPU info

Issue inxi command with -C which will show full CPU information, including per CPU clock speed and CPU max speed (if available).

$ inxi -C CPU: Dual core Intel Core i7-6700HQ (-MCP-) cache: 6144 KB clock speeds: max: 2591 MHz 1: 2591 MHz 2: 2591 MHz

Show optical drive information

Issue inxi command with -d which will show optical drive data information, including all storage.

$ inxi -d Drives: HDD Total Size: 42.9GB (17.6% used) ID-1: /dev/sda model: VBOX_HARDDISK size: 42.9GB Optical: /dev/sr0 model: VBOX CD-ROM dev-links: cdrom,dvd Features: speed: 32x multisession: yes audio: yes dvd: yes rw: none