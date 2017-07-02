9 Methods To Check File System Type In Linux (Ext2, Ext3 or Ext4)

As we already knows, in Linux, everything is configured as a file. This includes not only text files, images and compiled programs, directories, partitions and hardware device drivers, etc,.

Each filesystem contains two control block, one holds information about that filesystem. The other blocks in the filesystem are inodes (Metadata), which contain information about individual files and directory (File name, File types, Permission, Owner name, Group name, Size, Time stamps, Deletion time, hard link and soft link, location, etc.,.)

Inode number also called as index number, it contains above parameters.

There are many Linux filesystem types available like ext, ext2, ext3, ext4, hpfs, iso9660, JFS, minix, msdos, ncpfs nfs, ntfs, proc, Reiserfs, smb, sysv, umsdos, vfat, XFS, xiafs, etc.,.

A week ago, we have added new hard drive to one of our client server and successfully mounted. While mounting a hard drive we need to mention the file system type which already present in system. I have tried few commands which i already know to get the details about the file system type. So, finally i decided to prepare this as an article to help others to easily find the filesystem type.

I did a small google search before posting this article to add more method which i don’t know. In this article we will show you, Nine ways to get a filesystem type in Linux.

Method-1 : Using df Command

df command stands Disk Filesystem that provides disk space usage information of your file systems. Use -T option with df command to get a filesystem type.

# df -khT Filesystem Type Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on /dev/sda3 ext4 99G 22G 73G 23% / tmpfs tmpfs 1.9G 0 1.9G 0% /dev/shm /dev/sda1 ext4 477M 128M 325M 29% /boot /dev/sda2 ext4 295G 166G 115G 60% /home /usr/tmpDSK ext3 3.6G 73M 3.4G 3% /tmp

Method-2 : Using mount Command

The mount command mounts a storage device or filesystem, making it accessible and attaching it to an existing directory structure.

# mount | grep "/dev" /dev/sda3 on / type ext4 (rw,usrjquota=quota.user,jqfmt=vfsv0) devpts on /dev/pts type devpts (rw,gid=5,mode=620) tmpfs on /dev/shm type tmpfs (rw,rootcontext="system_u:object_r:tmpfs_t:s0") /dev/sda1 on /boot type ext4 (rw) /dev/sda2 on /home type ext4 (rw,usrjquota=quota.user,jqfmt=vfsv0) /usr/tmpDSK on /tmp type ext3 (rw,noexec,nosuid,loop=/dev/loop0)

Method-3 : Get A Details From /etc/fstab File

Just print the /etc/fstab file on terminal to identify your Linux File System Type. It contains mount point name, fillesystem type, mount options.

# cat /etc/fstab UUID=24263d9b-96f1-4b4c-a4b1-e84a91af31d1 / ext4 usrjquota=quota.user,jqfmt=vfsv0 1 1 UUID=f21edf29-e9d2-45d0-a1bf-f7c0a6d6deab /boot ext4 defaults 1 2 UUID=7e87d2bd-af20-482f-a935-bebc5ef09dad /home ext4 usrjquota=quota.user,jqfmt=vfsv0 1 2 tmpfs /dev/shm tmpfs defaults 0 0 devpts /dev/pts devpts gid=5,mode=620 0 0 sysfs /sys sysfs defaults 0 0 proc /proc proc defaults 0 0 UUID=e9ac2ab4-56f2-48ad-a7aa-2aca8bd35c0a none swap sw 0 0 /usr/tmpDSK /tmp ext3 defaults,noauto 0 0

Method-4 : Using fsck Command

fsck is used to check and optionally repair one or more Linux filesystems. Use -N option with fsck to print the filesystem type information instead of filesystem check (Don’t execute and just show output).

# fsck -N /dev/sda1 fsck from util-linux-ng 2.17.2 [/sbin/fsck.ext4 (1) -- /boot] fsck.ext4 /dev/sda1 # fsck -N /dev/sda2 fsck from util-linux-ng 2.17.2 [/sbin/fsck.ext4 (1) -- /home] fsck.ext4 /dev/sda2 # fsck -N /dev/sda3 fsck from util-linux-ng 2.17.2 [/sbin/fsck.ext4 (1) -- /] fsck.ext4 /dev/sda3

Method-5 : Using file Command

file command used to determine file type. Use -s option with file to print the filesystem type information.

# file -sL /dev/sda1 /dev/sda1: Linux rev 1.0 ext4 filesystem data (needs journal recovery) (extents) (huge files) # file -sL /dev/sda2 /dev/sda2: Linux rev 1.0 ext4 filesystem data (needs journal recovery) (extents) (large files) (huge files) # file -sL /dev/sda3 /dev/sda3: Linux rev 1.0 ext4 filesystem data (needs journal recovery) (extents) (large files) (huge files)

Method-6 : Using parted Command

parted is a program to manipulate disk partitions. It supports multiple partition table formats, including MS-DOS and GPT. Use -l option to lists partition layout on all block devices.

# parted -l Model: Msft Virtual Disk (scsi) Disk /dev/sda: 429GB Sector size (logical/physical): 512B/4096B Partition Table: msdos Number Start End Size Type File system Flags 1 1049kB 525MB 524MB primary ext4 boot 2 525MB 322GB 321GB primary ext4 3 322GB 429GB 107GB primary ext4

Method-7 : Using lsblk Command

lsblk lists information about all available or the specified block devices. The lsblk command reads the sysfs filesystem and udev db to gather information.

# lsblk -f NAME FSTYPE LABEL UUID MOUNTPOINT loop0 ext3 2a681ef6-4566-4205-9446-4e56c53272e8 /tmp sda ├─sda1 ext4 f21edf29-e9d2-45d0-a1bf-f7c0a6d6deab /boot ├─sda2 ext4 7e87d2bd-af20-482f-a935-bebc5ef09dad /home └─sda3 ext4 24263d9b-96f1-4b4c-a4b1-e84a91af31d1 / sr0

Method-8 : Using blkid Command

The blkid program is the command-line interface that locate/print block device information (e.g. filesystem or swap).

# blkid /dev/sda1 /dev/sda1: UUID="f21edf29-e9d2-45d0-a1bf-f7c0a6d6deab" TYPE="ext4" # blkid /dev/sda2 /dev/sda2: UUID="7e87d2bd-af20-482f-a935-bebc5ef09dad" TYPE="ext4" # blkid /dev/sda3 /dev/sda3: UUID="24263d9b-96f1-4b4c-a4b1-e84a91af31d1" TYPE="ext4"

Method-9 : Using cfdisk Command

cfdisk is a curses-based program for partitioning any block device. It display or manipulate a disk partition table information.

# cfdisk Disk: /dev/sda Size: 40 GiB, 42949672960 bytes, 83886080 sectors Label: dos, identifier: 0x6ad96b19 Device Boot Start End Sectors Size Id Type >> /dev/sda1 * 2048 79691775 79689728 38G 83 Linux /dev/sda2 79693822 83884031 4190210 2G 5 Extended └─/dev/sda5 79693824 83884031 4190208 2G 82 Linux swap / Solaris ┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Partition type: Linux (83) │ │ Attributes: 80 │ │ Filesystem: ext4 │ │Filesystem UUID: a0ee5533-e698-4359-9ddf-9ccf8679b5ec │ │ Mountpoint: / (mounted) │ └────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ [Bootable] [ Delete ] [ Quit ] [ Type ] [ Help ] [ Write ] [ Dump ] Quit program without writing partition table