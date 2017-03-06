CoreFreq – A Powerful CPU monitoring Tool for Linux Systems

We have wrote many articles about CPU monitoring Tool in past. Today we are going to teach you about CoreFreq, is a powerful CPU monitoring software designed for the 64-bits Processors which i came to know recently.

CoreFreq is a CPU monitoring software designed for Intel 64-bits Processors and supported architectures are Atom, Core2, Nehalem, SandyBridge and superior, AMD Family 0F.

CoreFreq provides a framework to retrieve CPU data with a high degree of precision.

Core frequencies & ratios; SpeedStep (EIST), Turbo Boost, Hyper-Threading (HTT) and Base Clock

Performance counters including Time Stamp Counter (TSC), Unhalted Core Cycles (UCC), Unhalted Reference Cycles (URC)

Number of instructions per cycle or second, IPS, IPC, or CPI

CPU C-States C0 C1 C3 C6 C7 – C1E – Auto/UnDemotion of C1 C3

DTS Temperature and Tjunction Max, Thermal Monitoring TM1 TM2 state

Topology map including Caches for boostrap & application CPU

Processor features, brand & architecture strings

CoreFreq implements a Linux Kernel module which employs the followings.

asm code to keep as near as possible the readings of the performance counters;

per-CPU, implements slab data memory and high-resolution timer;

compliant with suspend / resume and CPU Hot-Plug;

a shared memory to protect kernel from the user-space part of the software;

atomic synchronization of threads to avoid mutexes and deadlock.

How to Install CoreFreq in Linux

Linux distributions doesn’t ship with CoreFreq packages by default and there is no official distribution packages too. So the only option to build from source.

Arch Linux users can install from AUR repository with help of yaourt or packer command.

$ yaourt -S corefreq-git or $ packer -S corefreq-git

First you have to install the prerequisite packages, in order to compile the program from source.

For CentOS/RHEL systems.

$ sudo yum groupinstall 'Development Tools'

$ sudo dnf groupinstall 'Development Tools' zypper install -t pattern devel_C_C++

For Debian based system.

$ sudo apt-get install build-essential dkms git libpthread-stubs0-dev

Clone the github repository then compile it by navigating to CoreFreq directory.

$ git clone https://github.com/cyring/CoreFreq.git $ cd CoreFreq $ make

Run the following command to load Linux kernel module from local directory

$ sudo insmod ./corefreqk.ko

Now, start the daemon in background.

sudo ./corefreqd &

Finally, start the client

$ ./corefreq-cli

Press F2 to display a usage menu for CoreFreq. Use Right & Left arrows to move over the menu tabs. Use Up & Down arrows to select a menu item, then hit Enter to bring the corresponding information.



Open a quick reference by hitting h and Hit F4 to close the utility.

Add -s option followed by corefreq command to print the system information.

$ ./corefreq-cli -s Processor [Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-6700HQ CPU @ 2.60GHz] |- Vendor ID [GenuineIntel] |- Signature [06_5E] |- Stepping [ 3] |- Architecture [Skylake/S] |- Online CPU [2/2] |- Base Clock [ 98] |- Ratio Boost: | Min Max 8C 7C 6C 5C 4C 3C 2C 1C | 26 26 - - - - 42 42 42 42 Instruction set: |- 3DNow!/Ext [N,N] AES [Y] AVX/AVX2 [Y/N] BMI1/BMI2 [N/N] |- CLFSH [Y] CMOV [Y] CMPXCH8 [Y] CMPXCH16 [Y] |- F16C [N] FPU [Y] FXSR [Y] LAHF/SAHF [Y] |- MMX/Ext [Y/N] MONITOR [N] MOVBE [Y] PCLMULDQ [Y] |- POPCNT [Y] RDRAND [Y] RDTSCP [Y] SEP [Y] |- SSE [Y] SSE2 [Y] SSE3 [Y] SSSE3 [Y] |- SSE4.1/4A [Y/N] SSE4.2 [Y] SYSCALL [Y] Features: |- 1 GB Pages Support 1GB-PAGES [Missing] |- 100 MHz multiplier Control 100MHzSteps [Missing] |- Advanced Configuration & Power Interface ACPI [Missing] |- Advanced Programmable Interrupt Controller APIC [Present] |- Core Multi-Processing CMP Legacy [Missing] |- L1 Data Cache Context ID CNXT-ID [Missing] |- Direct Cache Access DCA [Missing] |- Debugging Extension DE [Present] |- Debug Store & Precise Event Based Sampling DS, PEBS [Missing] |- CPL Qualified Debug Store DS-CPL [Missing] |- 64-Bit Debug Store DTES64 [Missing] |- Fast-String Operation Fast-Strings [Missing] |- Fused Multiply Add FMA|FMA4 [Missing] |- Hardware Lock Elision HLE [Missing] |- Long Mode 64 bits IA64|LM [Present]

Add -h option followed by corefreq command to print the available option in CoreFreq.

$ ./corefreq-cli -h CoreFreq. Copyright (C) 2015-2017 CYRIL INGENIERIE usage: corefreq-cli [-option ] -t Show Top (default) -d Show Dashboard arguments: -c Monitor Counters -i Monitor Instructions -s Print System Information -M Print Memory Controller -m Print Topology -u Print CPUID -k Print Kernel -h Print out this message Exit status: 0 if OK, 1 if problems, >1 if serious trouble. Report bugs to labs[at]cyring.fr

Enable client traces counters by adding -c option with corefreq.

$ ./corefreq-cli -c

Print CPU topology by adding -m option with corefreq.

$ ./corefreq-cli -m

Traces the number of instructions per second / cycle by adding -i option with corefreq.

$ ./corefreq-cli -i

Print CPU identification information by adding -u option with corefreq.

$ ./corefreq-cli -u

Print Kernel informaton by adding -k option with corefreq.

$ ./corefreq-cli -k