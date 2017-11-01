Terminator – A Linux Terminal Emulator Which Support Multiple Resizable Terminal Panels In One Window
Each Desktop environment has their own terminal emulator app to interact with system through commands. In many reason, you may feel its not suitable for you as its offering the stand features and doesn’t offer robust future such as Tilix, Tilda, Terminator, Upterm, etc,.
What Is Linux Terminal Emulator?
A Linux terminal emulator is a program that emulates a video terminal within some other display architecture. It allows the user to access text terminal and all other applications such as text user interface and command line interface. It’s running either on the local machine or remote machine through ssh.
What Is Terminator?
Terminator is an advanced, powerful and feature-rich terminal emulator for Linux and Unix operating systems which supports multiple resizable terminal panels in one window. It allow users to create multiple terminals in one window and arrange terminals in grids. One of the important feature which i noticed in terminator is broadcast keystrokes to a group or to all groups (like if you type something in terminal 1 the same has been sent to terminal 2 and 3 as well). It was written in Python and based on GNOME Terminal.
It’s highly configurable so, you can change other properties such as fonts, fonts color, title color, size, terminal fonts color, terminal background color, and terminal shape, etc.,
Features
- Arrange terminals as per your wish
- Arrange terminals in a grid
- Drag and drop re-ordering of terminals
- Lots of keyboard shortcuts
- Save multiple layouts and profiles via GUI preferences editor
- Simultaneous typing to arbitrary groups of terminals
- Terminator provides you with a find function so you can search for text and regular expressions within your terminal
- Horizontal & Vertical scrolling
- Tabs supported
How to Install Terminator in Linux
It can be installed through distribution package manager as it’s available in the default repository.
For
Debian/Ubuntu, use APT-GET Command or APT Command to install terminator.
$ sudo apt install terminator
Alternatively, add following PPA to install the very latest Terminator on Ubuntu based distribution.
$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:gnome-terminator $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install terminator
For
Fedora, use DNF Command to install terminator.
$ sudo dnf install terminator
For
CentOS/RHEL systems, enable RPMForge Repository and use YUM Command to install Terminator.
$ sudo yum install terminator
For
Arch Linux, use Pacman Command to install terminator.
$ sudo pacman -S terminator
For
openSUSE, use Zypper Command to install terminator.
$ sudo zypper in terminator
How to Launch & Use Terminator
After successful installation, launch Terminator either from Application menu or via terminal. I have added possible screen shot with details for better understanding.
After terminator launch, you will get the similar output like below.
Multiple panes : i have split the terminal in horizontal and vertical by clicking vertical & horizontal options on the
context menu.
Screen shot with Transparency.
Have a look into default hotkeys which helps you to improve Tilda usage.
F11: Toggle fullscreen
Ctrl+Shift+O: Split terminals horizontally
Ctrl+Shift+E: Split terminals vertically
Ctrl+Shift+W: Close current Panel
Ctrl+Shift+T: Open new tab
Shift+Ctrl+s: Hide/Show Scrollbar
Ctrl+Shift+f: Search for a Keyword
Ctrl+Shift+w: Close the Current Terminal
Ctrl+Shift+R: Reset Terminal
Super+g: Group all Terminal into one
Ctrl+Shift+q: Quit the Terminator
How to Customize Terminator
Terminator highly configurable through GUI. It has six tabs, each has many options which allows user to customize however they want. Bring terminator configuration from
context menu.
Global: In global tab, we can customize window behavior, appearance, terminal title-bar color, mouse focus, broadcast, and tab position, etc.
Profiles: The profiles tab, allows you to customize cursor shape & foreground color, foreground and background color and palette color, transparent background, and scrolling.
Layouts: In layouts tab, we can add or remove new layouts as per our wish.
Keybindings: Keybindings tab will display available hotkeys for terminator.
Plugins: Plugins tab allows user to enable available plugins.
About: About tab will print about terminator.