Terminator – A Linux Terminal Emulator Which Support Multiple Resizable Terminal Panels In One Window

Each Desktop environment has their own terminal emulator app to interact with system through commands. In many reason, you may feel its not suitable for you as its offering the stand features and doesn’t offer robust future such as Tilix, Tilda, Terminator, Upterm, etc,.

What Is Linux Terminal Emulator?

A Linux terminal emulator is a program that emulates a video terminal within some other display architecture. It allows the user to access text terminal and all other applications such as text user interface and command line interface. It’s running either on the local machine or remote machine through ssh.

What Is Terminator?

Terminator is an advanced, powerful and feature-rich terminal emulator for Linux and Unix operating systems which supports multiple resizable terminal panels in one window. It allow users to create multiple terminals in one window and arrange terminals in grids. One of the important feature which i noticed in terminator is broadcast keystrokes to a group or to all groups (like if you type something in terminal 1 the same has been sent to terminal 2 and 3 as well). It was written in Python and based on GNOME Terminal.

It’s highly configurable so, you can change other properties such as fonts, fonts color, title color, size, terminal fonts color, terminal background color, and terminal shape, etc.,

Features

Arrange terminals as per your wish

Arrange terminals in a grid

Drag and drop re-ordering of terminals

Lots of keyboard shortcuts

Save multiple layouts and profiles via GUI preferences editor

Simultaneous typing to arbitrary groups of terminals

Terminator provides you with a find function so you can search for text and regular expressions within your terminal

Horizontal & Vertical scrolling

Tabs supported

How to Install Terminator in Linux

It can be installed through distribution package manager as it’s available in the default repository.

For Debian/Ubuntu , use APT-GET Command or APT Command to install terminator.

$ sudo apt install terminator

Alternatively, add following PPA to install the very latest Terminator on Ubuntu based distribution.

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:gnome-terminator $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install terminator

For Fedora , use DNF Command to install terminator.

$ sudo dnf install terminator

For CentOS/RHEL systems, enable RPMForge Repository and use YUM Command to install Terminator.

$ sudo yum install terminator

For Arch Linux , use Pacman Command to install terminator.

$ sudo pacman -S terminator

For openSUSE , use Zypper Command to install terminator.

$ sudo zypper in terminator

How to Launch & Use Terminator

After successful installation, launch Terminator either from Application menu or via terminal. I have added possible screen shot with details for better understanding.

After terminator launch, you will get the similar output like below.



Multiple panes : i have split the terminal in horizontal and vertical by clicking vertical & horizontal options on the context menu .



Screen shot with Transparency.



Screen shot with Search box.



Have a look into default hotkeys which helps you to improve Tilda usage.

F11 : Toggle fullscreen

: Toggle fullscreen Ctrl+Shift+O : Split terminals horizontally

: Split terminals horizontally Ctrl+Shift+E : Split terminals vertically

: Split terminals vertically Ctrl+Shift+W : Close current Panel

: Close current Panel Ctrl+Shift+T : Open new tab

: Open new tab Shift+Ctrl+s : Hide/Show Scrollbar

: Hide/Show Scrollbar Ctrl+Shift+f : Search for a Keyword

: Search for a Keyword Ctrl+Shift+w : Close the Current Terminal

: Close the Current Terminal Ctrl+Shift+R : Reset Terminal

: Reset Terminal Super+g : Group all Terminal into one

: Group all Terminal into one Ctrl+Shift+q : Quit the Terminator

How to Customize Terminator

Terminator highly configurable through GUI. It has six tabs, each has many options which allows user to customize however they want. Bring terminator configuration from context menu .

