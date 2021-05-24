FAQ / Linux Administration / Linux Network Command / Linux Network Tool / Network Monitoring Tool

How to monitor Socket connections using ss command

ss (socket statistics) is a command line tool that monitors socket connections and displays the socket statistics of the Linux system. It can display stats for PACKET sockets, TCP sockets, UDP sockets, DCCP sockets, RAW sockets, Unix domain sockets, and much more.

This replaces the deprecated netstat command in the latest version of Linux. The ss command is much faster and prints more detailed network statistics than the netstat command.

If you are familiar with the netstat command, it will be easier for you to understand the ss command as it uses similar command line options to display network connections information.

1) List all socket connections

The basic ss command without any arguments, which displays all the socket or network connections as shown below:

$ ss

Understanding the output header:

  • Netid: Type of socket. Common types are TCP, UDP, u_str (Unix stream), and u_seq (Unix sequence).
  • State: State of the socket. Common states are ESTAB (established), UNCONN (unconnected), LISTEN (listening), CLOSE-WAIT, and SYN-SENT.
  • Recv-Q: Number of received packets in the queue.
  • Send-Q: Number of sent packets in the queue.
  • Local Address:Port – Address of local machine and port.
  • Peer Address:Port – Address of remote machine and port.

The default output shows thousands of lines at once and part of the output will be not visible on the terminal, so use the ‘less’ command for page-wise reporting.

$ ss | less

Netid State      Recv-Q  Send-Q            Local Address:Port            Peer Address:Port           
u_seq ESTAB      0       0                        @0000d 54585                      * 54586          
u_seq ESTAB      0       0                        @0000e 54587                      * 54588          
u_seq ESTAB      0       0                        @0000f 55132                      * 55133          
u_seq ESTAB      0       0                        @00010 55134                      * 55135          
u_str ESTAB      0       0                             * 439093                     * 442955         
u_str ESTAB      0       0                             * 260423                     * 260424         
u_seq ESTAB      0       0                             * 153096                     * 153095         
u_str ESTAB      0       0                             * 57451                      * 57450          
u_str ESTAB      0       0                             * 55382                      * 49033          
u_str ESTAB      0       0                             * 41956                      * 41957          
u_seq ESTAB      0       0                             * 41936                      * 41935          
u_str ESTAB      0       0            /run/user/1000/bus 39750                      * 35633

2) View all socket connections

List all listening and non-listening sockets connections on your Linux system, run:

$ ss -a

3) View all listening socket

Display only listening sockets connections on your Linux system, run:

$ ss -l

Netid          State           Recv-Q          Send-Q         Local Address:Port                         Peer Address:Port           
nl             UNCONN          0               0                       rtnl:chrome/3578                              *               
nl             UNCONN          0               0                       rtnl:kernel                                   *               
nl             UNCONN          0               0                       rtnl:chrome/3618                              *               
nl             UNCONN          0               0                       rtnl:mission-control/2102                     *               
nl             UNCONN          0               0                       rtnl:atom/3381                                *               
nl             UNCONN          0               0                       rtnl:goa-daemon/2107                          *               
nl             UNCONN          0               0                       rtnl:firefox/2979                             *               
nl             UNCONN          0               0                       rtnl:evolution-calen/2207                     *               
nl             UNCONN          0               0                       rtnl:nscd/1262                                *               
nl             UNCONN          0               0                       rtnl:gnome-software/2229                      *               
nl             UNCONN          0               0                       rtnl:avahi-daemon/1184                        *               
nl             UNCONN          0               0                       rtnl:evolution-addre/2329                     *               
nl             UNCONN          0               0                       rtnl:wpa_supplicant/1547                      *

4) Display TCP socket connections

Display only TCP sockets connections on your Linux system, run:

$ ss -t

State        Recv-Q   Send-Q                              Local Address:Port                                                Peer Address:Port                   
 ESTAB        0        0                                    192.168.43.4:38658                                              142.250.183.2:https                  
 ESTAB        0        0                                    192.168.43.4:47464                                            142.250.182.227:https                  
 ESTAB        0        0                                    192.168.43.4:40184                                              34.102.149.62:https                  
 ESTAB        0        0                                    192.168.43.4:34546                                              23.211.105.67:https                  
 ESTAB        0        0                                    192.168.43.4:41188                                              52.37.132.164:https                  
 ESTAB        0        0                                    192.168.43.4:34548                                              23.211.105.67:https                  
 ESTAB        0        0                                    192.168.43.4:57118                                             142.250.196.34:https                  
 ESTAB        0        0                                    192.168.43.4:59392                                               35.244.159.8:https                  
 ESTAB        0        0                                    192.168.43.4:49948                                               94.237.76.92:ssh                    
 ESTAB        0        0                                    192.168.43.4:52680                                              142.250.77.34:https

By default the “t” option reports only the tcp sockets that are “established” or CONNECTED”, and doesn’t report the tcp sockets that are “LISTENING”. Use the ‘-a’ option together with ‘-t’, if you want to view them all at once.

$ ss -ta

State        Recv-Q   Send-Q                              Local Address:Port                                                Peer Address:Port                   
 LISTEN       0        128                                       0.0.0.0:ssh                                                      0.0.0.0:*                      
 LISTEN       0        5                                       127.0.0.1:ipp                                                      0.0.0.0:*                      
 LISTEN       0        100                                     127.0.0.1:smtp                                                     0.0.0.0:*                      
 LISTEN       0        10                                        0.0.0.0:daap                                                     0.0.0.0:*                      
 ESTAB        0        0                                    192.168.43.4:38658                                              142.250.183.2:https                  
 ESTAB        0        0                                    192.168.43.4:47464                                            142.250.182.227:https                  
 ESTAB        0        0                                    192.168.43.4:40184                                              34.102.149.62:https                  
 ESTAB        0        0                                    192.168.43.4:45086                                             182.161.72.132:https                  
 ESTAB        0        0                                    192.168.43.4:41188                                              52.37.132.164:https                  
 ESTAB        0        0                                    192.168.43.4:59392                                               35.244.159.8:https                  
 ESTAB        0        0                                    192.168.43.4:49948                                               94.237.76.92:ssh

4-a) Display UDP socket connections

$ ss -ua

State              Recv-Q              Send-Q                                                    Local Address:Port                                           Peer Address:Port               
 UNCONN             0                   0                                                          192.168.43.4:46312                                               0.0.0.0:*                  
 UNCONN             0                   0                                                           224.0.0.251:mdns                                                0.0.0.0:*                  
 UNCONN             0                   0                                                           224.0.0.251:mdns                                                0.0.0.0:*                  
 UNCONN             0                   0                                                               0.0.0.0:mdns                                                0.0.0.0:*                  
 UNCONN             0                   0                                                               0.0.0.0:47347                                               0.0.0.0:*                  
 UNCONN             0                   0                                                          192.168.43.4:56078                                               0.0.0.0:*                  
 ESTAB              0                   0                                                    192.168.43.4%wlan0:bootpc                                         192.168.43.1:bootps             
 UNCONN             0                   0                                                                  [::]:mdns                                                   [::]:*                  
 UNCONN             0                   0                                [2402:3a80:462:e78:e4ca:8bb:a7ae:8888]:40157                                                  [::]:*                  
 UNCONN             0                   0                                                                  [::]:48993                                                  [::]:*                  
 UNCONN             0                   0                                [2402:3a80:462:e78:e4ca:8bb:a7ae:8888]:33353                                                  [::]:*                  
 ESTAB              0                   0                                [2402:3a80:462:e78:e4ca:8bb:a7ae:8888]:33597                            [2404:6800:4009:809::2004]:https

4-b) Display UNIX socket connections

$ ss -xa

Netid State  Recv-Q Send-Q                                  Local Address:Port                                 Peer Address:Port                                
 u_str LISTEN 0      128                       /run/systemd/journal/stdout 13825                                           * 0                                   
 u_str LISTEN 0      128                               /tmp/.ICE-unix/1989 36552                                           * 0                                   
 u_dgr UNCONN 0      0                         /run/systemd/journal/socket 13827                                           * 0                                   
 u_str LISTEN 0      5                               /tmp/.esd-1000/socket 40072                                           * 0                                   
 u_str LISTEN 0      1                                   /tmp/.X11-unix/X0 37262                                           * 0                                   
 u_str LISTEN 0      128                       /run/user/1000/keyring/.ssh 514311                                          * 0                                   
 u_str LISTEN 0      128                              @/tmp/.ICE-unix/1989 36551                                           * 0                                   
 u_str LISTEN 0      10                          /run/mcelog/mcelog-client 28958                                           * 0                                   
 u_str LISTEN 0      128                              /var/run/nscd/socket 29728                                           * 0                                   
 u_str LISTEN 0      1                                  @/tmp/.X11-unix/X0 37261                                           * 0

4-c) Display RAW socket connections

$ ss -wa

State                    Recv-Q                   Send-Q                                     Local Address:Port                                           Peer Address:Port                   
 UNCONN                   0                        0                                                      *:ipv6-icmp                                                 *:*

5) Print only listening TCP socket connections

To print only listening TCP socket connections, run:

$ ss -ltn

State                     Recv-Q                    Send-Q                                       Local Address:Port                                       Peer Address:Port                   
 LISTEN                    0                         128                                                0.0.0.0:22                                              0.0.0.0:*                      
 LISTEN                    0                         5                                                127.0.0.1:631                                             0.0.0.0:*                      
 LISTEN                    0                         100                                              127.0.0.1:25                                              0.0.0.0:*                      
 LISTEN                    0                         10                                                 0.0.0.0:3689                                            0.0.0.0:*                      
 LISTEN                    0                         128                                                   [::]:22                                                 [::]:*                      
 LISTEN                    0                         5                                                    [::1]:631                                                [::]:*                      
 LISTEN                    0                         100                                                  [::1]:25                                                 [::]:*                      
 LISTEN                    0                         10                                                    [::]:3689                                               [::]:*

6) List IPv4 and Ipv6 socket connections

To display only IPv4 socket connections, run:

$ ss -4

Netid               State                    Recv-Q               Send-Q                                  Local Address:Port                                 Peer Address:Port                
 udp                 ESTAB                    0                    0                                  192.168.43.4%wlan0:bootpc                               192.168.43.1:bootps              
 tcp                 ESTAB                    0                    0                                        192.168.43.4:41188                               52.37.132.164:https               
 tcp                 ESTAB                    0                    0                                        192.168.43.4:59392                                35.244.159.8:https               
 tcp                 ESTAB                    0                    0                                        192.168.43.4:49948                                94.237.76.92:ssh                 
 tcp                 CLOSE-WAIT               1                    0                                        192.168.43.4:50232                              35.244.247.133:https               
 tcp                 ESTAB                    0                    0                                        192.168.43.4:51714                               142.250.77.34:https               
 tcp                 ESTAB                    0                    0                                        192.168.43.4:51724                               142.250.77.34:https               
 tcp                 ESTAB                    0                    0                                        192.168.43.4:56566                               13.227.129.99:https               
 tcp                 ESTAB                    0                    0                                        192.168.43.4:48470                              142.250.183.98:https               
 tcp                 ESTAB                    0                    0                                        192.168.43.4:56718                               216.58.196.66:https

To list only IPv4 listening TCP socket connections, run:

$ ss -tl4

State                     Recv-Q                    Send-Q                                       Local Address:Port                                       Peer Address:Port                   
 LISTEN                    0                         128                                                0.0.0.0:ssh                                             0.0.0.0:*                      
 LISTEN                    0                         5                                                127.0.0.1:ipp                                             0.0.0.0:*                      
 LISTEN                    0                         100                                              127.0.0.1:smtp                                            0.0.0.0:*                      
 LISTEN                    0                         10                                                 0.0.0.0:daap                                            0.0.0.0:*

For IPv6, run:

$ ss -6
$ ss -tl6

7) Print process name and pid with ss command

To list process name and pid associated to the network connections, run: Make a note, you need to run this command with sudo privilege to view all process name and associated pid.

$ sudo ss -ltp

[sudo] password for root: 
 State             Recv-Q             Send-Q                         Local Address:Port                         Peer Address:Port                                                              
 LISTEN            0                  128                                  0.0.0.0:ssh                               0.0.0.0:*                users:(("sshd",pid=1338,fd=3))                   
 LISTEN            0                  5                                  127.0.0.1:ipp                               0.0.0.0:*                users:(("cupsd",pid=1260,fd=7))                  
 LISTEN            0                  100                                127.0.0.1:smtp                              0.0.0.0:*                users:(("master",pid=1630,fd=13))                
 LISTEN            0                  10                                   0.0.0.0:daap                              0.0.0.0:*                users:(("rhythmbox",pid=16209,fd=18))            
 LISTEN            0                  128                                     [::]:ssh                                  [::]:*                users:(("sshd",pid=1338,fd=4))                   
 LISTEN            0                  5                                      [::1]:ipp                                  [::]:*                users:(("cupsd",pid=1260,fd=6))                  
 LISTEN            0                  100                                    [::1]:smtp                                 [::]:*                users:(("master",pid=1630,fd=14))                
 LISTEN            0                  10                                      [::]:daap                                 [::]:*                users:(("rhythmbox",pid=16209,fd=19))

8) Show timer information of socket connections

To show how long the socket connection is alive, run:

$ ss -tn -o

State           Recv-Q       Send-Q                                      Local Address:Port                                        Peer Address:Port                                          
 ESTAB           0            0                                            192.168.43.4:41188                                      52.37.132.164:443        timer:(keepalive,9min54sec,0)      
 ESTAB           0            0                                            192.168.43.4:59392                                       35.244.159.8:443                                           
 ESTAB           0            0                                            192.168.43.4:50678                                       103.43.90.19:443        timer:(keepalive,9.512ms,0)        
 ESTAB           0            0                                            192.168.43.4:49948                                       94.237.76.92:22         timer:(keepalive,38min,0)          
 ESTAB           0            0                                            192.168.43.4:36528                                     182.161.72.130:443                                           
 ESTAB           0            0                                            192.168.43.4:48704                                     142.250.192.66:443                                           
 ESTAB           0            0                                            192.168.43.4:38544                                        103.43.89.4:443        timer:(keepalive,8sec,0)           
 ESTAB           0            517                                          192.168.43.4:57978                                     182.161.72.137:443        timer:(on,288ms,0)

9) Print summary statistics

To view overall summary of all socket connections, run: It prints the results in a tabular format, which including the number of TCP & UDP, IPv4 and IPv6 socket connections.

$ ss -s

Total: 1278
TCP:   35 (estab 10, closed 11, orphaned 0, timewait 2)
Transport Total     IP        IPv6
RAW       1         0         1        
UDP       11        7         4        
TCP       24        13        11       
INET      36        20        16       
FRAG      0         0         0

10) View extended output of socket connections

To view extended output of socket connections, run. The extended output will display the uid of the socket and socket’s inode number.

$ ss -lte

State              Recv-Q             Send-Q                           Local Address:Port                           Peer Address:Port                                                         
 LISTEN             0                  128                                    0.0.0.0:ssh                                 0.0.0.0:*                 ino:27515 sk:4dc <->                       
 LISTEN             0                  5                                    127.0.0.1:ipp                                 0.0.0.0:*                 ino:30778 sk:4dd <->                       
 LISTEN             0                  100                                  127.0.0.1:smtp                                0.0.0.0:*                 ino:34118 sk:4de <->                       
 LISTEN             0                  10                                     0.0.0.0:daap                                0.0.0.0:*                 uid:1000 ino:442177 sk:586 <->             
 LISTEN             0                  128                                       [::]:ssh                                    [::]:*                 ino:27517 sk:4f3 v6only:1 <->              
 LISTEN             0                  5                                        [::1]:ipp                                    [::]:*                 ino:30777 sk:4f4 v6only:1 <->              
 LISTEN             0                  100                                      [::1]:smtp                                   [::]:*                 ino:34119 sk:4f5 v6only:1 <->              
 LISTEN             0                  10                                        [::]:daap                                   [::]:*                 uid:1000 ino:442178 sk:587 v6only:1 <->

11) Display memory usage of socket connections

To view how much memory is consumed by a socket connection, run:

$ ss -ltm

State            Recv-Q           Send-Q                     Local Address:Port                       Peer Address:Port                                                                       
 LISTEN           0                128                              0.0.0.0:ssh                             0.0.0.0:*              
      skmem:(r0,rb131072,t0,tb16384,f0,w0,o0,bl0,d0)           
 LISTEN           0                5                              127.0.0.1:ipp                             0.0.0.0:*              
      skmem:(r0,rb131072,t0,tb16384,f0,w0,o0,bl0,d0)           
 LISTEN           0                100                            127.0.0.1:smtp                            0.0.0.0:*              
      skmem:(r0,rb131072,t0,tb16384,f0,w0,o0,bl0,d0)           
 LISTEN           0                10                               0.0.0.0:daap                            0.0.0.0:*              
      skmem:(r0,rb131072,t0,tb16384,f0,w0,o0,bl0,d0)           
 LISTEN           0                128                                 [::]:ssh                                [::]:*              
      skmem:(r0,rb131072,t0,tb16384,f0,w0,o0,bl0,d0)           
 LISTEN           0                5                                  [::1]:ipp                                [::]:*              
      skmem:(r0,rb131072,t0,tb16384,f0,w0,o0,bl0,d0)           
 LISTEN           0                100                                [::1]:smtp                               [::]:*              
      skmem:(r0,rb131072,t0,tb16384,f0,w0,o0,bl0,d0)           
 LISTEN           0                10                                  [::]:daap                               [::]:*              
      skmem:(r0,rb131072,t0,tb16384,f0,w0,o0,bl0,d0)

12) Filter Connections with ss command

The ss command allows advanced filtering that can be used to filter specific connections or stat or port or address or service, etc,.

12-a) Filtering socket connections by socket states

Syntax: ss [option] [state] [name of the socet state]

To display all tcp sockets that are in “listening” state, run:

$ ss -lt state established

Recv-Q                 Send-Q                                                          Local Address:Port                                                  Peer Address:Port                  
 0                      0                                                                192.168.43.4:39008                                                142.250.192.2:https                 
 0                      0                                                                192.168.43.4:41188                                                52.37.132.164:https                 
 0                      0                                                                192.168.43.4:59392                                                 35.244.159.8:https                 
 0                      0                                                                192.168.43.4:49948                                                 94.237.76.92:ssh                   
 0                      0                                                                192.168.43.4:48704                                               142.250.192.66:https                 
 0                      0                                                                192.168.43.4:51714                                                142.250.77.34:https

The other common state can be:

  • listening
  • closed
  • syn-sent
  • syn-recv
  • fin-wait-1
  • time-wait
  • close-wait
  • connected
  • synchronized

12-b) Filtering socket connections by port number

Syntax:
ss [option] dport = :[port number]
ss [option] sport = :[port number]
ss [option] '( dport = :[port number] or sport = :[port number] )'

To filter sockets based on the port number, run. For instance, to filter ssh service, you can run the following commands as needed.

$ ss -at dport = :22

State                    Recv-Q                    Send-Q                                       Local Address:Port                                        Peer Address:Port                   
 ESTAB                    0                         0                                             192.168.43.4:49948                                       94.237.76.92:ssh                    
$ ss -lt sport = :22

State                     Recv-Q                    Send-Q                                       Local Address:Port                                       Peer Address:Port                   
 LISTEN                    0                         128                                                0.0.0.0:ssh                                             0.0.0.0:*                      
 LISTEN                    0                         128                                                   [::]:ssh                                                [::]:*                      
$ ss -at dst :22

State                    Recv-Q                    Send-Q                                       Local Address:Port                                        Peer Address:Port                   
 ESTAB                    0                         0                                             192.168.43.4:49948                                       94.237.76.92:ssh                    
$ ss -at src :22

State                     Recv-Q                    Send-Q                                       Local Address:Port                                       Peer Address:Port                   
 LISTEN                    0                         128                                                0.0.0.0:ssh                                             0.0.0.0:*                      
 LISTEN                    0                         128                                                   [::]:ssh                                                [::]:*                      
$ ss -at '( dport = :22 or sport = :22 )'

State                    Recv-Q                    Send-Q                                       Local Address:Port                                        Peer Address:Port                   
 LISTEN                   0                         128                                                0.0.0.0:ssh                                              0.0.0.0:*                      
 ESTAB                    0                         0                                             192.168.43.4:49948                                       94.237.76.92:ssh                    
 LISTEN                   0                         128                                                   [::]:ssh                                                 [::]:*

To filter multiple ports at once, run:

$ ss -nt '( dst :443 or dst :22 )'

State                 Recv-Q            Send-Q                                                Local Address:Port                                                  Peer Address:Port           
 ESTAB                 0                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:41188                                                52.37.132.164:443            
 ESTAB                 0                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:44970                                                 103.43.90.20:443            
 ESTAB                 0                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:59392                                                 35.244.159.8:443            
 ESTAB                 0                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:43254                                                  34.95.69.49:443            
 SYN-SENT              0                 1                                                      192.168.43.4:58884                                               182.161.72.137:443            
 ESTAB                 0                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:49948                                                 94.237.76.92:22             
 CLOSE-WAIT            1                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:50232                                               35.244.247.133:443

12-c) Filtering socket connections by service name

Similarly you can filter sockets connections based on the service name, run.

$ ss -at dport = :ssh

State                    Recv-Q                    Send-Q                                       Local Address:Port                                        Peer Address:Port                   
 ESTAB                    0                         0                                             192.168.43.4:49948                                       94.237.76.92:ssh                    
$ ss -lt sport = :ssh

State                     Recv-Q                    Send-Q                                       Local Address:Port                                       Peer Address:Port                   
 LISTEN                    0                         128                                                0.0.0.0:ssh                                             0.0.0.0:*                      
 LISTEN                    0                         128                                                   [::]:ssh                                                [::]:*                      
$ ss -at dst :https

State                Recv-Q            Send-Q                                                Local Address:Port                                                  Peer Address:Port            
 ESTAB                0                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:45084                                                 103.43.90.20:https           
 ESTAB                0                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:45076                                                 103.43.90.20:https           
 ESTAB                0                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:41188                                                52.37.132.164:https           
 ESTAB                0                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:59392                                                 35.244.159.8:https           
 ESTAB                0                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:43254                                                  34.95.69.49:https           
$ ss -at src :ssh

 State                     Recv-Q                    Send-Q                                       Local Address:Port                                       Peer Address:Port                   
 LISTEN                    0                         128                                                0.0.0.0:ssh                                             0.0.0.0:*                      
 LISTEN                    0                         128                                                   [::]:ssh                                                [::]:*                      
$ ss -at '( dport = :ssh or sport = :ssh )'

State                    Recv-Q                    Send-Q                                       Local Address:Port                                        Peer Address:Port                   
 LISTEN                   0                         128                                                0.0.0.0:ssh                                              0.0.0.0:*                      
 ESTAB                    0                         0                                             192.168.43.4:49948                                       94.237.76.92:ssh                    
 LISTEN                   0                         128                                                   [::]:ssh                                                 [::]:*                      
$ ss -at '( dst :https or dst :ssh )'

State                Recv-Q            Send-Q                                                Local Address:Port                                                  Peer Address:Port            
 ESTAB                0                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:41188                                                52.37.132.164:https           
 ESTAB                0                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:59392                                                 35.244.159.8:https           
 ESTAB                0                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:49948                                                 94.237.76.92:ssh             
 CLOSE-WAIT           1                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:50232                                               35.244.247.133:https           
 ESTAB                0                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:51714                                                142.250.77.34:https           
$ ss -at '( dst :https or src :ssh )'

State                Recv-Q            Send-Q                                                Local Address:Port                                                  Peer Address:Port            
 LISTEN               0                 128                                                         0.0.0.0:ssh                                                        0.0.0.0:*               
 ESTAB                0                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:41188                                                52.37.132.164:https           
 ESTAB                0                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:59392                                                 35.244.159.8:https           
 CLOSE-WAIT           1                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:50232                                               35.244.247.133:https           
 ESTAB                0                 0                                                      192.168.43.4:51714                                                142.250.77.34:https           
$ ss -at '( src :smtp or src :ssh )'

State                     Recv-Q                    Send-Q                                       Local Address:Port                                       Peer Address:Port                   
 LISTEN                    0                         128                                                0.0.0.0:ssh                                             0.0.0.0:*                      
 LISTEN                    0                         100                                              127.0.0.1:smtp                                            0.0.0.0:*                      
 LISTEN                    0                         128                                                   [::]:ssh                                                [::]:*                      
 LISTEN                    0                         100                                                  [::1]:smtp                                               [::]:*

12-d) Filtering socket connections by IP address

To list connections to a specific destination IP address, run:

Syntax: ss [option] dst [IP Address]

For instance, to view a list of connection established to a specific IP address, run:

$ ss -at dst 192.168.43.40

State                    Recv-Q                    Send-Q                                       Local Address:Port                                        Peer Address:Port                   
 ESTAB                    0                         0                                             192.168.43.4:49948                                       192.168.43.40:ssh

ss command man page

If you want to explore any other options that are not available in this guide, visit ss command man page.

$ man ss
or
$ ss --help

Conclusion

In this guide, we have shown you how to use ss command in Linux with several examples, including various filtering options.

If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to comment below.

