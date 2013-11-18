How to Check Apache Concurrent Connections in Linux Using netstat and ss Command?

As a Linux Server Administrator we need to learn all kind of troubleshooting skill & method, So that we can handle the situation without panic when issue is occurs.

If server load is high, we use top command or htop command to check the server performance at first.

This is the first troubleshooting step that every Linux admin use.

The server is primarily used as a web server and top/htop commands are showing many Apache requests coming from different resources then what would you do?

Apache is one of the famous web services, which is serving more than 100 Million website.

In this situation, you have to check the Apache (httpd) current connections

The server might be under stress or it could be under attack, especially it could be DDOS attack.

When the server is overloaded, you may want to check how many connections are active in Apache and which IP is taking maximum number of connection from Apache.

There are many ways that we can check this. But i would like to check this using netstat and ss command.

These commands are widly used by system administrators and security professionals to check the network connections in Linux servers.

What’s ss Command?

ss stands for socket statistics. It is used to dump socket statistics about network/socket connections.

It’s showing information similar to netstat, it works better and faster compared with netstat. It can display more TCP and state information than other tools.

Since the ss command gets all the information directly from kernel space (with single source) that’s why it’s faster than netstat.

What’s netstat Command?

netstat stands for network statistics. It displays network connections, routing tables, interface statistics, masquerade connections, multicast memberships and network protocol statistics.

The netstat command has been deprecated and replaced by the ss command in most of the Linux distributions.

It reads various /proc files to gather information. It would take more time when there are lots of connections to display.

How to Count Apache’s (Httpd) Current Connections in Linux Using ss Command?

Use the ss command with following options to count Apache current connections in Linux.

# ss -ant | grep :80 | wc -l 110

How to Count Apache’s (Httpd) Current Connections in Linux Using netstat Command?

Use the netstat command with the following options to count apache current connections in Linux.

# netstat -ant | grep :80 | wc -l 90

How to Display Apache’s (Httpd) Current Connections in Linux Using ss Command?

Use the ss command with the following options to display detailed information about apache’s current connections in Linux.

It displays an active internet connections in the server at port 80.

# ss -ant | grep :80 LISTEN 0 128 *:80 *:* TIME-WAIT 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 172.69.44.142:16690 TIME-WAIT 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 172.69.68.173:60360 TIME-WAIT 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 172.68.146.130:25988 TIME-WAIT 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.231.34:52566 TIME-WAIT 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.231.34:54094 TIME-WAIT 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 108.162.229.40:21418 TIME-WAIT 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.231.145:33218 TIME-WAIT 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.50.236:63306 TIME-WAIT 0 0 127.0.0.1:56262 127.0.0.1:80 ESTAB 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 172.68.169.24:35698 TIME-WAIT 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 172.68.58.127:59962 TIME-WAIT 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.146.186:23750 TIME-WAIT 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.231.31:20908 TIME-WAIT 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.231.7:17936 TIME-WAIT 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.231.13:33318 TIME-WAIT 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.231.22:23296 ESTAB 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.38.72:45150

How to Display Apache’s (Httpd) Current Connections in Linux Using netstat Command?

Use the netstat command with the following options to display detailed information about apache’s current connections in Linux.

It displays an active internet connections in the server at port 80.

# netstat -ant | grep :80 tcp 0 0 0.0.0.0:80 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN tcp 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 172.69.44.142:16690 TIME_WAIT tcp 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 172.69.68.173:60360 TIME_WAIT tcp 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 172.68.146.130:25988 TIME_WAIT tcp 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.231.34:52566 TIME_WAIT tcp 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.231.145:33218 TIME_WAIT tcp 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.50.236:63306 TIME_WAIT tcp 0 0 127.0.0.1:56262 127.0.0.1:80 TIME_WAIT tcp 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 172.69.68.6:15564 TIME_WAIT tcp 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 172.69.69.240:58040 TIME_WAIT tcp 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.78.150:51818 ESTABLISHED tcp 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.231.27:56412 TIME_WAIT tcp 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 172.69.70.187:55842 TIME_WAIT tcp 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 141.101.76.126:58756 ESTABLISHED tcp 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 172.68.50.30:16508 ESTABLISHED tcp 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.231.7:17780 TIME_WAIT tcp 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.231.16:60012 TIME_WAIT tcp 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.231.24:13312 TIME_WAIT tcp 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.231.13:30752 TIME_WAIT tcp 0 0 94.237.64.70:80 162.158.154.93:42576 ESTABLISHED

How to Count Number of Connection Currently Active in Apache from Each IP Address Using ss Command?

Use the ss command with the following options to count number of connection currently active in Apache from each IP address.

# netstat -ant | awk '{print $5}' | cut -d":" -f1 | sort | uniq -c | sort -nr 6 162.158.155.70 5 127.0.0.1 2 172.68.51.180 2 172.68.215.98 2 172.68.215.86 2 172.68.215.77 2 172.68.215.75 2 172.68.215.113 2 172.68.215.111 2 172.68.215.109 2 172.68.215.101 2 172.68.215.100 2 162.158.150.128 2 162.158.150.120 2 162.158.118.154 2 141.101.96.253 2 141.101.96.243 2 141.101.76.234 2 141.101.105.254 . .

How to Count Number of Connection Currently Active in Apache from Each IP Address Using netstat Command?

Use the netstat command with the following options to count number of connection currently active in Apache from each IP address.

# ss -at | awk '{print $5}' | cut -d":" -f1 | sort | uniq -c | sort -nr 6 162.158.155.70 5 127.0.0.1 2 172.68.51.180 2 172.68.215.98 2 172.68.215.86 2 172.68.215.77 2 172.68.215.75 2 172.68.215.113 2 172.68.215.111 2 172.68.215.109 2 172.68.215.101 2 172.68.215.100 2 172.68.169.36 2 162.158.150.128 2 162.158.150.120 2 162.158.118.154 2 141.101.96.253 2 141.101.96.243 2 141.101.76.234 2 141.101.105.254 . .

How to Count Number of Connection Currently Established in Apache from Each IP Address Using ss Command?

Use the ss command with the following options to count number of connection currently established in Apache from each IP address.

# ss -at | grep ESTAB | awk '{print $5}' | cut -d":" -f1 | sort | uniq -c | sort -n 1 103.5.134.182 1 162.158.150.84 1 172.68.169.30 1 172.68.206.84 1 182.111.155.129 1 69.10.49.214

How to Count Number of Connection Currently Established in Apache from Each IP Address Using netstat Command?

Use the netstat command with the following options to count number of connection currently established in Apache from each IP address.

# netstat -ant | grep ESTAB | awk '{print $5}' | cut -d":" -f1 | sort | uniq -c | sort -n 1 103.5.134.182 1 172.68.206.84 1 182.111.155.129 1 69.10.49.214

How to Count Apache’s (httpd) Actual Running Processes in Linux Using ps Command?

ps command is used to display all running processes in Linux system. Use the following format, if you would like to count running Apache processes in Linux.

# ps -auxw | grep httpd | grep -v grep | wc -l 12

How to Check List of Apache Processes in Linux Using ps Command?

ps command is used to display all running processes in Linux system. Use the following format, if you would like to display running httpd processes in Linux.

# ps auxw | grep httpd | grep -v grep nobody 7988 0.0 0.5 253280 23252 ? S 14:32 0:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -k start nobody 8050 0.0 0.6 253412 24276 ? S 14:33 0:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -k start nobody 8054 0.0 0.6 253280 23288 ? S 14:33 0:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -k start nobody 8158 0.0 0.6 253280 23296 ? S 14:33 0:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -k start nobody 8159 0.0 0.5 253280 23176 ? S 14:33 0:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -k start daygeek 8202 0.0 0.6 253416 23304 ? S 14:34 0:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -k start nobody 8203 0.0 0.5 253280 23052 ? S 14:34 0:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -k start nobody 8207 0.0 0.5 253280 23044 ? S 14:34 0:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -k start nobody 8213 0.0 0.6 253280 23300 ? S 14:34 0:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -k start nobody 8216 0.0 0.5 253280 23052 ? S 14:34 0:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -k start nobody 8218 0.0 0.6 253416 23304 ? S 14:34 0:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -k start nobody 8266 0.0 0.5 253148 23052 ? S 14:35 0:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -k start nobody 8267 0.0 0.5 253144 22800 ? S 14:35 0:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -k start nobody 8391 0.3 0.5 253144 22800 ? S 14:35 0:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -k start nobody 8393 0.5 0.5 253012 21776 ? S 14:35 0:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -k start nobody 8394 1.0 0.5 253144 22800 ? S 14:35 0:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -k start root 30500 0.0 0.0 227356 3584 ? Ss Jul25 2:33 /usr/sbin/httpd -k start