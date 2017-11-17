adcli – Easy Way To Join RHEL/CentOS System To Active Directory Domain

As you know, Day by day technology is going to next level and most of the IT infrastructure using single sign-on (SSO) which allow users to use same login credentials to access multiple applications.

What Is adcli?

adcli is a command line tool that help us to integrate or join Linux systems such as RHEL & CentOS to Microsoft Windows Active Directory (AD) domain. It’s allow us to use the same AD login credential to access Linux machine.

This tool allow us to perform many actions in an Active Directory domain from Linux box.

What Is SSSD?

The System Security Services Daemon (SSSD) provides a set of daemons to manage access to remote directories and authentication mechanisms. It provides Name Service Switch (NSS) and Pluggable Authentication Modules(PAM) interfaces toward the system and a pluggable back end system to connect to multiple different account sources.

Note: Make Sure Linux machine is able to resolve Active Directory servers in order to join it.

Install the required packages

Use the yum command to install following required packages on system.

# yum install adcli sssd authconfig

Join Linux system To Windows Domain

Everything in place before join the domain, run the following command and discover the AD domain. It will show some details about the AD domain.

# adcli info ad.2daygeek.com [domain] domain-name = ad.2daygeek.com domain-short = 2DAYGEEK domain-forest = ad.2daygeek.com domain-controller = vps-centos.2daygeek.com domain-controller-site = Chennai domain-controller-flags = pdc gc ldap ds kdc timeserv closest domain-controller-usable = yes domain-controllers = vps-centos.2daygeek.com [computer] computer-site = Chennai

Now, run the following command to join the Linux system to AD domain. By default, it prompts for the Administrator password and you can specify another user by adding -U option. Make sure, the mentioned user should have admin privilege.

# adcli join ad.2daygeek.com Password for [email protected]: ******

When you perform the above action, it configure /etc/sssd/sssd.conf, /etc/krb5.conf and /etc/krb5.keytab files automatically which used for authentication.

To verify list of keys held in a keytab file, run the following command. It lists the Kerberos principal and Kerberos tickets held in a credentials cache.

Configure /etc/krb5.conf file to use AD domain.

# vi /etc/krb5.conf includedir /var/lib/sss/pubconf/krb5.include.d/ [logging] default = FILE:/var/log/krb5libs.log kdc = FILE:/var/log/krb5kdc.log admin_server = FILE:/var/log/kadmind.log [libdefaults] default_realm = AD.2DAYGEEK.COM dns_lookup_realm = true dns_lookup_kdc = true ticket_lifetime = 24h renew_lifetime = 7d forwardable = true [realms] AD.2DAYGEEK.COM = { kdc = vps-centos.2daygeek.com admin_server = vps-centos.2daygeek.com } [domain_realm] .ad.2daygeek.com = AD.2DAYGEEK.COM ad.2daygeek.com = AD.2DAYGEEK.COM

Run the following command to set up the Name Service Switch (/etc/nsswitch.conf) and PAM stacks (/etc/pam.d/password-auth and /etc/pam.d/system-auth). This will enable “sss” authentication on required entries.

# authconfig --enablesssd --enablesssdauth --enablemkhomedir --update

The same has been validated using following command.

# grep sss /etc/nsswitch.conf passwd: files sss shadow: files sss group: files sss services: files sss netgroup: files sss automount: files sss

Finally configure the SSSD as follows.

# vi /etc/sssd/sssd.conf [sssd] services = nss, pam, ssh, autofs config_file_version = 2 domains = ad.2daygeek.com #debug_level = 9 [domain/AD.2DAYGEEK.COM] id_provider = ad #auth_provider = ad #chpass_provider = ad #access_provider = ad ad_server = vps-centos.2daygeek.com override_homedir = /home/%u default_shell = /bin/bash #ad_gpo_access_control = enforcing #debug_level = 9 [nss] #debug_level = 9 [pam] #debug_level = 9

Make sure sssd.conf is owned by root and file permissions should be 600.

# chown root:root /etc/sssd/sssd.conf # chmod 600 /etc/sssd/sssd.conf

Start the SSSD service and enable in boot.

# service sssd start # chkconfig sssd on

Use id command to verify the user’s uid and gid and their group information from Linux system.

# id Administrator uid=6819600500(administrator) gid=6819600513(domain admins) groups=6819600513(domain users),6819600512(domain admins),6819600520(group policy creator owners),6819600519(enterprise admins),6819600518(schema admins)

Just rename the smb.conf file and add below contents. Samba is an important component to integrate Linux Servers and Desktops into Active Directory environments.

# mv /etc/samba/smb.conf /etc/samba/smb.conf.bk # vi /etc/samba/smb.conf [global] workgroup = 2DAYGEEK password server = vps-centos.2daygeek.com realm = AD.2DAYGEEK.COM security = ads client signing = yes client use spnego = yes kerberos method = secrets and keytab log file = /var/log/samba/%m.log

If you modify anything on sssd.conf file, post modification run the following command once to take effect.

# service sssd stop ; rm -rf /var/log/sssd/* /var/lib/sss/db/* ; service sssd start

We have successfully joined our Linux system to AD domain but now every one can login to Linux machine using their AD login details. So, in next article will discuss how to allow only certain groups from AD.