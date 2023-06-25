How to Install Veritas Cluster Server 8.0 in RHEL

Veritas Cluster Server, commonly known as VCS, is used by organizations around the world to host their mission-critical applications and ensure always-on high availability for their hosted applications.

This ensure when a node or application fails, other nodes can take predefined actions to take over and bring up services elsewhere in the cluster.

VCS setup can be done in two ways based on the application requirement.

VCS Cluster Active-Active (AA) Setup – It has CVM, and the file system is available across the node simultaneously.

VCS Cluster Active-Passive (AP) Setup -FS can only be mounted on an active system, not on a passive system.

In this article, we’ll demonstrate how to install Veritas Cluster Server (VCS) Active-Active (AA) 8.0 on Linux (RHEL 8.8).

Our lab setup:

Two node Active-Active VCS cluster with RHEL 8.8

Node1 – 2gvcsnode1 – 192.168.10.110

Node2 – 2gvcsnode2 – 192.168.10.111

Storage Foundation Cluster File System HA (SFCFSHA)

Prerequisites

Each node must have three interfaces (One used as public interface for Heartbeat & Two private interfaces used for VCS cluster inter communication to share the resources across both the nodes)

Three 1GB disks should mapped to both the node in shared mode for fencing setup.

Setup password-less login between the system.

DNS configuration and local host entries

Disable selinux

Disable firewalld , if it’s mandatory allow required ports.

Configure NTP/Chrony

Adding Local Host entry

Even if you have DNS entry it’s safe to add a localhost entry in all nodes. Run the below command in both the node.

cp -p /etc/hosts /etc/hosts_bkp-$(date +%d-%m-%Y) echo " 192.168.10.110 vcs1.2gvcsnode1.local vcs1 192.168.10.111 vcs2.2gvcsnode2.local vcs2" >> /etc/hosts

Downloading Veritas InfoScale

Veritas InfoScale can be downloaded from the portal if you have an active account with Veritas support. If not, trial version (free for 60 Days) can be downloaded.

Also, visit sort.veritas url and perform the compatibility check for supported kernels. As on today (24-June-2023) Veritas InfoScale 8.0.2 only support 4.18.0-372.32.1 kernel, which is not possible to install on RHEL 8.8, so we are going with Veritas InfoScale 8.0.

As part of this installation you must include a list of patches (CPI, Hotfixes and/or Cumulative), because the base package doesn’t support the latest kernel for some modules.

We have verified the Veritas site and found that the below three patches must be included in the base package for successful installation of Veritas InfoScale 8.0 on RHEL 8.8, So download below four packages and upload to the target server.

Veritas_InfoScale_8.0_RHEL.tar.gz #Base Package infoscale-rhel8_x86_64-Patch-8.0.0.1800.tar.gz #Cumulative Patch infoscale-rhel8.7_x86_64-Patch-8.0.0.2600.tar.gz #Common Updates Patch infoscale-rhel8.8_x86_64-Patch-8.0.0.2700.tar.gz #RHEL8.8 Patch

Creating directory structure

Create a proper directory structure and move the files to respective directory to avoid confusion. I have created the following directories as per my convenient.

/backup/vcs8 #Base Package Path /backup/vcs8_patch_1800 #Patch_1 Path /backup/vcs8_patch_2600 #Patch_2 Path /backup/vcs8_patch_2700 #Patch_3 Path

Extracting the Packages

Extract the packages to respective location as created above.

tar -xf Veritas_InfoScale_8.0_RHEL.tar.gz -C /backup/vcs8

tar -xf infoscale-rhel8_x86_64-Patch-8.0.0.1800.tar.gz -C /backup/vcs8_patch_1800

tar -xf infoscale-rhel8.7_x86_64-Patch-8.0.0.2600.tar.gz -C /backup/vcs8_patch_2600

tar -xf infoscale-rhel8.8_x86_64-Patch-8.0.0.2700.tar.gz -C /backup/vcs8_patch_2700

Performing Pre-Installation Check

It’s always recommend to run pre-installation check, which will ensure all required RPMs are already installed on the given systems. If it’s found missing RPMs that can be installed on the fly.

Syntax: ./installer -patch_path [Path_to_the_patch 1] -patch2_path [Path_to_the_patch 2] -patch3_path [Path_to_the_patch 3]

Navigate to VCS 8.0 base directory and run installer as shown below (Please use your package location instead of ours).

cd /backup/vcs8/dvd1-redhatlinux/rhel8_x86_64 ./installer -patch_path /backup/vcs8_patch_1800 -patch2_path /backup/vcs8_patch_2600 -patch3_path /backup/vcs8_patch_2700

When you run, it will prompt with many options as shown below. Input 'P' and hit 'Enter' to perform pre-installation check.

Now, select which product you want to check. In our case, it’s Veritas InfoScale Enterprise, so input '4' and hit 'Enter' .

Veritas InfoScale Storage and Availability Solutions 8.0 Precheck Program 1) Veritas InfoScale Foundation 2) Veritas InfoScale Availability 3) Veritas InfoScale Storage 4) Veritas InfoScale Enterprise b) Back to previous menu Select a product to perform pre-installation check for: [1-4,b,q] 4

As we are planning to install Storage Foundation Cluster File System HA (SFCFSHA) component, so input '4' and hit 'Enter' . Also, you need to enter a list of systems you want to perform pre-checks on.

Veritas InfoScale Storage and Availability Solutions 8.0 Precheck Program 1) Cluster Server (VCS) 2) Storage Foundation (SF) 3) Storage Foundation and High Availability (SFHA) 4) Storage Foundation Cluster File System HA (SFCFSHA) 5) Storage Foundation for Oracle RAC (SF Oracle RAC) Select a component to perform pre-installation check for: [1-5,q] 4

Enter the system name that you want to pre-check. This is a two-node cluster setup, so enter both hostname and press 'Enter' .

Enter the system names separated by spaces: [q,?] 2gvcsnode1 2gvcsnode2

Now, installer perform following checks and report if anything fails. Sometime it may report you as failed due to missing RPMs and it will give you an another option to install via yum or manually. If you find missing RPMs, enter '1' and press 'Enter' to install those RPMs.

Veritas InfoScale Enterprise 8.0 Precheck Program 2gvcsnode1 2gvcsnode2 Logs are being written to /var/tmp/installer-202306231445nLK while installer is in progress Verifying systems: 100% Estimated time remaining: (mm:ss) 0:00 8 of 8 Checking system communication .......................................................................... Done Checking release compatibility ......................................................................... Done Checking installed product ............................................................................. Done Checking platform version .............................................................................. Done Checking prerequisite patches and rpms ....................................................... Partially Done Checking file system free space ........................................................................ Done Checking configured component .......................................................................... Done Performing product prechecks ........................................................................... Done The following required OS rpms were not found on vcsnode1: net-tools.x86_64 bc.x86_64 ksh.x86_64 The following required OS rpms were not found on vcsnode2: net-tools.x86_64 bc.x86_64 ksh.x86_64 The installer provides some guidance about how to install OS rpms using native methods, like yum, or how to manually install the required OS rpms. 1) Install the missing required OS rpms with yes, if yes is configured on the systems 2) Install the missing required OS rpms manually, (detailed steps are provided) 3) Do not install the missing required OS rpms How would you like to install the missing required OS rpms? [1-3,q,?] (1) The installation may take a few minutes, be patient. Install the missing OS rpms with yum on vcsnode1 ................................................. Done Install the missing OS rpms with yum on vcsnode2 ................................................. Done Press [Enter] to continue:

Once RPMs installation done, at this point, Precheck will be re-run and you will get the output similar to the below one.

Veritas InfoScale Enterprise 8.0 Precheck Program 2gvcsnode1 2gvcsnode2 Logs are being written to /var/tmp/installer-202306231445nLK while installer is in progress Verifying systems: 100% Estimated time remaining: (mm:ss) 0:00 8 of 8 Checking system communication .......................................................................... Done Checking release compatibility ......................................................................... Done Checking installed product ............................................................................. Done Checking platform version .............................................................................. Done Checking prerequisite patches and rpms ................................................................. Done Checking file system free space ........................................................................ Done Checking configured component .......................................................................... Done Performing product prechecks ........................................................................... Done Precheck report completed System verification checks completed successfully The following notes were discovered on the systems: CPI NOTE V-9-30-1021: he system information on 2gvcsnode1: Operating system: Linux RHEL 8.8 86_64 CPU number: 4 CPU speed: 2693 MHz Memory size: 7963 MB Swap size: 9207 MB CPI NOTE V-9-30-1021: he system information on 2gvcsnode1: Operating system: Linux RHEL 8.8 86_64 CPU number: 4 CPU speed: 2693 MHz Memory size: 7963 MB Swap size: 9207 MB The following warnings were discovered on the systems: CPI WARNING V-9-40-1400 vmware-tools is not running on vcsnode1, installer attempted to start it but failed. Please start the tool before installing Veritas InfoScale Enterprise CPI WARNING V-9-40-1418 Kernel Release 4.18.0-477.13.1.el8_8.x86_64 is detected on vcsnode1, which is not recognizable by the installer. It is strongly recommended to check it on SORT (https://sort.veritas.com) before continue. CPI WARNING V-9-40-1401 vmware-tools is not running on vcsnode2, installer attempted to start it but failed. Please start the tool before installing Veritas InfoScale Enterprise CPI WARNING V-9-40-1418 Kernel Release 4.18.0-477.13.1.el8_8.x86_64 is detected on vcsnode2, which is not recognizable by the installer. It is strongly recommended to check it on SORT (https://sort.veritas.com) before continue.

Installing Veritas InfoScale Enterprise

As pre-installation checks were completed successfully, it’s time to install Veritas InfoScale Enterprise. Enter 'y' for the below questions to begin the installation.

Would you like to install InfoScale Enterprise on 2gvcsnode1 2gvcsnode2? [y,n,q] (n) y This product may contain open source and other third party materials that are subject to a separate license. See the applicable Third-Party Notice at https://www.veritas.com/about/legal/license-agreements Do you agree with the terms of the End User License Agreement as specified in the EULA/en/EULA.pdf file present on media? [y,n,q,?] y

Veritas InfoScale Enterprise installation is in progress.

Veritas InfoScale Enterprise 8.0 Install Program 2gvcsnode1 2gvcsnode2 Logs are being written to /var/tmp/installer-202306231445nLK while installer is in progress Installing InfoScale Enterprise: 100% Estimated time remaining: (mm:ss) 0:00 31 of 31 Performing InfoScale Enterprise preinstall tasks ....................................................... Done Installing VRTSperl rpm ................................................................................ Done Installing VRTSpython rpm .............................................................................. Done Installing VRTSvlic rpm ................................................................................ Done Installing VRTSspt rpm ................................................................................. Done Installing VRTSveki rpm ................................................................................ Done Installing VRTSvxvm rpm ................................................................................ Done Installing VRTSaslapm rpm .............................................................................. Done Installing VRTSvxfs rpm ................................................................................ Done Installing VRTSfsadv rpm ............................................................................... Done Installing VRTSllt rpm ................................................................................. Done Installing VRTSgab rpm ................................................................................. Done Installing VRTSvxfen rpm ............................................................................... Done Installing VRTSamf rpm ................................................................................. Done Installing VRTSvcs rpm ................................................................................. Done Installing VRTScps rpm ................................................................................. Done Installing VRTSvcsag rpm ............................................................................... Done Installing VRTSvcsea rpm ............................................................................... Done Installing VRTSrest rpm ................................................................................ Done Installing VRTScsi rpm ................................................................................. Done Installing VRTSdbed rpm ................................................................................ Done Installing VRTSglm rpm ................................................................................. Done Installing VRTScavf rpm ................................................................................ Done Installing VRTSgms rpm ................................................................................. Done Installing VRTSodm rpm ................................................................................. Done Installing VRTSdbac rpm ................................................................................ Done Installing VRTSsfmh rpm ................................................................................ Done Installing VRTSvbs rpm ................................................................................. Done Installing VRTSsfcpi rpm ............................................................................... Done Installing VRTSvcswiz rpm .............................................................................. Done Performing InfoScale Enterprise postinstall tasks ...................................................... Done Veritas InfoScale Enterprise Install completed successfully

Veritas License Activation

VCS installation is completed, so activate the license as shown below.

To comply with the terms of our End User License Agreement, you have 60 days to either: * Enter a valid license key matching the functionality in use on the systems * Enable keyless licensing and manage the systems with a Management Server. For more details visit http://www.veritas.com/community/blogs/introducing-keyless-feature-enablement-storage-foundation-ha-51. The product is fully functional during these 60 days. 1) Enter a valid license key(Key file path needed) 2) Enable keyless licensing and complete system licensing later How would you like to license the systems? [1-2,q] (2) 1) Veritas Infoscale Foundation 2) Veritas Infoscale Availability 3) Veritas Infoscale Storage 4) Veritas Infoscale Enterprise b) Back to previous menu Which product would you like to register? [1-4,b,q] (4) Registering keyless key ENTERPRISE on Veritas InfoScale Enterprise Successfully registered ENTERPRISE keyless key on 2gvcsnode1 Successfully registered ENTERPRISE keyless key on 2gvcsnode2

Veritas InfoScale Enterprise VCS installation has been completed.

Wrapping Up

In this tutorial, we’ve shown you how to install Veritas Cluster Server (VCS) on Linux (RHEL 8.8).

In the next post, we’ll show you how to configure the Veritas Cluster Server 8.0 on RHEL8.8.

If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to comment below.