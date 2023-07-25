How to Upgrade VCS from 7.4.2 to 8.0 in RHEL

Veritas Cluster Server upgrade can be done smoothly by using the Install Bundles feature. This installer allows you to perform the upgrade directly to a base, maintenance, patch level or a combination of multiple patches and packages together in one go because the installer has the ability to merge all these packages. So, you don’t have to perform two or more install actions to install or upgrade systems to maintenance levels or patch levels.

If you are on an unsupported operating system version, ensure that you first upgrade to a supported verison of the operating system then perform VCS upgrade.

In this article, we will show you how to upgrade Veritas Cluster Server from 7.4.2 or 7.4.3 to 8.0, including Red Hat upgrade from RHEL 7.9 to RHEL 8.8.

Our Environment

Two node Active-Passive VCS cluster 7.4.2 with RHEL 7.9

Node1 – 2gvcsnode1 – 192.168.10.110

Node2 – 2gvcsnode2 – 192.168.10.111

Upgrade Scenario

Our upgrade path is as follows.

Red Hat upgrade from RHEL 7.9 to RHEL 8.8 using Leapp utility

Veritas Cluster Server upgrade from 7.4.2 or 7.4.3 to VCS 8.0 node by node upgrade, which minimizes downtime

Prerequisites

Stop the VCS cluster on the system where you want to perform the RHEL 8.8 upgrade.

hastop -local

Rename the '/etc/llttab' file as shown below.

mv /etc/llttab /etc/llttab.save

System Upgrade

We have already added an article on Red Hat upgrade from RHEL 7.9 to RHEL 8.8 using Leapp utility. So follow the article for RHEL upgrade.

After RHEL upgrade, move ‘/etc/llttab’ file to original state.

mv /etc/llttab.save /etc/llttab

Check the Status of VCS cluster in another node (Node-1), at this point of time the Node-2 status would show as 'EXITED' because the ‘/etc/llttab’ was disabled before restarting the server.

hastatus -sum -- SYSTEM STATE -- System State Frozen A 2gvcsnode1 RUNNING 0 A 2gvcsnode2 EXITED 0 -- GROUP STATE -- Group System Probed AutoDisabled State B ClusterService 2gvcsnode1 Y N OFFLINE B ClusterService 2gvcsnode2 Y N ONLINE B apachesg 2gvcsnode1 Y N OFFLINE B apachesg 2gvcsnode2 Y N ONLINE

Downloading Veritas InfoScale

As mentioned earlier, we need to download Veritas InfoScale base package, maintenance package, and required patches together. For this upgrade, you need to download following five archive files.

Veritas_InfoScale_8.0_RHEL.tar.gz #Base Package cpi-Patch-8.0.0.1400.tar.gz #CPI Patch infoscale-rhel8_x86_64-Patch-8.0.0.1800.tar.gz #Cumulative Patch infoscale-rhel8.7_x86_64-Patch-8.0.0.2600.tar.gz #Common Updates Patch infoscale-rhel8.8_x86_64-Patch-8.0.0.2700.tar.gz #RHEL8.8 Patch

Creating directory structure

Create a proper directory structure and move the files to respective directory to avoid confusion. I have created the following directories as per my convenient.

/backup/vcs8 #Base Package Path /backup/vcs8_cpi_patch_1400 #CPI_Patch Path /backup/vcs8_patch_1800 #Patch_1 Path /backup/vcs8_patch_2600 #Patch_2 Path /backup/vcs8_patch_2700 #Patch_3 Path

Extracting the Packages

Extract the packages to respective location as created above.

tar -xf Veritas_InfoScale_8.0_RHEL.tar.gz -C /backup/vcs8 tar -xf cpi-Patch-8.0.0.1400.tar.gz -C /backup/vcs8_cpi_patch_1400 tar -xf infoscale-rhel8_x86_64-Patch-8.0.0.1800.tar.gz -C /backup/vcs8_patch_1800 tar -xf infoscale-rhel8.7_x86_64-Patch-8.0.0.2600.tar.gz -C /backup/vcs8_patch_2600 tar -xf infoscale-rhel8.8_x86_64-Patch-8.0.0.2700.tar.gz -C /backup/vcs8_patch_2700

Performing Upgrade

You can follow the below instruction for smoother upgrade.

Make a Note: CPI path must included in the beginning of the upgrade command as shown below.

Syntax: ./installer -require [Complete_Path_of_the_CPIscript] -patch_path [Path_to_the_patch 1] -patch2_path [Path_to_the_patch 2] -patch3_path [Path_to_the_patch 3]

Navigate to VCS 8.0 base directory and run installer as shown below (Please use your package location instead of ours). It is also advisable to use the latest CPI patch, other required patches along with the installer for a smoother upgrade. You can add a maximum of five patches using ‘-patch_path’ in a single command.

cd /backup/vcs8/dvd1-redhatlinux/rhel8_x86_64 ./installer -require /backup/vcs8_cpi_patch_1400/CPI_8.0.0_P14.pl -patch_path /backup/vcs8_patch_1800 -patch2_path /backup/vcs8_patch_2600 -patch3_path /backup/vcs8_patch_2700

When you start the installer, the installer starts the product installation program with a copyright message. It then specifies where it creates the logs. Make a note of the directory name and path where the logs get stored.

Veritas InfoScale Storage and Availability Solutions 8.0 Install Program Copyright (c) 2020 Veritas Technologies LLC. All rights reserved. Veritas and the Veritas Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Licensed Software and Documentation are deemed to be "commercial computer software" and "commercial computer software documentation" as defined in FAR Sections 12.212 and DFARS Section 227.7202. Logs are being written to /var/tmp/installer-202307152138RgS while installer is in progress

From the Task Menu, Select 'G' and hit 'Enter' to perform the VCS upgrade.

From the submenu, select which method you want to perform the upgrade. In our case, it’s Full Upgrade, so simple hit 'Enter' to go with default option.

Veritas InfoScale Storage and Availability Solutions 8.0 Upgrade Program 1) Full Upgrade 2) Rolling Upgrade 3) Online Upgrade [VCS only] b) Back to previous menu Select the method by which you want to upgrade the product: [1-3,b,q] (1)

The installer suggests system names for the upgrade. Press Enter to upgrade the suggested systems, or enter the name of any one system in the cluster on which you want to perform a full upgrade and then press Enter.

To minimize the downtime, we will be upgrading one by one node (Phase upgrade), so enter the specific hostname and press 'Enter' .

Enter the system names separated by spaces: [q,?] (2gvcsnode1 2gvcsnode2) 2gvcsnode2

Now, the installer performs various check on the system for the upgrade and ensure communications, release compatibility, and version information. It may present warnings and also report if anything failed during this check.

Veritas InfoScale Storage and Availability Solutions 8.0 Upgrade Program 2gvcsnode2 Logs are being written to /var/tmp/installer-202307152138RgS while installer is in progress Verifying systems: 100% Estimated time remaining: (mm:ss) 0:00 8 of 8 Checking system communication .......................................................................... Done Checking release compatibility ......................................................................... Done Checking installed product ............................................................................. Done Checking platform version .............................................................................. Done Checking prerequisite patches and rpms ................................................................. Done Checking file system free space ........................................................................ Done Checking configured component .......................................................................... Done Performing product prechecks ........................................................................... Done System verification checks completed The following notes were discovered on the systems: CPI NOTE V-9-40-2930 You are performing ENTERPRISE phased upgrade phase 1 on the systems. The first subcluster will be upgraded. CPI NOTE V-9-30-1114 InfoScale Enterprise version 7.4.2.3100 will be upgraded to InfoScale Enterprise version 8.0.0.0000 on 2gvcsnode2 The following warnings were discovered on the systems: CPI WARNING V-9-40-1442 Kernel Release 4.18.0-477.13.1.el8_8.x86_64 is detected on 2gvcsnode2, which is not recognizable by the installer. It is strongly recommended to check if on SORT (https://sort.veritas.com) before continue. CPI WARNING V-9-40-4050 The vxconfigd utility could not be started on 2gvcsnode2. Upgrading VRTSvxvm in this scenario can result in configuration errors, or data loss for Veritas Volume Manager objects. Continue if you are sure that there are no Veritas Volume Manager objects on the host. CPI WARNING V-9-40-3952 Cannot check for open volumes on 2gvcsnode2 because the vxconfigd process is not in enabled mode. You must affirm that there are no open volumes if you want to continue. CPI WARNING V-9-40-2947 Not all the members of the cluster, 2gvcsnode2, are included in this upgrade. We recommend that you upgrade all the members of the cluster together, unless you plan to perform a phased upgrade for the cluster. CPI WARNING V-9-40-2916 VCS is not running before upgrade on 2gvcsnode2. Make sure all the configurations are valid before upgrade.

Review and check if all ‘WARNINGS’ can be ignored or if any action is required before moving to the next step.

In our case, all warnings can be ignored, so we can proceed to the next step. For the below questions, input 'y' for all and hit 'Enter' .

Do you want to continue? [y,n,q] (y) y This product may contain open source and other third party materials that are subject to a separate license. See the applicable Third-Party Notice at https://www.veritas.com/about/legal/license-agreements Do you agree with the terms of the End User License Agreement as specified in the EULA/en/EULA.pdf file present on media? [y,n,q,?] y Do you want to stop InfoScale Enterprise processes now? [y,n,q,?] (y) y

The installer prompts you to stop the applicable VCS processes in order to uninstall old Veritas Cluster Server RPMs.

Veritas InfoScale Enterprise 8.0 Upgrade Program 2gvcsnode2 Logs are being written to /var/tmp/installer-202307152138RgS while installer is in progress Stopping InfoScale Enterprise: 100% Estimated time remaining: (mm:ss) 0:00 30 of 30 Performing InfoScale Enterprise prestop tasks ............................................................ Done Stopping vcsmm ........................................................................................... Done Stopping vxodm ........................................................................................... Done Stopping vxgms ........................................................................................... Done Stopping vxglm ........................................................................................... Done Stopping vxdbd ........................................................................................... Done Stopping vxcpserv ........................................................................................ Done Stopping had ............................................................................................. Done Stopping amf ............................................................................................. Done Stopping vxfen ........................................................................................... Done Stopping gab ............................................................................................. Done Stopping llt ............................................................................................. Done Stopping sfmh-discovery .................................................................................. Done Stopping vxdclid ......................................................................................... Done Stopping vxcafs .......................................................................................... Done Stopping fdd ............................................................................................. Done Stopping vxportal ........................................................................................ Done Stopping vxfs ............................................................................................ Done Stopping vxcloud ......................................................................................... Done Stopping vvr ............................................................................................. Done Stopping vxencryptd ...................................................................................... Done Stopping vxsisted ........................................................................................ Done Stopping vxnotify ........................................................................................ Done Stopping vxvm-recover .................................................................................... Done Stopping vxdmp ........................................................................................... Done Stopping vxdmp ........................................................................................... Done Stopping veki ............................................................................................ Done Stopping vxio ............................................................................................ Done Stopping vxspac .......................................................................................... Done Stopping vxconfigd ....................................................................................... Done Stopping xprtld .......................................................................................... Done Performing InfoScale Enterprise poststop tasks ........................................................... Done Veritas InfoScale Enterprise Shutdown completed successfully

Uninstalls old RPMs after the installer stops the associated VCS processes.

Make a Note: If any RPM uninstall fails at this stage, you will be prompted to exit the installer, but continue to the next stage by entering 'n' , otherwise you will be faced with a situation where you will have to do a fresh install.

Veritas InfoScale Enterprise 8.0 Upgrade Program 2gvcsnode2 Logs are being written to /var/tmp/installer-202307152138RgS while installer is in progress Uninstalling InfoScale Enterprise: 100% Estimated time remaining: (mm:ss) 0:00 25 of 25 Performing InfoScale Enterprise preremove tasks .............................................................. Done Uninstalling VRTSdbac ........................................................................................ Done Uninstalling VRTSvcswiz ...................................................................................... Done Uninstalling VRTSvcsea ....................................................................................... Done Uninstalling VRTSodm ......................................................................................... Done Uninstalling VRTSgms ......................................................................................... Done Uninstalling VRTScavf ........................................................................................ Done Uninstalling VRTSglm ......................................................................................... Done Uninstalling VRTSdbed ........................................................................................ Done Uninstalling VRTSvcsag ....................................................................................... Done Uninstalling VRTScps ......................................................................................... Done Uninstalling VRTSvcs ......................................................................................... Done Uninstalling VRTSamf ......................................................................................... Done Uninstalling VRTSvxfen ....................................................................................... Done Uninstalling VRTSgab ......................................................................................... Done Uninstalling VRTSllt ......................................................................................... Done Uninstalling VRTSveki ........................................................................................ Done Uninstalling VRTSfsadv ....................................................................................... Done Uninstalling VRTSspt ......................................................................................... Done Uninstalling VRTSvxfs ........................................................................................ Done Uninstalling VRTSvxvm ........................................................................................ Done Uninstalling VRTSperl ........................................................................................ Done Uninstalling VRTSvlic ........................................................................................ Done Uninstalling VRTSpython ...................................................................................... Done Performing InfoScale Enterprise postremove tasks ............................................................. Done Veritas InfoScale Enterprise Uninstall completed successfully

In this screen, it installs Veritas InfoScale Enterprise 8.0 RPMs, including all required patches.

Veritas InfoScale Enterprise 8.0 Upgrade Program 2gvcsnode2 Logs are being written to /var/tmp/installer-202307152138RgS while installer is in progress Installing InfoScale Enterprise: 100% Estimated time remaining: (mm:ss) 0:00 55 of 55 Performing InfoScale Enterprise preinstall tasks .............................................................. Done Installing VRTSperl rpm ....................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSpython rpm ..................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSvlic rpm ....................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSspt rpm ........................................................................................ Done Installing VRTSveki rpm ....................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSvxvm rpm ....................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSaslapm rpm ..................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSvxfs rpm ....................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSfsadv rpm ...................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSllt rpm ........................................................................................ Done Installing VRTSgab rpm ........................................................................................ Done Installing VRTSvxfen rpm ...................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSamf rpm ........................................................................................ Done Installing VRTSvcs rpm ........................................................................................ Done Installing VRTScps rpm ........................................................................................ Done Installing VRTSvcsag rpm ...................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSvcsea rpm ...................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSrest rpm ....................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSdbed rpm ....................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSglm rpm ........................................................................................ Done Installing VRTScavf rpm ....................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSgms rpm ........................................................................................ Done Installing VRTSodm rpm ........................................................................................ Done Installing VRTSdbac rpm ....................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSperl patch ..................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSpython patch ................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSspt patch ...................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSveki patch ..................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSvxvm patch ..................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSaslapm patch ................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSvxfs patch ..................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSfsadv patch .................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSllt patch ...................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSgab patch ...................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSvxfen patch .................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSamf patch ...................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSvcs patch ...................................................................................... Done Installing VRTScps patch ...................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSvcsag patch .................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSvcsea patch .................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSrest patch ..................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSdbed patch ..................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSglm patch ...................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSgms patch ...................................................................................... Done Installing VRTSodm patch ...................................................................................... Done Performing InfoScale Enterprise postinstall tasks ............................................................. Done Veritas InfoScale Enterprise Install completed successfully

Finally, it performs SFHA upgrade and configuration then display log file location. Simply exit the installer by hitting 'Enter' button.

Veritas InfoScale Enterprise 8.0 Upgrade Program 2gvcsnode2 Logs are being written to /var/tmp/installer-202307152138RgS while installer is in progress Configuring SFHA: 100% Estimated time remaining: (mm:ss) 0:00 1 of 1 Performing SFHA upgrade configuration ....................................................................... Done Storage Foundation and High Availability Configure completed successfully You are performing phased upgrade phase 1 on the systems. Follow the steps in Configuration and Upgrade Guide to upgrade the remaining systems. Checking online updates for Veritas InfoScale Enterprise 8.0 A connection attempt to https://sort.veritas.com to check for product updates failed. Visit https://sort.veritas.com to check for available product updates and information. installer log files, summary file, and response file are saved at: /opt/VRTS/install/logs/installer-202307152138RgS Would you like to view the summary file? [y,n,q] (n)

Veritas Cluster Server upgrade from 7.4.1/7.4.2 to 8.0 has been completed successfully on the Second Node (Node-2). After the Veritas upgrade, perform a sanity restart to verify that all Veritas services start as expected and were able to join the cluster without any issues.

reboot or init 6

After restarting, check the status of Node-2 in the cluster. If it joins automatically without any problem, proceed to the next step. But if it doesn’t join then we need to do further troubleshooting based on the logs available in ‘/var/VRTSvcs/log/engine_A.log’.

hastatus -sum -- SYSTEM STATE -- System State Frozen A 2gvcsnode1 RUNNING 0 A 2gvcsnode2 RUNNING 0 -- GROUP STATE -- Group System Probed AutoDisabled State B ClusterService 2gvcsnode1 Y N OFFLINE B ClusterService 2gvcsnode2 Y N ONLINE B apachesg 2gvcsnode1 Y N OFFLINE B apachesg 2gvcsnode2 Y N ONLINE

If the upgraded node was joined the cluster and the cluster is healthy, move the service group to the upgraded node. In this scenario, Node-2 is running with VCS 8.0

hagrp -switch apachesg -to 2gvcsnode2

Perform an application sanity check. If it works as expected. Do the upgrade on the other node as well ‘2gvcsnode1’ using the above steps.

Wrapping Up

In this tutorial, we’ve shown you how to upgrade Veritas Cluster Server (VCS) from 7.4.1 or 7.4.2 to 8.0 with necessary patches on RHEL 8.8, along with RHEL 8.8 upgrade from RHEL 7.9.

In the next post, we’ll show you list of frequently used VCS commands and their usage.

If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to comment below.