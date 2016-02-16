How to Install Atom Hackable Text and Source Code Editor on Linux

Atom is a free and open-source cross-platform source code editor developed by GitHub.

It’s modern, accessible, but hackable to the core, a tool that you can customize to do anything, but can also be used productively without touching a configuration file.

Atom support for plugins written in Node.js, and embedded Git control created by GitHub.

Also, thousands of open source packages that add new features and functionality to the Atom.

There are so many text editors, why should we choose an Atom?

This is because other text editors offer convenience and flexibility, but only limited extension and customization are allowed.

Also, you can turn Atom into a full-fledged IDE (integrated development environment) like Eclipse by installing the atom-ide-ui package.

Atom Features

Cross-platform editing: Atom works across operating systems. You can use it on OS X, Windows, or Linux.

1) How to Install Atom Text and Source Code Editor on Linux

Installing Atom should be fairly simple by adding one of their official package repositories. This will enable you to update Atom when new releases are published.

1a) How to Install Atom Text and Source Code Editor on Debian/Ubuntu

Run the following commands to add the Atom official package repository on Debian/Ubuntu systems.

$ wget -qO - https://packagecloud.io/AtomEditor/atom/gpgkey | sudo apt-key add - $ sudo sh -c 'echo "deb [arch=amd64] https://packagecloud.io/AtomEditor/atom/any/ any main" > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/atom.list'

Update the repository index by executing the following command.

$ sudo apt-get update

Run the apt command or apt-get command to install the Atom Stable version on Ubuntu and Debian.

$ sudo apt install atom or $ sudo apt-get install atom

Run the following command to install the Beta version of Atom.

$ sudo apt-get install atom-beta

1b) How to Install Atom Text and Source Code Editor on RHEL/CentOS/Fedora

Run the following commands to add the Atom official package repository on RHEL/CentOS/Fedora systems.

$ sudo rpm --import https://packagecloud.io/AtomEditor/atom/gpgkey $ sudo sh -c 'echo -e "[Atom]

name=Atom Editor

baseurl=https://packagecloud.io/AtomEditor/atom/el/7/\$basearch

enabled=1

gpgcheck=0

repo_gpgcheck=1

gpgkey=https://packagecloud.io/AtomEditor/atom/gpgkey" > /etc/yum.repos.d/atom.repo'

Run the yum command to install the stable version of Atom on CentOS and RHEL systems.

$ sudo yum install atom

Run the following command to install Atom Beta version.

$ sudo yum install atom-beta

Run the dnf command to install the stable version of Atom on the Fedora system.

$ sudo dnf install atom

Run the following command to install the Beta version of Atom.

$ sudo dnf install atom-beta

1c) How to Install Atom Text and Source Code Editor on openSUSE

Run the following commands to add the Atom official package repository on openSUSE systems.

$ sudo sh -c 'echo -e "[Atom]

name=Atom Editor

baseurl=https://packagecloud.io/AtomEditor/atom/el/7/\$basearch

enabled=1

type=rpm-md

gpgcheck=0

repo_gpgcheck=1

gpgkey=https://packagecloud.io/AtomEditor/atom/gpgkey" > /etc/zypp/repos.d/atom.repo' $ sudo zypper --gpg-auto-import-keys refresh

Run the zypper command to install the stable version of Atom on the openSUSE system.

$ sudo zypper install atom

Run the following command to install the Beta version of Atom.

$ sudo zypper install atom-beta

1d) How to Install Atom Text and Source Code Editor on ArchLinux Based Systems

As for the Arch Linux-based system, you can install it from the official repository using the pacman command, because it provides a rolling release once a month.

$ pacman -S atom

2) How to Launch Atom Text on Linux

Once you have successfully installed the Atom text editor using one of the above methods based on your distribution.

Run the following command in the terminal or go to the application launcher and open the Atom editor.

$ atom &

This is how the Atom Editor looks like when you lunch it.



The Atom editor may look like the one below when you open a program file.

