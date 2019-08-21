Four Ways to Check How Long a Process Has Been Running in Linux?
If you want to figure out how long a process has been running in Linux for some reason.
Yes, it is possible and can be done with help of ps command.
It shows, the given process uptime in the form of [[DD-]hh:]mm:ss, in seconds, and exact start date and time.
There are multiple options are available in ps command to check this.
Each options comes with different output, which can be used for different purpose.
# top -b -s -n 1 | grep httpd 16337 root 20 0 228272 5160 3272 S 0.0 0.1 1:02.27 httpd 30442 apache 20 0 240520 3132 1232 S 0.0 0.1 0:00.00 httpd 30443 apache 20 0 240520 3132 1232 S 0.0 0.1 0:00.00 httpd 30444 apache 20 0 240520 3132 1232 S 0.0 0.1 0:00.00 httpd 30445 apache 20 0 240520 3132 1232 S 0.0 0.1 0:00.00 httpd 30446 apache 20 0 240520 3132 1232 S 0.0 0.1 0:00.00 httpd
Make a note: You may think the same details can be found on top command output. No, It shows you the total CPU time the task has used since it started. But it doesn’t include elapsed time. So, don’t confuse on this.
What’s ps Command?
ps stands for processes status, it is display information about the active/running processes on the system.
It provides a snapshot of the current processes along with detailed information like username, user id, cpu usage, memory usage, process start date and time command name etc.
etime:elapsed time since the process was started, in the form of [[DD-]hh:]mm:ss.
etimes:elapsed time since the process was started, in seconds.
To do so, you need to find out the PID of a process, we can easily identify it by using pidof command.
# pidof httpd 30446 30445 30444 30443 30442 16337
Method-1: Using etime Option
Use the ps command with
etime option to get detailed elapsed time.
# ps -p 16337 -o etime
ELAPSED
13-13:13:26
As per the above output, the httpd process has been running in our server
13 days, 13 hours, 13 mins, and 26 sec.
Method-2: Using Process Name Instead of Process ID (PID)
If you want to use process name instead of PID, use the following one.
# ps -eo pid,etime,cmd | grep httpd | grep -v grep
16337 13-13:13:39 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
30442 1-02:59:50 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
30443 1-02:59:49 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
30444 1-02:59:49 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
30445 1-02:59:49 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
30446 1-02:59:49 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
Method-3: Using etimes Option
The following command will show you the elapsed time in seconds.
# ps -p 16337 -o etimes
ELAPSED
1170810
It shows the output in Seconds and you need to convert it as per your requirement.
+---------------------+-------------------------+ | Human-Readable time | Seconds | +---------------------+-------------------------+ | 1 hour | 3600 seconds | | 1 day | 86400 seconds | +---------------------+-------------------------+
If you would like to know how many hours the process has been running then use the following format.
# bc -l 1170810/3600 325.22500000000000000000
If you would like to know how many days the process has been running then use the following format.
# bc -l 1170810/86400 13.55104166666666666666
The above commands doesn’t show you the exact start date of the process and if you want to know those information then you can use the following command. As per the below output the httpd process has been running since
Aug 05.
# ps -ef | grep httpd
root 16337 1 0 Aug05 ? 00:01:02 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
root 24999 24902 0 06:34 pts/0 00:00:00 grep --color=auto httpd
apache 30442 16337 0 Aug18 ? 00:00:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
apache 30443 16337 0 Aug18 ? 00:00:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
apache 30444 16337 0 Aug18 ? 00:00:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
apache 30445 16337 0 Aug18 ? 00:00:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
apache 30446 16337 0 Aug18 ? 00:00:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
Method-4: Using proc filesystem (procfs)
However, the above command doesn’t show you the exact start time of the process and use the following format to check that. As per the below output the httpd process has been running since
Aug 05 at 17:20.
The proc filesystem (procfs) is a special filesystem in Unix-like operating systems that presents information about processes and other system information.
It’s sometimes referred to as a process information pseudo-file system. It doesn’t contain ‘real’ files but run time system information (e.g. system memory, devices mounted, hardware configuration, etc).
# ls -ld /proc/16337
dr-xr-xr-x. 9 root root 0 Aug 5 17:20 /proc/16337/