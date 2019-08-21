Four Ways to Check How Long a Process Has Been Running in Linux?

If you want to figure out how long a process has been running in Linux for some reason.

Yes, it is possible and can be done with help of ps command.

It shows, the given process uptime in the form of [[DD-]hh:]mm:ss, in seconds, and exact start date and time.

There are multiple options are available in ps command to check this.

Each options comes with different output, which can be used for different purpose.

# top -b -s -n 1 | grep httpd 16337 root 20 0 228272 5160 3272 S 0.0 0.1 1:02.27 httpd 30442 apache 20 0 240520 3132 1232 S 0.0 0.1 0:00.00 httpd 30443 apache 20 0 240520 3132 1232 S 0.0 0.1 0:00.00 httpd 30444 apache 20 0 240520 3132 1232 S 0.0 0.1 0:00.00 httpd 30445 apache 20 0 240520 3132 1232 S 0.0 0.1 0:00.00 httpd 30446 apache 20 0 240520 3132 1232 S 0.0 0.1 0:00.00 httpd

Make a note: You may think the same details can be found on top command output. No, It shows you the total CPU time the task has used since it started. But it doesn’t include elapsed time. So, don’t confuse on this.

What’s ps Command?

ps stands for processes status, it is display information about the active/running processes on the system.

It provides a snapshot of the current processes along with detailed information like username, user id, cpu usage, memory usage, process start date and time command name etc.

etime: elapsed time since the process was started, in the form of [[DD-]hh:]mm:ss.

elapsed time since the process was started, in the form of [[DD-]hh:]mm:ss. etimes: elapsed time since the process was started, in seconds.

To do so, you need to find out the PID of a process, we can easily identify it by using pidof command.

# pidof httpd 30446 30445 30444 30443 30442 16337

Method-1: Using etime Option

Use the ps command with etime option to get detailed elapsed time.

# ps -p 16337 -o etime ELAPSED 13-13:13:26

As per the above output, the httpd process has been running in our server 13 days, 13 hours, 13 mins, and 26 sec .

Method-2: Using Process Name Instead of Process ID (PID)

If you want to use process name instead of PID, use the following one.

# ps -eo pid,etime,cmd | grep httpd | grep -v grep 16337 13-13:13:39 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND 30442 1-02:59:50 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND 30443 1-02:59:49 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND 30444 1-02:59:49 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND 30445 1-02:59:49 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND 30446 1-02:59:49 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND

Method-3: Using etimes Option

The following command will show you the elapsed time in seconds.

# ps -p 16337 -o etimes ELAPSED 1170810

It shows the output in Seconds and you need to convert it as per your requirement.

+---------------------+-------------------------+ | Human-Readable time | Seconds | +---------------------+-------------------------+ | 1 hour | 3600 seconds | | 1 day | 86400 seconds | +---------------------+-------------------------+

If you would like to know how many hours the process has been running then use the following format.

# bc -l 1170810/3600 325.22500000000000000000

If you would like to know how many days the process has been running then use the following format.

# bc -l 1170810/86400 13.55104166666666666666

The above commands doesn’t show you the exact start date of the process and if you want to know those information then you can use the following command. As per the below output the httpd process has been running since Aug 05 .

# ps -ef | grep httpd root 16337 1 0 Aug05 ? 00:01:02 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND root 24999 24902 0 06:34 pts/0 00:00:00 grep --color=auto httpd apache 30442 16337 0 Aug18 ? 00:00:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND apache 30443 16337 0 Aug18 ? 00:00:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND apache 30444 16337 0 Aug18 ? 00:00:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND apache 30445 16337 0 Aug18 ? 00:00:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND apache 30446 16337 0 Aug18 ? 00:00:00 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND

Method-4: Using proc filesystem (procfs)

However, the above command doesn’t show you the exact start time of the process and use the following format to check that. As per the below output the httpd process has been running since Aug 05 at 17:20 .

The proc filesystem (procfs) is a special filesystem in Unix-like operating systems that presents information about processes and other system information.

It’s sometimes referred to as a process information pseudo-file system. It doesn’t contain ‘real’ files but run time system information (e.g. system memory, devices mounted, hardware configuration, etc).

# ls -ld /proc/16337 dr-xr-xr-x. 9 root root 0 Aug 5 17:20 /proc/16337/