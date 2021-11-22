How to configure a SMTP relay host in Sendmail

By default, the sendmail runs locally on localhost.localdomain and tries to send the mail with the [email protected] to the remote smtp server, which would get rejected as the localhost.localdomain will resolve to the Invalid IP.

You must configure SendMail as SmartHost to resolve this issue.

In this guide, we will explain how to configure a sendmail server to forward all mails generated from localhost to another SMTP server in order to send mail to remote recipients.

What is sendmail?

Sendmail is a MTA (Mail Transfer Agent), which is used to route email over the Internet to a specific recipient. Sendmail uses SMTP (Simple Mail Transfer Protocol) protocol for the email transmission, just like other mail servers.

Configuring Sendmail as a Smart Host

Follow the instructions below to set up the SMTP relay host for Sendmail.

find the word “SMART_HOST”, uncomment (remove ‘dnl’ from the beginning of the line) and edit the following line if your outgoing mail needs to be sent out through an external mail server:

define(SMART_HOST',smtp.your.provider’)dnl

Now, configure the SMTP relay host as follows, add your smtp server instead of ours ‘smtp-relay.gmail.com’.

vi /etc/mail/sendmail.mc define(SMART_HOST',smtp-relay.gmail.com’)dnl

Please note that any custom changes to sendmail.cf are lost when you regenerate this file, so take a backup of below files.

sendmail.cf

sendmail.mc

submit.cf

submit.mc

The ‘sendmail-cf’ package is required in order to regenerate the ‘/etc/mail/sendmail.cf’ file.

yum install sendmail-cf

The ‘sendmail.mc’ is the sendmail macro config file for m4. If you make changes to /etc/mail/sendmail.mc, you will need to regenerate the /etc/mail/sendmail.cf file.

m4 /etc/mail/sendmail.mc > /etc/mail/sendmail.cf

You can double confirm if the new SMTP relay has been updated correctly by using the below command.

cat /etc/mail/sendmail.cf | grep gmail

DSsmtp-relay.gmail.com

Restart the sendmail service in order to take this changes effect. For RHEL 5 & 6 systems, run:

service sendmail restart

For RHEL 7 & 8 systems, run:

systemctl restart sendmail

When you’ve completed your configuration, send a test mail using the mail command to confirm that your outbound mail is flowing.

Closing Notes

In this guide, we’ve shown you how to configure Sendmail as a Smart Host to forward all mails generated from localhost to another SMTP server.

This procedure was tested on the RHEL 7 server, but the same procedure woul work other RHEL versions such RHEL 5,6 & 8. Also, this procedure works with their clones like CentOS, AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux.

If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to comment below.