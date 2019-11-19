Bash Script to View System Information on Linux Every Time You Log into Shell

There are several commands in Linux to obtain system information such as processor information, manufacturer name, and serial number, etc,.

You may need to run several commands to collect this information.

Also, it is very difficult to remember all the commands and their options.

Instead you can write a shell script to customize the output based on your needs.

In the past we have written many bash scripts for a variety of purposes.

Today, we came up with a new shell script, which shows you the required system information every time you log into the shell.

There are six parts to this script, and more details below.

We’ve added potential information to each area based on our needs. You can further customize this script to your needs if you wish.

There are many tools for this, most of which we have already covered.

To read them, go to the following articles.

If anyone wants to add any other information in the script, please let us know your requirements in the comment section so that we can help you.

Bash Script to View System Information on Linux Every Time You Log into the Shell

This basic script will bring the system information to your terminal whenever you log into the shell.

#vi /opt/scripts/system-info.sh #!/bin/bash echo -e "-------------------------------System Information----------------------------" echo -e "Hostname:\t\t"`hostname` echo -e "uptime:\t\t\t"`uptime | awk '{print $3,$4}' | sed 's/,//'` echo -e "Manufacturer:\t\t"`cat /sys/class/dmi/id/chassis_vendor` echo -e "Product Name:\t\t"`cat /sys/class/dmi/id/product_name` echo -e "Version:\t\t"`cat /sys/class/dmi/id/product_version` echo -e "Serial Number:\t\t"`cat /sys/class/dmi/id/product_serial` echo -e "Machine Type:\t\t"`vserver=$(lscpu | grep Hypervisor | wc -l); if [ $vserver -gt 0 ]; then echo "VM"; else echo "Physical"; fi` echo -e "Operating System:\t"`hostnamectl | grep "Operating System" | cut -d ' ' -f5-` echo -e "Kernel:\t\t\t"`uname -r` echo -e "Architecture:\t\t"`arch` echo -e "Processor Name:\t\t"`awk -F':' '/^model name/ {print $2}' /proc/cpuinfo | uniq | sed -e 's/^[ \t]*//'` echo -e "Active User:\t\t"`w | cut -d ' ' -f1 | grep -v USER | xargs -n1` echo -e "System Main IP:\t\t"`hostname -I` echo "" echo -e "-------------------------------CPU/Memory Usage------------------------------" echo -e "Memory Usage:\t"`free | awk '/Mem/{printf("%.2f%"), $3/$2*100}'` echo -e "Swap Usage:\t"`free | awk '/Swap/{printf("%.2f%"), $3/$2*100}'` echo -e "CPU Usage:\t"`cat /proc/stat | awk '/cpu/{printf("%.2f%

"), ($2+$4)*100/($2+$4+$5)}' | awk '{print $0}' | head -1` echo "" echo -e "-------------------------------Disk Usage >80%-------------------------------" df -Ph | sed s/%//g | awk '{ if($5 > 80) print $0;}' echo "" echo -e "-------------------------------For WWN Details-------------------------------" vserver=$(lscpu | grep Hypervisor | wc -l) if [ $vserver -gt 0 ] then echo "$(hostname) is a VM" else cat /sys/class/fc_host/host?/port_name fi echo "" echo -e "-------------------------------Oracle DB Instances---------------------------" if id oracle >/dev/null 2>&1; then /bin/ps -ef|grep pmon then else echo "oracle user does not exist on $(hostname)" fi echo "" if (( $(cat /etc/*-release | grep -w "Oracle|Red Hat|CentOS|Fedora" | wc -l) > 0 )) then echo -e "-------------------------------Package Updates-------------------------------" yum updateinfo summary | grep 'Security|Bugfix|Enhancement' echo -e "-----------------------------------------------------------------------------" else echo -e "-------------------------------Package Updates-------------------------------" cat /var/lib/update-notifier/updates-available echo -e "-----------------------------------------------------------------------------" fi

Once the above script is added to a file. Set the executable permission for the “system-info.sh” file.

# chmod +x ~root/system-info.sh

When the script is ready, add the file path at the end of the “.bash_profile” file in RHEL-based systems CentOS, Oracle Linux and Fedora.

# echo "/root/system-info.sh" >> ~root/.bash_profile

To take this change effect, run the following command.

# source ~root/.bash_profile

For Debian-based systems, you may need to add a file path to the “.profile” file.

# echo "/root/system-info.sh" >> ~root/.profile

Run the following command to take this change effect.

# source ~root/.profile

You may have seen an output like the one below when running the above “source” command.

From next time on-wards, you will get this information every time you log into the shell.

Alternatively, you can manually run this script at any time if you need to.

-------------------------------System Information--------------------------- Hostname: daygeek-Y700 uptime: 1:20 1 Manufacturer: LENOVO Product Name: 80NV Version: Lenovo ideapad Y700-15ISK Serial Number: AA0CMRN1 Machine Type: Physical Operating System: Manjaro Linux Kernel: 4.19.80-1-MANJARO Architecture: x86_64 Processor Name: Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-6700HQ CPU @ 2.60GHz Active User: daygeek renu thanu System Main IP: 192.168.1.6 192.168.122.1 -------------------------------CPU/Memory Usage------------------------------ Memory Usage: 37.28% Swap Usage: 0.00% CPU Usage: 15.43% -------------------------------Disk Usage >80%------------------------------- Filesystem Size Used Avail Use Mounted on /dev/nvme0n1p1 217G 202G 4.6G 98 / /dev/loop0 109M 109M 0 100 /var/lib/snapd/snap/odrive-unofficial/2 /dev/loop1 91M 91M 0 100 /var/lib/snapd/snap/core/6405 /dev/loop2 90M 90M 0 100 /var/lib/snapd/snap/core/7713 -------------------------------For WWN Details------------------------------- CentOS8.2daygeek.com is a VM -------------------------------Oracle DB Instances--------------------------- oracle user does not exist on CentOS8.2daygeek.com -------------------------------Package Updates------------------------------- 13 Security notice(s) 9 Important Security notice(s) 3 Moderate Security notice(s) 1 Low Security notice(s) 35 Bugfix notice(s) 1 Enhancement notice(s) -----------------------------------------------------------------------------