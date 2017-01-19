Super Flat Remix Icon Theme is Another Great Icon Set Derived from Ultra Flat, Paper, Evopop and Numix Icon Themes

Today we are going to show another beautiful icon theme called, Super Flat Remix. As the name implies, Super Flat Remix is a flat icon theme.

Flat icons are more popular now a days and we have covered several flat icon theme in the past like, Masalla, etc.

Super Flat remix is a pretty simple icon theme, derived from Ultra Flat Icons, Paper Evopop and Numix-Circle icon themes. Its design is mostly flat with a subtle use of shadows, highlights and gradients for some depth.

It is available for all major desktop environment such as GNOME, Unity, KDE, Cinnamon, Xfce etc.

Check Available Icon Theme for Linux Desktop

Check Available GTK Theme for Linux Desktop

Install Super Flat Remix Icon Theme on Linux

Just clone the developer github repository and move the INSTALL script to install Masalla Icon Theme.

$ cd /opt $ sudo git clone https://github.com/daniruiz/Flat-Remix $ cd Flat-Remix $ sudo mv Flat\ Remix/ /usr/share/icons/

Install Flat Remix Icon Theme on Arch based systems

We can easily install Flat Remix Icon Theme on Arch based system such as Arch Linux, Antergos, Manjaro & Apricity OS through AUR repo.

$ yaourt -S super-flat-remix-icon-theme or $ packer -S super-flat-remix-icon-theme

Choose the Icon

Finally choose the Icon based on the desktop environment tool to activate it.

GNOME Desktop: Gnome Tweak Tool >> Appearance >> Choose the Icon from the drop-down box followed by “Icons” >> Finally close the App

Gnome Tweak Tool >> Appearance >> Choose the Icon from the drop-down box followed by “Icons” >> Finally close the App Unity Desktop: Unity Tweak Tool >> Appearance >> Icon >> Choose the desired icon from the list >> Finally close the App

Unity Tweak Tool >> Appearance >> Icon >> Choose the desired icon from the list >> Finally close the App Cinnamon Desktop: Menu >> Appearances >> System Settings >> Theme >> Choose the desired icon from the drop-down box >> Finally close the System Settings

Menu >> Appearances >> System Settings >> Theme >> Choose the desired icon from the drop-down box >> Finally close the System Settings LXDE Desktop: Menu >> Appearances >> Customize Look and Feel >> Icon Theme >> Choose the desired icon from the list >> Apply >> Finally close

Menu >> Appearances >> Customize Look and Feel >> Icon Theme >> Choose the desired icon from the list >> Apply >> Finally close XFCE Desktop: Menu >> Settings >> Appearance >> Icons “Choose the desired icon from the list” >> Finally close

Flat Remix Icon Theme Screenshot tour

I have included few screenshots for reference.





Enjoy…)