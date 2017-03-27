Notepadqq – Source Code Editor for Linux

Notepadqq is a free, an open source code editor and Notepad replacement, that supports several languages (100 languages supported).

Its a clone of Notepad++ which was written in c++. It is really helpful for developers to search text using the power of regular expressions, syntax highlighting, code folding, color schemes, file monitoring, multiple selections and much more.

You can use real-time highlighting to find near identifiers in no time. Option to choose the color theme based on your desktop like light, dark, etc. I have included light and dark variant screen shot in bottom of the page.

Notepadqq Features

  • Syntax Highlighting and Syntax Folding
  • Power of Regular Expression Search/Replace
  • Multi-Document (Tab interface)
  • Multi-View
  • Multi-Language environment supported
  • code folding
  • color schemes supported
  • file monitoring
  • Zoom in and zoom out
  • Convert case to lower or upper
  • Light weight app
  • Many features available
  • More menu options are there in top to perform all actions
  • Home page link

Install Notepadqq in Ubuntu/Mint

Add the following PPA to install Notepadqq in Ubuntu and its derivatives such as Mint, elementary OS, etc.., Its based on QT, so you have to install qt5.

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:notepadqq-team/notepadqq
$ sudo apt-get update
$ sudo apt-get install notepadqq

For Debin Users

$ sudo apt install qt5-default libqt5webkit5-dev libqt5svg5-dev qttools5-dev-tools
$ git clone --recursive https://github.com/notepadqq/notepadqq.git
$ cd notepadqq
$ ./configure --prefix /usr
$ make
$ sudo make install

For Fedora Users

$ sudo dnf install qt5 qt5-devel qt5-qtwebkit qt5-qttools qt5-qtsvg
$ export QMAKE=/usr/bin/qmake-qt5
$ git clone https://github.com/notepadqq/notepadqq.git
$ cd notepadqq/
$ ./configure --lrelease /usr/bin/lrelease-qt5 --prefix /usr
$ make
$ sudo make install

For Arch Linux based Users

$ sudo pacman -S notepadqq

For openSUSE Users.

$ sudo zypper in notepadqq

I have successfully installed Notepadqq, See the below screen shot for reference purpose.


I started using Notepadqq, what about you…? Give a try and update me your feedback…cool…)

