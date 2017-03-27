Notepadqq – Source Code Editor for Linux
Notepadqq is a free, an open source code editor and Notepad replacement, that supports several languages (100 languages supported).
Its a clone of Notepad++ which was written in c++. It is really helpful for developers to search text using the power of regular expressions, syntax highlighting, code folding, color schemes, file monitoring, multiple selections and much more.
You can use real-time highlighting to find near identifiers in no time. Option to choose the color theme based on your desktop like light, dark, etc. I have included light and dark variant screen shot in bottom of the page.
Notepadqq Features
- Syntax Highlighting and Syntax Folding
- Power of Regular Expression Search/Replace
- Multi-Document (Tab interface)
- Multi-View
- Multi-Language environment supported
- code folding
- color schemes supported
- file monitoring
- Zoom in and zoom out
- Convert case to lower or upper
- Light weight app
- Many features available
- More menu options are there in top to perform all actions
Install Notepadqq in Ubuntu/Mint
Add the following PPA to install Notepadqq in Ubuntu and its derivatives such as Mint, elementary OS, etc.., Its based on QT, so you have to install
qt5.
$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:notepadqq-team/notepadqq $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install notepadqq
For Debin Users
$ sudo apt install qt5-default libqt5webkit5-dev libqt5svg5-dev qttools5-dev-tools $ git clone --recursive https://github.com/notepadqq/notepadqq.git $ cd notepadqq $ ./configure --prefix /usr $ make $ sudo make install
For Fedora Users
$ sudo dnf install qt5 qt5-devel qt5-qtwebkit qt5-qttools qt5-qtsvg $ export QMAKE=/usr/bin/qmake-qt5 $ git clone https://github.com/notepadqq/notepadqq.git $ cd notepadqq/ $ ./configure --lrelease /usr/bin/lrelease-qt5 --prefix /usr $ make $ sudo make install
For Arch Linux based Users
$ sudo pacman -S notepadqq
For openSUSE Users.
$ sudo zypper in notepadqq
I have successfully installed Notepadqq, See the below screen shot for reference purpose.
I started using Notepadqq, what about you…? Give a try and update me your feedback…cool…)