Notepadqq – Source Code Editor for Linux

Notepadqq is a free, an open source code editor and Notepad replacement, that supports several languages (100 languages supported).

Its a clone of Notepad++ which was written in c++. It is really helpful for developers to search text using the power of regular expressions, syntax highlighting, code folding, color schemes, file monitoring, multiple selections and much more.

You can use real-time highlighting to find near identifiers in no time. Option to choose the color theme based on your desktop like light, dark, etc. I have included light and dark variant screen shot in bottom of the page.

Notepadqq Features

Syntax Highlighting and Syntax Folding

Power of Regular Expression Search/Replace

Multi-Document (Tab interface)

Multi-View

Multi-Language environment supported

code folding

color schemes supported

file monitoring

Zoom in and zoom out

Convert case to lower or upper

Light weight app

Many features available

More menu options are there in top to perform all actions

Home page link

Install Notepadqq in Ubuntu/Mint

Add the following PPA to install Notepadqq in Ubuntu and its derivatives such as Mint, elementary OS, etc.., Its based on QT, so you have to install qt5 .

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:notepadqq-team/notepadqq $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install notepadqq

For Debin Users

$ sudo apt install qt5-default libqt5webkit5-dev libqt5svg5-dev qttools5-dev-tools $ git clone --recursive https://github.com/notepadqq/notepadqq.git $ cd notepadqq $ ./configure --prefix /usr $ make $ sudo make install

For Fedora Users

$ sudo dnf install qt5 qt5-devel qt5-qtwebkit qt5-qttools qt5-qtsvg $ export QMAKE=/usr/bin/qmake-qt5 $ git clone https://github.com/notepadqq/notepadqq.git $ cd notepadqq/ $ ./configure --lrelease /usr/bin/lrelease-qt5 --prefix /usr $ make $ sudo make install

For Arch Linux based Users

$ sudo pacman -S notepadqq

For openSUSE Users.

$ sudo zypper in notepadqq

I have successfully installed Notepadqq, See the below screen shot for reference purpose.





I started using Notepadqq, what about you…? Give a try and update me your feedback…cool…)