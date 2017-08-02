16 Methods To Check If A Linux System Is Physical or Virtual Machine

Most of the IT sector migrated to virtualization environment instead of physical not only IT and many of the technology companies to reduce the infrastructure investment but still they are keeping bunch of physical servers too for some specific requirements.

We got few mail requests recent days regarding this topic. We didn’t have the proper test environment to work further but now we have a small test environment with vmware & virtualbox. So, today we get a chance to write a article to check whether the machine is physical or virtual.

As a Linux server administrator, you should know whether the machine is physical or virtual (What kind of virtualization technology like VMWare, VirtualBox, KVM, OpenVZ, Xen, etc) on your environment. It will be very helpful when you want to troubleshoot further or any other activity.

There are several ways to identify the status of the machine (Physical or Virtual) in Linux. Here, we have listed six easy method to achieve it.

Method-1 : Using dmidecode Command

dmidecode command reads the system DMI (Desktop Management Interface) table to display about your system’s hardware and BIOS information. The table has system manufacturer, model name, serial number, BIOS version, CPU sockets, expansion slots, memory module slots, and the list of I/O ports, etc.

[VMware Workstation] # dmidecode -s system-manufacturer VMware, Inc. # dmidecode -s system-product-name VMware Virtual Platform [VirtualBox] $ sudo dmidecode -s system-product-name VirtualBox [OpenStack] $ sudo dmidecode -s system-product-name OpenStack Nova [Physical Server] # dmidecode -s system-manufacturer IBM # dmidecode -s system-product-name System x3550 M2 -[7284AC1]-

The above output clearly shows appropriate virtualization technology. For physical servers its showing the manufacturer name.

Method-2 : Using lshw Command

lshw (Hardware Lister) is a small tool to provide detailed information on the hardware configuration of the machine. It can report exact memory configuration, firmware version, mainboard configuration, CPU version and speed, cache configuration, bus speed, etc. on DMI-capable x86 or EFI (IA-64) systems and on some PowerPC machines (​PowerMac G4 is known to work).

lshw Command Output in VMware Workstation

# lshw -class system 2daygeek description: Computer product: VMware Virtual Platform () vendor: VMware, Inc. version: None serial: VMware-42 0a a0 62 85 7e 8d 48-f2 8f 15 5a aa 7f 77 95 width: 64 bits capabilities: smbios-2.4 dmi-2.4 vsyscall32 configuration: administrator_password=enabled boot=normal frontpanel_password=unknown keyboard_password=unknown power-on_password=disabled uuid=420AA062-857E-8D48-F28F-155AAA7F7795 *-remoteaccess UNCLAIMED vendor: Intel physical id: 1 capabilities: inbound [Alternatively use lshw command to print only product] # lshw -class system | grep product product: VMware Virtual Platform ()

lshw Command Output in VirtualBox

$ sudo lshw -class system daygeek description: Computer product: VirtualBox vendor: innotek GmbH version: 1.2 serial: 0 width: 64 bits capabilities: smbios-2.5 dmi-2.5 smp vsyscall32 configuration: family=Virtual Machine uuid=762A99BF-6916-450F-80A6-B2E9E78FC9A1 [Alternatively use lshw command to print only product] # lshw -class system | grep product | awk '{print $2}' VirtualBox

lshw Command Output in Physical Server

# lshw -class system 2daygeek description: Blade product: Flex System x240 Compute Node -[7284AC1]- vendor: IBM version: 06 serial: KQ3YZ9B width: 64 bits capabilities: smbios-2.7 dmi-2.7 vsyscall32 configuration: boot=normal chassis=enclosure family=System X uuid=8B57E5D1-7002-3F3C-8765- [Alternatively use lshw command to print only product] # lshw -class system | grep product product: Flex System x240 Compute Node -[7284AC1]-

Method-3 : Using facter Command

Facter is a standalone tool based on Ruby that provides system information.

[VMware Workstation] # facter virtual vmware [VirtualBox] $ facter virtual virtualbox [Physical Server] # facter virtual physical

Method-4 : Using imvirt Command

imvirt is a set of Perl modules which used to detect whether the Linux box is physical or virtual. If it detects that it is a virtualized one, then it tries to find out which virtualization technology is used.

[VMware Workstation] # imvirt VMware VMware ESX Server [VirtualBox] $ imvirt KVM [Physical Server] # imvirt Physical

Method-5 : Using virt-what Command

virt-what is a small shell script which can be used to detect if the Linux box is running in a virtual machine. Also its print the virtualization technology is used. If nothing is printed and the script exits with code 0 (no error), then it physical server.

[VMware Workstation] # virt-what vmware [VirtualBox] $ sudo virt-what virtualbox kvm [Physical Server] # virt-what

Method-6 : Using systemd-detect-virt Command

systemd-detect-virt detects execution in a virtualized environment. It identifies the virtualization technology and can distinguish full machine virtualization from container virtualization.

[VirtualBox] $ systemd-detect-virt oracle [Physical] $ systemd-detect-virt None

Method-7 : Using hostnamectl Command

The hostnamectl tool is provided to administrate the system hostname. There are three separate classes of host names in use on a given system, static, pretty, and transient.

VirtualBox Output

# hostnamectl or # hostnamectl status Static hostname: daygeek Icon name: computer-vm Chassis: vm Machine ID: c01b17d61f2542478047952180768c82 Boot ID: 8be91fafab024c5880581fb3968a22f8 Virtualization: oracle Operating System: Ubuntu 16.10 Kernel: Linux 4.10.1-041001-generic Architecture: x86-64

Physical Output

# hostnamectl or # hostnamectl status Static hostname: daygeek Icon name: computer-laptop Chassis: laptop Machine ID: bb8348e0f32e495184590f98ce96ee62 Boot ID: 06ee2c95917744b9b23a2861a0a82abb Operating System: Fedora 25 (Workstation Edition) CPE OS Name: cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora:25 Kernel: Linux 4.10.14-200.fc25.x86_64 Architecture: x86-64

Method-8 : Using dmesg Command

The dmesg command is used to write the kernel messages (boot-time messages) in Linux before syslogd or klogd start. It obtains its data by reading the kernel ring buffer. dmesg can be very useful when troubleshooting or just trying to obtain information about the hardware on a system.

[VMware Workstation] # dmesg |grep DMI [ 0.000000] DMI: VMware , Inc. VMware Virtual Platform/440BX Desktop Reference Platform, BIOS 6.00 11/02/201 [Physical Server] # dmesg |grep DMI DMI: IBM System x3650 M4: -[7915AC1]-/00Y8494, BIOS -[VVE134MUS-1.50]- 18/20/2015 [VirtualBox] # dmesg |grep DMI [ 0.000000] DMI: innotek GmbH VirtualBox /VirtualBox, BIOS VirtualBox 12/01/2006

Method-9 : Using /proc/cpuinfo file

/proc/cpuinfo is a virtual text file that contains information about the CPUs (central processing units) on a computer. We can get a system machine type by grepping hypervisor parameter.

[VirtualBox] # grep hypervisor /proc/cpuinfo flags : fpu vme de pse tsc msr pae mce cx8 apic sep mtrr pge mca cmov pat pse36 clflush mmx fxsr sse sse2 ss syscall nx pdpe1gb rdtscp lm constant_tsc up rep_good unfair_spinlock pni pclmulqdq vmx ssse3 fma cx16 pcid sse4_1 sse4_2 x2apic movbe popcnt tsc_deadline_timer aes xsave avx f16c rdrand hypervisor lahf_lm abm xsaveopt tpr_shadow vnmi flexpriority ept vpid fsgsbase bmi1 avx2 smep bmi2 erms invpcid

Method-10 : Using /sys file system

The kernel expose some DMI information in the /sys virtual filesystem. So we can easily get the machine type by running grep command with following format.

# grep "" /sys/class/dmi/id/[pbs]* /sys/class/dmi/id/bios_date:12/01/2006 /sys/class/dmi/id/bios_vendor:innotek GmbH /sys/class/dmi/id/bios_version:VirtualBox /sys/class/dmi/id/board_asset_tag: /sys/class/dmi/id/board_name:VirtualBox /sys/class/dmi/id/board_serial:0 /sys/class/dmi/id/board_vendor: Oracle Corporation /sys/class/dmi/id/board_version:1.2 grep: /sys/class/dmi/id/power: Is a directory /sys/class/dmi/id/product_name: VirtualBox /sys/class/dmi/id/product_serial:0 /sys/class/dmi/id/product_uuid:762A99BF-6916-450F-80A6-B2E9E78FC9A1 /sys/class/dmi/id/product_version:1.2 grep: /sys/class/dmi/id/subsystem: Is a directory /sys/class/dmi/id/sys_vendor:innotek GmbH

Alternatively we can print only product name by using cat command.

[VMware] # cat /sys/class/dmi/id/product_name VMware Virtual Platform [Physical Server] # cat /sys/class/dmi/id/product_name System x3650 M4: -[7915AC1]-

Method-11 : Using lspci command

lspci is a utility for displaying information about PCI buses in the system and devices connected to them. By default, it shows a brief list of devices.

# lspci | grep "VMware\|VirtualBox" 00:02.0 VGA compatible controller: InnoTek Systemberatung GmbH VirtualBox Graphics Adapter 00:04.0 System peripheral: InnoTek Systemberatung GmbH VirtualBox Guest Service

Method-12 : Using proc interface

/proc/scsi/scsi display the SCSI devices currently attached (and recognized) by the SCSI subsystem. We can identify the machine type with help of Vendor & Model name.

VMware Output

# cat /proc/scsi/scsi Attached devices: Host: scsi1 Channel: 00 Id: 00 Lun: 00 Vendor: NECVMWar Model: VMware IDE CDR10 Rev: 1.00 Type: CD-ROM ANSI SCSI revision: 05 Host: scsi2 Channel: 00 Id: 00 Lun: 00 Vendor: VMware Model: Virtual disk Rev: 1.0 Type: Direct-Access ANSI SCSI revision: 02

VirtualBox Output

# cat /proc/scsi/scsi Attached devices: Host: scsi1 Channel: 00 Id: 00 Lun: 00 Vendor: VBOX Model: CD-ROM Rev: 1.0 Type: CD-ROM ANSI SCSI revision: 05 Host: scsi2 Channel: 00 Id: 00 Lun: 00 Vendor: ATA Model: VBOX HARDDISK Rev: 1.0 Type: Direct-Access ANSI SCSI revision: 05

QEMU Output

# cat /proc/scsi/scsi Attached devices: Host: scsi2 Channel: 00 Id: 00 Lun: 00 Vendor: QEMU Model: QEMU HARDDISK Rev: 2.3. Type: Direct-Access ANSI SCSI revision: 05

Physical Server Output It’s shows Hard disk vendor name instead of virtual.

# cat /proc/scsi/scsi Attached devices: Host: scsi0 Channel: 02 Id: 00 Lun: 00 Vendor: IBM Model: ServeRAID M5110e Rev: 3.24 Type: Direct-Access ANSI SCSI revision: 05 Host: scsi0 Channel: 02 Id: 01 Lun: 00 Vendor: IBM Model: ServeRAID M5110e Rev: 3.24 Type: Direct-Access ANSI SCSI revision: 05 Host: scsi2 Channel: 00 Id: 00 Lun: 00 Vendor: IBM SATA Model: DEVICE 81Y3672 Rev: SA82 Type: CD-ROM ANSI SCSI revision: 05

Method-13 : Using hwinfo Command

hwinfo is used to probe for the hardware present in the system. It can be used to generate a system overview log which can be later used for support.

# hwinfo | grep "Manufacturer" <6>[27867.056016] usb 2-1: Manufacturer: VirtualBox <6>[31555.965214] usb 2-1: Manufacturer: VirtualBox <6>[32123.744633] usb 2-1: Manufacturer: VirtualBox <6>[33779.863965] usb 2-1: Manufacturer: VirtualBox <6>[34968.587607] usb 2-1: Manufacturer: VirtualBox <6>[37364.054145] usb 2-1: Manufacturer: VirtualBox <6>[46326.504627] usb 2-1: Manufacturer: VirtualBox <6>[54602.872309] usb 2-1: Manufacturer: VirtualBox Manufacturer: "innotek GmbH" Manufacturer: " Oracle Corporation " Manufacturer: "Oracle Corporation"

Method-14 : Using lscpu Command

lscpu – display information on CPU architecture and gathers CPU architecture information like number of CPUs, threads, cores, sockets, NUMA nodes, information about CPU caches, CPU family, model and prints it in a human-readable format.

# lscpu Architecture: x86_64 CPU op-mode(s): 32-bit, 64-bit Byte Order: Little Endian CPU(s): 1 On-line CPU(s) list: 0 Thread(s) per core: 1 Core(s) per socket: 1 Socket(s): 1 NUMA node(s): 1 Vendor ID: GenuineIntel CPU family: 6 Model: 60 Model name: Intel Core Processor (Haswell, no TSX) Stepping: 1 CPU MHz: 2399.996 BogoMIPS: 4799.99 Virtualization: VT-x Hypervisor vendor: KVM Virtualization type: full L1d cache: 32K L1i cache: 32K L2 cache: 4096K NUMA node0 CPU(s): 0 [Alternatively use lshw command to print only product] # lscpu | grep Hypervisor Hypervisor vendor: KVM

Note : Hypervisor option won’t list for physical servers.

Method-15 : Using Devices File

With help of block device model we can identify the machine type.

[VMware] # cat /sys/block/sda/device/model Virtual disk [VirtualBox] # cat /sys/block/sda/device/model VBOX HARDDISK [OpenStack] # cat /sys/block/sda/device/model QEMU HARDDISK [Pysical] # cat /sys/block/sda/device/model ServeRAID M5110e

Method-16 : Using inxi Command

inxi is a script that quickly shows system hardware, CPU, drivers, Xorg, Desktop, Kernel, GCC version(s), Processes, RAM usage, and a wide variety of other useful information, also used for forum technical support & debugging tool.