s-tui: A Terminal Tool To Monitor CPU Temperature, Frequency, Power And Utilization In Linux

By default every Linux administrator would go with lm_sensors to monitor CPU temperature.

lm_sensors (Linux monitoring sensors) is a free and open-source application that provides tools and drivers for monitoring temperatures, voltage, and fans.

It’s a CLI utility and if you are looking for alternative tools.

I would suggest you to go for s-tui.

It’s a Stress Terminal UI which helps administrator to view CPU temperature with colors.

What is s-tui

s-tui is a terminal UI for monitoring your computer. s-tui allows to monitor CPU temperature, frequency, power and utilization in a graphical way from the terminal.

Also, shows performance dips caused by thermal throttling, it requires minimal resources and doesn’t requires X-server. It was written in Python and requires root privilege to use this.

s-tui is a self-contained application which can run out-of-the-box and doesn’t need config files to drive its core features.

s-tui uses psutil to probe some of your hardware information. If your hardware is not supported, you might not see all the information.

Running s-tui as root gives access to the maximum Turbo Boost frequency available to your CPU when stressing all cores.

It uses Stress utility in the background to check the temperature of its components do not exceed their acceptable range by imposes certain types of compute stress on your system.

Running an overclocked PC is fine as long as it is stable and that the temperature of its components do not exceed their acceptable range.

There are several programs available to assess system stability through stress testing the system and thereby the overclock level.

How to Install s-tui In Linux

It was written in Python and pip installation is a recommended method to install s-tui on Linux. Make sure you should have installed python-pip package on your system. If no, use the following command to install it.

For Debian/Ubuntu users, use Apt Command or Apt-Get Command to install pip package.

$ sudo apt install python-pip stress

For Archlinux users, use Pacman Command to install pip package.

$ sudo pacman -S python-pip stress

For Fedora users, use DNF Command to install pip package.

$ sudo dnf install python-pip stress

For CentOS/RHEL users, use YUM Command to install pip package.

$ sudo yum install python-pip stress

For openSUSE users, use Zypper Command to install pip package.

$ sudo zypper install python-pip stress

Finally run the following pip command to install s-tui tool in Linux.

For Python 2.x:

$ sudo pip install s-tui

For Python 3.x:

$ sudo pip3 install s-tui

How to Access s-tui

As i told in the beginning of the article. It requires root privilege to get all the information from your system. Just run the following command to launch s-tui.

$ sudo s-tui

By default it enable hardware monitoring and select the “Stress” option to do the stress test on your system.



To check other options, navigate to help page.

$ s-tui --help