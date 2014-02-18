How to Find DNS (Domain Name Server) Records on Linux Using the nslookup Command

nslookup is a program for querying Internet domain name servers (DNS).

nslookup has two modes, which are interactive and interactive.

Interactive mode allows the user to query name servers for information about various hosts and domains or to print a list of hosts in a domain.

Non-interactive mode is used to print just the name and requested information for a host or domain.

It is a network administration tool that helps diagnose and resolve DNS related issues.

Alternatively you can try other DNS tools, such as the dig command and the host command.

The common syntax for nslookup as follows:

nslookup [Options] [Domain_Name.com]

1) How to Lookup a Domain “A Record” on Linux Using the nslookup Command

Enter a domain name followed by the nslookup command to verify the “A record” (IP address) of the domain.

$ nslookup 2daygeek.com Server: 192.168.1.1 Address: 192.168.1.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: Name: 2daygeek.com Address: 104.27.157.177 Name: 2daygeek.com Address: 104.27.156.177 Name: 2daygeek.com Address: 2606:4700:30::681b:9cb1 Name: 2daygeek.com Address: 2606:4700:30::681b:9db1

It used my local DNS cache server to query information.

Use the same format as above to find subdomain records information.

$ nslookup linuxnews.2daygeek.com Server: 192.168.1.1 Address: 192.168.1.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: Name: linuxnews.2daygeek.com Address: 104.27.156.177 Name: linuxnews.2daygeek.com Address: 104.27.157.177 Name: linuxnews.2daygeek.com Address: 2606:4700:30::681b:9db1 Name: linuxnews.2daygeek.com Address: 2606:4700:30::681b:9cb1

2) How to Find a Domain “MX Record” on Linux Using the nslookup Command

Add the query=MX in the nslookup command to find MX records for a domain.

$ nslookup -query=mx magesh.co.in Server: 192.168.1.1 Address: 192.168.1.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: magesh.co.in mail exchanger = 10 e46f668a62df45920a71fc97ebe479.pamx1.hotmail.com. Authoritative answers can be found from:

The above command found an “MX record” whose priority is 10.

3) How to Find a Domain “NS Record” (Name Server) on Linux Using the nslookup Command

Add the type=ns in the nslookup command to find Name Server records for a domain.

$ nslookup -type=ns 2daygeek.com Server: 192.168.1.1 Address: 192.168.1.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: 2daygeek.com nameserver = jean.ns.cloudflare.com. 2daygeek.com nameserver = vin.ns.cloudflare.com. Authoritative answers can be found from:

4) How to Lookup a Domain “TXT (SPF) Record” on Linux Using the nslookup Command

Add the type=txt in the nslookup command to find TXT (SPF) records for a domain.

$ nslookup -type=txt magesh.co.in Server: 192.168.1.1 Address: 192.168.1.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: magesh.co.in text = "v=spf1" magesh.co.in text = "v=spf1 ip4:103.212.204.105 ?all" magesh.co.in text = "ca3-6f3ab38d22a44843980d16e360ab706d" Authoritative answers can be found from:

5) How to Find a Domain “CNAME Record” on Linux Using the nslookup Command

Add the type=cname in the nslookup command to find CNAME record for a domain.

$ nslookup -type=cname linuxtechnews.com

6) How to Lookup a Domain “SOA Record” on Linux Using the nslookup Command

Add the type=soa in the nslookup command to find SOA record for a domain.

$ nslookup -type=soa 2daygeek.com Server: 192.168.1.1 Address: 192.168.1.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: 2daygeek.com origin = jean.ns.cloudflare.com mail addr = dns.cloudflare.com serial = 2032053521 refresh = 10000 retry = 2400 expire = 604800 minimum = 3600 Authoritative answers can be found from:

7) How to Find a Domain “Reverse DNS (RDNS or PRT) Record” on Linux Using the nslookup Command

Enter a IP Address followed by the nslookup command to verify the RDNS (PRT) record of the domain.

$ nslookup 182.71.233.70 70.233.71.182.in-addr.arpa name = nsg-static-070.233.71.182.airtel.in. Authoritative answers can be found from:

8) How to Find All Possible Records for a Domain on Linux Using the nslookup Command

Add the type=any in the nslookup command to find all possible records for a domain.

$ nslookup -type=any google.com Server: 192.168.1.1 Address: 192.168.1.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: Name: google.com Address: 216.58.203.174 Name: google.com Address: 2404:6800:4009:803::200e google.com mail exchanger = 30 alt2.aspmx.l.google.com. google.com rdata_257 = 0 issue "pki.goog" google.com text = "v=spf1 include:_spf.google.com ~all" google.com mail exchanger = 20 alt1.aspmx.l.google.com. google.com nameserver = ns3.google.com. google.com text = "docusign=05958488-4752-4ef2-95eb-aa7ba8a3bd0e" google.com text = "docusign=1b0a6754-49b1-4db5-8540-d2c12664b289" google.com nameserver = ns4.google.com. google.com nameserver = ns2.google.com. google.com origin = ns1.google.com mail addr = dns-admin.google.com serial = 273171295 refresh = 900 retry = 900 expire = 1800 minimum = 60 google.com mail exchanger = 50 alt4.aspmx.l.google.com. google.com text = "facebook-domain-verification=22rm551cu4k0ab0bxsw536tlds4h95" google.com nameserver = ns1.google.com. google.com mail exchanger = 40 alt3.aspmx.l.google.com. google.com mail exchanger = 10 aspmx.l.google.com. google.com text = "globalsign-smime-dv=CDYX+XFHUw2wml6/Gb8+59BsH31KzUr6c1l2BPvqKX8=" Authoritative answers can be found from:

9) How to Find a Domain DNS Records in Debug Mode Using the nslookup Command

Add the -debug switch in the nslookup command to find detailed information for a domain. It displays the ttl value in the output.

$ nslookup -debug 2daygeek.com Server: 192.168.1.1 Address: 192.168.1.1#53 ------------ QUESTIONS: 2daygeek.com, type = A, class = IN ANSWERS: -> 2daygeek.com internet address = 104.27.157.177 ttl = 299 -> 2daygeek.com internet address = 104.27.156.177 ttl = 299 AUTHORITY RECORDS: ADDITIONAL RECORDS: ------------ Non-authoritative answer: Name: 2daygeek.com Address: 104.27.157.177 Name: 2daygeek.com Address: 104.27.156.177 ------------ QUESTIONS: 2daygeek.com, type = AAAA, class = IN ANSWERS: -> 2daygeek.com has AAAA address 2606:4700:30::681b:9cb1 ttl = 299 -> 2daygeek.com has AAAA address 2606:4700:30::681b:9db1 ttl = 299 AUTHORITY RECORDS: ADDITIONAL RECORDS: ------------ Name: 2daygeek.com Address: 2606:4700:30::681b:9cb1 Name: 2daygeek.com Address: 2606:4700:30::681b:9db1

10) How to Use nslookup Command in Interactive Mode

We can also use nslookup in interactive mode. Type nslookup in the console and press enter to access the interactive shell.

$ nslookup > 2daygeek.com Server: 192.168.1.1 Address: 192.168.1.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: Name: 2daygeek.com Address: 104.27.157.177 Name: 2daygeek.com Address: 104.27.156.177 Name: 2daygeek.com Address: 2606:4700:30::681b:9cb1 Name: 2daygeek.com Address: 2606:4700:30::681b:9db1 > set type=ns > linuxtechnews.com Server: 192.168.1.1 Address: 192.168.1.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: linuxtechnews.com nameserver = jean.ns.cloudflare.com. linuxtechnews.com nameserver = vin.ns.cloudflare.com. Authoritative answers can be found from: > set query=mx > magesh.co.in Server: 192.168.1.1 Address: 192.168.1.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: magesh.co.in mail exchanger = 10 e46f668a62df45920a71fc97ebe479.pamx1.hotmail.com. Authoritative answers can be found from:

11) How To Find the “A” Record of a Multiple Domain Using a Shell Script

If you want to find “A” records for multiple domains at once, use the following shell script.

$ vi nslookup-a-rec.sh #!/bin/bash # List You Domain Here DOMAINS="2daygeek.com linuxtechnews.com magesh.co.in" for domain in $DOMAINS do echo "$domain" echo "-----------------------------------" nslookup $domain echo "-----------------------------------" done

Set an executable permission to nslookup-a-rec.sh file.

$ chmod +x nslookup-a-rec.sh

Finally run the script to achieve this.

$ sh nslookup-a-rec.sh 2daygeek.com ----------------------------------- Server: 192.168.1.1 Address: 192.168.1.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: Name: 2daygeek.com Address: 104.27.156.177 Name: 2daygeek.com Address: 104.27.157.177 Name: 2daygeek.com Address: 2606:4700:30::681b:9db1 Name: 2daygeek.com Address: 2606:4700:30::681b:9cb1 ----------------------------------- linuxtechnews.com ----------------------------------- Server: 192.168.1.1 Address: 192.168.1.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: Name: linuxtechnews.com Address: 104.27.144.3 Name: linuxtechnews.com Address: 104.27.145.3 Name: linuxtechnews.com Address: 2606:4700:30::681b:9003 Name: linuxtechnews.com Address: 2606:4700:30::681b:9103 ----------------------------------- magesh.co.in ----------------------------------- Server: 192.168.1.1 Address: 192.168.1.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: Name: magesh.co.in Address: 104.18.34.52 Name: magesh.co.in Address: 104.18.35.52 Name: magesh.co.in Address: 2606:4700:30::6812:2234 Name: magesh.co.in Address: 2606:4700:30::6812:2334 -----------------------------------

12) How To Find the “NS” Record of a Multiple Domain Using a Shell Script

If you want to find “NS” records for multiple domains simultaneously, use the following bash script.

$ vi nslookup-ns-rec.sh #!/bin/bash # List You Domain Here DOMAINS="2daygeek.com linuxtechnews.com magesh.co.in" for domain in $DOMAINS do echo "$domain" echo "----------------------------------------------------------" nslookup -type=ns $domain echo "----------------------------------------------------------" done

Set an executable permission to nslookup-ns-rec.sh file.

$ chmod +x nslookup-ns-rec.sh

Finally run the script to achieve this.

$ sh nslookup-ns-rec.sh 2daygeek.com ---------------------------------------------------------- Server: 192.168.1.1 Address: 192.168.1.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: 2daygeek.com nameserver = jean.ns.cloudflare.com. 2daygeek.com nameserver = vin.ns.cloudflare.com. Authoritative answers can be found from: ---------------------------------------------------------- linuxtechnews.com ---------------------------------------------------------- Server: 192.168.1.1 Address: 192.168.1.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: linuxtechnews.com nameserver = jean.ns.cloudflare.com. linuxtechnews.com nameserver = vin.ns.cloudflare.com. Authoritative answers can be found from: ---------------------------------------------------------- magesh.co.in ---------------------------------------------------------- Server: 192.168.1.1 Address: 192.168.1.1#53 Non-authoritative answer: magesh.co.in nameserver = jean.ns.cloudflare.com. magesh.co.in nameserver = vin.ns.cloudflare.com. Authoritative answers can be found from: ----------------------------------------------------------