How to get Battery status notification when a battery is full or low

by · Last Updated: January 15, 2021

Linux laptops are good for Nix users, but it often drains the battery.

I tried many Linux operating systems, but did not have a long battery life like Windows.

Charging a battery for a longer duration will damage your battery, so unplug the power cable when it is 100% charged.

There is no default application to notify when the battery charged or discharged, and you need to install a third-party application to notify you.

For this, I usually install the Battery Monitor app, but it was deprecated, so I created a shell script to get the notification.

Laptop battery charging and discharging status can be identified using the following two commands.

Using acpi command.

$ acpi -b
Battery 0: Discharging, 71%, 00:58:39 remaining

Using upower command.

$ upower -i /org/freedesktop/UPower/devices/battery_BAT0 | grep -w 'state|percentage' | awk '{print $2}'
discharging
64%

Method-1: Shell script to send an alert when the battery level is above 95% or below 20%

This shell script runs in the background on startup and checks the battery status every minute and then sends a notification when the battery level is charged above 95% or discharged less than 20%.

The alert will not go off until your battery is over 20% or less than 95% charged.

$ sudo vi /opt/scripts/battery-status.sh

#!/bin/bash
while true
do
  battery_level=`acpi -b | grep -P -o '[0-9]+(?=%)'`
   if [ $battery_level -ge 95 ]; then
      notify-send "Battery Full" "Level: ${battery_level}%"
      paplay /usr/share/sounds/freedesktop/stereo/suspend-error.oga
    elif [ $battery_level -le 20 ]; then
      notify-send --urgency=CRITICAL "Battery Low" "Level: ${battery_level}%"
      paplay /usr/share/sounds/freedesktop/stereo/suspend-error.oga
  fi
 sleep 60
done

Once the script is ready, set the executable permission.

$ sudo chmod +x /opt/scripts/battery-status.sh

Finally, add the script to the bottom of the user profile file. For system-wide, you need to add the script on the /etc/profile file. This allows the system to kick the script when the system starts.

$ vi /home/magi/.profile 

sh /opt/scripts/battery-status.sh &

Reboot your Linux system to check this.

$ sudo reboot

Method-2: Shell script to send a notification when the battery level is charged (above 95%) or discharged (below 20%)

This script is similar to the above script, but it is responsible with the AC adapter.

If your AC adapter is plugged in and the battery is charged above 95%, it will send a notification with a sound, but the notification will not stop until you unplug the AC adapter.

If you unplug the AC adapter, you will never see the notification again until your battery charge drops to 20%.

$ sudo vi /opt/scripts/battery-status-1.sh

#!/bin/bash
   while true
    do
       export DISPLAY=:0.0
       battery_level=`acpi -b | grep -P -o '[0-9]+(?=%)'`
       if on_ac_power; then
           if [ $battery_level -ge 95 ]; then
              notify-send "Battery Full" "Level: ${battery_level}% "
              paplay /usr/share/sounds/freedesktop/stereo/suspend-error.oga
           fi
       else
           if [ $battery_level -le 20 ]; then
              notify-send --urgency=CRITICAL "Battery Low" "Level: ${battery_level}%"
              paplay /usr/share/sounds/freedesktop/stereo/suspend-error.oga
           fi
       fi
     sleep 60
done

Once the script is ready, set the permission to execute.

$ sudo chmod +x /opt/scripts/battery-status-1.sh

Finally, add the script to the bottom of the user profile file. For system-wide, you need to add the script on the /etc/profile file.

$ vi /home/magi/.profile

sh /opt/scripts/battery-status-1.sh &

Restart your system to check this.

$ sudo reboot

Ref: stackexchange

