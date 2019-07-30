Bash Script to Send a Mail When New User Account is Created in System

There are many open source monitoring tools are currently available in market to monitor Linux systems performance.

It will send an email alert when the system reaches the specified threshold limit.

It monitors everything such as CPU utilization, Memory utilization, swap utilization, disk space utilization and much more.

But i don’t think they have an option to monitor a new user creation activity and alert when it’s happening.

If not, it doesn’t really matter as we can write our own bash script to achieve this.

We had added many useful shell scripts in the past. If you want to check those, navigate to the below link.

What the script does? It monitors /var/log/secure file and alert admin when a new account is created in system.

We can’t run this script frequently since user creation is not happening very often. However, I’m planning to run this script once in a day.

So, that we can get a consolidated report about the user creation.

If useradd string was found in “/var/log/secure” file for yesterday’s date, then the script will send an email alert to given email id with new users details.

Note: You need to change the email id instead of ours.

# vi /opt/scripts/new-user.sh #!/bin/bash #Set the variable which equal to zero prev_count=0 count=$(grep -i "`date --date='yesterday' '+%b %e'`" /var/log/secure | egrep -wi 'useradd' | wc -l) if [ "$prev_count" -lt "$count" ] ; then # Send a mail to given email id when errors found in log SUBJECT="ATTENTION: New User Account is created on server : `date --date='yesterday' '+%b %e'`" # This is a temp file, which is created to store the email message. MESSAGE="/tmp/new-user-logs.txt" TO="[email protected]" echo "Hostname: `hostname`" >> $MESSAGE echo -e "

" >> $MESSAGE echo "The New User Details are below." >> $MESSAGE echo "+------------------------------+" >> $MESSAGE grep -i "`date --date='yesterday' '+%b %e'`" /var/log/secure | egrep -wi 'useradd' | grep -v 'failed adding'| awk '{print $4,$8}' | uniq | sed 's/,/ /' >> $MESSAGE echo "+------------------------------+" >> $MESSAGE mail -s "$SUBJECT" "$TO" < $MESSAGE rm $MESSAGE fi

Set an executable permission to new-user.sh file.

$ chmod +x /opt/scripts/new-user.sh

Finally add a cronjob to automate this. It will run everyday at 7'o clock.

# crontab -e 0 7 * * * /bin/bash /opt/scripts/new-user.sh

Note: You will be getting an email alert everyday at 7 o'clock, which is for yesterday's log.

Output: You will be getting an email alert similar to below.

# cat /tmp/logs.txt Hostname: 2g.server10.com The New User Details are below. +------------------------------+ 2g.server10.com name=magesh 2g.server10.com name=daygeek +------------------------------+