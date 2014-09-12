How to install Skype on Linux

Skype is a very popular application that can be used to make free internet calls.

It is cross-platform and available for Linux, Windows, and macOS.

Skype is free to download and easy to use.

Millions of individuals and businesses use Skype to make free video and voice one-on-one and group calls, instant messaging, desktop sharing, and files with others on Skype.

If you want to call the phone or send an SMS to the phone number, buy a subscription based on your need.

Skype to landline and mobile phone call rates are very low compared to mobile phones.

We have included three methods to install Skype on Linux and choose the most suitable installation method for your environment.

Make a note: Skype only supports 64-bit operating system (OS) for Linux.

1) How to install Skype on Ubuntu

Skype can be easily installed by adding Skype’s official repository to Ubuntu and its derivatives.

Add Skype client repository

$ sudo sh -c "echo 'deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.skype.com/deb stable main' > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/skype.list"

Import Skype public key

$ wget -q https://repo.skype.com/data/SKYPE-GPG-KEY -O- | sudo apt-key add -

Update repository index

$ sudo apt update

Finally install Skype

$ sudo apt install skypeforlinux

Alternatively, you can install skype on Debian-based systems using the official Skype “.deb” package.

$ sudo apt install https://repo.skype.com/latest/skypeforlinux-64.deb

If you want to install Skype through the GUI, open the Ubuntu software and search for “Skype”



2) How to install Skype on CentOS 7 and RHEL 7

You can easily install the Skype by adding Skype’s official repository on CentOS/RHEL 7 systems.

$ sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo=https://repo.skype.com/data/skype-stable.repo $ sudo yum install skypeforlinux

For Fedora and CentOS 8/RHEL 8

$ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo=https://repo.skype.com/data/skype-stable.repo $ sudo dnf install skypeforlinux

Alternatively, you can install skype on rpm-based systems, using the official Skype “.rpm” package.

For RHEL 7/CentOS 7

$ sudo yum install https://repo.skype.com/latest/skypeforlinux-64.rpm

For RHEL 8/CentOS 8 and Fedora

$ sudo dnf install https://repo.skype.com/latest/skypeforlinux-64.rpm

For SUSE/openSUSE

$ sudo zypper install https://repo.skype.com/latest/skypeforlinux-64.rpm

Launch Skype

You can start Skype from the application menu. If you already have an account, sign in with Skype. If not, create a new one and use it.

