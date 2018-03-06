How To Check All Running Services In Linux

There are many ways and tools to check and list all running services in Linux. Usually most of the administrator use service service-name status or /etc/init.d/service-name status for sysVinit system and systemctl status service-name for systemd systems.

The above command clearly shows that the mentioned service is running on server or not. It is very simple and basic command that should known by every Linux administrator.

If you are new to your environment and you don’t know what services are running on the system. How do you check?

Yes, we can check this. This will will help us to understand what are the services are running on the system and whether it’s necessary or need to disable.

What Is SysVinit

init (short for initialization) is the first process started during booting of the computer system. Init is a daemon process that continues running until the system is shut down.

SysVinit is an old and traditional init system and system manager for old systems. Most of the latest distributions were adapted to systemd system due to some of the long pending issues on sysVinit system.

What Is systemd

systemd is a new init system and system manager which is become very popular and widely adapted new standard init system by most of Linux distributions. Systemctl is a systemd utility which is help us to manage systemd system.

Method-1: How To Check Running Services In sysVinit System

The below command helps us to check and list all running services in sysVinit system.

If you have many number of services, i would advise you to use file view commands such as less, more, etc commands for clear view.

# service --status-all or # service --status-all | more or # service --status-all | less abrt-ccpp hook is installed abrtd (pid 2131) is running... abrt-dump-oops is stopped acpid (pid 1958) is running... atd (pid 2164) is running... auditd (pid 1731) is running... Frequency scaling enabled using ondemand governor crond (pid 2153) is running... hald (pid 1967) is running... htcacheclean is stopped httpd is stopped Table: filter Chain INPUT (policy ACCEPT) num target prot opt source destination 1 ACCEPT all ::/0 ::/0 state RELATED,ESTABLISHED 2 ACCEPT icmpv6 ::/0 ::/0 3 ACCEPT all ::/0 ::/0 4 ACCEPT tcp ::/0 ::/0 state NEW tcp dpt:80 5 ACCEPT tcp ::/0 ::/0 state NEW tcp dpt:21 6 ACCEPT tcp ::/0 ::/0 state NEW tcp dpt:22 7 ACCEPT tcp ::/0 ::/0 state NEW tcp dpt:25 8 ACCEPT tcp ::/0 ::/0 state NEW tcp dpt:2082 9 ACCEPT tcp ::/0 ::/0 state NEW tcp dpt:2086 10 ACCEPT tcp ::/0 ::/0 state NEW tcp dpt:2083 11 ACCEPT tcp ::/0 ::/0 state NEW tcp dpt:2087 12 ACCEPT tcp ::/0 ::/0 state NEW tcp dpt:10000 13 REJECT all ::/0 ::/0 reject-with icmp6-adm-prohibited Chain FORWARD (policy ACCEPT) num target prot opt source destination 1 REJECT all ::/0 ::/0 reject-with icmp6-adm-prohibited Chain OUTPUT (policy ACCEPT) num target prot opt source destination iptables: Firewall is not running. irqbalance (pid 1826) is running... Kdump is operational lvmetad is stopped mdmonitor is stopped messagebus (pid 1929) is running... SUCCESS! MySQL running (24376) rndc: neither /etc/rndc.conf nor /etc/rndc.key was found named is stopped netconsole module not loaded Usage: startup.sh { start | stop } Configured devices: lo eth0 eth1 Currently active devices: lo eth0 ntpd is stopped portreserve (pid 1749) is running... master (pid 2107) is running... Process accounting is disabled. quota_nld is stopped rdisc is stopped rngd is stopped rpcbind (pid 1840) is running... rsyslogd (pid 1756) is running... sandbox is stopped saslauthd is stopped smartd is stopped openssh-daemon (pid 9859) is running... svnserve is stopped vsftpd (pid 4008) is running... xinetd (pid 2031) is running... zabbix_agentd (pid 2150 2149 2148 2147 2146 2140) is running...

Run the following command to view only running services in the system.

# service --status-all | grep running crond (pid 535) is running... httpd (pid 627) is running... mysqld (pid 911) is running... rndc: neither /etc/rndc.conf nor /etc/rndc.key was found rsyslogd (pid 449) is running... saslauthd (pid 492) is running... sendmail (pid 509) is running... sm-client (pid 519) is running... openssh-daemon (pid 478) is running... xinetd (pid 485) is running...

Run the following command to view the particular service status.

# service --status-all | grep httpd httpd (pid 627) is running...

Alternatively use the following command to view the particular service status.

# service httpd status httpd (pid 627) is running...

Use the following command to view the list of running services enabled in boot.

# chkconfig --list crond 0:off 1:off 2:on 3:on 4:on 5:on 6:off htcacheclean 0:off 1:off 2:off 3:off 4:off 5:off 6:off httpd 0:off 1:off 2:off 3:on 4:off 5:off 6:off ip6tables 0:off 1:off 2:on 3:off 4:on 5:on 6:off iptables 0:off 1:off 2:on 3:on 4:on 5:on 6:off modules_dep 0:off 1:off 2:on 3:on 4:on 5:on 6:off mysqld 0:off 1:off 2:on 3:on 4:on 5:on 6:off named 0:off 1:off 2:off 3:off 4:off 5:off 6:off netconsole 0:off 1:off 2:off 3:off 4:off 5:off 6:off netfs 0:off 1:off 2:off 3:off 4:on 5:on 6:off network 0:off 1:off 2:on 3:on 4:on 5:on 6:off nmb 0:off 1:off 2:off 3:off 4:off 5:off 6:off nscd 0:off 1:off 2:off 3:off 4:off 5:off 6:off portreserve 0:off 1:off 2:on 3:off 4:on 5:on 6:off quota_nld 0:off 1:off 2:off 3:off 4:off 5:off 6:off rdisc 0:off 1:off 2:off 3:off 4:off 5:off 6:off restorecond 0:off 1:off 2:off 3:off 4:off 5:off 6:off rpcbind 0:off 1:off 2:on 3:off 4:on 5:on 6:off rsyslog 0:off 1:off 2:on 3:on 4:on 5:on 6:off saslauthd 0:off 1:off 2:off 3:on 4:off 5:off 6:off sendmail 0:off 1:off 2:on 3:on 4:on 5:on 6:off smb 0:off 1:off 2:off 3:off 4:off 5:off 6:off snmpd 0:off 1:off 2:off 3:off 4:off 5:off 6:off snmptrapd 0:off 1:off 2:off 3:off 4:off 5:off 6:off sshd 0:off 1:off 2:on 3:on 4:on 5:on 6:off udev-post 0:off 1:on 2:on 3:off 4:on 5:on 6:off winbind 0:off 1:off 2:off 3:off 4:off 5:off 6:off xinetd 0:off 1:off 2:off 3:on 4:on 5:on 6:off xinetd based services: chargen-dgram: off chargen-stream: off daytime-dgram: off daytime-stream: off discard-dgram: off discard-stream: off echo-dgram: off echo-stream: off finger: off ntalk: off rsync: off talk: off tcpmux-server: off time-dgram: off time-stream: off

Method-2: How To Check Running Services In systemd System

The below command helps us to check and list all running services in “systemd” system.

# systemctl UNIT LOAD ACTIVE SUB DESCRIPTION sys-devices-virtual-block-loop0.device loaded active plugged /sys/devices/virtual/block/loop0 sys-devices-virtual-block-loop1.device loaded active plugged /sys/devices/virtual/block/loop1 sys-devices-virtual-block-loop2.device loaded active plugged /sys/devices/virtual/block/loop2 sys-devices-virtual-block-loop3.device loaded active plugged /sys/devices/virtual/block/loop3 sys-devices-virtual-block-loop4.device loaded active plugged /sys/devices/virtual/block/loop4 sys-devices-virtual-misc-rfkill.device loaded active plugged /sys/devices/virtual/misc/rfkill sys-devices-virtual-tty-ttyprintk.device loaded active plugged /sys/devices/virtual/tty/ttyprintk sys-module-fuse.device loaded active plugged /sys/module/fuse sys-subsystem-net-devices-enp0s3.device loaded active plugged 82540EM Gigabit Ethernet Controller (PRO/1000 MT Desktop Adapter) -.mount loaded active mounted Root Mount dev-hugepages.mount loaded active mounted Huge Pages File System dev-mqueue.mount loaded active mounted POSIX Message Queue File System run-user-1000-gvfs.mount loaded active mounted /run/user/1000/gvfs run-user-1000.mount loaded active mounted /run/user/1000 snap-core-3887.mount loaded active mounted Mount unit for core snap-core-4017.mount loaded active mounted Mount unit for core snap-core-4110.mount loaded active mounted Mount unit for core snap-gping-13.mount loaded active mounted Mount unit for gping snap-termius\x2dapp-8.mount loaded active mounted Mount unit for termius-app sys-fs-fuse-connections.mount loaded active mounted FUSE Control File System sys-kernel-debug.mount loaded active mounted Debug File System acpid.path loaded active running ACPI Events Check cups.path loaded active running CUPS Scheduler systemd-ask-password-plymouth.path loaded active waiting Forward Password Requests to Plymouth Directory Watch systemd-ask-password-wall.path loaded active waiting Forward Password Requests to Wall Directory Watch init.scope loaded active running System and Service Manager session-c2.scope loaded active running Session c2 of user magi accounts-daemon.service loaded active running Accounts Service acpid.service loaded active running ACPI event daemon anacron.service loaded active running Run anacron jobs apache2.service loaded active running The Apache HTTP Server apparmor.service loaded active exited AppArmor initialization apport.service loaded active exited LSB: automatic crash report generation aptik-battery-monitor.service loaded active running LSB: start/stop the aptik battery monitor daemon atop.service loaded active running Atop advanced performance monitor atopacct.service loaded active running Atop process accounting daemon avahi-daemon.service loaded active running Avahi mDNS/DNS-SD Stack colord.service loaded active running Manage, Install and Generate Color Profiles console-setup.service loaded active exited Set console font and keymap cron.service loaded active running Regular background program processing daemon cups-browsed.service loaded active running Make remote CUPS printers available locally cups.service loaded active running CUPS Scheduler dbus.service loaded active running D-Bus System Message Bus postfix.service loaded active exited Postfix Mail Transport Agent

UNIT Unit describe about the corresponding systemd unit name.

Unit describe about the corresponding systemd unit name. LOAD This describes whether the corresponding unit currently loaded in memory or not.

This describes whether the corresponding unit currently loaded in memory or not. ACTIVE It’s indicate whether the unit is active or not.

It’s indicate whether the unit is active or not. SUB It’s indicate whether the unit is running state or not.

It’s indicate whether the unit is running state or not. DESCRIPTION A short description about the unit.

The below option help you to list units based on the type.

# systemctl list-units --type service UNIT LOAD ACTIVE SUB DESCRIPTION accounts-daemon.service loaded active running Accounts Service acpid.service loaded active running ACPI event daemon anacron.service loaded active running Run anacron jobs apache2.service loaded active running The Apache HTTP Server apparmor.service loaded active exited AppArmor initialization apport.service loaded active exited LSB: automatic crash report generation aptik-battery-monitor.service loaded active running LSB: start/stop the aptik battery monitor daemon atop.service loaded active running Atop advanced performance monitor atopacct.service loaded active running Atop process accounting daemon avahi-daemon.service loaded active running Avahi mDNS/DNS-SD Stack colord.service loaded active running Manage, Install and Generate Color Profiles console-setup.service loaded active exited Set console font and keymap cron.service loaded active running Regular background program processing daemon cups-browsed.service loaded active running Make remote CUPS printers available locally cups.service loaded active running CUPS Scheduler dbus.service loaded active running D-Bus System Message Bus fwupd.service loaded active running Firmware update daemon [email protected] loaded active running Getty on tty1 grub-common.service loaded active exited LSB: Record successful boot for GRUB irqbalance.service loaded active running LSB: daemon to balance interrupts for SMP systems keyboard-setup.service loaded active exited Set the console keyboard layout kmod-static-nodes.service loaded active exited Create list of required static device nodes for the current kernel

The below option help you to list units based on the state. It’s similar to the above output but straight forward.

# systemctl list-unit-files --type service UNIT FILE STATE accounts-daemon.service enabled acpid.service disabled alsa-restore.service static alsa-state.service static alsa-utils.service masked anacron-resume.service enabled anacron.service enabled apache-htcacheclean.service disabled [email protected] disabled apache2.service enabled [email protected] disabled apparmor.service enabled [email protected] static apport.service generated apt-daily-upgrade.service static apt-daily.service static aptik-battery-monitor.service generated atop.service enabled atopacct.service enabled [email protected] enabled avahi-daemon.service enabled bluetooth.service enabled

Run the following command to view the particular service status.

# systemctl | grep apache2 apache2.service loaded active running The Apache HTTP Server

Alternatively use the following command to view the particular service status.

# systemctl status apache2 ● apache2.service - The Apache HTTP Server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/apache2.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Drop-In: /lib/systemd/system/apache2.service.d └─apache2-systemd.conf Active: active (running) since Tue 2018-03-06 12:34:09 IST; 8min ago Process: 2786 ExecReload=/usr/sbin/apachectl graceful (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 1171 (apache2) Tasks: 55 (limit: 4915) CGroup: /system.slice/apache2.service ├─1171 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start ├─2790 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start └─2791 /usr/sbin/apache2 -k start Mar 06 12:34:08 magi-VirtualBox systemd[1]: Starting The Apache HTTP Server... Mar 06 12:34:09 magi-VirtualBox apachectl[1089]: AH00558: apache2: Could not reliably determine the server's fully qualified domain name, using 10.0.2.15. Set the 'ServerName' directive globally to suppre Mar 06 12:34:09 magi-VirtualBox systemd[1]: Started The Apache HTTP Server. Mar 06 12:39:10 magi-VirtualBox systemd[1]: Reloading The Apache HTTP Server. Mar 06 12:39:10 magi-VirtualBox apachectl[2786]: AH00558: apache2: Could not reliably determine the server's fully qualified domain name, using fe80::7929:4ed1:279f:4d65. Set the 'ServerName' directive gl Mar 06 12:39:10 magi-VirtualBox systemd[1]: Reloaded The Apache HTTP Server.

Run the following command to view only running services in the system.

# systemctl | grep running acpid.path loaded active running ACPI Events Check cups.path loaded active running CUPS Scheduler init.scope loaded active running System and Service Manager session-c2.scope loaded active running Session c2 of user magi accounts-daemon.service loaded active running Accounts Service acpid.service loaded active running ACPI event daemon apache2.service loaded active running The Apache HTTP Server aptik-battery-monitor.service loaded active running LSB: start/stop the aptik battery monitor daemon atop.service loaded active running Atop advanced performance monitor atopacct.service loaded active running Atop process accounting daemon avahi-daemon.service loaded active running Avahi mDNS/DNS-SD Stack colord.service loaded active running Manage, Install and Generate Color Profiles cron.service loaded active running Regular background program processing daemon cups-browsed.service loaded active running Make remote CUPS printers available locally cups.service loaded active running CUPS Scheduler dbus.service loaded active running D-Bus System Message Bus fwupd.service loaded active running Firmware update daemon [email protected] loaded active running Getty on tty1 irqbalance.service loaded active running LSB: daemon to balance interrupts for SMP systems lightdm.service loaded active running Light Display Manager ModemManager.service loaded active running Modem Manager NetworkManager.service loaded active running Network Manager polkit.service loaded active running Authorization Manager

Use the following command to view the list of running services enabled in boot.

# systemctl list-unit-files | grep enabled acpid.path enabled cups.path enabled accounts-daemon.service enabled anacron-resume.service enabled anacron.service enabled apache2.service enabled apparmor.service enabled atop.service enabled atopacct.service enabled [email protected] enabled avahi-daemon.service enabled bluetooth.service enabled console-setup.service enabled cron.service enabled cups-browsed.service enabled cups.service enabled display-manager.service enabled dns-clean.service enabled friendly-recovery.service enabled [email protected] enabled gpu-manager.service enabled keyboard-setup.service enabled lightdm.service enabled ModemManager.service enabled network-manager.service enabled networking.service enabled NetworkManager-dispatcher.service enabled NetworkManager-wait-online.service enabled NetworkManager.service enabled

systemd-cgtop show top control groups by their resource usage such as tasks, CPU, Memory, Input, and Output.

# systemd-cgtop Control Group Tasks %CPU Memory Input/s Output/s / - - 1.5G - - /init.scope 1 - - - - /system.slice 153 - - - - /system.slice/ModemManager.service 3 - - - - /system.slice/NetworkManager.service 4 - - - - /system.slice/accounts-daemon.service 3 - - - - /system.slice/acpid.service 1 - - - - /system.slice/apache2.service 55 - - - - /system.slice/aptik-battery-monitor.service 1 - - - - /system.slice/atop.service 1 - - - - /system.slice/atopacct.service 1 - - - - /system.slice/avahi-daemon.service 2 - - - - /system.slice/colord.service 3 - - - - /system.slice/cron.service 1 - - - - /system.slice/cups-browsed.service 3 - - - - /system.slice/cups.service 2 - - - - /system.slice/dbus.service 6 - - - - /system.slice/fwupd.service 5 - - - - /system.slice/irqbalance.service 1 - - - - /system.slice/lightdm.service 7 - - - - /system.slice/polkit.service 3 - - - - /system.slice/repowerd.service 14 - - - - /system.slice/rsyslog.service 4 - - - - /system.slice/rtkit-daemon.service 3 - - - - /system.slice/snapd.service 8 - - - - /system.slice/system-getty.slice 1 - - - -

Also we can check the running services using pstree command (Output from SysVinit system).

# pstree init-+-crond |-httpd---2*[httpd] |-kthreadd/99149---khelper/99149 |-2*[mingetty] |-mysqld_safe---mysqld---9*[{mysqld}] |-rsyslogd---3*[{rsyslogd}] |-saslauthd---saslauthd |-2*[sendmail] |-sshd---sshd---bash---pstree |-udevd `-xinetd

Also we can check the running services using pstree command (Output from systemd system).

# pstree systemd─┬─ModemManager─┬─{gdbus} │ └─{gmain} ├─NetworkManager─┬─dhclient │ ├─{gdbus} │ └─{gmain} ├─accounts-daemon─┬─{gdbus} │ └─{gmain} ├─acpid ├─agetty ├─anacron ├─apache2───2*[apache2───26*[{apache2}]] ├─aptd───{gmain} ├─aptik-battery-m ├─atop ├─atopacctd ├─avahi-daemon───avahi-daemon ├─colord─┬─{gdbus} │ └─{gmain} ├─cron ├─cups-browsed─┬─{gdbus} │ └─{gmain} ├─cupsd ├─dbus-daemon ├─fwupd─┬─{GUsbEventThread} │ ├─{fwupd} │ ├─{gdbus} │ └─{gmain} ├─gnome-keyring-d─┬─{gdbus} │ ├─{gmain} │ └─{timer}

Method-3: How To Check Running Services In systemd System using chkservice

chkservice is a new tool for managing systemd units in terminal. It requires super user privileges to manage the units.

# chkservice