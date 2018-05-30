2daygeek.com

How To Add, Enable And Disable A Repository By Using The DNF/YUM Config Manager Command On Linux

by · Published : May 30, 2018 || Last Updated: May 30, 2018

Many of us using yum package manager to manage package installation, remove, update, search, etc, on RPM based system such as RHEL, CentOS, etc,.

Linux distributions gets most of its software from distribution official repositories. The official distribution repositories contain good amount of free and open source apps/software’s. It’s readily available to install and use.

RPM based distribution doesn’t offer some of the packages in their official distribution repository due to some limitation and proprietary issue. Also it won’t offer latest version of core packages due to stability.

To overcome this situation/issue, we need to install/enable the requires third party repository. There are many third party repositories are available for RPM based systems but only few of the repositories are advised to use because they didn’t replace large amount of base packages.

This can be done on RPM based system such as RHEL, CentOS, OEL, Fedora, etc,.

  • Fedora system uses “dnf config-manager [options] [section …]”
  • Other RPM based system uses “yum-config-manager [options] [section …]”

How To List Enabled Repositories

Just run the below command to check list of enabled repositories on your system.

For CentOS/RHEL/OLE systems

# yum repolist
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, security
Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile
repo id                                                       repo name                                                                 status
base                                                          CentOS-6 - Base                                                           6,706
extras                                                        CentOS-6 - Extras                                                            53
updates                                                       CentOS-6 - Updates                                                        1,255
repolist: 8,014

For Fedora system

# dnf repolist

How To Add A New Repository In System

Every repositories commonly provide their own .repo file. To add such a repository to your system, run the
following command as root user. In our case, we are going to add EPEL Repository and IUS Community Repo, see below.

There is no .repo files are available for these repositories. Hence, we are installing by using below methods.

For EPEL Repository, since it’s available from CentOS extra repository so, run the below command to install it.

# yum install epel-release -y

For IUS Community Repo, run the below bash script to install it.

# curl 'https://setup.ius.io/' -o setup-ius.sh
# sh setup-ius.sh

If you have .repo file, simple run the following command to add a repository on RHEL/CentOS/OEL.

# yum-config-manager --add-repo http://www.example.com/example.repo

Loaded plugins: product-id, refresh-packagekit, subscription-manager
adding repo from: http://www.example.com/example.repo
grabbing file http://www.example.com/example.repo to /etc/yum.repos.d/example.repo
example.repo                                             |  413 B     00:00
repo saved to /etc/yum.repos.d/example.repo

For Fedora system, run the below command to add a repository.

# dnf config-manager --add-repo http://www.example.com/example.repo

adding repo from: http://www.example.com/example.repo

If you run yum repolist command after adding these repositories, you can able to see newly added repositories. Yes, i saw that.

Make a note: whenever you run “yum repolist” command, that automatically fetch updates from corresponding repository and save the caches in local system.

# yum repolist

Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, security
Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile
epel/metalink                                                                                                          | 6.1 kB     00:00
* epel: epel.mirror.constant.com
* ius: ius.mirror.constant.com
ius                                                                                                                    | 2.3 kB     00:00
repo id                                     repo name                                                                                   status
base                                        CentOS-6 - Base                                                                              6,706
epel                                        Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 6 - x86_64                                              12,505
extras                                      CentOS-6 - Extras                                                                               53
ius                                         IUS Community Packages for Enterprise Linux 6 - x86_64                                         390
updates                                     CentOS-6 - Updates                                                                           1,255
repolist: 20,909

Each repository has multiple channels such as Testing, Dev, Archive. You can understand this better by navigating to repository files location.

# ls -lh /etc/yum.repos.d
total 64K
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 2.0K Apr 12 02:44 CentOS-Base.repo
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root  647 Apr 12 02:44 CentOS-Debuginfo.repo
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root  289 Apr 12 02:44 CentOS-fasttrack.repo
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root  630 Apr 12 02:44 CentOS-Media.repo
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root  916 May 18 11:07 CentOS-SCLo-scl.repo
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root  892 May 18 10:36 CentOS-SCLo-scl-rh.repo
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 6.2K Apr 12 02:44 CentOS-Vault.repo
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 7.9K Apr 12 02:44 CentOS-Vault.repo.rpmnew
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root  957 May 18 10:41 epel.repo
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 1.1K Nov  4  2012 epel-testing.repo
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 1.2K Feb 23  2017 ius-archive.repo
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 1.2K Feb 23  2017 ius-dev.repo
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 1.1K May 18 10:41 ius.repo
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 1.2K Feb 23  2017 ius-testing.repo

How To Enable A Repository In System

When you add a new repository by default it’s enable the their stable repository that’s why we are getting the repository information when we ran “yum repolist” command. In some cases if you want to enable their Testing or Dev or Archive repo, use the following command. Also, we can enable any disabled repo using this command.

To validate this, we are going to enable epel-testing.repo by running the below command.

# yum-config-manager --enable epel-testing

Loaded plugins: fastestmirror
==================================================================================== repo: epel-testing =====================================================================================
[epel-testing]
bandwidth = 0
base_persistdir = /var/lib/yum/repos/x86_64/6
baseurl =
cache = 0
cachedir = /var/cache/yum/x86_64/6/epel-testing
cost = 1000
enabled = 1
enablegroups = True
exclude =
failovermethod = priority
ftp_disable_epsv = False
gpgcadir = /var/lib/yum/repos/x86_64/6/epel-testing/gpgcadir
gpgcakey =
gpgcheck = True
gpgdir = /var/lib/yum/repos/x86_64/6/epel-testing/gpgdir
gpgkey = file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-EPEL-6
hdrdir = /var/cache/yum/x86_64/6/epel-testing/headers
http_caching = all
includepkgs =
keepalive = True
mdpolicy = group:primary
mediaid =
metadata_expire = 21600
metalink =
mirrorlist = https://mirrors.fedoraproject.org/metalink?repo=testing-epel6&arch=x86_64
mirrorlist_expire = 86400
name = Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 6 - Testing - x86_64
old_base_cache_dir =
password =
persistdir = /var/lib/yum/repos/x86_64/6/epel-testing
pkgdir = /var/cache/yum/x86_64/6/epel-testing/packages
proxy = False
proxy_dict =
proxy_password =
proxy_username =
repo_gpgcheck = False
retries = 10
skip_if_unavailable = False
ssl_check_cert_permissions = True
sslcacert =
sslclientcert =
sslclientkey =
sslverify = True
throttle = 0
timeout = 30.0
username =

Run the “yum repolist” command to check whether “epel-testing” is enabled or not. It’s enabled, i could able to see the repo.

# yum repolist
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, security
Determining fastest mirrors
epel/metalink                                                                                                                                                         |  18 kB     00:00
epel-testing/metalink                                                                                                                                                 |  17 kB     00:00
 * epel: mirror.us.leaseweb.net
 * epel-testing: mirror.us.leaseweb.net
 * ius: mirror.team-cymru.com
base                                                                                                                                                                  | 3.7 kB     00:00
centos-sclo-sclo                                                                                                                                                      | 2.9 kB     00:00
epel                                                                                                                                                                  | 4.7 kB     00:00
epel/primary_db                                                                                                                                                       | 6.0 MB     00:00
epel-testing                                                                                                                                                          | 4.7 kB     00:00
epel-testing/primary_db                                                                                                                                               | 368 kB     00:00
extras                                                                                                                                                                | 3.4 kB     00:00
ius                                                                                                                                                                   | 2.3 kB     00:00
ius/primary_db                                                                                                                                                        | 216 kB     00:00
updates                                                                                                                                                               | 3.4 kB     00:00
updates/primary_db                                                                                                                                                    | 8.1 MB     00:00 ...
repo id                                                                repo name                                                                                                       status
base                                                                   CentOS-6 - Base                                                                                                  6,706
centos-sclo-sclo                                                       CentOS-6 - SCLo sclo                                                                                               495
epel                                                                   Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 6 - x86_64                                                                  12,509
epel-testing                                                           Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 6 - Testing - x86_64                                                           809
extras                                                                 CentOS-6 - Extras                                                                                                   53
ius                                                                    IUS Community Packages for Enterprise Linux 6 - x86_64                                                             390
updates                                                                CentOS-6 - Updates                                                                                               1,288
repolist: 22,250

If you want to enable multiple repositories at once, use the below format. This command will enable epel, epel-testing, and ius repositories.

# yum-config-manager --enable epel epel-testing ius

For Fedora system, run the below command to enable a repository.

# dnf config-manager --set-enabled epel-testing

How To Disable A Repository In System

Whenever you add a new repository by default it enables their stable repository that’s why we are getting the repository information when we ran “yum repolist” command. If you dont want to use the repository then disable that by running below command.

To validate this, we are going to disable epel-testing.repo & ius.repo by running below command.

# yum-config-manager --disable epel-testing ius

Loaded plugins: fastestmirror
==================================================================================== repo: epel-testing =====================================================================================
[epel-testing]
bandwidth = 0
base_persistdir = /var/lib/yum/repos/x86_64/6
baseurl =
cache = 0
cachedir = /var/cache/yum/x86_64/6/epel-testing
cost = 1000
enabled = 0
enablegroups = True
exclude =
failovermethod = priority
ftp_disable_epsv = False
gpgcadir = /var/lib/yum/repos/x86_64/6/epel-testing/gpgcadir
gpgcakey =
gpgcheck = True
gpgdir = /var/lib/yum/repos/x86_64/6/epel-testing/gpgdir
gpgkey = file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-EPEL-6
hdrdir = /var/cache/yum/x86_64/6/epel-testing/headers
http_caching = all
includepkgs =
keepalive = True
mdpolicy = group:primary
mediaid =
metadata_expire = 21600
metalink =
mirrorlist = https://mirrors.fedoraproject.org/metalink?repo=testing-epel6&arch=x86_64
mirrorlist_expire = 86400
name = Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 6 - Testing - x86_64
old_base_cache_dir =
password =
persistdir = /var/lib/yum/repos/x86_64/6/epel-testing
pkgdir = /var/cache/yum/x86_64/6/epel-testing/packages
proxy = False
proxy_dict =
proxy_password =
proxy_username =
repo_gpgcheck = False
retries = 10
skip_if_unavailable = False
ssl_check_cert_permissions = True
sslcacert =
sslclientcert =
sslclientkey =
sslverify = True
throttle = 0
timeout = 30.0
username =

========================================================================================= repo: ius =========================================================================================
[ius]
bandwidth = 0
base_persistdir = /var/lib/yum/repos/x86_64/6
baseurl =
cache = 0
cachedir = /var/cache/yum/x86_64/6/ius
cost = 1000
enabled = 0
enablegroups = True
exclude =
failovermethod = priority
ftp_disable_epsv = False
gpgcadir = /var/lib/yum/repos/x86_64/6/ius/gpgcadir
gpgcakey =
gpgcheck = True
gpgdir = /var/lib/yum/repos/x86_64/6/ius/gpgdir
gpgkey = file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/IUS-COMMUNITY-GPG-KEY
hdrdir = /var/cache/yum/x86_64/6/ius/headers
http_caching = all
includepkgs =
keepalive = True
mdpolicy = group:primary
mediaid =
metadata_expire = 21600
metalink =
mirrorlist = https://mirrors.iuscommunity.org/mirrorlist?repo=ius-centos6&arch=x86_64&protocol=http
mirrorlist_expire = 86400
name = IUS Community Packages for Enterprise Linux 6 - x86_64
old_base_cache_dir =
password =
persistdir = /var/lib/yum/repos/x86_64/6/ius
pkgdir = /var/cache/yum/x86_64/6/ius/packages
proxy = False
proxy_dict =
proxy_password =
proxy_username =
repo_gpgcheck = False
retries = 10
skip_if_unavailable = False
ssl_check_cert_permissions = True
sslcacert =
sslclientcert =
sslclientkey =
sslverify = True
throttle = 0
timeout = 30.0
username =

Run the “yum repolist” command to check whether “epel-testing” & “ius” repositories are disabled or not. It’s disabled, i could not able to see those repo in the below list except “epel”.

# yum repolist
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, security
Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile
 * epel: mirror.us.leaseweb.net
repo id                                                                     repo name                                                                                                  status
base                                                                        CentOS-6 - Base                                                                                             6,706
centos-sclo-sclo                                                            CentOS-6 - SCLo sclo                                                                                          495
epel                                        Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 6 - x86_64                                              12,505
extras                                                                      CentOS-6 - Extras                                                                                              53
updates                                                                     CentOS-6 - Updates                                                                                          1,288
repolist: 21,051

Alternatively, we can run the following command to see the details.

# yum repolist all | grep "epel*\|ius*"
 * epel: mirror.steadfast.net
epel                       Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 6 enabled: 12,509
epel-debuginfo             Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 6 disabled
epel-source                Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 6 disabled
epel-testing               Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 6 disabled
epel-testing-debuginfo     Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 6 disabled
epel-testing-source        Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 6 disabled
ius                        IUS Community Packages for Enterprise disabled
ius-archive                IUS Community Packages for Enterprise disabled
ius-archive-debuginfo      IUS Community Packages for Enterprise disabled
ius-archive-source         IUS Community Packages for Enterprise disabled
ius-debuginfo              IUS Community Packages for Enterprise disabled
ius-dev                    IUS Community Packages for Enterprise disabled
ius-dev-debuginfo          IUS Community Packages for Enterprise disabled
ius-dev-source             IUS Community Packages for Enterprise disabled
ius-source                 IUS Community Packages for Enterprise disabled
ius-testing                IUS Community Packages for Enterprise disabled
ius-testing-debuginfo      IUS Community Packages for Enterprise disabled
ius-testing-source         IUS Community Packages for Enterprise disabled

For Fedora system, run the below command to enable a repository.

# dnf config-manager --set-disabled epel-testing

Alternatively this can be done by editing the appropriate repo file manually. To do, open the corresponding repo file and change the value from enabled=0
to enabled=1 (To enable the repo) or from enabled=1 to enabled=0 (To disable the repo).

From:

[epel]
name=Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 6 - $basearch
#baseurl=http://download.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/6/$basearch
mirrorlist=https://mirrors.fedoraproject.org/metalink?repo=epel-6&arch=$basearch
failovermethod=priority
enabled=0
gpgcheck=1
gpgkey=file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-EPEL-6

To:

[epel]
name=Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 6 - $basearch
#baseurl=http://download.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/6/$basearch
mirrorlist=https://mirrors.fedoraproject.org/metalink?repo=epel-6&arch=$basearch
failovermethod=priority
enabled=1
gpgcheck=1
gpgkey=file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-EPEL-6

Prakash Subramanian

Prakash Subramanian is a Linux lover and has 3.5+ years of experience in linux server administration with major Linux distribution such as (RHEL, CentOS, Ubuntu). He is currently working as a Senior L2 Linux Server administrator.

