6 Ways to check user information in Linux

by Prakash Subramanian

Most of us use the id command, and some users filter the user information from the /etc/passwd file.

If you are a beginner for Linux operating systems and want to know more about the /etc/passwd file, please refer the following article.

In general, we use the above two commands to obtain user information. You may ask why to discuss this basic topic. People think there are no alternatives other other than these two commands, but we found that there are other ways to gather user information. Hence, we have created this article to guide you.

In this tutorial, we will discuss all these methods in detail. This is one of the basic commands that help the administrator to find information about a user in Linux.

Remember that everything is stored in a file on Linux, so be careful when handling the configuration file.

We have added several tweaks in this tutorial to collect user information with different aspect.

The following articles may help you to learn more about user management in Linux.

What kind of information is stored in the ‘/etc/passwd’ file

When creating users on Linux the user details are stored in the “/etc/passwd” file.

Each user information in this file is a single line with seven fields and the actual password is stored in the /etc/shadow file.

User information can be queried using these six methods:

  • id :Print user and group information for the specified username.
  • getent :Get entries from Name Service Switch libraries.
  • /etc/passwd file :The /etc/passwd file contain each/every user details as a single line with seven fields.
  • finger :User information lookup program
  • lslogins :lslogins display information about known users in the system
  • compgen :compgen is bash built-in command and it will show all available commands for the user.

1) How to check user information using id command?

The id command stands for identity. It prints real and effective user and group IDs. You can use the id command to print user and group information for the specified user, or for the current user.

Run id command without any username to print the current user information on your terminal.

# id

uid=0(root) gid=0(root) groups=0(root) context=unconfined_u:unconfined_r:unconfined_t:s0-s0:c0.c1023

To collect information on a specific user, use the id command followed by the specific username as shown below:

# id daygeek

uid=500(daygeek) gid=500(daygeek) groups=500(daygeek),10(wheel)

Details of the above output.

  • uid=500(daygeek): It shows the user ID & name
  • gid=500(daygeek): It displays the user’s primary group ID & name
  • groups=500(daygeek),10(wheel): It displays the user’s secondary groups ID & name

If you want to print multiple user information simultaneously using the id command, use the following small shell script. This script stores the list of users who have a home directory on the system in the variable.

To achieve this, write the following simple bash scripts.

# vi /opt/script/user-info.sh

#!/bin/bash
userids=$(getent passwd | grep '/home' | cut -d: -f1)
for user in $userids
do
id $user
done

Set an executable permission to “user-info.sh” file.

$ chmod +x /opt/script/user-info.sh

Finally run the script to get results:

# sh /opt/script/user-info.sh

uid=500(daygeek) gid=500(daygeek) groups=500(daygeek),10(wheel)
uid=501(user1) gid=501(user1) groups=501(user1),10(wheel)
uid=502(cat) gid=502(cat) groups=502(cat)
uid=503(user2) gid=503(user2) groups=503(user2)
uid=504(sudha) gid=504(sudha) groups=504(sudha)
uid=505(u1) gid=505(u1) groups=505(u1)
uid=506(u2) gid=506(u2) groups=506(u2)
uid=507(u3) gid=507(u3) groups=507(u3)
uid=508(u4) gid=508(u4) groups=508(u4)
uid=509(u5) gid=509(u5) groups=509(u5)

2) Checking user information using getent command

The getent command displays entries from databases supported by the Name Service Switch libraries, which are configured in /etc/nsswitch.conf. The getent command displays user information such as the /etc/passwd file, which displays each user information on a separate line with seven fields.

# getent passwd

root:x:0:0:root:/root:/bin/bash
bin:x:1:1:bin:/bin:/sbin/nologin
daemon:x:2:2:daemon:/sbin:/sbin/nologin
adm:x:3:4:adm:/var/adm:/sbin/nologin
lp:x:4:7:lp:/var/spool/lpd:/sbin/nologin
sync:x:5:0:sync:/sbin:/bin/sync
shutdown:x:6:0:shutdown:/sbin:/sbin/shutdown
halt:x:7:0:halt:/sbin:/sbin/halt
mail:x:8:12:mail:/var/spool/mail:/sbin/nologin
.
.
.
sshd:x:74:74:Privilege-separated SSH:/var/empty/sshd:/sbin/nologin
nslcd:x:65:55:LDAP Client User:/:/sbin/nologin
tcpdump:x:72:72::/:/sbin/nologin
daygeek:x:500:500:2daygeek:/home/daygeek:/bin/bash
user1:x:501:501::/home/user1:/bin/bash
cat:x:502:502::/home/cat:/bin/bash
user2:x:503:503::/home/user2:/bin/bash
sudha:x:504:504::/home/sudha:/bin/bash
u1:x:505:505::/home/u1:/bin/bash
u2:x:506:506::/home/u2:/bin/bash
u3:x:507:507::/home/u3:/bin/bash
u4:x:508:508::/home/u4:/bin/bash
u5:x:509:509::/home/u5:/bin/bash

The seven fields are described below in detail:

magesh:x:502:503:2g Admin - Magesh M:/home/magesh:/bin/bash
  • Username (magesh): Username of created user. Characters length should be between 1 to 32.
  • Password (x): It indicates that encrypted password is stored at /etc/shadow file.
  • User ID (UID-502): It indicates the user ID (UID) each user should be contain unique UID. UID (0-Zero) is reserved for root, UID (1-99) reserved for system users and UID (100-999) reserved for system accounts/groups
  • Group ID (GID-503): It indicates the group ID (GID) each group should be contain unique GID is stored at /etc/group file.
  • User ID Info (2g Admin - Magesh M): It indicates the command field. This field can be used to describe the user information.
  • Home Directory (/home/magesh): It indicates the user home directory.
  • shell (/bin/bash): It indicates the user’s bash shell.

If you want to display only the usernames in the getent command output, use the below format:

# getent passwd | cut -d: -f1

root
bin
daemon
adm
lp
.
.
.
apache
unbound
mysql
gdm
sshd
nslcd
tcpdump
daygeek
user1
cat
user2
sudha
u1
u2
u3
u4
u5

If you just want to display users that have home directory on system, use the below format:

# getent passwd | grep '/home' | cut -d: -f1

daygeek
user1
cat
user2
sudha
u1
u2
u3
u4
u5

Use the following format to add a UID to the getent command output:

# getent passwd | grep '/home' | cut -d: -f1,3 | sed 's/:/ /' | column -t

daygeek  500
user1    501
cat      502
user2    503
sudha    504
u1       505
u2       506
u3       507
u4       508
u5       509

3) Checking user name and related information in Linux, using /etc/passwd file

The /etc/passwd is a text file containing every user information that is required to log in to the Linux system.

It holds useful information about users such as username, password, user ID, group ID, user ID information, home directory and shell. Each user profile in the “/etc/passwd” file is a single seperate lines with seven fields as described earlier in section #2.

# cat /etc/passwd

root:x:0:0:root:/root:/bin/bash
bin:x:1:1:bin:/bin:/sbin/nologin
daemon:x:2:2:daemon:/sbin:/sbin/nologin
adm:x:3:4:adm:/var/adm:/sbin/nologin
.
.
.
daygeek:x:500:500:2daygeek:/home/daygeek:/bin/bash
user1:x:501:501::/home/user1:/bin/bash
cat:x:502:502::/home/cat:/bin/bash
user2:x:503:503::/home/user2:/bin/bash
sudha:x:504:504::/home/sudha:/bin/bash
u1:x:505:505::/home/u1:/bin/bash
u2:x:506:506::/home/u2:/bin/bash
u3:x:507:507::/home/u3:/bin/bash
u4:x:508:508::/home/u4:/bin/bash
u5:x:509:509::/home/u5:/bin/bash

If you only want to display usernames from the /etc/passwd file, use the below format:

# cut -d: -f1 /etc/passwd

root
bin
daemon
adm
lp
.
.
.
daygeek
user1
cat
user2
sudha
u1
u2
u3
u4
u5

If you only want to display users that have home directory on system, use the below format:

# cat /etc/passwd | grep '/home' | cut -d: -f1

daygeek
user1
cat
user2
sudha
u1
u2
u3
u4
u5

Use the following format to add a UID to the following command output:

# cat /etc/passwd | grep '/home' | cut -d: -f1,3 | sed 's/:/ /' | column -t

daygeek  500
user1    501
cat      502
user2    503
sudha    504
u1       505
u2       506
u3       507
u4       508
u5       509

If you only want to display users that have UID greater than 500 on the system, use the below format:

# awk -F: '$3 > 500' /etc/passwd | grep -v nologin | cut -d: -f1
user1
cat
user2
sudha
u1
u2
u3
u4
u5

4) How to check user information using finger Command

The finger command displays information about the system users. It displays the user’s real name, tty name, idle time, login time, home directory and shell name.

# finger magesh

Login: magesh                           Name: 2g Admin - Magesh M
Directory: /home/magesh                 Shell: /bin/bash
Last login Tue Jul 17 22:46 (EDT) on pts/2 from 103.5.134.167
No mail.
No Plan.

Details of the above output.

  • Login: User’s login name
  • Name: Additional/Other information about the user
  • Directory: User home directory information
  • Shell: User’s shell information
  • LAST-LOGIN: Date of last login and other information

5) Checking user information in Linux, using lslogins command

It displays information about known users in the system. By default it will list information about all the users in the system.

The lslogins utility is inspired by the logins utility, which first appeared in FreeBSD 4.10.

# lslogins -u

UID USER    PWD-LOCK PWD-DENY  LAST-LOGIN GECOS
  0 root           0        0    00:17:28 root
500 centos         0        1             Cloud User
501 prakash        0        0 Apr12/04:08 2018/04/12
502 magesh         0        0 Jul17/22:46 2g Admin - Magesh M
503 thanu          0        0 Jul18/00:40 2g Editor - Thanisha M
504 sudha          0        0 Jul18/01:18 2g Editor - Sudha M

Details of the above output.

  • UID: User id
  • USER: Name of the user
  • PWD-LOCK: password defined, but locked
  • PWD-DENY: login by password disabled
  • LAST-LOGIN: Date of last login
  • GECOS: Other information about the user

6) How to check user & other information in Linux, using compgen command?

The compgen is a bash built-in command and it will show all available commands, aliases, and functions for you as shown below:

# compgen -u

root
bin
daemon
adm
lp
.
.
.
daygeek
user1
cat
user2
sudha
u1
u2
u3
u4
u5

Wrapping Up

In this guide, you learned several ways to find user information in Linux.

Please share this to your friends if it is helpful to you.

