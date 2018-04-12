How To Check User Created Date On Linux

Did you know, how to check user account created date on Linux system? If Yes, what are the ways to do.

Are you getting succeed on this? If yes, how to do?

Basically Linux operating system doesn’t track this information so, what are the alternate ways to get this information.

You might ask why i want to check this?

Yes, in some cases you may want to check this information, at that time this will very helpful for you.

This can be verified using below 7 methods.

Using /var/log/secure file

Using aureport utility

Using .bash_logout file

Using chage Command

Using useradd Command

Using passwd Command

Using last Command

Method-1: Using /var/log/secure file

It stores all security related messages including authentication failures and authorization privileges. It also tracks sudo logins, SSH logins and other errors logged by system security services daemon.

# grep prakash /var/log/secure Apr 12 04:07:18 centos.2daygeek.com useradd[21263]: new group: name= prakash , GID=501 Apr 12 04:07:18 centos.2daygeek.com useradd[21263]: new user: name=prakash, UID=501, GID=501, home=/home/prakash, shell=/bin/bash Apr 12 04:07:34 centos.2daygeek.com passwd: pam_unix(passwd:chauthtok): password changed for prakash Apr 12 04:08:32 centos.2daygeek.com sshd[21269]: Accepted password for prakash from 103.5.134.167 port 60554 ssh2 Apr 12 04:08:32 centos.2daygeek.com sshd[21269]: pam_unix(sshd:session): session opened for user prakash by (uid=0)

Method-2: Using aureport utility

The aureport utility allows you to generate summary and columnar reports on the events recorded in Audit log files. By default, all audit.log files in the /var/log/audit/ directory are queried to create the report.

# aureport --auth | grep prakash 46. 04/12/2018 04:08:32 prakash 103.5.134.167 ssh /usr/sbin/sshd yes 288 47. 04/12/2018 04:08:32 prakash 103.5.134.167 ssh /usr/sbin/sshd yes 291

Method-3: Using .bash_logout file

The .bash_logout file in your home directory have a special meaning to bash, it provides a way to execute commands when the user logs out of the system.

We can check for the Change date of the .bash_logout file in the user’s home directory. This file is created upon user’s first logout.

# stat /home/prakash/.bash_logout File: `/home/prakash/.bash_logout' Size: 18 Blocks: 8 IO Block: 4096 regular file Device: 801h/2049d Inode: 256153 Links: 1 Access: (0644/-rw-r--r--) Uid: ( 501/ prakash) Gid: ( 501/ prakash) Access: 2017-03-22 20:15:00.000000000 -0400 Modify: 2017-03-22 20:15:00.000000000 -0400 Change: 2018-04-12 04:07:18.283000323 -0400

Method-4: Using chage Command

chage stand for change age. This command allows user to mange password expiry information. The chage command changes the number of days between password changes and the date of the last password change.

This information is used by the system to determine when a user must change his/her password. This will work if the user does not change the password since the account creation date.

# chage --list prakash Last password change : Apr 12, 2018 Password expires : never Password inactive : never Account expires : never Minimum number of days between password change : 0 Maximum number of days between password change : 99999 Number of days of warning before password expires : 7

Method-5: Using useradd Command

useradd command is used to create new accounts in Linux. By default, it wont add user creation date and we have to add date using “Comment” option.

# useradd -m prakash -c `date +%Y/%m/%d` # grep prakash /etc/passwd prakash :x:501:501: 2018/04/12 :/home/prakash:/bin/bash

Method-6: Using useradd Command

passwd command used assign password to local accounts or users. If the user has not changed his password since the account’s creation date, then you can use the passwd command to find out the date of the last password reset.

# passwd -S prakash prakash PS 2018-04-11 0 99999 7 -1 (Password set, MD5 crypt.)

Method-7: Using last Command

last command reads the file /var/log/wtmp and displays a list of all users logged in (and out) since that file was created.