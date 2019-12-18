Comparison Between RHEL 8 vs RHEL 7 vs RHEL 6

Between RHEL 6, RHEL 7 and RHEL 8 there are numerous changes in tools, commands and workflows.

Included the possible difference between them in this article.

We have gone through several Red Hat articles and RHEL 6, 7 and 8 Release Notes to gather this information.

We have added a comparison table based on category.

It has five categories and each type contains related information.

This will give you a comparison between RHEL8 vs RHEL7 vs RHEL6.

If we missed any points, please update your query in the comment section so that we can update the article.

It will help others to know about it.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 (Ootpa) is based on Fedora 28 and modular software repository, curated 3rd-party software repositories notable new features.

This release provides a stable, secure and good foundation to deploy Linux containers to public and private clouds, which support customer’s workloads and operations seamlessly.

General Information

S.No Description RHEL 8 RHEL 7 RHEL 6 1 General Availability Date 14-Nov-18 10-Jun-14 10-Nov-10 2 Code Name Ootpa Maipo Santiago 3 Kernel Version 4.18 3.10.0-123 2.6.32-71 4 End of Full Support May-2024 Q4 2019 10-May-16 5 End of Maintenance Support 1 N/A Q4 2020 10-May-17 6 End of Maintenance Support 2 May-2029 30-Jun-2024 30-Nov-20 7 End of Extended Life cycle Support TBD N/A 30-Jun-24 8 Last Minor Release TBD 7.7 6.10

Boot Process Related Changes

S.No Description RHEL 8 RHEL 7 RHEL 6 1 Boot Loader: The GRUB2 looks very similar to GRUB but there are many features added. GRUB 2 Legacy GRUB 2 Runlevel: Runlevels are referred as target but there is no difference but they merged runlevel 2,3,4 into one. runlevel0.target -> poweroff.target

runlevel1.target -> rescue.target

runlevel2.target -> multi-user.target

runlevel3.target -> multi-user.target

runlevel4.target -> multi-user.target

runlevel5.target -> graphical.target

runlevel6.target -> reboot.target runlevel 0

runlevel 1

runlevel 2

runlevel 3

runlevel 4

runlevel 5

runlevel 6 3 To view runlevel/target systemctl get-default runlevel 4 To change runlevel/target systemctl isolate [Name.target] init [runlevel] 5 To configure default runlevel/target systemctl set-default [Name.target] /etc/inittab 6 To break root password or Boot into single user mode Append rd.break or init=/bin/bash to kernel cmdline Append 1 or s or init=/bin/bash to kernel cmdline 7 KDUMP Kdump is enabled by default and will run without any problems if the system has too much RAM. Kdump is enabled by default and will run without any problems if the system has too much RAM (up to 3 TB). Kdump is enabled by default and will run without any problems if the system has too much RAM.

Major Package Changes

S.No Description RHEL 8 RHEL 7 RHEL 6 1 System Manager: Systemd is a new init system and system manager which was adapted by most of the major distribution. systemd upstart 2 Service Manager systemctl command service command 3 Enable Service on Boot systemctl command chkconfig 4 Network Time Synchronization Only Chrony (faster time sync and useful for the systems which are not online all the time) It supports Chrony and ntp ntp 5 Network Bonding Teamd Bonding 6 To view ports/sockets ss and lsof netstat, ss and lsof 7 Cluster Resource Manager Pacemaker Rgmanager 8 GUI Interface (Desktop) Gnome 3.28 Gnome 3 Gnome 2 9 Default Display Server Wayland X.Org X.Org 10 Default Database MySQL 8.0, MariaDB 10.3, PostgreSQL 10 and 9.6, and Redis 5.0 MariaDB MySQL 11 Default Firewall Firewalld, it uses nftables framework in the backend Firewalld, it uses Iptables framework in the backend Iptables 12 Temporary Files Management systemd-tmpfiles tmpwatch 13 Load Balancer Technology Keepalived and HAProxy Piranha 14 Python Python 3 Python 2.7.5 Python 2.0 15 PHP PHP 7.2 PHP 5.4 PHP 5.3 16 Compiler GCC 8.2.1 GCC 4.8.2 GCC 4.4

File System Related Changes

S.No Description RHEL 8 RHEL 7 RHEL 6 1 Default File System XFS EXT4 2 File System Check xfs_repair xfs_repair e2fsck 3 File System Extend: xfs_growfs (This doesn’t allow you to reduce a filesystem) xfs_growfs xfs_growfs resize2fs

Other Changes

S.No Description RHEL 8 RHEL 7 RHEL 6 1 First Process owned by systemd (PID 1) systemd (PID 1) init (PID 1) 2 Network Interface Name enpXXX (enp0s3) enpXXX (enp0s3) eth0 3 Host Name Change It needs to be defined in /etc/hostname file /etc/hostname It’s defined in /etc/sysconfig/network file 4 UID Allocation Change 0-999 UIDs are reserved for system and application users. 0-999 0-499 5 Max Supported (Individual) File & Filesystem Size XFS= 500TB

XFS= 1024TB XFS= 500TB

XFS= 500TB EXT4= 16TB

EXT4= 16TB 6 ISO Image Only 64-Bit Only 64-Bit 32-Bit and 64-Bit 7 Mount Options Change By default user_xattr and acl mount options are enabled By default user_xattr and acl mount options are enabled Need to enable them manually 8 Default Repos Repo ID: rhel-8-for-x86_64-appstream-rpms

Repo Name: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 for x86_64 – AppStream (RPMs)

Repo ID: rhel-8-for-x86_64-baseos-rpms

Repo Name: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 for x86_64 – BaseOS (RPMs) Repo ID: rhel-7-server-rpms

Repo Name: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Server (RPMs) Repo ID: rhel-6-server-rpms

Repo Name: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 Server (RPMs) 9 Package Management By default both are installed, YUM symbolic link to DNF By default only YUM and DNF can be installed from the Extra repo Only YUM 10 Max. RAM Supported 24 TB on x86_64 architecture 12 TB on x86_64 architecture 12 TB on x86_64 architecture 11 Directories Change Directories /bin, /sbin, /lib and /lib64 are now all under the /usr directory All these under the /usr directory All these under the / directory 12 Logging rsyslog and journal rsyslog and journal Only rsyslog 13 Minimum required disk space 10GB minimum, 20GB recommended 10GB minimum, 20GB recommended 1GB minimum, 5GB recommended 14 Is the upgrade possible? Yes Yes, RHEL 7.7 to RHEL 8 Yes, RHEL 6.10 to RHEL 7.7 15 Virtual Machines Management cockpit virt-manager virt-manager