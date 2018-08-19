How to Check Available Package Updates in Linux

by · Last Updated: December 29, 2020

Regular system maintenance is necessary to make the system healthy and function properly and  It’s common for all the operating systems not only for Linux systems.

There is no specific schedule for Linux package update but windows has a scheduled one. Hence we need to perform the package update at least once in a month.

In the worst cases at least once in a quarter.It would be fix for some of the outstanding issues if you install the available updates on your system.

So, I would suggest you to have a schedule  based on your infrastructure.

Also remember, when you plan for patching, Are you going to perform the full patch (It’s including security, bug fixes and enhancement)? or only security? or security and bug fix?

As per my knowledge and experience most of the IT companies are installing only security patches which is necessary to make the environment more stable and secure.

But some times they will patch bug fixes as well when they had an issue with the current package.

Now we are gonna see how to list available packages updates in Linux distributions. Let’s move one by one distributions. I’m going to show you all the major distributions like RHEL, CentOS, Fedora, Arch Linux, Debian, Ubuntu and openSUSE.

Package manager is playing a major role in this activity so, we should have hands on experience in the package management tool.

Below are the famous package managers for Linux.

1) How to list available package updates in CentOS/RHEL 6/7 Systems

RHEL6/7 and CentOS6/7 systems are using YUM package manager hence we can use the Yum Package Manager to get this information.

This can be done using the below three commands.

  • yum check-update yum check-update command returns a list of the packages to be updated in list format.
  • yum list updates yum list updates command is similar to yum check-update and returns a list of the packages to be updated in list format.
  • yum update yum update command will update currently installed packages to latest version if package update is available.

Method-1: Using yum check-update Command

yum check-update command returns a list of the packages to be updated in list format.

# yum check-update
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, security
Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile
epel/metalink                                                                                                                                                         |  19 kB     00:00
 * epel: ewr.edge.kernel.org
base                                                                                                                                                                  | 3.7 kB     00:00
centos-sclo-sclo                                                                                                                                                      | 2.9 kB     00:00
epel                                                                                                                                                                  | 3.2 kB     00:00
epel/primary                                                                                                                                                          | 3.2 MB     00:00
epel                                                                                                                                                                             12518/12518
extras                                                                                                                                                                | 3.4 kB     00:00
updates                                                                                                                                                               | 3.4 kB     00:00
updates/primary_db                                                                                                                                                    | 1.2 MB     00:00 ...

abrt.x86_64                                                                                      2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                                                  base
abrt-addon-ccpp.x86_64                                                                           2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                                                  base
abrt-addon-kerneloops.x86_64                                                                     2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                                                  base
abrt-addon-python.x86_64                                                                         2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                                                  base
abrt-cli.x86_64                                                                                  2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                                                  base
abrt-libs.x86_64                                                                                 2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                                                  base
abrt-python.x86_64                                                                               2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                                                  base
abrt-tui.x86_64                                                                                  2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                                                  base
bind-libs.x86_64                                                                                 32:9.8.2-0.68.rc1.el6                                                                base
bind-utils.x86_64                                                                                32:9.8.2-0.68.rc1.el6                                                                base
binutils.x86_64                                                                                  2.20.51.0.2-5.48.el6                                                                 base
ca-certificates.noarch                                                                           2018.2.22-65.1.el6                                                                   base
centos-release.x86_64                                                                            6-10.el6.centos.12.3                                                                 base
coreutils.x86_64                                                                                 8.4-47.el6                                                                           base
coreutils-libs.x86_64                                                                            8.4-47.el6                                                                           base
cpp.x86_64                                                                                       4.4.7-23.el6                                                                         base
dbus.x86_64                                                                                      1:1.2.24-9.el6                                                                       base
dbus-libs.x86_64                                                                                 1:1.2.24-9.el6                                                                       base
device-mapper-persistent-data.x86_64                                                             0.6.2-0.2.rc7.el6                                                                    base
dhclient.x86_64                                                                                  12:4.1.1-61.P1.el6.centos                                                            updates
dhcp-common.x86_64                                                                               12:4.1.1-61.P1.el6.centos                                                            updates

If you would like to know about number of packages to be updated, use the following format.

# yum check-update | wc -l
103

Method-2: Using yum list updates Command

yum list updates command is similar to yum check-update and returns a list of the packages to be updated in list format.

# yum list updates
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, security
Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile
 * epel: ewr.edge.kernel.org
Updated Packages
abrt.x86_64                                                                                      2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                                                  base
abrt-addon-ccpp.x86_64                                                                           2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                                                  base
abrt-addon-kerneloops.x86_64                                                                     2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                                                  base
abrt-addon-python.x86_64                                                                         2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                                                  base
abrt-cli.x86_64                                                                                  2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                                                  base
abrt-libs.x86_64                                                                                 2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                                                  base
abrt-python.x86_64                                                                               2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                                                  base
abrt-tui.x86_64                                                                                  2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                                                  base
bind-libs.x86_64                                                                                 32:9.8.2-0.68.rc1.el6                                                                base
bind-utils.x86_64                                                                                32:9.8.2-0.68.rc1.el6                                                                base
binutils.x86_64                                                                                  2.20.51.0.2-5.48.el6                                                                 base
ca-certificates.noarch                                                                           2018.2.22-65.1.el6                                                                   base
centos-release.x86_64                                                                            6-10.el6.centos.12.3                                                                 base
coreutils.x86_64                                                                                 8.4-47.el6                                                                           base
coreutils-libs.x86_64                                                                            8.4-47.el6                                                                           base
cpp.x86_64                                                                                       4.4.7-23.el6                                                                         base
dbus.x86_64                                                                                      1:1.2.24-9.el6                                                                       base
dbus-libs.x86_64                                                                                 1:1.2.24-9.el6                                                                       base
device-mapper-persistent-data.x86_64                                                             0.6.2-0.2.rc7.el6                                                                    base
dhclient.x86_64                                                                                  12:4.1.1-61.P1.el6.centos                                                            updates
dhcp-common.x86_64                                                                               12:4.1.1-61.P1.el6.centos                                                            updates

If you would like to know about number of packages to be updated, use the following format.

# yum list updates | wc -l
103

Method-3: Using yum update Command

yum update command will update currently installed packages to latest version if package update is available.
We generally use yum update command to update the system packages to latest version but this can be used to get the list of packages to be updated as well with more detailed information compared with above commands.

This command will show you the additional details like number of packages to be updated, to be installed, packages download size and repository information.

# yum update
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, security
Setting up Update Process
Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile
 * epel: ewr.edge.kernel.org
Resolving Dependencies
--> Running transaction check
---> Package abrt.x86_64 0:2.0.8-43.el6.centos will be updated
---> Package abrt.x86_64 0:2.0.8-44.el6.centos will be an update
---> Package abrt-addon-ccpp.x86_64 0:2.0.8-43.el6.centos will be updated
---> Package abrt-addon-ccpp.x86_64 0:2.0.8-44.el6.centos will be an update
---> Package abrt-addon-kerneloops.x86_64 0:2.0.8-43.el6.centos will be updated
---> Package abrt-addon-kerneloops.x86_64 0:2.0.8-44.el6.centos will be an update
.
.
---> Package yum-plugin-security.noarch 0:1.1.30-42.el6_10 will be an update
---> Package yum-utils.noarch 0:1.1.30-40.el6 will be updated
---> Package yum-utils.noarch 0:1.1.30-42.el6_10 will be an update
--> Finished Dependency Resolution

Dependencies Resolved

=============================================================================================================================================================================================
 Package                                                    Arch                              Version                                               Repository                          Size
=============================================================================================================================================================================================
Installing:
 kernel                                                     x86_64                            2.6.32-754.3.5.el6                                    updates                             32 M
Updating:
 abrt                                                       x86_64                            2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                   base                               229 k
 abrt-addon-ccpp                                            x86_64                            2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                   base                               124 k
 abrt-addon-kerneloops                                      x86_64                            2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                   base                                71 k
 abrt-addon-python                                          x86_64                            2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                   base                                68 k
 abrt-cli                                                   x86_64                            2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                   base                                58 k
 abrt-libs                                                  x86_64                            2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                   base                                70 k
 abrt-python                                                x86_64                            2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                   base                                74 k
 abrt-tui                                                   x86_64                            2.0.8-44.el6.centos                                   base                                66 k
 bind-libs                                                  x86_64                            32:9.8.2-0.68.rc1.el6                                 base                               892 k
 bind-utils                                                 x86_64                            32:9.8.2-0.68.rc1.el6                                 base                               189 k
 binutils                                                   x86_64                            2.20.51.0.2-5.48.el6                                  base                               2.8 M
.
.
 sos                                                        noarch                            3.2-63.el6.centos.2                                   updates                            326 k
 systemtap-runtime                                          x86_64                            2.9-9.el6                                             base                               206 k
 tzdata                                                     noarch                            2018e-3.el6                                           base                               495 k
 tzdata-java                                                noarch                            2018e-3.el6                                           base                               185 k
 upstart                                                    x86_64                            0.6.5-17.el6                                          base                               177 k
 xorg-x11-drv-ati-firmware                                  noarch                            7.6.1-4.el6                                           base                               1.2 M
 yum-plugin-fastestmirror                                   noarch                            1.1.30-42.el6_10                                      updates                             33 k
 yum-plugin-security                                        noarch                            1.1.30-42.el6_10                                      updates                             43 k
 yum-utils                                                  noarch                            1.1.30-42.el6_10                                      updates                            114 k

Transaction Summary
=============================================================================================================================================================================================
Install       1 Package(s)
Upgrade      98 Package(s)

Total download size: 190 M
Is this ok [y/N]: n
Exiting on user Command
Your transaction was saved, rerun it with:
 yum load-transaction /tmp/yum_save_tx-2018-08-18-10-41obLDvp.yumtx

Use the below command to check whether update is available for particular package or not? Yes I could see that sos package having an update.

# yum list updates sos
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, security
Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile
 * epel: ewr.edge.kernel.org
Updated Packages
sos.noarch                                                                            3.2-63.el6.centos.2                                                                             updates

Since there is no update available for nano package that’s why i’m getting the below error.

# yum list updates nano
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, security
Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile
 * epel: ewr.edge.kernel.org
Error: No matching Packages to list

2) How to view available package updates in CentOS 8, RHEL 8 and Fedora System

CentOS 8, RHEL 8 and Fedora system uses DNF package manager hence we can use the Dnf Package Manager to get this information.

This can be done using the below four commands.

  • dnf check-update dnf check-update command returns a list of the packages to be updated in list format.
  • dnf list updates yum list updates command is similar to yum check-update and returns a list of the packages to be updated in list format.
  • dnf update dnf update command will update currently installed packages to latest version if package update is available.
  • dnf updateinfo dnf updateinfo command displays just counts of advisory types.

Method-1: Using yum check-update Command

dnf check-update command returns a list of the packages to be updated in list format.

# dnf check-update
Last metadata expiration check: 0:01:06 ago on Sun 19 Aug 2018 04:14:00 PM IST.

GeoIP-GeoLite-data.noarch                                                                       2018.04-1.fc26                                                                            updates                 
GraphicsMagick.x86_64                                                                           1.3.29-1.fc26                                                                             updates                 
ImageMagick.x86_64                                                                              6.9.9.38-1.fc26                                                                           updates                 
ImageMagick-libs.x86_64                                                                         6.9.9.38-1.fc26                                                                           updates                 
ImageMagick-perl.x86_64                                                                         6.9.9.38-1.fc26                                                                           updates                 
LibRaw.x86_64                                                                                   0.18.11-1.fc26                                                                            updates                 
appstream-data.noarch                                                                           26-18.fc26                                                                                updates                 
autocorr-en.noarch                                                                              1:5.3.7.2-9.fc26                                                                          updates                 
boost.x86_64                                                                                    1.63.0-12.fc26                                                                            updates                 
boost-atomic.x86_64                                                                             1.63.0-12.fc26                                                                            updates                 
boost-chrono.x86_64                                                                             1.63.0-12.fc26                                                                            updates                 
boost-container.x86_64                                                                          1.63.0-12.fc26                                                                            updates

Method-2: Using dnf list updates Command

dnf list updates command is similar to yum check-update and returns a list of the packages to be updated in list format.

# dnf list updates
Last metadata expiration check: 0:01:06 ago on Sun 19 Aug 2018 04:14:00 PM IST.

GeoIP-GeoLite-data.noarch                                                                       2018.04-1.fc26                                                                            updates                 
GraphicsMagick.x86_64                                                                           1.3.29-1.fc26                                                                             updates                 
ImageMagick.x86_64                                                                              6.9.9.38-1.fc26                                                                           updates                 
ImageMagick-libs.x86_64                                                                         6.9.9.38-1.fc26                                                                           updates                 
ImageMagick-perl.x86_64                                                                         6.9.9.38-1.fc26                                                                           updates                 
LibRaw.x86_64                                                                                   0.18.11-1.fc26                                                                            updates                 
appstream-data.noarch                                                                           26-18.fc26                                                                                updates                 
autocorr-en.noarch                                                                              1:5.3.7.2-9.fc26                                                                          updates                 
boost.x86_64                                                                                    1.63.0-12.fc26                                                                            updates                 
boost-atomic.x86_64                                                                             1.63.0-12.fc26                                                                            updates                 
boost-chrono.x86_64                                                                             1.63.0-12.fc26                                                                            updates                 
boost-container.x86_64                                                                          1.63.0-12.fc26                                                                            updates

Method-3: Using dnf update Command

dnf update command will update currently installed packages to latest version if package update is available.

# dnf update
Last metadata expiration check: 0:05:22 ago on Sun 19 Aug 2018 04:14:00 PM IST.
Dependencies resolved.
===================================================================================================================================================================================================================
 Package                                                   Arch                              Version                                                    Repository                                            Size
===================================================================================================================================================================================================================
Installing:
 kernel                                                    x86_64                            4.16.11-100.fc26                                           updates                                               74 k
 kernel-core                                               x86_64                            4.16.11-100.fc26                                           updates                                               23 M
 kernel-debug-devel                                        x86_64                            4.16.11-100.fc26                                           updates                                               12 M
 kernel-modules                                            x86_64                            4.16.11-100.fc26                                           updates                                               27 M
 kernel-modules-extra                                      x86_64                            4.16.11-100.fc26                                           updates                                              2.2 M
Upgrading:
 GeoIP-GeoLite-data                                        noarch                            2018.04-1.fc26                                             updates                                              551 k
 GraphicsMagick                                            x86_64                            1.3.29-1.fc26                                              updates                                              1.5 M
 ImageMagick                                               x86_64                            6.9.9.38-1.fc26                                            updates                                              183 k
 ImageMagick-libs                                          x86_64                            6.9.9.38-1.fc26                                            updates                                              2.2 M
 ImageMagick-perl                                          x86_64                            6.9.9.38-1.fc26                                            updates                                              167 k
 LibRaw                                                    x86_64                            0.18.11-1.fc26                                             updates                                              349 k
 appstream-data                                            noarch                            26-18.fc26                                                 updates                                               14 M
 autocorr-en                                               noarch                            1:5.3.7.2-9.fc26                                           updates                                              208 k
 boost                                                     x86_64                            1.63.0-12.fc26                                             updates                                               48 k
.
.
 webkitgtk4                                                x86_64                            2.20.2-1.fc26                                              updates                                               13 M
 webkitgtk4-jsc                                            x86_64                            2.20.2-1.fc26                                              updates                                              4.6 M
 webkitgtk4-plugin-process-gtk2                            x86_64                            2.20.2-1.fc26                                              updates                                               10 M
 wget                                                      x86_64                            1.19.5-1.fc26                                              updates                                              725 k
 xdg-utils                                                 noarch                            1.1.3-1.fc26                                               updates                                               83 k
 xen-libs                                                  x86_64                            4.8.3-5.fc26                                               updates                                              657 k
 xen-licenses                                              x86_64                            4.8.3-5.fc26                                               updates                                              118 k
Removing:
 kernel                                                    x86_64                            4.12.14-300.fc26                                           @updates                                               0 
 kernel-core                                               x86_64                            4.12.14-300.fc26                                           @updates                                              54 M
 kernel-debug-devel                                        x86_64                            4.12.14-300.fc26                                           @updates                                              43 M
 kernel-modules                                            x86_64                            4.12.14-300.fc26                                           @updates                                              23 M
 kernel-modules-extra                                      x86_64                            4.12.14-300.fc26                                           @updates                                             2.0 M

Transaction Summary
===================================================================================================================================================================================================================
Install    5 Packages
Upgrade  280 Packages
Remove     5 Packages

Total download size: 687 M
Is this ok [y/N]: n
Operation aborted.

Method-4: Using dnf updateinfo Command

dnf updateinfo command displays just counts of advisory types. If you want to know more information on these use the appropriate options.

# dnf updateinfo
Last metadata expiration check: 0:00:00 ago on Sun 19 Aug 2018 04:14:00 PM IST.
Updates Information Summary: available
    28 Security notice(s)
         2 Critical Security notice(s)
         2 Important Security notice(s)
         8 Moderate Security notice(s)
         5 Low Security notice(s)
    47 Bugfix notice(s)
    21 Enhancement notice(s)

3) How to check available package updates in Arch Linux Systems

Arch Linux based systems are using pacman package manager hence we can use the pacman Package Manager to get this information.

pacman stands for package manager utility (pacman). pacman is a command-line utility to install, build, remove and manage Arch Linux packages. pacman uses libalpm (Arch Linux Package Management (ALPM) library) as a back-end to perform all the actions.

pacman -Qu command query and filter the packages that are out-of-date on the local system.

# pacman -Qu
json-glib 1.2.8-1 -> 1.4.2-2
jsoncpp 1.8.1-1 -> 1.8.4-2
keyutils 1.5.10-1 -> 1.5.10-2
kidletime 5.37.0-1 -> 5.49.0-1
kmod 24-1 -> 25-1
krb5 1.15.1-1 -> 1.16.1-1
kwayland 5.37.0-1 -> 5.49.0-1
kwindowsystem 5.37.0-1 -> 5.49.0-1
lame 3.99.5-3 -> 3.100-2
lcms2 2.8-2 -> 2.9-1
less 487-1 -> 530-1
libaio 0.3.110-1 -> 0.3.111-1
libarchive 3.3.2-1 -> 3.3.2-2
libass 0.13.7-1 -> 0.14.0-1
libassuan 2.4.3-1 -> 2.5.1-1
libatasmart 0.19-3 -> 0.19-4
libatomic_ops 7.4.6-1 -> 7.6.6-1
libblockdev 2.10-1 -> 2.19-1
libbluray 1.0.1-1 -> 1.0.2-1

If you would like to know about number of packages to be updated, use the following format.

# pacman -Qu | wc -l
475

Alternatively this can be done using the below command format.

# pacman -Syu
:: Synchronizing package databases...
 testing is up to date
 core is up to date
 extra is up to date
 community is up to date
 multilib is up to date
 archlinuxfr is up to date
:: Starting full system upgrade...

Packages (548) acl-2.2.53-1  adwaita-icon-theme-3.28.0-1  alsa-lib-1.1.6-1
               aom-1.0.0-1  archlinux-keyring-20180808-1  argon2-20171227-3
               at-spi2-atk-2.26.2-1  at-spi2-core-2.28.0-1  atk-2.28.1-1
               attr-2.4.48-1  avahi-0.7+16+g1cc2b8e-2  bash-4.4.023-1
               binutils-2.31.1-3  bison-3.0.5-1  btrfs-progs-4.17.1-1
               bzip2-1.0.6-7  ca-certificates-mozilla-3.38-1  cairo-1.15.12-1
               cantarell-fonts-1:0.101-1  cmake-3.11.4-2  colord-1.4.3-2
               compositeproto-0.4.2-3 [removal]  coreutils-8.30-1
               cryptsetup-2.0.4-1  curl-7.61.0-2  damageproto-1.2.1-3 [removal]
               db-5.3.28-4  dbus-1.12.10-1  dbus-glib-0.110-1  dconf-0.28.0-1
               desktop-file-utils-0.23+4+g92af410-1  device-mapper-2.02.181-1
               dhcpcd-7.0.7-1  dmraid-1.0.0.rc16.3-11
               dmxproto-2.3.1-3 [removal]  dri2proto-2.8-2 [removal]
               dri3proto-1.0-1 [removal]  e2fsprogs-1.44.3-1  exo-0.12.2-1
               expat-2.2.5-1  fakeroot-1.23-1  ffmpeg-1:4.0.2-2  figlet-2.2.5-3
               file-5.34-1  filesystem-2018.1-2  firefox-61.0.2-1
Total Download Size:    679.43 MiB
Total Installed Size:  2816.48 MiB
Net Upgrade Size:       394.96 MiB

:: Proceed with installation? [Y/n]

4) How to find available package updates in openSUSE System

openSUSE system uses zypper package manager hence we can use the zypper Package Manager to get this information.

Method-1: Using zypper list-updates Command

zypper list-updates command returns a list of the packages to be updated in list format.

# zypper list-updates
Loading repository data...
Warning: Repository 'Update Repository (Non-Oss)' appears to be outdated. Consider using a different mirror or server.
Warning: Repository 'Main Update Repository' appears to be outdated. Consider using a different mirror or server.
Reading installed packages...
S | Repository             | Name                             | Current Version                   | Available Version                     | Arch 
--+------------------------+----------------------------------+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+-------
v | Main Update Repository | ImageMagick                      | 6.8.8.1-30.6.1                    | 6.8.8.1-30.21.1                       | x86_64
v | Main Update Repository | MozillaFirefox                   | 52.4.0-57.18.2                    | 52.6-57.30.1                          | x86_64
v | Main Update Repository | MozillaThunderbird               | 52.4.0-41.18.1                    | 52.5.2-41.24.1                        | x86_64
v | Main Update Repository | SuSEfirewall2                    | 3.6.312-5.6.1                     | 3.6.312-5.12.1                        | noarch
v | Main Update Repository | apparmor-abstractions            | 2.10.2-12.3.1                     | 2.10.3-12.6.1                         | noarch
v | Main Update Repository | apparmor-docs                    | 2.10.2-12.3.1                     | 2.10.3-12.6.1                         | noarch
v | Main Update Repository | apparmor-parser                  | 2.10.2-12.3.1                     | 2.10.3-12.6.1                         | x86_64
v | Main Update Repository | apparmor-profiles                | 2.10.2-12.3.1                     | 2.10.3-12.6.1                         | noarch
v | Main Update Repository | apparmor-utils                   | 2.10.2-12.3.1                     | 2.10.3-12.6.1                         | noarch
.
.

Method-2: Using zypper update Command

zypper update command will update currently installed packages to latest version if package update is available.

# zypper update
Loading repository data...
Warning: Repository 'Update Repository (Non-Oss)' appears to be outdated. Consider using a different mirror or server.
Warning: Repository 'Main Update Repository' appears to be outdated. Consider using a different mirror or server.
Reading installed packages...

The following package is going to be REMOVED:
  gimp-help-browser

The following package is going to be upgraded:
  gimp

1 package to upgrade, 1 to remove.
Overall download size: 6.9 MiB. Already cached: 0 B. After the operation, 3.6 MiB will be freed.
Continue? [y/n/...? shows all options] (y): y
Retrieving package gimp-2.8.18-2.6.2.x86_64                                                                                                              (1/1),   6.9 MiB ( 28.1 MiB unpacked)
Retrieving delta: ./x86_64/gimp-2.8.18-2.3.1_2.6.2.x86_64.drpm, 682.7 KiB
Retrieving: gimp-2.8.18-2.3.1_2.6.2.x86_64.drpm ...........................................................................................................................[done (49.2 KiB/s)]
Applying delta: ./gimp-2.8.18-2.3.1_2.6.2.x86_64.drpm ..................................................................................................................................[done]
Checking for file conflicts: ...........................................................................................................................................................[done]
(1/1) Installing: gimp-2.8.18-2.6.2.x86_64 .............................................................................................................................................[done]
There are some running programs that might use files deleted by recent upgrade. You may wish to check and restart some of them. Run 'zypper ps -s' to list these programs.

5) How to list available package updates in Debian based Systems

Debian based systems are using APT/APT-GET package manager hence we can use the APT/APT-GET Package Manager to get this information.

APT stands for Advanced Packaging Tool (APT) which is replacement for apt-get, like how DNF came to picture instead of YUM. It’s feature rich command-line tools with included all the futures in one command (APT) such as apt-cache, apt-search, dpkg, apt-cdrom, apt-config, apt-key, etc..,. and several other unique features. For example we can easily install .dpkg packages through APT but we can’t do through Apt-Get similar more features are included into APT command. APT-GET replaced by APT Due to lock of futures missing in apt-get which was not solved.

This can be done using the below five commands.

  • apt list --upgradable apt list –upgradable command returns a list of the packages to be updated in list format.
  • apt-get upgrade --dry-run apt-get upgrade –dry-run command returns a list of the packages to be updated in list format.
  • apt-get -s upgrade apt-get -s upgrade command returns a list of the packages to be updated in list format.
  • apt upgrade apt upgrade command will update currently installed packages to latest version if package update is available.
  • apt-get upgrade apt-get upgrade command will update currently installed packages to latest version if package update is available.

Method-1: Using apt list –upgradable Command

apt list –upgradable command returns a list of the packages to be updated in list format.

# apt list --upgradable
Listing... Done
apache2/artful-updates 2.4.27-2ubuntu4.2 amd64 [upgradable from: 2.4.27-2ubuntu4.1]
apache2-bin/artful-updates 2.4.27-2ubuntu4.2 amd64 [upgradable from: 2.4.27-2ubuntu4.1]
apache2-data/artful-updates,artful-updates 2.4.27-2ubuntu4.2 all [upgradable from: 2.4.27-2ubuntu4.1]
apache2-utils/artful-updates 2.4.27-2ubuntu4.2 amd64 [upgradable from: 2.4.27-2ubuntu4.1]
apt/artful-updates 1.5.2 amd64 [upgradable from: 1.5.1]
apt-transport-https/artful-updates 1.5.2 amd64 [upgradable from: 1.5.1]
apt-utils/artful-updates 1.5.2 amd64 [upgradable from: 1.5.1]
avahi-autoipd/artful-updates 0.6.32-1ubuntu1.1 amd64 [upgradable from: 0.6.32-1ubuntu1]
avahi-daemon/artful-updates 0.6.32-1ubuntu1.1 amd64 [upgradable from: 0.6.32-1ubuntu1]
avahi-utils/artful-updates 0.6.32-1ubuntu1.1 amd64 [upgradable from: 0.6.32-1ubuntu1]
bsdutils/artful-updates 1:2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 amd64 [upgradable from: 1:2.30.1-0ubuntu4.1]
desktop-file-utils/artful-updates 0.23-1ubuntu3.17.10.1 amd64 [upgradable from: 0.23-1ubuntu3]

If you would like to know about number of packages to be updated, use the following format.

# apt list --upgradable | wc -l
89

Method-2: Using apt-get upgrade –dry-run Command

apt-get upgrade –dry-run command returns a list of the packages to be updated in list format.

# apt-get upgrade --dry-run
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree      
Reading state information... Done
Calculating upgrade... Done
The following packages were automatically installed and are no longer required:
  linux-headers-4.13.0-38 linux-headers-4.13.0-38-generic linux-headers-4.13.0-39 linux-headers-4.13.0-39-generic linux-headers-4.13.0-43 linux-headers-4.13.0-43-generic linux-image-4.13.0-38-generic
  linux-image-4.13.0-39-generic linux-image-4.13.0-43-generic linux-image-extra-4.13.0-38-generic linux-image-extra-4.13.0-39-generic linux-image-extra-4.13.0-43-generic
Use 'sudo apt autoremove' to remove them.
The following packages will be upgraded:
  apache2 apache2-bin apache2-data apache2-utils apt apt-transport-https apt-utils avahi-autoipd avahi-daemon avahi-utils bsdutils desktop-file-utils docker-ce fdisk fonts-opensymbol google-chrome-stable
  hdparm ifupdown libapt-inst2.0 libapt-pkg5.0 libavahi-client3 libavahi-common-data libavahi-common3 libavahi-core7 libavahi-glib1 libavahi-ui-gtk3-0 libblkid1 libfdisk1 libmount1 libnss-myhostname
  libpam-modules libpam-modules-bin libpam-runtime libpam-systemd libpam0g libplymouth4 libpython3-dev libpython3-stdlib libreoffice-avmedia-backend-gstreamer libreoffice-base-core libreoffice-calc
  libreoffice-common libreoffice-core libreoffice-draw libreoffice-gnome libreoffice-gtk3 libreoffice-help-en-us libreoffice-impress libreoffice-math libreoffice-ogltrans libreoffice-pdfimport
  libreoffice-style-breeze libreoffice-style-elementary libreoffice-style-galaxy libreoffice-style-papirus libreoffice-style-tango libreoffice-writer libsmartcols1 libsystemd0 libudev1 libuuid1 lshw mount
  notepadqq notepadqq-common nplan papirus-icon-theme plymouth plymouth-label plymouth-theme-ubuntu-logo plymouth-theme-ubuntu-text python3 python3-dev python3-minimal python3-uno python3-update-manager snapd
  systemd systemd-sysv udev uno-libs3 update-manager update-manager-core update-notifier update-notifier-common ure util-linux uuid-runtime
88 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 0 to remove and 0 not upgraded.
Inst bsdutils [1:2.30.1-0ubuntu4.1] (1:2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])
Conf bsdutils (1:2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])
Inst libuuid1 [2.30.1-0ubuntu4.1] (2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])
Conf libuuid1 (2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])
Inst libblkid1 [2.30.1-0ubuntu4.1] (2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])
Conf libblkid1 (2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])
Inst libfdisk1 [2.30.1-0ubuntu4.1] (2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])
Conf libfdisk1 (2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])
Inst libmount1 [2.30.1-0ubuntu4.1] (2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])
Conf libmount1 (2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])
Inst libsmartcols1 [2.30.1-0ubuntu4.1] (2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])

Method-3: Using apt-get -s upgrade Command

apt-get -s upgrade command returns a list of the packages to be updated in list format.

# apt-get -s upgrade
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree      
Reading state information... Done
Calculating upgrade... Done
The following packages were automatically installed and are no longer required:
  linux-headers-4.13.0-38 linux-headers-4.13.0-38-generic linux-headers-4.13.0-39 linux-headers-4.13.0-39-generic linux-headers-4.13.0-43 linux-headers-4.13.0-43-generic linux-image-4.13.0-38-generic
  linux-image-4.13.0-39-generic linux-image-4.13.0-43-generic linux-image-extra-4.13.0-38-generic linux-image-extra-4.13.0-39-generic linux-image-extra-4.13.0-43-generic
Use 'sudo apt autoremove' to remove them.
The following packages will be upgraded:
  apache2 apache2-bin apache2-data apache2-utils apt apt-transport-https apt-utils avahi-autoipd avahi-daemon avahi-utils bsdutils desktop-file-utils docker-ce fdisk fonts-opensymbol google-chrome-stable
  hdparm ifupdown libapt-inst2.0 libapt-pkg5.0 libavahi-client3 libavahi-common-data libavahi-common3 libavahi-core7 libavahi-glib1 libavahi-ui-gtk3-0 libblkid1 libfdisk1 libmount1 libnss-myhostname
  libpam-modules libpam-modules-bin libpam-runtime libpam-systemd libpam0g libplymouth4 libpython3-dev libpython3-stdlib libreoffice-avmedia-backend-gstreamer libreoffice-base-core libreoffice-calc
  libreoffice-common libreoffice-core libreoffice-draw libreoffice-gnome libreoffice-gtk3 libreoffice-help-en-us libreoffice-impress libreoffice-math libreoffice-ogltrans libreoffice-pdfimport
  libreoffice-style-breeze libreoffice-style-elementary libreoffice-style-galaxy libreoffice-style-papirus libreoffice-style-tango libreoffice-writer libsmartcols1 libsystemd0 libudev1 libuuid1 lshw mount
  notepadqq notepadqq-common nplan papirus-icon-theme plymouth plymouth-label plymouth-theme-ubuntu-logo plymouth-theme-ubuntu-text python3 python3-dev python3-minimal python3-uno python3-update-manager snapd
  systemd systemd-sysv udev uno-libs3 update-manager update-manager-core update-notifier update-notifier-common ure util-linux uuid-runtime
88 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 0 to remove and 0 not upgraded.
Inst bsdutils [1:2.30.1-0ubuntu4.1] (1:2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])
Conf bsdutils (1:2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])
Inst libuuid1 [2.30.1-0ubuntu4.1] (2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])
Conf libuuid1 (2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])
Inst libblkid1 [2.30.1-0ubuntu4.1] (2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])
Conf libblkid1 (2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])
Inst libfdisk1 [2.30.1-0ubuntu4.1] (2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])
Conf libfdisk1 (2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])
Inst libmount1 [2.30.1-0ubuntu4.1] (2.30.1-0ubuntu4.2 Ubuntu:17.10/artful-updates [amd64])

Method-4: Using apt upgrade Command

apt upgrade command will update currently installed packages to latest version if package update is available.

# apt upgrade
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree      
Reading state information... Done
Calculating upgrade... Done
The following packages were automatically installed and are no longer required:
  linux-headers-4.13.0-38 linux-headers-4.13.0-38-generic linux-headers-4.13.0-39 linux-headers-4.13.0-39-generic linux-headers-4.13.0-43 linux-headers-4.13.0-43-generic linux-image-4.13.0-38-generic
  linux-image-4.13.0-39-generic linux-image-4.13.0-43-generic linux-image-extra-4.13.0-38-generic linux-image-extra-4.13.0-39-generic linux-image-extra-4.13.0-43-generic
Use 'sudo apt autoremove' to remove them.
The following packages will be upgraded:
  apache2 apache2-bin apache2-data apache2-utils apt apt-transport-https apt-utils avahi-autoipd avahi-daemon avahi-utils bsdutils desktop-file-utils docker-ce fdisk fonts-opensymbol google-chrome-stable
  hdparm ifupdown libapt-inst2.0 libapt-pkg5.0 libavahi-client3 libavahi-common-data libavahi-common3 libavahi-core7 libavahi-glib1 libavahi-ui-gtk3-0 libblkid1 libfdisk1 libmount1 libnss-myhostname
  libpam-modules libpam-modules-bin libpam-runtime libpam-systemd libpam0g libplymouth4 libpython3-dev libpython3-stdlib libreoffice-avmedia-backend-gstreamer libreoffice-base-core libreoffice-calc
  libreoffice-common libreoffice-core libreoffice-draw libreoffice-gnome libreoffice-gtk3 libreoffice-help-en-us libreoffice-impress libreoffice-math libreoffice-ogltrans libreoffice-pdfimport
  libreoffice-style-breeze libreoffice-style-elementary libreoffice-style-galaxy libreoffice-style-tango libreoffice-writer libsmartcols1 libsystemd0 libudev1 libuuid1 lshw mount notepadqq notepadqq-common
  nplan plymouth plymouth-label plymouth-theme-ubuntu-logo plymouth-theme-ubuntu-text python3 python3-dev python3-minimal python3-uno python3-update-manager snapd systemd systemd-sysv udev uno-libs3
  update-manager update-manager-core update-notifier update-notifier-common ure util-linux uuid-runtime
86 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 0 to remove and 0 not upgraded.
Need to get 0 B/201 MB of archives.
After this operation, 26.5 MB of additional disk space will be used.
Do you want to continue? [Y/n] n
Abort.

Method-5: Using apt-get upgrade Command

apt-get upgrade command will update currently installed packages to latest version if package update is available.

# apt-get upgrade
Reading package lists... Done
Building dependency tree      
Reading state information... Done
Calculating upgrade... Done
The following packages were automatically installed and are no longer required:
  linux-headers-4.13.0-38 linux-headers-4.13.0-38-generic linux-headers-4.13.0-39 linux-headers-4.13.0-39-generic linux-headers-4.13.0-43 linux-headers-4.13.0-43-generic linux-image-4.13.0-38-generic
  linux-image-4.13.0-39-generic linux-image-4.13.0-43-generic linux-image-extra-4.13.0-38-generic linux-image-extra-4.13.0-39-generic linux-image-extra-4.13.0-43-generic
Use 'sudo apt autoremove' to remove them.
The following packages will be upgraded:
  apache2 apache2-bin apache2-data apache2-utils apt apt-transport-https apt-utils avahi-autoipd avahi-daemon avahi-utils bsdutils desktop-file-utils docker-ce fdisk fonts-opensymbol google-chrome-stable
  hdparm ifupdown libapt-inst2.0 libapt-pkg5.0 libavahi-client3 libavahi-common-data libavahi-common3 libavahi-core7 libavahi-glib1 libavahi-ui-gtk3-0 libblkid1 libfdisk1 libmount1 libnss-myhostname
  libpam-modules libpam-modules-bin libpam-runtime libpam-systemd libpam0g libplymouth4 libpython3-dev libpython3-stdlib libreoffice-avmedia-backend-gstreamer libreoffice-base-core libreoffice-calc
  libreoffice-common libreoffice-core libreoffice-draw libreoffice-gnome libreoffice-gtk3 libreoffice-help-en-us libreoffice-impress libreoffice-math libreoffice-ogltrans libreoffice-pdfimport
  libreoffice-style-breeze libreoffice-style-elementary libreoffice-style-galaxy libreoffice-style-tango libreoffice-writer libsmartcols1 libsystemd0 libudev1 libuuid1 lshw mount notepadqq notepadqq-common
  nplan plymouth plymouth-label plymouth-theme-ubuntu-logo plymouth-theme-ubuntu-text python3 python3-dev python3-minimal python3-uno python3-update-manager snapd systemd systemd-sysv udev uno-libs3
  update-manager update-manager-core update-notifier update-notifier-common ure util-linux uuid-runtime
86 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 0 to remove and 0 not upgraded.
Need to get 0 B/201 MB of archives.
After this operation, 26.5 MB of additional disk space will be used.
Do you want to continue? [Y/n] n
Abort.

Alternatively, use the following apt-check command to view the number of packages to be upgraded in the system.

# /usr/lib/update-notifier/apt-check 2>&1 | cut -d ';' -f 1

Tags:

Prakash Subramanian

Prakash Subramanian is a Linux lover and has 3.5+ years of experience in linux server administration with major Linux distribution such as (RHEL, CentOS, Ubuntu). He is currently working as a Senior L2 Linux Server administrator.

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *