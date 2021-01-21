What’s the difference between apt and apt-get command?

Most of us are often confused that what is the difference between apt and apt-get command.

This confusion is common to all users, including newbies and experienced users.

They are very similar command line tools used to manage package operations, including installation, upgrade, and removal.

However, there are still some differences between them.

In this article, we will show the difference between them.

Make a note: Please don’t confuse the apt command with the APT, both are not the same.

Before discussing apt and apt-get, let us discuss what is APT.

What’s APT?

APT (Advanced Package Tool) is a collection of tools that manage Debian’s packaging system.

It works with core libraries such as “libapt-pkg” and “libapt-inst” to simplifies the package management process in Debian, Ubuntu and their derivative.

Command-line tools such as apt, apt-get, apt-cache, apt-config and aptitude (GUI) interact with the APT to perform different package functions such as install, update and delete.

What’s apt command?

apt is a command line utility for installing, updating, and removing deb packages on Ubuntu, Debian, and their derivative. It combines the most commonly used commands from the apt-get and apt-cache.

apt is better for end users and does not contain some of the additional features of apt-get, which is not require. apt was designed to fix some of the fundamental dependency flaws in apt-get.

What’s apt-get command?

apt-get is a CLI package management tool that is widely used on Debian based systems. The apt-get command allows you to install, update, and remove packages, while the apt-cache command is used to search for new packages.

apt-get can be considered a low-level front-end tool for the APT package system with backward compatibility.

There is no official document says that apt-get is deprecated and can no longer used. So don’t panic and use it based on your needs.

What is wrong with the apt-get command?

You must use different set of apt-get commands to perform multiple operations which supposed to exist in a package manager. We know this is due to inefficiency and lack of functionalities with apt-get.

For details:

apt-get – You are limited to installing, updating and removing the package.

You are limited to installing, updating and removing the package. apt-cache – Use this if you want to search a package.

Use this if you want to search a package. dpkg – Use this if you want to list all the packages installed on the system.

This is where the problem arises and the apt command combines all these functions into a single command to facilitate interaction with the APT package manager.

What’s the difference between apt and apt-get?

Below are the main differences between apt and apt-get

apt comes with the fancy progress bar

apt shows a list of packages that need to be upgraded

apt combines the function of apt-get, apt-cache and dpkg -l

Syntax comparison of apt and apt-get command

apt new commands

You can see the progress bar when it is installing or removing a package with the apt command. This simple progress bar shows how the current process get started in progressing (it shows in percentages).

The output shows the number of packages that can be upgraded when you update the repository database.

If you want to see a list of packages and other information run the command “apt list –upgradable”.

Prior to Ubuntu 16.04, users usually interacted with the APT package manager for package operation via apt-get and apt-cache. It comes with a lot of functionalities and users need to remember all those, which will make the end users to suffer.

After that release, the apt command received some attention from users rather than the traditional apt-get command.

This is because the apt command integrates the functions of apt-get and apt-cache and integrates only the essential commands in a very organized manner.

This makes the apt command to provide an efficient way to handle the packages.

The apt command combines commonly used apt-get and apt-cache functions, but they are not backward compatible with apt-get. Therefore, you can not always replace the apt-get command with apt.

apt command apt-get command Function apt update apt-get update Refreshes repository index apt install [package] apt-get install [package] Install a package apt upgrade apt-get upgrade Upgrade available package updates apt remove [package] apt-get remove[package] Remove a package apt purge [package] apt-get purge [package] Remove a package with configuration apt autoremove apt-get autoremove Remove unnecessary dependencies apt full-upgrade apt-get dist-upgrade Update all packages and remove unnecessary dependencies apt search [package] apt-cache search [package] Search for a package apt show [package] apt-cache show [package] Show package details apt policy apt-cache policy Show active repo information apt policy [package apt-cache policy [package] Show installed and available package version

apt has some commands of its own. This gives you extra functionality.

New apt command Function apt list List installed packages and upgradable packages apt edit-sources Edits sources list