Wget (Command Line Downloader) command examples

Wget (formerly known as Geturl) is a Free, open source, command line downloader which is retrieving files using HTTP, HTTPS and FTP, the most widely-used Internet protocols.

It is a non-interactive command line tool and Its name is derived from World Wide Web and get.

Wget handle download pretty much good compared with other tools, futures included working in background, recursive download, multiple file downloads, resume downloads, non-interactive downloads & large file downloads.

By default all the Linux Distribution included wget, so we can install easily from official repository, also we can install to windows and Mac OS too.

Wget has been designed for robustness over slow or unstable network connections, if a download fails due to a network problem, it will keep retrying until the whole file has been retrieved.

If the server supports regetting, it will instruct the server to continue the download from where it left off. Alternatively you can install other Download Utility too.

Wget Features

Can resume aborted downloads, using REST and RANGE

Can use filename wild cards and recursively mirror directories

NLS-based message files for many different languages

Optionally converts absolute links in downloaded documents to relative, so that downloaded documents may link to each other locally

Runs on most UNIX-like operating systems as well as Microsoft Windows

Supports HTTP proxies

Supports HTTP cookies

Supports persistent HTTP connections

Unattended / background operation

Uses local file timestamps to determine whether documents need to be re-downloaded when mirroring

1) Install wget on Linux

We can easily install wget command line downloader to all the Linux Distribution such as Debian, Ubuntu, Mint, RHEL, CentOS, Fedora, suse, openSUSE, Arch Linux, Manjaro, Mageia, etc.. Just fire the below command to install.

[For Debian, Ubuntu & Mint] $ sudo apt-get install wget [For CentOS, RHEL, Fedora 21 and older Systems] # yum install wget [Fedora 22 and later systems] # dnf install wget [For suse & openSUSE] # zypper install wget [Mageia] # urpmi wget [For Debian, Ubuntu & Mint] $ sudo pacman -S wget

2) Download Single File

The below command will download the file from given URL and stores in current directory, while downloading the file we can see the (date, time, download speed & download progress) of file.

# wget https://download.owncloud.org/community/owncloud-9.0.0.tar.bz2 --2016-03-22 07:27:20-- https://download.owncloud.org/community/owncloud-9.0.0.tar.bz2 Resolving download.owncloud.org (download.owncloud.org)... 2a01:4f8:192:50d6::3, 2a01:4f8:100:4349::3, 2a01:4f8:101:22a9::3, ... Connecting to download.owncloud.org (download.owncloud.org)|2a01:4f8:192:50d6::3|:443... connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK Length: 22678208 (22M) [application/x-bzip2] Saving to: âowncloud-9.0.0.tar.bz2â 100%[====================================================================================================>] 22,678,208 2.73MB/s in 8.5s 2016-03-22 07:27:29 (2.55 MB/s) - âowncloud-9.0.0.tar.bz2â saved [22678208/22678208]