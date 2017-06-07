uCareSystem – All-In-One System Update And Maintenance Tool For Ubuntu/LinuxMint

uCareSystem Core is a thin utility that automates the basic system maintenance activity, in other hand it will reduce system administrator task in many ways and save some good amount of time. It doesn’t have any GUI and offers purely command line interface to perform the activity.

There are several utilities available in Ubuntu to perform system maintenance activity. Each tool has their own unique features and designed accordingly. You can automate this task by adding a cron-job.

uCareSystem Core will automatically refresh distribution repository, Updates the list of available packages, uninstall packages (obsolete, orphaned & old Linux Kernels) & Clears the retrieved packages to save some disk space on system.

uCareSystem Core Features

Update package lists (It will refresh package index)

Downloads and install updates

Update packages and system libraries to latest available version

Remove unneeded, obsolete & orphaned packages

Remove old kernels (It keeps the current and previous one for safety purpose)

Remove unused config files

Clean downloaded temporary packages

Install uCareSystem Core In Ubuntu/LinuxMint

We can easily install uCareSystem Core in Ubuntu/LinuxMint through PPA since developer offering the own PPA.

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:utappia/stable $ sudo apt update $ sudo apt install ucaresystem-core

We have successfully installed uCareSystem Core package and going to check current disk space utilization with help of df -h command before executing uCareSystem Core command to know whether it will save some disk space or not?

$ df -h Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on udev 979M 0 979M 0% /dev tmpfs 200M 6.4M 194M 4% /run /dev/sda1 38G 19G 17G 54% / tmpfs 999M 216K 999M 1% /dev/shm tmpfs 5.0M 4.0K 5.0M 1% /run/lock tmpfs 999M 0 999M 0% /sys/fs/cgroup tmpfs 200M 112K 200M 1% /run/user/1000

Just run an ucaresystem-core command in terminal and sitback reset it will take care automatically and no human interaction requires till the end.

$ sudo ucaresystem-core _______________________________________________________ uCareSystem Core v3.0 ~ '' ~ Welcome to all-in-one System Update and maintenance assistant app. This simple script will automatically refresh your packagelist, download and install updates (if there are any), remove any old kernels, obsolete packages and configuration files to free up disk space, without any need of user interference. _______________________________________________________ uCareSystem Core will start in 5 seconds... ######################### Started ######################### Ign:1 https://wire-app.wire.com/linux/debian stable InRelease Hit:2 https://wire-app.wire.com/linux/debian stable Release Hit:4 https://deb.nodesource.com/node_6.x yakkety InRelease Hit:5 https://repo.skype.com/deb stable InRelease Hit:6 http://in.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu yakkety InRelease Hit:7 http://archive.canonical.com/ubuntu yakkety InRelease . . . Removing linux-image-extra-4.8.0-34-generic (4.8.0-34.36) ... Purging configuration files for linux-image-extra-4.8.0-34-generic (4.8.0-34.36) ... Removing linux-image-extra-4.8.0-32-generic (4.8.0-32.34) ... Purging configuration files for linux-image-extra-4.8.0-32-generic (4.8.0-32.34) ... ##################################### Finished removing unused config files ##################################### Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done Del tilix 1.5.6-1~webupd8~yakkety1 [449 kB] Del tilix-common 1.5.6-1~webupd8~yakkety1 [174 kB] Del libfreetype6 2.6.3-3ubuntu1.2 [336 kB] Del terminix 1.5.6-1~webupd8~yakkety1 [13.7 kB] ###################################### Cleaned downloaded temporary packages ###################################### ######################### Done #########################

I could see that, it does the job as expected. Also found it saved almost 2GB in / partition .

$ df -h Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on udev 979M 0 979M 0% /dev tmpfs 200M 6.4M 194M 4% /run /dev/sda1 38G 18G 19G 49% / tmpfs 999M 216K 999M 1% /dev/shm tmpfs 5.0M 4.0K 5.0M 1% /run/lock tmpfs 999M 0 999M 0% /sys/fs/cgroup tmpfs 200M 112K 200M 1% /run/user/1000