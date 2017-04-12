Taskwarrior-Web : A Web Interface for Taskwarrior todo Application
We have already wrote about Taskwarrior in our previous article. It has all the essential core components which is working natively and fulfill all our expectation.
The open source community provides many non-core components/extension, which basically boost the taskwarrior customization. It supports nearly 340+ extensions and major extension are vim-taskwarrior, bugwarrior, & taskwarrior-web, etc,. Today we are going to discuss about one of the extension called Taskwarrior-Web.
Taskwarrior-Web is a lightweight, Sinatra-based web interface for the wonderful Taskwarrior todo application which was written in ruby. I saw the notice from developer, stating that he is not going to maintain the project as he don’t have the time. Hope some one will keep the project alive.
TaskwarriorWeb is a subset of Taskwarrior’s functionality, so whatever you do in web interface which will reflected in Taskwarrior.
How it work’s? After installation, this will create a executable file called
task-web, Start once in command line, it will automatically move the process to background and open the URL in your browser.
Features
- Viewing tasks sorted and grouped in various ways.
- Creating a new task with a due date, project, and tags.
- Editing and deleting tasks (only task >= 2.0).
- task-web will pull your task config (from .taskrc ) and use it to determine date formatting and when an upcoming task should be marked as “due”.
- If you are on a Mac and use Fluid.app, you get a dock badge showing the number of pending tasks.
- Optional HTTP Basic authentication.
Make sure, Taskwarrior should be installed in your system before proceeding Taskwarrior-Web installation. Navigate to below link for Taskwarrior installation steps.
How to install Ruby in Linux
Ruby is a programming language, which is become more popular now a days. Many of the programmer focusing on rails to develop their application.
For Debian users, use APT Package Manager or Apt-Get Package Manager to install Ruby.
$ sudo apt-get install ruby-full
For openSUSE users, use Zypper Package Manager to install Ruby.
$ sudo zypper install ruby
For CentOS/RHEL users, use YUM Package Manager to install Ruby.
$ sudo dnf install ruby
For Fedora users, use DNF Package Manager to install Ruby.
$ sudo dnf install ruby
For Arch Linux users, use Pacman Package Manager to install Ruby.
$ pacman -S ruby
After successful installation of Rube, run the following single command to install Taskwarrior-Web. This will install an executable called
task-web in bin directory.
$ gem install taskwarrior-web
Run the
task-web executable file once, it will automatically move the process to background and open the URL in your browser.
$ task-web [2017-04-12 12:41:37 +0530] Starting 'taskwarrior-web'... [2017-04-12 12:41:37 +0530] trying port 5678...
Navigate to web browser and access http://127.0.0.1:5678 which will automatically open
pending tasks page. TaskwarriorWeb has tow major sections
Tasks &
Projects. It uses Taskwarrior as its back end, so whatever you do in web interface which will reflected in Taskwarrior. You can perform all kind of actions which you do in command line.
Screenshot for
Completed tasks page.
Screenshot for
Deleted tasks page.
Screenshot for
Project tasks page.
Adding new tasks, click
Add a Tasks button in topmost right and input the requested information, finally hit
Create Task button. For testing purpose we are going to add a new task called RHEL Exam Preparation.
We have modified the task and added
Medium Priority. See the following screenshot for better understanding.