SAR – Linux System Performance Monitoring (Check Server Activity Logs Using SAR Command)

1) What is sar ?

SAR stands for System Activity Report is a system monitor command used to report on various system activity, like Average CPU activity, Individual CPU activity, memory used & available, device load, network, etc.

SAR command is part of the Linux systat package. Also we can call this as Linux system performance data collector.

Linux sar command is one of the best tool to monitor the system performance and to investigate the bottlenecks. Every server administrator aware of sar command and it’s usage to check server performance whenever server performance goes down or critical situation.

SAR command Monitor/Store the below reports.

Average CPU Usage

Individual CPU Usage

Memory Usage (Used & Available)

Swap Space Usage (Used & Available)

Average I/O activities of the system

Individual device I/O activities

Context switch statistics

Run queue and load average data

Network statistics

Report sar data from a specific time

If you don’t know about sar command and their usage, don’t worry about it because we are going to write each and every options and activity about sar command. Once if you read out this article, i make sure that you will understand 100% about sar because when i start writing this article i have fixed in mind that even starters/beginners can also understand this article.

Install Sysstat in Linux

There is no separate package for sar on Linux. It’s bundled with sysstat package and available in most of the distribution default repository. If it’s not installed, just fire the following command based on your distribution.

[Install vmstat on CentOS/RHEL] $ sudo yum install sysstat [Install vmstat on Fedora] $ sudo dnf install sysstat [Install vmstat on Debian/Ubuntu] $ sudo apt-get install sysstat [Install vmstat on Arch Linux] $ sudo pacman -S sysstat [Install vmstat on Mageia] $ sudo urpmi sysstat [Install vmstat on openSUSE] $ sudo zypper install sysstat

Before digging about sar, we need to know which location is sar data file stored and how it will be work.

sa logs location on Linux

[sa logs location @ (RHEL/CentOS/Fedora)] $ /var/log/sa [sa logs location @ (Debian/Ubuntu)] $ /var/log/sysstat/

sysstat config file location on Linux

[sa logs location @ (RHEL/CentOS/Fedora)] $ /etc/sysconfig/sysstat [sa logs location @ (Debian/Ubuntu)] $ /etc/sysstat/config

sa log entries.

For your reference, i have listed the sa log entries from our RHEL 6.x system.

# ll -h total 13M drwxr-xr-x. 2 root root 4.0K Dec 12 00:00 ./ drwxr-xr-x. 9 root root 4.0K Dec 12 06:02 ../ -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 363K Dec 5 23:50 sa05 -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 363K Dec 6 23:50 sa06 -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 363K Dec 7 23:50 sa07 -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 363K Dec 8 23:50 sa08 -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 363K Dec 9 23:50 sa09 -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 363K Dec 10 23:50 sa10 -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 363K Dec 11 23:50 sa11 -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 97K Dec 12 06:10 sa12 -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 355K Dec 5 23:53 sar05 -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 355K Dec 6 23:53 sar06 -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 355K Dec 7 23:53 sar07 -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 355K Dec 8 23:53 sar08 -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 355K Dec 9 23:53 sar09 -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 355K Dec 10 23:53 sar10 -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 355K Dec 11 23:53 sar11

systat config file.

By default the data will be retained for a week retroactively in the default configuration. This duration can be increased to 28 days by modifying the HISTORY=n values.

# cat /etc/sysconfig/sysstat # sysstat-9.0.4 configuration file. # How long to keep log files (in days). # If value is greater than 28, then log files are kept in # multiple directories, one for each month. HISTORY=7 # Compress (using gzip or bzip2) sa and sar files older than (in days): COMPRESSAFTER=31 # Parameters for the system activity data collector (see sadc manual page) # which are used for the generation of log files. SADC_OPTIONS="-S DISK"

Cron details for sysstat file.

The sysstat file was run via cron on every 10 minutes and collects sar data for historical reference.

# cat /etc/cron.d/sysstat # Run system activity accounting tool every 10 minutes */10 * * * * root /usr/lib64/sa/sa1 1 1 # 0 * * * * root /usr/lib64/sa/sa1 600 6 & # Generate a daily summary of process accounting at 23:53 53 23 * * * root /usr/lib64/sa/sa2 -A

/usr/lib64/sa/sa1

This runs every 10 minutes and collects sar data for historical reference.

This writes the data to /var/log/sa/saXX file. XX is the day of the month (Like today (12-Dec-2013)sa1 writes the sar data to /var/log/sa/sa12). saXX file is a binary file. You cannot view its content by opening it in a text editor.

In the above crontab example: sa1 1 1 means that sa1 collects sar data 1 time with 1 second interval (for every 10 mins).

/usr/lib64/sa/sa2

This runs everyday @ midnight (at 23:53) to create the daily summary report of the sar data.

sa2 creates /var/log/sa/sarXX file. This sarXX file created by sa2 is an ascii file that you can view it in a text editor.

In the above crontab example: sa1 1 1 means that sa1 collects sar data 1 time with 1 second interval (for every 10 mins).

1) To Print current date CPU report.

To check current date output, use sar without any parameter. The output is showing current date report with 10 mins interval because it will collect the data every 10 mins.

# sar -u Linux 2.6.32-358.6.1.el6.x86_64 (server.2daygeek.com) 12/12/13 _x86_64_ (24 CPU) 00:00:01 CPU %user %nice %system %iowait %steal %idle 00:10:01 all 0.63 0.00 0.51 0.00 0.00 98.86 00:20:01 all 0.53 0.00 0.42 0.00 0.00 99.05 00:30:01 all 0.45 0.00 0.36 0.00 0.00 99.19 . . . 11:10:01 all 1.64 0.00 1.06 0.00 0.00 97.31 11:20:01 all 1.40 0.00 0.99 0.00 0.00 97.60 11:30:01 all 1.16 0.00 0.72 0.00 0.00 98.12 11:40:01 all 0.90 0.00 0.63 0.00 0.00 98.46 11:50:01 all 0.55 0.00 0.41 0.00 0.00 99.04 Average: all 0.74 0.00 0.55 0.00 0.00 98.71

Details of SAR command output.

%user: The “user” column showing how long the processor is spending each process.

%nice: This was used to change the process priority.

%sys: This is shows how long & how much of percentage processor for spend operating system tasks.

%iowait: How long the processer is waiting for devices(input and output)

%steal: How much of resources virtualized from the physical CPU.

%idle: How long the processor is idle.



2) To Print current date CPU report every 1 second for 3 times.

The below command is print the CPU report every 1 second for 3 times because we have mentioned to print only 3 results.

# sar -u 1 3 Linux 2.6.32-358.6.1.el6.x86_64 (server.2daygeek.com) 12/12/13 _x86_64_ (24 CPU) 11:56:58 CPU %user %nice %system %iowait %steal %idle 11:56:59 all 1.83 0.00 1.62 0.04 0.00 96.50 11:57:00 all 0.13 0.00 0.08 0.00 0.00 99.79 11:57:01 all 0.04 0.00 0.08 0.00 0.00 99.87 Average: all 0.67 0.00 0.60 0.01 0.00 98.72

3) To Print current date CPU report with all fields.

This same as “sar -u” but displays additional fields

# sar -u ALL Linux 2.6.32-358.6.1.el6.x86_64 (server.2daygeek.com) 12/12/13 _x86_64_ (24 CPU) 00:00:01 CPU %usr %nice %sys %iowait %steal %irq %soft %guest %idle 00:10:01 all 0.63 0.00 0.51 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 98.86 00:20:01 all 0.53 0.00 0.42 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 99.05 00:30:01 all 0.45 0.00 0.36 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 99.19 00:40:01 all 0.47 0.00 0.36 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 99.17 00:50:01 all 0.46 0.00 0.36 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 99.18 . . 10:50:01 all 0.91 0.00 0.71 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 98.38 11:00:01 all 1.27 0.00 0.95 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 97.78 11:10:01 all 1.64 0.00 1.05 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 97.31 11:20:01 all 1.40 0.00 0.99 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 97.60 11:30:01 all 1.16 0.00 0.72 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 98.12 11:40:01 all 0.90 0.00 0.63 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 98.46 11:50:01 all 0.55 0.00 0.41 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 99.04 Average: all 0.74 0.00 0.55 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 98.71

4) To Print current date all CPU report with Individual CPU or Core usage.

Our server having 24 CPU’s, so i can see all the CPU outputs from 0 to 23.

# sar -P ALL Linux 2.6.32-358.6.1.el6.x86_64 (server.2daygeek.com) 12/12/13 _x86_64_ (24 CPU) 11:50:01 CPU %user %nice %system %iowait %steal %idle 12:00:01 all 0.66 0.00 0.49 0.01 0.00 98.85 12:00:01 0 6.10 0.00 5.92 0.05 0.00 87.93 12:00:01 1 2.54 0.00 0.92 0.02 0.00 96.52 12:00:01 2 0.12 0.00 0.52 0.00 0.00 99.36 12:00:01 3 0.01 0.00 0.07 0.00 0.00 99.92 12:00:01 4 0.01 0.00 0.07 0.00 0.00 99.93 12:00:01 5 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 99.99 12:00:01 6 2.27 0.00 0.65 0.03 0.00 97.05 12:00:01 7 1.25 0.00 0.12 0.01 0.00 98.63 12:00:01 8 0.02 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 99.95 12:00:01 9 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 99.99 12:00:01 10 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 12:00:01 11 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 12:00:01 12 0.41 0.00 0.11 0.01 0.00 99.48 12:00:01 13 2.54 0.00 2.54 0.01 0.00 94.91 12:00:01 14 0.26 0.00 0.39 0.00 0.00 99.36 12:00:01 15 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 99.99 12:00:01 16 0.00 0.00 0.09 0.00 0.00 99.91 12:00:01 17 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 99.99 12:00:01 18 0.20 0.00 0.13 0.00 0.00 99.67 12:00:01 19 0.09 0.00 0.04 0.00 0.00 99.86 12:00:01 20 0.02 0.00 0.04 0.00 0.00 99.94 12:00:01 21 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 12:00:01 22 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 99.99 12:00:01 23 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00

5) To Print current date CPU report with Particular CPU usage only.

Here i’m going to print the 1’st CPU usage.

# sar -P 1 Linux 2.6.32-358.6.1.el6.x86_64 (server.2daygeek.com) 12/12/13 _x86_64_ (24 CPU) 00:00:01 CPU %user %nice %system %iowait %steal %idle 00:10:01 1 2.60 0.00 1.07 0.00 0.00 96.33 00:20:01 1 2.12 0.00 0.52 0.00 0.00 97.36 00:30:01 1 1.83 0.00 0.52 0.00 0.00 97.64 00:40:01 1 1.69 0.00 0.23 0.00 0.00 98.07 00:50:01 1 2.06 0.00 0.34 0.00 0.00 97.61 . . 12:30:01 1 1.34 0.00 0.48 0.01 0.00 98.18 12:40:01 1 1.51 0.00 0.44 0.01 0.00 98.05 12:50:01 1 1.63 0.00 0.58 0.01 0.00 97.78 13:00:01 1 2.28 0.00 0.99 0.06 0.00 96.66 Average: 1 3.04 0.00 1.09 0.00 0.00 95.87

6) To Print particular date CPU report usage.

To print the particular date CPU report usage, use (-f) option to print it, Here i’m going to print yesterday (11-Dec-2013) CPU report.

# sar -f /var/log/sa/sa11 Linux 2.6.32-358.6.1.el6.x86_64 (server.2daygeek.com) 11/12/13 _x86_64_ (24 CPU) 00:00:01 CPU %user %nice %system %iowait %steal %idle 00:10:01 all 0.32 0.00 0.24 0.00 0.00 99.44 00:20:01 all 0.29 0.00 0.23 0.00 0.00 99.48 00:30:01 all 0.31 0.00 0.25 0.00 0.00 99.44 00:40:01 all 0.39 0.00 0.30 0.00 0.00 99.31 00:50:01 all 0.31 0.00 0.24 0.00 0.00 99.44 . . 05:50:01 all 0.97 0.00 0.81 0.00 0.00 98.22 06:00:01 all 1.15 0.00 0.80 0.00 0.00 98.06 06:10:01 all 1.22 0.00 0.84 0.00 0.00 97.94 06:20:01 all 0.73 0.00 0.55 0.00 0.00 98.72 06:30:01 all 0.61 0.00 0.47 0.00 0.00 98.92 06:40:01 all 0.22 0.00 0.19 0.00 0.00 99.59 06:50:01 all 0.20 0.00 0.20 0.00 0.00 99.60 07:00:01 all 0.18 0.00 0.18 0.00 0.00 99.64

7) To Print the RAM report usage.

The RAM values (-r) for the current day report printed here

# sar -r Linux 2.6.32-358.6.1.el6.x86_64 (server.2daygeek.com) 12/12/13 _x86_64_ (24 CPU) 00:00:01 kbmemfree kbmemused %memused kbbuffers kbcached kbcommit %commit 00:10:01 19790964 13078780 39.79 348308 11143544 1470340 3.98 00:20:01 19814700 13055044 39.72 348336 11111736 1472000 3.98 00:30:01 19839572 13030172 39.64 348352 11087968 1472560 3.98 00:40:01 19857340 13012404 39.59 348376 11072396 1472356 3.98 00:50:01 19872848 12996896 39.54 348408 11052740 1474876 3.99 01:00:01 19910460 12959284 39.43 348424 11013716 1475892 3.99 01:10:01 19940732 12929012 39.33 348428 10981984 1480416 4.00 . . 14:20:01 24237008 8632736 26.26 172572 6745388 1733772 4.69 14:30:01 24505260 8364484 25.45 171280 6212116 3269660 8.85 14:40:01 25053000 7816744 23.78 171880 6076184 1532240 4.15 14:50:01 25087024 7782720 23.68 173152 6074376 1501108 4.06 Average: 21599072 11270672 34.29 278171 9372219 1562020 4.23

Details of SAR command output.

kbmemfree: Free memory details.

Kbmemused: Used memory details.

%memused: percentage of memory used.

kbbuffers: buffer memory used by the kernel.

kbcached: cached memory used by the kernel.



8) To Print the SWAP SPACE report usage.

The SWAP SPACE values (-S) for the current day report printed here

# sar -S Linux 2.6.32-358.6.1.el6.x86_64 (server.2daygeek.com) 12/12/13 _x86_64_ (24 CPU) 00:00:01 kbswpfree kbswpused %swpused kbswpcad %swpcad 00:10:01 4095992 0 0.00 0 0.00 00:20:01 4095992 0 0.00 0 0.00 00:30:01 4095992 0 0.00 0 0.00 00:40:01 4095992 0 0.00 0 0.00 00:50:01 4095992 0 0.00 0 0.00 01:00:01 4095992 0 0.00 0 0.00 01:10:01 4095992 0 0.00 0 0.00 . . 14:20:01 4095992 0 0.00 0 0.00 14:30:01 4095992 0 0.00 0 0.00 14:40:01 4095992 0 0.00 0 0.00 14:50:01 4095992 0 0.00 0 0.00 15:00:01 4095992 0 0.00 0 0.00 Average: 4095992 0 0.00 0 0.00

9) To identify number of memory pages freed, used, and cached per second.

The (-R) option To identify number of memory pages freed, used, and cached per second by the server.

# sar -R Linux 2.6.32-358.6.1.el6.x86_64 (server.2daygeek.com) 12/12/13 _x86_64_ (24 CPU) 00:00:01 frmpg/s bufpg/s campg/s 00:10:01 16.31 0.01 -15.78 00:20:01 9.90 0.01 -13.26 00:30:01 10.37 0.01 -9.91 00:40:01 7.42 0.01 -6.50 00:50:01 6.47 0.01 -8.20 01:00:01 15.68 0.01 -16.27 . . 16:30:01 -7.87 0.14 -1.49 Average: 22.42 -0.71 -21.61

10) To Print paging statistics usage.

The (-B) option Print paging statistics usage. Say for example Number of KB paged IN & OUT from disk per second.

# sar -B Linux 2.6.32-358.6.1.el6.x86_64 (server.2daygeek.com) 12/12/13 _x86_64_ (24 CPU) 00:00:01 pgpgin/s pgpgout/s fault/s majflt/s pgfree/s pgscank/s pgscand/s pgsteal/s %vmeff 00:10:01 0.01 39.72 257.57 0.00 312.53 0.00 20.71 15.37 74.23 00:20:01 0.00 33.74 215.12 0.00 259.87 0.00 19.05 13.66 71.71 00:30:01 0.00 30.28 189.71 0.00 228.46 0.00 14.25 10.25 71.91 00:40:01 0.00 29.98 185.66 0.00 222.56 0.00 9.19 6.84 74.42 00:50:01 0.01 32.97 232.16 0.00 260.36 0.00 11.21 8.54 76.19 01:00:01 0.00 36.23 207.23 0.00 252.64 0.00 21.24 15.37 72.36 . . 16:20:01 0.03 52.00 590.14 0.00 538.20 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 16:30:01 0.07 48.84 373.43 0.00 354.34 0.00 2.56 1.71 66.67 Average: 0.73 45.64 610.42 0.01 574.33 0.00 36.24 22.88 63.13

11) To Print page swap statistics.

The (-W) option print the page swap statistics. Say for example Page swap IN & OUT per second.

# sar -W Linux 2.6.32-358.6.1.el6.x86_64 (server.2daygeek.com) 12/12/13 _x86_64_ (24 CPU) 00:00:01 pswpin/s pswpout/s 00:10:01 0.00 0.00 00:20:01 0.00 0.00 00:30:01 0.00 0.00 00:40:01 0.00 0.00 00:50:01 0.00 0.00 01:00:01 0.00 0.00 . . 16:20:01 0.00 0.00 16:30:01 0.00 0.00 Average: 0.00 0.00

12) To Print queue and overall load average usage.

The (-q) option print the queue and overall load average usage for the current date. This will print past 1 minute, 5 minutes, and 15 minutes report.

# sar -q Linux 2.6.32-358.6.1.el6.x86_64 (server.2daygeek.com) 12/12/13 _x86_64_ (24 CPU) 00:00:01 runq-sz plist-sz ldavg-1 ldavg-5 ldavg-15 00:10:01 0 455 0.11 0.06 0.05 00:20:01 0 455 0.00 0.02 0.01 00:30:01 0 455 0.01 0.05 0.01 00:40:01 0 455 0.02 0.04 0.00 00:50:01 0 455 0.01 0.03 0.00 01:00:01 0 455 0.00 0.01 0.00 01:10:01 1 458 0.18 0.07 0.01 . . 14:30:01 0 484 0.03 0.05 0.07 14:40:01 0 461 0.05 0.05 0.07 14:50:01 2 476 0.39 0.25 0.14 15:00:01 1 463 0.07 0.18 0.16 15:10:01 1 474 0.15 0.12 0.13 Average: 0 459 0.11 0.09 0.05

13) To Print Overall I/O Activities.

The (-b) option print the Overall I/O Activities usage for the current date.

# sar -b Linux 2.6.32-358.6.1.el6.x86_64 (server.2daygeek.com) 12/12/13 _x86_64_ (24 CPU) 00:00:01 tps rtps wtps bread/s bwrtn/s 00:10:01 3.72 0.00 3.72 0.01 79.43 00:20:01 3.32 0.00 3.32 0.00 67.48 00:30:01 3.00 0.00 3.00 0.00 60.57 00:40:01 3.05 0.00 3.05 0.00 59.97 00:50:01 3.29 0.00 3.28 0.01 65.94 01:00:01 3.33 0.00 3.33 0.00 72.46 01:10:01 3.26 0.01 3.25 0.33 65.16 . . 14:30:01 4.55 0.21 4.33 4.82 97.87 14:40:01 4.70 0.19 4.51 5.32 98.62 14:50:01 6.34 0.09 6.25 0.91 150.56 15:00:01 7.60 0.16 7.44 3.26 177.74 15:10:01 7.33 0.16 7.17 2.23 169.29 Average: 4.15 0.05 4.10 1.53 88.86

14) To Print Individual Block Device I/O Activities.

The (-d) option print the Individual Block Device I/O Activities usage for the current date.

# sar -d Linux 2.6.32-358.6.1.el6.x86_64 (server.2daygeek.com) 12/12/13 _x86_64_ (24 CPU) 00:00:01 DEV tps rd_sec/s wr_sec/s avgrq-sz avgqu-sz await svctm %util 00:10:01 dev8-0 3.72 0.01 79.43 21.33 0.00 0.23 0.08 0.03 00:20:01 dev8-0 3.32 0.00 67.48 20.32 0.00 0.20 0.09 0.03 00:30:01 dev8-0 3.00 0.00 60.57 20.18 0.00 0.23 0.09 0.03 00:40:01 dev8-0 3.05 0.00 59.97 19.68 0.00 0.18 0.09 0.03 00:50:01 dev8-0 3.29 0.01 65.94 20.07 0.00 0.27 0.11 0.04 01:00:01 dev8-0 3.33 0.00 72.46 21.79 0.00 0.26 0.10 0.03 . . 15:00:01 dev8-0 7.60 3.26 177.74 23.82 0.01 1.35 0.30 0.23 15:10:01 dev8-0 7.33 2.23 169.29 23.40 0.01 1.45 0.31 0.23 15:20:01 dev8-0 6.55 1.39 150.67 23.20 0.01 0.91 0.28 0.19 Average: dev8-0 4.18 1.53 89.54 21.80 0.00 0.53 0.19 0.08

15) To Print context switch .

The (-w) option print the context switch usage for the current date.

# sar -w Linux 2.6.32-358.6.1.el6.x86_64 (server.2daygeek.com) 12/12/13 _x86_64_ (24 CPU) 00:00:01 proc/s cswch/s 00:10:01 1.56 735.00 00:20:01 1.27 639.06 00:30:01 1.09 558.03 00:40:01 1.11 567.85 00:50:01 1.13 568.93 01:00:01 1.11 565.95 01:10:01 1.13 584.98 . . 14:40:01 1.87 789.77 14:50:01 2.91 1131.62 15:00:01 3.16 1227.48 15:10:01 3.06 1193.49 15:20:01 3.34 1313.38 15:30:01 3.64 1455.07 Average: 1.75 796.07

16) To Print network statistics.

The (-n) option print the network statistics usage for the current date.

Syntax :sar -n KEYWORD



List of KEYWORD’s available.

DEV – Displays network devices vital statistics for eth0, eth1, etc.,

EDEV – Display network device failure statistics

NFS – Displays NFS client activities

NFSD – Displays NFS server activities

SOCK – Displays sockets in use for IPv4

IP – Displays IPv4 network traffic

EIP – Displays IPv4 network errors

ICMP – Displays ICMPv4 network traffic

EICMP – Displays ICMPv4 network errors

TCP – Displays TCPv4 network traffic

ETCP – Displays TCPv4 network errors

UDP – Displays UDPv4 network traffic

SOCK6, IP6, EIP6, ICMP6, UDP6 are for IPv6

ALL – This displays all of the above information. The output will be very long.

# sar -n DEV Linux 2.6.32-358.6.1.el6.x86_64 (server.2daygeek.com) 12/12/13 _x86_64_ (24 CPU) 00:00:01 IFACE rxpck/s txpck/s rxkB/s txkB/s rxcmp/s txcmp/s rxmcst/s 00:10:01 lo 0.02 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:10:01 eth0 27.99 37.17 6.76 37.22 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:10:01 eth1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:20:01 lo 0.02 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:20:01 eth0 24.19 31.55 5.58 31.35 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:20:01 eth1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:30:01 lo 0.02 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:30:01 eth0 21.82 27.05 4.72 26.45 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:30:01 eth1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 . . 15:20:01 lo 1.54 1.54 0.14 0.14 0.00 0.00 0.00 15:20:01 eth0 52.22 74.02 14.02 75.49 0.00 0.00 0.00 15:20:01 eth1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 15:30:01 lo 0.91 0.91 0.09 0.09 0.00 0.00 0.00 15:30:01 eth0 54.22 76.47 15.41 77.35 0.00 0.00 0.00 15:30:01 eth1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Average: lo 0.21 0.21 0.02 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 Average: eth0 74.39 141.13 10.41 181.18 0.00 0.00 0.00 Average: eth1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Details of SAR command output.

IFACE: stands for the nic card interface name

rxpck/s: How many packets received per second

txpck/s: transmitted packets per second

rxcmp/s: compressed packets received

txcmp/s: compressed packets transmitted

rxmcst/s: packets multicasted per second.



17) To Print the Values at particular time.

The (-s) option print the Values at particular time. We can mention the start time but we can’t mentioned the end time, there is no option for that. If you needed you can use the tail or more option to do it.

# sar -f /var/log/sa/sa12 -s 15:00:00 Linux 2.6.32-358.6.1.el6.x86_64 (server.2daygeek.com) 12/12/13 _x86_64_ (24 CPU) 15:00:01 CPU %user %nice %system %iowait %steal %idle 15:10:01 all 1.28 0.00 0.92 0.01 0.00 97.79 15:20:01 all 1.51 0.00 1.00 0.00 0.00 97.49 15:30:01 all 1.62 0.00 1.14 0.00 0.00 97.24 15:40:01 all 0.92 0.00 0.73 0.00 0.00 98.36 15:50:02 all 0.95 0.00 0.74 0.00 0.00 98.30 16:00:01 all 1.27 0.00 0.93 0.00 0.00 97.79 Average: all 1.26 0.00 0.91 0.00 0.00 97.83

18) To Print All Values.

The (-A) option print the All Values (CPU, RAM, swap, network, i/o, etc.) for the current date.

# sar -A Linux 2.6.32-358.6.1.el6.x86_64 (server.2daygeek.com) 12/12/13 _x86_64_ (24 CPU) 00:00:01 CPU %usr %nice %sys %iowait %steal %irq %soft %guest %idle 00:10:01 all 0.63 0.00 0.51 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 98.86 00:10:01 0 6.74 0.00 6.85 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 86.41 00:10:01 1 2.60 0.00 1.06 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 96.33 00:10:01 2 0.12 0.00 0.22 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 99.66 00:10:01 3 0.01 0.00 0.47 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 99.52 00:00:01 proc/s cswch/s 00:10:01 1.56 735.00 00:20:01 1.27 639.06 00:30:01 1.09 558.03 00:40:01 1.11 567.85 00:00:01 pgpgin/s pgpgout/s fault/s majflt/s pgfree/s pgscank/s pgscand/s pgsteal/s %vmeff 00:10:01 0.01 39.72 257.57 0.00 312.53 0.00 20.71 15.37 74.23 00:20:01 0.00 33.74 215.12 0.00 259.87 0.00 19.05 13.66 71.71 01:10:01 0.17 32.58 198.67 0.00 481.79 0.00 18.74 13.66 72.93 01:20:01 0.01 33.76 162.81 0.00 1163.93 0.00 18.31 11.96 65.31 Average: 0.75 45.24 600.90 0.01 571.43 0.00 38.14 24.07 63.12 00:00:01 tps rtps wtps bread/s bwrtn/s 00:10:01 3.72 0.00 3.72 0.01 79.43 00:20:01 3.32 0.00 3.32 0.00 67.48 00:40:01 3.05 0.00 3.05 0.00 59.97 00:50:01 3.29 0.00 3.28 0.01 65.94 Average: 4.21 0.05 4.17 1.50 90.49 00:00:01 frmpg/s bufpg/s campg/s 00:10:01 16.31 0.01 -15.78 00:20:01 9.90 0.01 -13.26 00:40:01 7.42 0.01 -6.50 00:50:01 6.47 0.01 -8.20 Average: 23.76 -0.76 -22.76 00:00:01 kbmemfree kbmemused %memused kbbuffers kbcached kbcommit %commit 00:10:01 19790964 13078780 39.79 348308 11143544 1470340 3.98 00:20:01 19814700 13055044 39.72 348336 11111736 1472000 3.98 01:00:01 19910460 12959284 39.43 348424 11013716 1475892 3.99 15:40:01 25107780 7761964 23.61 177104 6052260 1491936 4.04 Average: 21784951 11084793 33.72 272699 9195659 1565368 4.23 00:00:01 kbswpfree kbswpused %swpused kbswpcad %swpcad 00:10:01 4095992 0 0.00 0 0.00 00:20:01 4095992 0 0.00 0 0.00 01:00:01 4095992 0 0.00 0 0.00 15:40:01 4095992 0 0.00 0 0.00 Average: 4095992 0 0.00 0 0.00 00:00:01 dentunusd file-nr inode-nr pty-nr 00:10:01 1647354 1248 240094 58 00:20:01 1647510 1200 240249 58 01:20:01 1648621 1296 239945 58 15:40:01 1667769 1440 240823 61 Average: 1656701 1321 240782 59 00:00:01 runq-sz plist-sz ldavg-1 ldavg-5 ldavg-15 00:10:01 0 455 0.11 0.06 0.05 00:20:01 0 455 0.00 0.02 0.01 00:30:01 0 455 0.01 0.05 0.01 01:10:01 1 458 0.18 0.07 0.01 15:40:01 0 457 0.18 0.16 0.17 Average: 0 459 0.11 0.09 0.05 00:00:01 TTY rcvin/s xmtin/s framerr/s prtyerr/s brk/s ovrun/s 00:10:01 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:10:01 1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 15:40:01 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 15:40:01 1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Average: 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Average: 1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:00:01 DEV tps rd_sec/s wr_sec/s avgrq-sz avgqu-sz await svctm %util 00:10:01 dev8-0 3.72 0.01 79.43 21.33 0.00 0.23 0.08 0.03 00:20:01 dev8-0 3.32 0.00 67.48 20.32 0.00 0.20 0.09 0.03 01:30:01 dev8-0 3.12 0.00 62.45 20.04 0.00 0.22 0.10 0.03 15:30:01 dev8-0 6.80 0.35 155.47 22.92 0.00 0.67 0.19 0.13 15:40:01 dev8-0 4.95 0.16 112.86 22.82 0.00 0.49 0.16 0.08 Average: dev8-0 4.21 1.50 90.49 21.83 0.00 0.53 0.19 0.08 00:00:01 IFACE rxpck/s txpck/s rxkB/s txkB/s rxcmp/s txcmp/s rxmcst/s 00:10:01 lo 0.02 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:10:01 eth0 27.99 37.17 6.76 37.22 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:10:01 eth1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 15:40:01 lo 0.31 0.31 0.03 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 15:40:01 eth0 36.69 51.32 9.70 51.80 0.00 0.00 0.00 15:40:01 eth1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Average: lo 0.21 0.21 0.02 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 Average: eth0 73.99 140.18 10.40 179.80 0.00 0.00 0.00 Average: eth1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:00:01 IFACE rxerr/s txerr/s coll/s rxdrop/s txdrop/s txcarr/s rxfram/s rxfifo/s txfifo/s 00:10:01 lo 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:10:01 eth0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:10:01 eth1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 15:40:01 lo 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 15:40:01 eth0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 15:40:01 eth1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Average: lo 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Average: eth0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Average: eth1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:00:01 call/s retrans/s read/s write/s access/s getatt/s 00:10:01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:20:01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 15:30:01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 15:40:01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Average: 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:00:01 scall/s badcall/s packet/s udp/s tcp/s hit/s miss/s sread/s swrite/s saccess/s sgetatt/s 00:10:01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:20:01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 15:40:01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Average: 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 00:00:01 totsck tcpsck udpsck rawsck ip-frag tcp-tw 00:10:01 222 18 3 0 0 41 00:20:01 221 18 3 0 0 35 15:30:01 227 19 3 0 0 58 15:40:01 223 19 3 0 0 47 Average: 228 19 3 0 0 42