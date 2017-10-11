Make “rm” Command To Move The Files To “Trash Can” Instead Of Removing Them Completely

Human makes mistake because we are not a programmed devices so, take additional care while using rm command and don’t use rm -rf * at any point of time. When you use rm command it will delete the files permanently and doesn’t move those files to Trash Can like how file manger does.

Sometimes we delete by mistake and sometimes it happens accidentally, so what to do when it happens? You have to look recovery tools (There are plenty of data recovery tools available in Linux) but we don’t know it can able to recover 100% so, how to overcome this?

We have recently published an article about Trash-Cli, in the comment section we got an update about saferm.sh script from the user called Eemil Lgz which help us to move the files to “Trash Can” instead of deleting them permanently.

Moving files to “Trash Can” is a good idea, that save you when you run rm command accidentally but few people would say it’s a bad habit of course, if you are not taking care the “Trash Can” it might be accumulated with files & folders after certain duration. In this case i would advise you to create a cronjob as per your wish.

This works on both environments like Server & Desktop. For server environment you can use without any modification but desktop user needs to modify below code to move the files to default Trash can otherwise it will create a Trash folder in your home directory and move all the files when you perform rm command.

From trash_fallback="$HOME/Trash" To trash_fallback="$HOME/.local/share/Trash/files"

saferm.sh Script is hosted in github, either clone below repository or Create a file called saferm.sh and past the code on it.

$ git clone https://github.com/lagerspetz/linux-stuff $ sudo mv linux-stuff/scripts/saferm.sh /bin $ rm -Rf linux-stuff

Create a alias on bashrc file.

alias rm=saferm.sh

To take this effect, run the following command.

$ source ~/.bashrc

That’s it everything is done, now you can perform rm command which automatically move the files to “Trash Can” instead of deleting them permanently.

For testing purpose, we are going to delete file called magi.txt , it’s clearly saying Moving magi.txt to $HOME/.local/share/Trash/file

$ rm -rf magi.txt Moving magi.txt to /home/magi/.local/share/Trash/files

The same can be validated through ls command or trash-cli utility.

$ ls -lh /home/magi/.local/share/Trash/files Permissions Size User Date Modified Name .rw-r--r-- 32 magi 11 Oct 16:24 magi.txt

Alternatively we can check the same in GUI through file manager.



Create a cronjob to remove files from “Trash Can” once in a week.

$ 1 1 * * * trash-empty

Note For server environment, we need to remove manually using rm command.

$ rm -rf /root/Trash/ /root/Trash/magi1.txt is on . Unsafe delete (y/n)? y Deleting /root/Trash/magi1.txt

The same can be achieved by trash-put command for desktop environment.

Create a alias on bashrc file.

alias rm=trash-put

To take this effect, run the following command.

$ source ~/.bashrc