Bash script to monitor memory usage on Linux

There are many open source monitoring tools are currently available in market to monitor Linux systems performance which will send an email alert when the system reaches the specified threshold limit.

It monitors everything such as CPU utilization, Memory utilization, swap utilization, disk space utilization and much more.

If you only have few systems and want to monitor them then writing a small shell script can make your task very easy.

In this tutorial we have added two shell script to monitor Memory utilization on Linux system.

When the system reaches the given threshold then it will trigger a mail to given email id.

Method-1 : Linux shell script to monitor memory usage with email alert

If you want to get only the current Memory utilization percentage through mail when the system reaches the given threshold, use the following script.

This is very simple and straightforward one line script. I preferred to go with this method for most of the time.

This will trigger an email when more than 60% of your system memory is used.

# vi /opt/scripts/memory-alert.sh #!/bin/bash musage=$(free | awk '/Mem/{printf("RAM Usage: %.2f%

"), $3/$2*100}' | awk '{print $3}' | cut -d"." -f1) if [ $musage -ge 60 ]; then echo "Current Memory Usage: $musage%" | mail -s "Memory Usage on $(hostname) at $(date)" [email protected] else echo "Memory usage is in under threshold" fi

Note: Please change the email id and Memory utilization threshold value as per your requirement

Set an executable permission to the file “memory-alert.sh” :

# chmod +x /opt/script/memory-alert.sh

Run the following script to see if it works as expected:

# sh /opt/script/memory-alert.sh

Output: You will be getting an email alert similar to below.

Current Memory Usage: 65%

Method-2 : Linux bash script to monitor memory utilization with email alert

If you want to get more information about the Memory utilization in the mail alert.

Then use the following script, which includes top Memory utilization process details based on the top Command and ps Command.

This will immediately notify you of what is happening on your system and trigger an email when your system reaches more than 45% of memory.

Note: Please change the email id and Memory utilization threshold value as per your requirement.

# vi /opt/scripts/memory-alert-1.sh #!/bin/bash ramusage=$(free | awk '/Mem/{printf("RAM Usage: %.2f

"), $3/$2*100}'| awk '{print $3}' | cut -d. -f1) if [ $ramusage -ge 45 ]; then SUBJECT="ATTENTION: Memory Utilization is High on $(hostname) at $(date)" MESSAGE="/tmp/Mail.out" TO="[email protected]" echo "Memory Current Usage is: $ramusage%" >> $MESSAGE echo "" >> $MESSAGE echo "------------------------------------------------------------------" >> $MESSAGE echo "Top Memory Consuming Processes Using top command" >> $MESSAGE echo "------------------------------------------------------------------" >> $MESSAGE echo "$(top -b -o +%MEM | head -n 20)" >> $MESSAGE echo "" >> $MESSAGE echo "------------------------------------------------------------------" >> $MESSAGE echo "Top Memory Consuming Processes Using ps command" >> $MESSAGE echo "------------------------------------------------------------------" >> $MESSAGE echo "$(ps -eo pid,ppid,%mem,%cpu,cmd --sort=-%mem | head)" >> $MESSAGE mail -s "$SUBJECT" "$TO" < $MESSAGE rm /tmp/Mail.out fi

Finally add a cronjob to automate this. It will run every 5 minutes.

# crontab -e */5 * * * * /bin/bash /opt/scripts/memory-alert-1.sh

Note: Since the script is scheduled to run once every 5 minutes, you will receive an email alert every 5 minutes.

Say for example If your system reaches the given limit after 8.25 minutes then you will be getting an email alert on the second cycle i.e after 10 minutes ( 2nd 5 minute cycle)

Output: You will receive an email alert similar to the one below.

Conclusion

In this guide, we’ve added two shell scripts to monitor memory usage on the Linux system, which will trigger an email when it reaches a given threshold or above.

If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to comment below.