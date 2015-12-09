TeamViewer is a cross-platform application that enables an user to control remote computers over the internet or network.

It is used for remote access, remote control, remote support, web conferencing, desktop sharing and file transfer between computers.

TeamViewer is a proprietary computer application, which is free for Private and Non-Commercial use.

It supports multiple Linux distributions and this article shows how to install TeamViewer on Ubuntu, Fedora, and Red Hat systems.

1) Installing TeamViewer on CentOS 7

TeamViewer is not included in the CentOS repositories hence TeamViewer RPM package can be installed by downloading from the official TeamViewer’s download page.

Import the TeamViewer public key prior installation, else it will prompt for missing key during installation of TeamViewer on RPM system, to verify the signature of the package .

$ sudo rpm --import https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/signature/TeamViewer2017.asc

Few of the TeamViewer dependency packages are available in the EPEL repository. If it is not already enabled on your system, please use the below command to enable it.

$ sudo yum install epel-release

Finally, Install the TeamViewer by running the following command. Type y to continue the installation.

$ wget https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer.x86_64.rpm $ sudo yum localinstall ./teamviewer.x86_64.rpm

1.1) Installing TeamViewer on CentOS 8

Run the below commands to install TeamViewer on CentOS 8.

$ sudo rpm --import https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/signature/TeamViewer2017.asc $ sudo dnf install epel-release $ sudo dnf install https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer.x86_64.rpm

1.2) Installing TeamViewer on RHEL 7/8

TeamViewer can only be installed with a Workstation or Server subscription. Additionally, the EPEL repository has to be enabled in order to satisfy the dependencies.

For RHEL 7:

$ sudo yum install https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-7.noarch.rpm $ sudo subscription-manager repos --enable "rhel-*-optional-rpms" --enable "rhel-*-extras-rpms" --enable "rhel-ha-for-rhel-*-server-rpms" $ sudo rpm --import https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/signature/TeamViewer2017.asc $ sudo yum install https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer.x86_64.rpm

On Red Hat 8:

$ sudo dnf install https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-8.noarch.rpm $ sudo subscription-manager repos --enable "codeready-builder-for-rhel-8-*-rpms" $ sudo dnf config-manager --set-enabled PowerTools $ sudo rpm --import https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/signature/TeamViewer2017.asc $ sudo dnf install https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer.x86_64.rpm

2) Installing TeamViewer on openSUSE

Run the below commands to install TeamViewer on openSUSE.

$ sudo rpm --import https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/signature/TeamViewer2017.asc $ wget https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer-suse.x86_64.rpm $ sudo sudo zypper install teamviewer-suse.x86_64.rpm

3) Installing TeamViewer on Fedora

Run the below commands to install TeamViewer on Fedora.

$ sudo rpm --import https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/signature/TeamViewer2017.asc $ sudo dnf install https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer.x86_64.rpm

4) Installing TeamViewer on Ubuntu/Debian

Run the below commands to install TeamViewer on Debian/Ubuntu.

$ wget -q https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/signature/TeamViewer2017.asc -O- | sudo apt-key add - $ wget https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer_amd64.deb $ sudo apt install ./teamviewer_amd64.deb

5) Starting TeamViewer

Once TeamViewer is installed on your system, it can be launched from the Applications menu. During initial usage of the TeamViewer, it will prompt for license agreement acceptance.

Once Accepted, below screen will appear with “Your ID” and “Password” to connect with other users.



6) Updating TeamViewer

During installation, TeamViewer adds repository to your system and any new updates relevant to TeamViewer will be automatically installed along with your system updates.

Below files contain details about the TeamViewer repository.

on Debian/Ubuntu

$ cat /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teamviewer.list deb http://linux.teamviewer.com/deb stable main

On CentOS/RHEL/Fedora

$ cat /etc/yum.repos.d/teamviewer.repo [teamviewer] name=TeamViewer - $basearch baseurl=http://linux.teamviewer.com/yum/stable/main/binary-$basearch/ gpgkey=http://linux.teamviewer.com/pubkey/TeamViewer2017.asc gpgcheck=1 enabled=1 type=rpm-md failovermethod=priority

On openSUSE

$ cat /etc/zypp/repos.d/teamviewer.repo

Conclusion

In this tutorial, TeamViewer installation on various Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, CentOS, RHEL and openSUSE has been detailed thoroughly.

