TeamViewer is a cross-platform application that enables an user to control remote computers over the internet or network.
It is used for remote access, remote control, remote support, web conferencing, desktop sharing and file transfer between computers.
TeamViewer is a proprietary computer application, which is free for Private and Non-Commercial use.
It supports multiple Linux distributions and this article shows how to install TeamViewer on Ubuntu, Fedora, and Red Hat systems.
1) Installing TeamViewer on CentOS 7
TeamViewer is not included in the CentOS repositories hence TeamViewer RPM package can be installed by downloading from the official TeamViewer’s download page.
Import the TeamViewer public key prior installation, else it will prompt for missing key during installation of TeamViewer on RPM system, to verify the signature of the package .
$ sudo rpm --import https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/signature/TeamViewer2017.asc
Few of the TeamViewer dependency packages are available in the EPEL repository. If it is not already enabled on your system, please use the below command to enable it.
$ sudo yum install epel-release
Finally, Install the TeamViewer by running the following command. Type
y to continue the installation.
$ wget https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer.x86_64.rpm $ sudo yum localinstall ./teamviewer.x86_64.rpm
1.1) Installing TeamViewer on CentOS 8
Run the below commands to install TeamViewer on CentOS 8.
$ sudo rpm --import https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/signature/TeamViewer2017.asc $ sudo dnf install epel-release $ sudo dnf install https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer.x86_64.rpm
1.2) Installing TeamViewer on RHEL 7/8
TeamViewer can only be installed with a Workstation or Server subscription. Additionally, the EPEL repository has to be enabled in order to satisfy the dependencies.
For RHEL 7:
$ sudo yum install https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-7.noarch.rpm $ sudo subscription-manager repos --enable "rhel-*-optional-rpms" --enable "rhel-*-extras-rpms" --enable "rhel-ha-for-rhel-*-server-rpms" $ sudo rpm --import https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/signature/TeamViewer2017.asc $ sudo yum install https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer.x86_64.rpm
On Red Hat 8:
$ sudo dnf install https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-8.noarch.rpm $ sudo subscription-manager repos --enable "codeready-builder-for-rhel-8-*-rpms" $ sudo dnf config-manager --set-enabled PowerTools $ sudo rpm --import https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/signature/TeamViewer2017.asc $ sudo dnf install https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer.x86_64.rpm
2) Installing TeamViewer on openSUSE
Run the below commands to install TeamViewer on openSUSE.
$ sudo rpm --import https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/signature/TeamViewer2017.asc $ wget https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer-suse.x86_64.rpm $ sudo sudo zypper install teamviewer-suse.x86_64.rpm
3) Installing TeamViewer on Fedora
Run the below commands to install TeamViewer on Fedora.
$ sudo rpm --import https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/signature/TeamViewer2017.asc $ sudo dnf install https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer.x86_64.rpm
4) Installing TeamViewer on Ubuntu/Debian
Run the below commands to install TeamViewer on Debian/Ubuntu.
$ wget -q https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/signature/TeamViewer2017.asc -O- | sudo apt-key add - $ wget https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer_amd64.deb $ sudo apt install ./teamviewer_amd64.deb
5) Starting TeamViewer
Once TeamViewer is installed on your system, it can be launched from the Applications menu. During initial usage of the TeamViewer, it will prompt for license agreement acceptance.
Once Accepted, below screen will appear with “Your ID” and “Password” to connect with other users.
6) Updating TeamViewer
During installation, TeamViewer adds repository to your system and any new updates relevant to TeamViewer will be automatically installed along with your system updates.
Below files contain details about the TeamViewer repository.
on Debian/Ubuntu
$ cat /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teamviewer.list deb http://linux.teamviewer.com/deb stable main
On CentOS/RHEL/Fedora
$ cat /etc/yum.repos.d/teamviewer.repo [teamviewer] name=TeamViewer - $basearch baseurl=http://linux.teamviewer.com/yum/stable/main/binary-$basearch/ gpgkey=http://linux.teamviewer.com/pubkey/TeamViewer2017.asc gpgcheck=1 enabled=1 type=rpm-md failovermethod=priority
On openSUSE
$ cat /etc/zypp/repos.d/teamviewer.repo
Conclusion
In this tutorial, TeamViewer installation on various Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, CentOS, RHEL and openSUSE has been detailed thoroughly.
“Media change: please insert the disc labeled
‘Debian GNU/Linux 7.8.0 _Wheezy_ – Official amd64 CD Binary-1 20150110-14:43’
in the drive ‘/media/cdrom/’ and press enter”
plz help to solve this..
@uvaiz,
I’m getting confusion, Where you getting this error ?
Are you getting this error message while trying to install TeamViewer 10 in Debian ?
It worked for me!
My issue now is that it runs correctly when I use root to run it.
I don’t want to use root.
Is there a way to avoid this?
Thanks.
Yes you can run it as a normal user.
Assuming that you have a username called testuser.
Replace testuser by the home user you have.
Run these commands on the terminal.
mkdir -p /home/testuser/.config/teamviewer10/logfiles/
chown -R testuser.testuser /home/testuser/.config
Help
Dependency is not satisfiable: libc6 (>= 2.4)
Debian 8 and teamviewer 10
How would you uninstall TeamViewer 10
@Jim Zaino,
# rpm -e teamviewer*
* mention your version or else give like that. it will remove the teamviewer from your Linux box.
Hi, I have installed teamviewer but its not showing the user id and password.. plz help me..
thanks
@snehal,
Reboot once and try to access.
@cortazar,
I advise you to use method-1 because it will install Dependency automatically.
I follow your steps but installed teamviewer 10, wahts the steps to install 9?
@Johnny,
Do the same and use teamviewer 9 package that’s it. We already did that one also, refer the below link.
https://www.2daygeek.com/how-to-install-teamviewer-9-in-ubuntu-14-04/
