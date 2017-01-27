4 Easy Ways to Remove/Delete a PPA on Ubuntu

We are all software hunters and would like to immediately check out the updated app to get new features.

Most distributors do not have this feature due to the standard release path.

But this feature is present in Ubuntu and its derivatives because users can maintain and publish the latest software as Personal Package Archive (PPAs).

The PPA should be installed for testing purposes and not for any production activities because if it is not maintained by the developer it can lead to face a problems after a while.

At the same time, if the PPA is provided by a trusted application development team, you can use them in production (wine, VLC, etc).

Why do you want to remove a PPA in Ubuntu?

These PPAs are often managed by a single developer because he or she may have created a specific application for personal use or as a hobby.

Over time these PPAs may not be updated to the latest version of the operating system for some reason.

If the PPA is no longer needed or not maintained, you can remove them using any of the below methods.

Make a note: You must uninstall the application that PPA installed before removing the PPA.

How to Remove a PPA on Ubuntu & Linux Mint

There are several ways to remove a PPA from Ubuntu and its Derivatives through GUI and CLI.

In this article, we will share with you the best four methods. They are below.

How to Remove a PPA from Software Source Through GUI?

How to Remove a PPA Using add-apt-repository Command?

How to Remove a PPA file from the /etc/apt/sources.list.d Directory?

How to Remove a PPA Using ppa-purge Command?

1) How to Remove a PPA from Software Source Through GUI?

For those who want to use GUI instead of CLI, newbies can use this method to remove a PPA without any headaches and it is highly recommended for them.

Click show applications from the Dash >> Search Software & Updates >> Go to Other Software tab >> Choose the PPA which you want to remove from the list >> Finally hit Remove button to remove it.



2) How to Remove a PPA Using add-apt-repository Command?

Use the add-apt-repository command with the --remove flag to remove the PPA.

Common Syntax;

$ sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:PPA_NAME/ppa

Replace PPA_NAME with the desired PPA name, but you must know the correct PPA name to remove it.

For instance, we are going to remove the paper icon theme ppa.

$ sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:snwh/pulp

3) How to Remove a PPA file from the /etc/apt/sources.list.d Directory?

Alternatively, you can remove the PPA by deleting the PPA file from the /etc/apt/sources.list.d directory where the PPAs are stored. PPA files are stored as PPA_NAME.list .

Use the ls command to list the PPAs added to your system.

$ ls -lh /etc/apt/sources.list.d total 20K -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 79 Jan 19 10:35 arc-theme.list -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 79 Jan 19 10:35 arc-theme.list.save -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 124 Jan 19 10:35 numix-ubuntu-ppa-yakkety.list -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 189 Jan 19 10:35 snwh-ubuntu-pulp-yakkety.list -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 189 Jan 19 10:35 snwh-ubuntu-pulp-yakkety.list.save

Once you find the PPA you want to remove, use the following command to remove it.

$ sudo rm -Rf /etc/apt/sources.list.d/PPA_NAME.list

Note: The above three methods are used to remove the PPA source, but it does not remove packages installed by the PPA.

4) How to Remove a PPA Using ppa-purge Command?

If you want to delete a PPA repository and all packages installed from the PPA, you can use the ppa-purge command. At the same time, it downgrades installed packages to a version available in official Ubuntu repositories.

$ sudo apt-get install ppa-purge $ sudo ppa-purge PPA_NAME

For instance, we are going to remove the paper icon theme ppa.

$ sudo ppa-purge ppa:snwh/pulp

Hope you will find this article useful, when you removing the PPA on Ubuntu and its Derivatives.