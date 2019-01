Linux users were preferred to go with scp or rsync for files or folders copy.

However, so many new options are coming to Linux because it’s a opensource.

Anyone can develop a secure software for Linux.

We had written multiple articles in our site in the past about this topic.

Even, today we are going to discuss the same kind of topic called ffsend.

Those are OnionShare, Magic Wormhole, Transfer.sh and Dcp – Dat Copy.

What’s ffsend?

ffsend is a command line Firefox Send client that allow users to transfer and receive files and folders through command line.

It allow us to easily and securely share files and directories from the command line through a safe, private and encrypted link using a single simple command.

Files are shared using the Send service and the allowed file size is up to 2GB.

Others are able to download these files with this tool, or through their web browser.

All files are always encrypted on the client, and secrets are never shared with the remote host.

Additionally you can add a password for the file upload.

The uploaded files will be removed after the download (default count is 1 up to 10) or after 24 hours. This will make sure that your files does not remain online forever.

This tool is currently in the alpha phase. Use at your own risk. Also, only limited installation options are available right now.

ffsend Features:

Fully featured and friendly command line tool

Upload and download files and directories securely

Always encrypted on the client

Additional password protection, generation and configurable download limits

Built-in file and directory archiving and extraction

History tracking your files for easy management

Ability to use your own Send host

Inspect or delete shared files

Accurate error reporting

Low memory footprint, due to encryption and download/upload streaming

Intended to be used in scripts without interaction

How To Install ffsend in Linux?

There is no package for each distributions except Debian and Arch Linux systems. However, we can easily get this utility by downloading the prebuilt appropriate binaries file based on the operating system and architecture.

Run the below command to download the latest available version for your operating system.

$ wget https://github.com/timvisee/ffsend/releases/download/v0.1.2/ffsend-v0.1.2-linux-x64.tar.gz

Extract the tar archive using the following command.

$ tar -xvf ffsend-v0.1.2-linux-x64.tar.gz

Run the following command to identify your path variable.

$ echo $PATH /home/daygeek/.cargo/bin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/local/sbin:/usr/bin:/usr/lib/jvm/default/bin:/usr/bin/site_perl:/usr/bin/vendor_perl:/usr/bin/core_perl

As i told previously, just move the executable file to your path directory.

$ sudo mv ffsend /usr/local/sbin

Run the ffsend command alone to get the basic usage information.

$ ffsend ffsend 0.1.2 Usage: ffsend [FLAGS] ... Easily and securely share files from the command line. A fully featured Firefox Send client. Missing subcommand. Here are the most used: ffsend upload ... ffsend download ... To show all subcommands, features and other help: ffsend help [SUBCOMMAND]

For Arch Linux based users can easily install it with help of AUR Helper, as this package is available in AUR repository.

$ yay -S ffsend

For Debian/Ubuntu systems, use DPKG Command to install ffsend.

$ wget https://github.com/timvisee/ffsend/releases/download/v0.1.2/ffsend_0.1.2_amd64.deb $ sudo dpkg -i ffsend_0.1.2_amd64.deb

How To Send A File Using ffsend?

It’s not complicated. We can easily send a file using simple syntax.

Syntax:

$ ffsend upload [/Path/to/the/file/name]

In the following example, we are going to upload a file called passwd-up1.sh . Once you upload the file then you will be getting the unique URL.

$ ffsend upload passwd-up1.sh --copy Upload complete Share link: https://send.firefox.com/download/a4062553f4/#yy2_VyPaUMG5HwXZzYRmpQ

Just download the above unique URL to get the file in any remote system.

Syntax:

$ ffsend download [Generated URL]

Output for the above command.

$ ffsend download https://send.firefox.com/download/a4062553f4/#yy2_VyPaUMG5HwXZzYRmpQ Download complete

Use the following syntax format for directory upload.

$ ffsend upload [/Path/to/the/Directory] --copy

In this example, we are going to upload 2g directory.

$ ffsend upload /home/daygeek/2g --copy You've selected a directory, only a single file may be uploaded. Archive the directory into a single file? [Y/n]: y Archiving... Upload complete Share link: https://send.firefox.com/download/90aa5cfe67/#hrwu6oXZRG2DNh8vOc3BGg

Just download the above generated the unique URL to get a folder in any remote system.

$ ffsend download https://send.firefox.com/download/90aa5cfe67/#hrwu6oXZRG2DNh8vOc3BGg You're downloading an archive, extract it into the selected directory? [Y/n]: y Extracting... Download complete

As this already send files through a safe, private, and encrypted link. However, if you would like to add a additional security at your level. Yes, you can add a password for a file.

$ ffsend upload file-copy-rsync.sh --copy --password Password: Upload complete Share link: https://send.firefox.com/download/0742d24515/#P7gcNiwZJ87vF8cumU71zA

It will prompt you to update a password when you are trying to download a file in the remote system.

$ ffsend download https://send.firefox.com/download/0742d24515/#P7gcNiwZJ87vF8cumU71zA This file is protected with a password. Password: Download complete

Alternatively you can limit a download speed by providing the download speed while uploading a file.

$ ffsend upload file-copy-scp.sh --copy --downloads 10 Upload complete Share link: https://send.firefox.com/download/23cb923c4e/#LVg6K0CIb7Y9KfJRNZDQGw

Just download the above unique URL to get a file in any remote system.

ffsend download https://send.firefox.com/download/23cb923c4e/#LVg6K0CIb7Y9KfJRNZDQGw Download complete

If you want to see more details about the file, use the following format. It will shows you the file name, file size, Download counts and when it will going to expire.

Syntax:

$ ffsend info [Generated URL]

$ ffsend info https://send.firefox.com/download/23cb923c4e/#LVg6K0CIb7Y9KfJRNZDQGw ID: 23cb923c4e Name: file-copy-scp.sh Size: 115 B MIME: application/x-sh Downloads: 3 of 10 Expiry: 23h58m (86280s)

You can view your transaction history using the following format.

$ ffsend history # LINK EXPIRY 1 https://send.firefox.com/download/23cb923c4e/#LVg6K0CIb7Y9KfJRNZDQGw 23h57m 2 https://send.firefox.com/download/0742d24515/#P7gcNiwZJ87vF8cumU71zA 23h55m 3 https://send.firefox.com/download/90aa5cfe67/#hrwu6oXZRG2DNh8vOc3BGg 23h52m 4 https://send.firefox.com/download/a4062553f4/#yy2_VyPaUMG5HwXZzYRmpQ 23h46m 5 https://send.firefox.com/download/74ff30e43e/#NYfDOUp_Ai-RKg5g0fCZXw 23h44m 6 https://send.firefox.com/download/69afaab1f9/#5z51_94jtxcUCJNNvf6RcA 23h43m

If you don’t want the link anymore then we can delete it.

Syntax:

$ ffsend delete [Generated URL]

$ ffsend delete https://send.firefox.com/download/69afaab1f9/#5z51_94jtxcUCJNNvf6RcA File deleted

Alternatively this can be done using firefox browser by opening the page https://send.firefox.com/.

Just drag and drop a file to upload it.



Once the file is downloaded, it will show you that 100% download completed.



To check other possible options, navigate to man page or help page.