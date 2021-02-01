The simplest way to edit PDF files in Linux

PDF stands for Portable Document Format which is widely used among general users for documentation purpose and its usage is primarily for printing, sharing and for large documents.

By default, all Linux distributions comes with a PDF viewer, but not ideally with PDF editor like Adobe Acrobat.

To edit PDF’s, LibreOffice Draw can be used as basic PDF editor which is readily available with most of the Linux distributions, as part of the LibreOffice suite.

LibreOffice Draw may not be a full-fledged PDF editor but definitely an editor to fulfill our basic requirements with some limitations.

What’s LibreOffice?

LibreOffice is a powerful and free office suite used by millions of people around the world. It comes with a simple interface and feature-rich tools that helps to enhance the user productivity in document management.

What is LibreOffice Draw?

LibreOffice Draw is a free and open-source vector graphics editor. It enables user to create graphic documents, photo galleries, diagrams and flowcharts.

Following actions in the PDF document, can be performed by LibreOffice Draw:

Create a new file

Edit/Manipulate the existing content in a file

Add images in the file

Edit PDF files with LibreOffice Draw

To edit a PDF file, launch LibreOffice Draw from the Application menu.

Open the desired PDF file from the File menu for editing.

LibreOffice Draw loads the file in editable mode and allows to start editing the text in the page or modify the page content.

Before editing:

After editing:

To demonstrate, have edited the below page with the sentence “This article modified by 2DayGeek Team..!” and appended it under the page title.

When editing is done, click on the Export Directly as PDF button to save the file in PDF Format.

Below pop up will appear to save the file with the existing name. Click Yes to replace the file.

Note: Save the file with different name, if you want to preserve the source file.

After exporting the file, LibreOffice Draw will prompt to save it again while closing the file. Kindly ignore it, by pressing the Don't save button.

Conclusion

Prepared this article to make use of text option in PDF Files which is most commonly sought out by many of us in our day to day work.

