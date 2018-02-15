8 Methods To Find/Check Your Linux Distribution Name And Version

You have joined new company and want to install some software’s which is requested by DevApp team, also want to restart few of the service after installation. What to do?

In this situation at least you should know what Distribution & Version is running on it. It will help you perform the activity without any issue.

Administrator should gather some of the information about the system before doing any activity, which is first task for him.

There are many ways to find the Linux distribution name and version. You might ask, why i want to know this basic things?

We have four major distributions such as RHEL, Debian, openSUSE & Arch Linux. Each distribution comes with their own package manager which help us to install packages on the system.

If you don’t know the distribution name then you wont be able to perform the package installation.

Also you won’t able to run the proper command for service bounces because most of the distributions implemented systemd command instead of SysVinit script.

It’s good to have the basic commands which will helps you in many ways.

Use the following Methods to Check Your Linux Distribution Name and Version.

List of methods

lsb_release command

/etc/*-release file

uname command

/proc/version file

dmesg Command

YUM or DNF Command

RPM command

APT-GET command

Method-1: lsb_release Command

LSB stands for Linux Standard Base that prints distribution-specific information such as Distribution name, Release version and codename.

# lsb_release -a No LSB modules are available. Distributor ID: Ubuntu Description: Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS Release: 16.04 Codename: xenial

Method-2: /etc/*-release File

release file typically known as Operating system identification. The /etc directory contains many files that contains various information about the distribution. Each distribution has their own set of files, which display this information.

The below set of files are present on Ubuntu/Debian system.

# cat /etc/issue Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS

\l # cat /etc/issue.net Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS # cat /etc/lsb-release DISTRIB_ID=Ubuntu DISTRIB_RELEASE=16.04 DISTRIB_CODENAME=xenial DISTRIB_DESCRIPTION="Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS" # cat /etc/os-release NAME="Ubuntu" VERSION="16.04.3 LTS (Xenial Xerus)" ID=ubuntu ID_LIKE=debian PRETTY_NAME="Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS" VERSION_ID="16.04" HOME_URL="http://www.ubuntu.com/" SUPPORT_URL="http://help.ubuntu.com/" BUG_REPORT_URL="http://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/" VERSION_CODENAME=xenial UBUNTU_CODENAME=xenial # cat /etc/debian_version 9.3

The below set of files are present on RHEL/CentOS/Fedora system. The /etc/redhat-release & /etc/system-release files symlinks with /etc/[distro]-release file.

# cat /etc/centos-release CentOS release 6.9 (Final) # cat /etc/fedora-release Fedora release 27 (Twenty Seven) # cat /etc/os-release NAME=Fedora VERSION="27 (Twenty Seven)" ID=fedora VERSION_ID=27 PRETTY_NAME="Fedora 27 (Twenty Seven)" ANSI_COLOR="0;34" CPE_NAME="cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora:27" HOME_URL="https://fedoraproject.org/" SUPPORT_URL="https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Communicating_and_getting_help" BUG_REPORT_URL="https://bugzilla.redhat.com/" REDHAT_BUGZILLA_PRODUCT="Fedora" REDHAT_BUGZILLA_PRODUCT_VERSION=27 REDHAT_SUPPORT_PRODUCT="Fedora" REDHAT_SUPPORT_PRODUCT_VERSION=27 PRIVACY_POLICY_URL="https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Legal:PrivacyPolicy" # cat /etc/redhat-release Fedora release 27 (Twenty Seven) # cat /etc/system-release Fedora release 27 (Twenty Seven)

Method-3: uname Command

uname (stands for unix name) is an utility that prints the system information like kernel name, version and other details about the system and the operating system running on it.

# uname -a Linux localhost.localdomain 4.12.14-300. fc26 .x86_64 #1 SMP Wed Sep 20 16:28:07 UTC 2017 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux

The above colored words describe the version of operating system as Fedora Core 26.

Method-4: /proc/version File

This file specifies the version of the Linux kernel, the version of gcc used to compile the kernel, and the time of kernel compilation. It also contains the kernel compiler’s user name (in parentheses).

# cat /proc/version Linux version 4.12.14-300. fc26 .x86_64 ([email protected]) (gcc version 7.2.1 20170915 (Red Hat 7.2.1-2) (GCC) ) #1 SMP Wed Sep 20 16:28:07 UTC 2017

Method-5: dmesg Command

dmesg (stands for display message or driver message) is a command on most Unix-like operating systems that prints the message buffer of the kernel.

# dmesg | grep "Linux" [ 0.000000] Linux version 4.12.14-300. fc26 .x86_64 ([email protected]) (gcc version 7.2.1 20170915 (Red Hat 7.2.1-2) (GCC) ) #1 SMP Wed Sep 20 16:28:07 UTC 2017 [ 0.001000] SELinux: Initializing. [ 0.001000] SELinux: Starting in permissive mode [ 0.470288] SELinux: Registering netfilter hooks [ 0.616351] Linux agpgart interface v0.103 [ 0.630063] usb usb1: Manufacturer: Linux 4.12.14-300.fc26.x86_64 ehci_hcd [ 0.688949] usb usb2: Manufacturer: Linux 4.12.14-300.fc26.x86_64 ohci_hcd [ 2.564554] SELinux: Disabled at runtime. [ 2.564584] SELinux: Unregistering netfilter hooks

Method-6: Yum/Dnf Command

Yum (Yellowdog Updater Modified) is one of the package manager utility in Linux operating system. Yum command is used to install, update, search & remove packages on some Linux distributions based on RedHat.

# yum info nano Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, ovl Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile * base: centos .zswap.net * extras: mirror2.evolution-host.com * updates: centos .zswap.net Available Packages Name : nano Arch : x86_64 Version : 2.3.1 Release : 10. el7 Size : 440 k Repo : base/7/x86_64 Summary : A small text editor URL : http://www.nano-editor.org License : GPLv3+ Description : GNU nano is a small and friendly text editor.

The below yum repolist command shows that Base, Extras, and Updates repositories are coming from CentOS 7 repository.

# yum repolist Loaded plugins: fastestmirror, ovl Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile * base: centos.zswap.net * extras: mirror2.evolution-host.com * updates: centos.zswap.net repo id repo name status base/7/x86_64 CentOS-7 - Base 9591 extras/7/x86_64 CentOS-7 - Extras 388 updates/7/x86_64 CentOS-7 - Updates 1929 repolist: 11908

We can also use Dnf command to check distribution name and version.

# dnf info nano Last metadata expiration check: 0:01:25 ago on Thu Feb 15 01:59:31 2018. Installed Packages Name : nano Version : 2.8.7 Release : 1. fc27 Arch : x86_64 Size : 2.1 M Source : nano-2.8.7-1. fc27 .src.rpm Repo : @System From repo : fedora Summary : A small text editor URL : https://www.nano-editor.org License : GPLv3+ Description : GNU nano is a small and friendly text editor.

Method-7: RPM Command

RPM stands for RedHat Package Manager is a powerful, command line Package Management utility for Red Hat based system such as CentOS, Oracle Linux & Fedora. This help us to identify the running system version.

# rpm -q nano nano-2.8.7-1. fc27 .x86_64

Method-8: APT-GET Command

Apt-Get stands for Advanced Packaging Tool (APT). apg-get is a powerful command-line tool which is used to automatically download and install new software packages, upgrade existing software packages, update the package list index, and to upgrade the entire Debian based systems.