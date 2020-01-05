Bash Script to Check How Long the High CPU/Memory Consumption Processes Runs on Linux

In the past, we have written three different articles to identify this using Linux commands.

You can access them immediately by going to the relevant URLs below.

Two scripts are included in this tutorial, which helps you to identify how long the high CPU/memory consumption processes are running on Linux.

The script will show you the process ID, the owner of the process, the name of the process and how long the processes are running.

This will help you identify which jobs are running overtime (which must be completed beforehand).

This can be achieved using the ps command.

What’s ps Command

ps stands for processes status, it display the information about the active/running processes on the system.

It provides a snapshot of the current processes along with detailed information like username, user id, cpu usage, memory usage, process start date and time command name etc.

1) Bash Script to Check How Long the High CPU Consumption Processes Runs on Linux

This script will help you to identify how long the high CPU consumption processes has been running on Linux.

# vi /opt/scripts/long-running-cpu-proc.sh #!/bin/bash ps -eo pid,user,ppid,%mem,%cpu,cmd --sort=-%cpu | head | tail -n +2 | awk '{print $1}' > /tmp/long-running-processes.txt echo "--------------------------------------------------" echo "UName PID CMD Process_Running_Time" echo "--------------------------------------------------" for userid in `cat /tmp/long-running-processes.txt` do username=$(ps -u -p $userid | tail -1 | awk '{print $1}') pruntime=$(ps -p $userid -o etime | tail -1) ocmd=$(ps -p $userid | tail -1 | awk '{print $4}') echo "$username $userid $ocmd $pruntime" done | column -t echo "--------------------------------------------------"

Set an executable Linux file permission to “long-running-cpu-proc.sh” file.

# chmod +x /opt/scripts/long-running-cpu-proc.sh

When you run this script, you will get an output like the one below.

# sh /opt/scripts/long-running-cpu-proc.sh ---------------------------------------------------- UName PID CMD Process_Running_Time ---------------------------------------------------- daygeek 5214 Web 01:18:48 daygeek 5748 Web 01:08:20 daygeek 8043 inkscape 22:11 daygeek 5269 Web 01:18:31 daygeek 1712 Web 10:44:50 daygeek 5335 RDD 01:17:54 daygeek 1639 firefox 10:44:51 daygeek 7793 nautilus 24:14 daygeek 6301 Web 57:40 ----------------------------------------------------

2) Bash Script to Check How Long the High Memory Consumption Processes Runs on Linux

This script will help you to identify how long the top memory consumption processes has been running on Linux.

# sh /opt/scripts/long-running-memory-proc.sh #!/bin/bash ps -eo pid,user,ppid,%mem,%cpu,cmd --sort=-%mem | head | tail -n +2 | awk '{print $1}' > /tmp/long-running-processes-1.txt echo "--------------------------------------------------" echo "UName PID CMD Process_Running_Time" echo "--------------------------------------------------" for userid in `cat /tmp/long-running-processes-1.txt` do username=$(ps -u -p $userid | tail -1 | awk '{print $1}') pruntime=$(ps -p $userid -o etime | tail -1) ocmd=$(ps -p $userid | tail -1 | awk '{print $4}') echo "$username $userid $ocmd $pruntime" done | column -t echo "--------------------------------------------------"

Set an executable Linux file permission to “long-running-memory-proc.sh” file.

# chmod +x /opt/scripts/long-running-memory-proc.sh

When you run this script, you will get an output like the one below.

# sh /opt/scripts/long-running-memory-proc.sh ---------------------------------------------------- UName PID CMD Process_Running_Time ---------------------------------------------------- daygeek 1639 firefox 10:44:56 daygeek 2997 Web 10:39:54 daygeek 5269 Web 01:18:37 daygeek 1712 Web 10:44:55 daygeek 8043 inkscape 22:17 daygeek 5214 Web 01:18:54 daygeek 1898 Web 10:44:48 daygeek 1129 Xorg 10:45:07 daygeek 6301 Web 57:45 ----------------------------------------------------