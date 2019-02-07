10 Methods To Create A File In Linux

As we already know that everything is a file in Linux, that includes device as well.

Linux admin should be performing the file creation activity multiple times (It may 20 times or 50 times or more than that, it’s depends upon their environment) in a day.

Navigate to the following URL, if you would like to create a file in a specific size in Linux.

It’s very important. how efficiently are we creating a file. Why i’m saying efficient? there is a lot of benefit if you know the efficient way to perform an activity.

It will save you a lot of time. You can spend those valuable time on other important or major tasks, where you want to spend some more time instead of doing that in hurry.

Here i’m including multiple ways to create a file in Linux. I advise you to choose few which is easy and efficient for you to perform your activity.

You no need to install any of the following commands because all these commands has been installed as part of Linux core utilities except nano command.

It can be done using the following 6 methods.

How To Create A File In Linux Using Redirect Symbol (>)?

Standard redirect symbol allow us to create a 0KB empty file in Linux. Basically it used to redirect the output of a command to a new file. When you use redirect symbol without a command then it’s create a file.

But it won’t allow you to input any text while creating a file. However, it’s very simple and will be useful for lazy admins. To do so, simple enter the redirect symbol followed by the filename which you want.

$ > daygeek.txt

Use the ls command to check the created file.

$ ls -lh daygeek.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 0 Feb 4 02:00 daygeek.txt

How To Create A File In Linux Using touch Command?

touch command is used to update the access and modification times of each FILE to the current time.

It’s create a new file if does not exist. Also, touch command doesn’t allow us to enter any text while creating a file. By default it creates a 0KB empty file.

$ touch daygeek1.txt

Use the ls command to check the created file.

$ ls -lh daygeek1.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 0 Feb 4 02:02 daygeek1.txt

How To Create A File In Linux Using echo Command?

echo is a built-in command found in most operating systems. It is frequently used in scripts, batch files, and as part of individual commands to insert a text.

This is nice command that allow users to input a text while creating a file. Also, it allow us to append the text in the next time.

$ echo "2daygeek.com is a best Linux blog to learn Linux" > daygeek2.txt

Use the ls command to check the created file.

$ ls -lh daygeek2.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 49 Feb 4 02:04 daygeek2.txt

To view the content from the file, use the cat command.

$ cat daygeek2.txt 2daygeek.com is a best Linux blog to learn Linux

If you would like to append the content in the same file, use the double redirect Symbol (>>).

$ echo "It's FIVE years old blog" >> daygeek2.txt

You can view the appended content from the file using cat command.

$ cat daygeek2.txt 2daygeek.com is a best Linux blog to learn Linux It's FIVE years old blog

How To Create A File In Linux Using printf Command?

printf command also works in the same way like how echo command works.

printf command in Linux is used to display the given string on the terminal window. printf can have format specifiers, escape sequences or ordinary characters.

$ printf "2daygeek.com is a best Linux blog to learn Linux

" > daygeek3.txt

Use the ls command to check the created file.

$ ls -lh daygeek3.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 48 Feb 4 02:12 daygeek3.txt

To view the content from the file, use the cat command.

$ cat daygeek3.txt 2daygeek.com is a best Linux blog to learn Linux

If you would like to append the content in the same file, use the double redirect Symbol (>>).

$ printf "It's FIVE years old blog

" >> daygeek3.txt

You can view the appended content from the file using cat command.

$ cat daygeek3.txt 2daygeek.com is a best Linux blog to learn Linux It's FIVE years old blog

How To Create A File In Linux Using cat Command?

cat stands for concatenate. It is very frequently used in Linux to reads data from a file.

cat is one of the most frequently used commands on Unix-like operating systems. It’s offer three functions which is related to text file such as display content of a file, combine multiple files into the single output and create a new file.

$ cat > daygeek4.txt 2daygeek.com is a best Linux blog to learn Linux It's FIVE years old blog

Use the ls command to check the created file.

$ ls -lh daygeek4.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 74 Feb 4 02:18 daygeek4.txt

To view the content from the file, use the cat command.

$ cat daygeek4.txt 2daygeek.com is a best Linux blog to learn Linux It's FIVE years old blog

If you would like to append the content in the same file, use the double redirect Symbol (>>).

$ cat >> daygeek4.txt This website is maintained by Magesh M, It's licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0.

You can view the appended content from the file using cat command.

$ cat daygeek4.txt 2daygeek.com is a best Linux blog to learn Linux It's FIVE years old blog This website is maintained by Magesh M, It's licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0.

How To Create A File In Linux Using vi/vim Command?

Vim is a text editor that is upwards compatible to Vi. It can be used to edit all kinds of plain text. It is especially useful for editing programs.

There are a lot of features are available in vim to edit a single file with the command.

$ vi daygeek5.txt 2daygeek.com is a best Linux blog to learn Linux It's FIVE years old blog

Use the ls command to check the created file.

$ ls -lh daygeek5.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 75 Feb 4 02:23 daygeek5.txt

To view the content from the file, use the cat command.

$ cat daygeek5.txt 2daygeek.com is a best Linux blog to learn Linux It's FIVE years old blog

How To Create A File In Linux Using nano Command?

Nano’s is a another editor, an enhanced free Pico clone. nano is a small and friendly editor. It copies the look and feel of Pico, but is free software, and implements several features that Pico lacks, such as: opening multiple files, scrolling per line, undo/redo, syntax coloring, line numbering, and soft-wrapping overlong lines.

$ nano daygeek6.txt 2daygeek.com is a best Linux blog to learn Linux It's FIVE years old blog This website is maintained by Magesh M, It's licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0.

Use the ls command to check the created file.

$ ls -lh daygeek6.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 148 Feb 4 02:26 daygeek6.txt

To view the content from the file, use the cat command.

$ cat daygeek6.txt 2daygeek.com is a best Linux blog to learn Linux It's FIVE years old blog This website is maintained by Magesh M, It's licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0.

How To Create A File In Linux Using head Command?

head command is used to output the first part of files. By default it prints the first 10 lines of each FILE to standard output. With more than one FILE, precede each with a header giving the file name.

$ head -c 0K /dev/zero > daygeek7.txt

Use the ls command to check the created file.

$ ls -lh daygeek7.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 0 Feb 4 02:30 daygeek7.txt

How To Create A File In Linux Using tail Command?

tail command is used to output the last part of files. By default it prints the first 10 lines of each FILE to standard output. With more than one FILE, precede each with a header giving the file name.

$ tail -c 0K /dev/zero > daygeek8.txt

Use the ls command to check the created file.

$ ls -lh daygeek8.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 0 Feb 4 02:31 daygeek8.txt

How To Create A File In Linux Using truncate Command?

truncate command is used to shrink or extend the size of a file to the specified size.

$ truncate -s 0K daygeek9.txt

Use the ls command to check the created file.

$ ls -lh daygeek9.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 0 Feb 4 02:37 daygeek9.txt

I have performed totally 10 commands in this article to test this. All together in the single output.

$ ls -lh daygeek* -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 0 Feb 4 02:02 daygeek1.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 74 Feb 4 02:07 daygeek2.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 74 Feb 4 02:15 daygeek3.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 148 Feb 4 02:20 daygeek4.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 75 Feb 4 02:23 daygeek5.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 148 Feb 4 02:26 daygeek6.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 148 Feb 4 02:32 daygeek7.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 148 Feb 4 02:32 daygeek8.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 148 Feb 4 02:38 daygeek9.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 daygeek daygeek 0 Feb 4 02:00 daygeek.txt