Wttr.in – Quick Way To Get Weather Forecasts From Linux Command Line

Many of us sticking with command line in most of the time, including me 9 hours in a day. People whoever live in command line, they are preferring cmd-line app for their day to day activity and other purpose too.

We have wrore many useful articles for CLI lovers till now. Today we are going to show you one more arctile for CLI lovers to get weather forecasts from linux command line using wttr.in .

What’s wttr.in?

wttr.in a web front end for a tool called Wego. It’s a command line utility to get weather information which was written in go language. wttr.in uses wego for visualization and various data sources for weather forecast information.

wttr.in is a web-based and console oriented weather forecast service which doesn’t require any other application/dependence except curl or wget.

How to Install cURL and wget

cURL and wget utilities are pre-installed in most of the Linux distributions by default. If no, run the following commands to install it.

For Debian based systems, use apt-get or apt package manager to install cURL and wget.

$ sudo apt-get install curl wget

For RHEL/CentOS based systems, use yum package manager to install cURL and wget.

$ sudo yum install curl wget

For Fedora system, use dnf package manager to install cURL and wget.

$ sudo dnf install curl wget

For openSUSE system, use zypper package manager to install cURL and wget.

$ sudo zypper in curl wget

For Arch Linux based systems, use pacman package manager to install cURL and wget.

$ sudo pacman -S curl wget

How to check current location weather forecasts using wttr.in?

Simple run the following command to get your current location weather forecasts.

$ curl wttr.in Weather report: Bangalore, India \ / Partly cloudy _ /"".-. 71-77 °F \_( ). → 12 mph /(___(__) 3 mi 0.0 in ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Fri 04 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ _`/"".-. Moderate or he…│ _`/"".-. Light rain sho…│ │ _ /"".-. 78-82 °F │ _ /"".-. 84-86 °F │ ,\_( ). 78-82 °F │ ,\_( ). 73-77 °F │ │ \_( ). → 17-19 mph │ \_( ). → 18-20 mph │ /(___(__) → 16-26 mph │ /(___(__) → 14-24 mph │ │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ ‚‘‚‘‚‘‚‘ 10 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 9 mi │ │ 0.0 in | 12% │ 0.0 in | 11% │ ‚’‚’‚’‚’ 0.1 in | 93% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.1 in | 72% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Sat 05 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ _`/"".-. Patchy rain po…│ _`/"".-. Patchy rain po…│ _`/"".-. Moderate or he…│ _`/"".-. Light rain sho…│ │ ,\_( ). 78-80 °F │ ,\_( ). 82-86 °F │ ,\_( ). 78-80 °F │ ,\_( ). 73-77 °F │ │ /(___(__) → 16-18 mph │ /(___(__) → 16-18 mph │ /(___(__) → 14-24 mph │ /(___(__) → 14-21 mph │ │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 11 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 11 mi │ ‚‘‚‘‚‘‚‘ 10 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 10 mi │ │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.0 in | 21% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.0 in | 53% │ ‚’‚’‚’‚’ 0.1 in | 94% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.1 in | 74% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Sun 06 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ Cloudy │ _`/"".-. Patchy rain po…│ _`/"".-. Moderate or he…│ _`/"".-. Patchy rain po…│ │ .--. 77-80 °F │ ,\_( ). 82-86 °F │ ,\_( ). 78-82 °F │ ,\_( ). 73-77 °F │ │ .-( ). → 14-17 mph │ /(___(__) → 14-17 mph │ /(___(__) → 13-22 mph │ /(___(__) → 13-21 mph │ │ (___.__)__) 12 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 11 mi │ ‚‘‚‘‚‘‚‘ 10 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 10 mi │ │ 0.0 in | 9% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.0 in | 25% │ ‚’‚’‚’‚’ 0.2 in | 89% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.1 in | 82% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ New feature: multilingual location names wttr.in/станция+Восток (in UTF-8) and location search wttr.in/~Kilimanjaro (just add ~ before) Follow @igor_chubin for wttr.in updates

The above output clearly shows the detailed and well-formated weather forecasts information for three days. The output is splited into four parts Morning, Noon, Evening, and Night.

My current location is (India, Bangalore) and the weather result is same.

How to check particular location weather forecasts using wttr.in?

Simple run the following command and mention the location which you want to get the weather forecasts. Make sure you need to enter your descried location. In our case, we have added Ariyalur as a location and you can add yours instead of us.

$ curl wttr.in/ariyalur Weather report: Ariyalur, India \ / Partly cloudy _ /"".-. 84-89 °F \_( ). → 16 mph /(___(__) 3 mi 0.0 in ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Fri 04 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Sunny │ \ / Sunny │ \ / Partly cloudy │ _`/"".-. Moderate or he…│ │ .-. 89-96 °F │ .-. 96-105 °F │ _ /"".-. 96-104 °F │ ,\_( ). 93-98 °F │ │ ― ( ) ― → 14-16 mph │ ― ( ) ― → 13-14 mph │ \_( ). → 12-16 mph │ /(___(__) ↗ 13-21 mph │ │ `-’ 12 mi │ `-’ 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ ‚‘‚‘‚‘‚‘ 11 mi │ │ / \ 0.0 in | 13% │ / \ 0.0 in | 14% │ 0.0 in | 15% │ ‚’‚’‚’‚’ 0.0 in | 27% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Sat 05 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ _`/"".-. Light rain sho…│ _`/"".-. Patchy rain po…│ │ _ /"".-. 89-98 °F │ _ /"".-. 93-102 °F │ ,\_( ). 91-96 °F │ ,\_( ). 86-89 °F │ │ \_( ). → 13-16 mph │ \_( ). → 14-16 mph │ /(___(__) → 10-13 mph │ /(___(__) → 13-19 mph │ │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 12 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 12 mi │ │ 0.0 in | 14% │ 0.0 in | 14% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.0 in | 17% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.0 in | 51% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Sun 06 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ Cloudy │ │ _ /"".-. 89-96 °F │ _ /"".-. 95-104 °F │ _ /"".-. 93-98 °F │ .--. 86-91 °F │ │ \_( ). → 14-16 mph │ \_( ). → 14-16 mph │ \_( ). → 13-16 mph │ .-( ). ↗ 11-17 mph │ │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ (___.__)__) 11 mi │ │ 0.0 in | 13% │ 0.0 in | 14% │ 0.0 in | 17% │ 0.0 in | 14% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ New feature: multilingual location names wttr.in/станция+Восток (in UTF-8) and location search wttr.in/~Kilimanjaro (just add ~ before) Follow @igor_chubin for wttr.in updates

How to check weather forecasts using Domain Name or IP Address?

Alternatively we can get the weather forecasts by using Domain Name or IP Address. Use the following format to achieve it.

$ curl [email protected] Weather report: San Francisco, United States of America Overcast .--. 75-77 °F .-( ). → 16 mph (___.__)__) 9 mi 0.0 in ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Thu 03 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ _`/"".-. Patchy rain po…│ │ _ /"".-. 69 °F │ _ /"".-. 73-77 °F │ _ /"".-. 71-73 °F │ ,\_( ). 66 °F │ │ \_( ). ↗ 3-5 mph │ \_( ). ↗ 5-8 mph │ \_( ). ↗ 4-8 mph │ /(___(__) ↗ 4-8 mph │ │ /(___(__) 11 mi │ /(___(__) 11 mi │ /(___(__) 9 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 11 mi │ │ 0.0 in | 8% │ 0.0 in | 4% │ 0.0 in | 6% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.0 in | 29% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Fri 04 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Sunny │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ │ .-. 68 °F │ _ /"".-. 73-77 °F │ _ /"".-. 69 °F │ _ /"".-. 64 °F │ │ ― ( ) ― ↗ 3-5 mph │ \_( ). ↗ 6-8 mph │ \_( ). → 8-13 mph │ \_( ). ↗ 6-13 mph │ │ `-’ 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ /(___(__) 9 mi │ /(___(__) 10 mi │ │ / \ 0.0 in | 13% │ 0.0 in | 13% │ 0.0 in | 11% │ 0.0 in | 9% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Sat 05 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Sunny │ \ / Sunny │ \ / Sunny │ \ / Clear │ │ .-. 68 °F │ .-. 71-77 °F │ .-. 69 °F │ .-. 64 °F │ │ ― ( ) ― ↗ 4-6 mph │ ― ( ) ― ↗ 8-9 mph │ ― ( ) ― ↗ 9-14 mph │ ― ( ) ― ↗ 6-11 mph │ │ `-’ 12 mi │ `-’ 12 mi │ `-’ 11 mi │ `-’ 12 mi │ │ / \ 0.0 in | 10% │ / \ 0.0 in | 6% │ / \ 0.0 in | 16% │ / \ 0.0 in | 10% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ New feature: multilingual location names wttr.in/станция+Восток (in UTF-8) and location search wttr.in/~Kilimanjaro (just add ~ before) Follow @igor_chubin for wttr.in updates

Our website is hosted in San Francisco data center that’s why it showing San Francisco, United States of America weather information.

How to check weather forecasts using Airport Code?

It’s very interesting, user can get the weather forecasts by using Airport code IATA (International Air Transport Association) or ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization).

We are going to print weather report based on Tiruchirappalli International Airport (TRZ). Navigate to wikipeida page to get list of airports by IATA codes.

$ curl wttr.in/TRZ Weather report: trz, Tiruchirappalli International Airport, India \ / Partly cloudy _ /"".-. 84-89 °F \_( ). → 13 mph /(___(__) 3 mi 0.0 in ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Fri 04 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Sunny │ \ / Sunny │ _`/"".-. Light rain sho…│ _`/"".-. Patchy rain po…│ │ .-. 89-95 °F │ .-. 95-102 °F │ ,\_( ). 95-102 °F │ ,\_( ). 87-95 °F │ │ ― ( ) ― → 19-22 mph │ ― ( ) ― → 18-21 mph │ /(___(__) → 19-25 mph │ /(___(__) → 19-29 mph │ │ `-’ 12 mi │ `-’ 12 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 11 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 11 mi │ │ / \ 0.0 in | 10% │ / \ 0.0 in | 6% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.0 in | 3% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.1 in | 5% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Sat 05 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ _`/"".-. Patchy rain po…│ _`/"".-. Patchy rain po…│ │ _ /"".-. 89-95 °F │ _ /"".-. 93-100 °F │ ,\_( ). 91-96 °F │ ,\_( ). 84-87 °F │ │ \_( ). → 18-21 mph │ \_( ). → 16-19 mph │ /(___(__) → 18-23 mph │ /(___(__) → 18-27 mph │ │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 11 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 12 mi │ │ 0.0 in | 10% │ 0.0 in | 6% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.0 in | 18% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.0 in | 44% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Sun 06 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ Cloudy │ Cloudy │ │ _ /"".-. 89-95 °F │ _ /"".-. 95-100 °F │ .--. 89-95 °F │ .--. 86-87 °F │ │ \_( ). → 15-18 mph │ \_( ). → 14-17 mph │ .-( ). → 16-22 mph │ .-( ). → 18-26 mph │ │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ (___.__)__) 11 mi │ (___.__)__) 11 mi │ │ 0.0 in | 10% │ 0.0 in | 6% │ 0.0 in | 4% │ 0.0 in | 9% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ New feature: multilingual location names wttr.in/станция+Восток (in UTF-8) and location search wttr.in/~Kilimanjaro (just add ~ before) Follow @igor_chubin for wttr.in updates

How to check weather forecasts using ZIP Code?

Even, we can use Zip code to get the weather forecasts. We are going to print weather report using Thanjavur or Tanjore .

$ curl wttr.in/‎613001 Weather report: ‎613001 \ / Partly cloudy _ /"".-. 84-89 °F \_( ). → 13 mph /(___(__) 3 mi 0.0 in ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Fri 04 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Sunny │ \ / Sunny │ \ / Partly cloudy │ _`/"".-. Patchy rain po…│ │ .-. 91-96 °F │ .-. 96-105 °F │ _ /"".-. 96-104 °F │ ,\_( ). 93-96 °F │ │ ― ( ) ― → 16-19 mph │ ― ( ) ― → 16-18 mph │ \_( ). → 14-18 mph │ /(___(__) → 14-21 mph │ │ `-’ 12 mi │ `-’ 12 mi │ /(___(__) 11 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 11 mi │ │ / \ 0.0 in | 13% │ / \ 0.0 in | 14% │ 0.0 in | 14% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.0 in | 9% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Sat 05 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ │ _ /"".-. 89-96 °F │ _ /"".-. 95-102 °F │ _ /"".-. 93-100 °F │ _ /"".-. 86-89 °F │ │ \_( ). → 16-19 mph │ \_( ). → 16-18 mph │ \_( ). → 13-16 mph │ \_( ). → 16-22 mph │ │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ │ 0.0 in | 14% │ 0.0 in | 14% │ 0.0 in | 15% │ 0.0 in | 11% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Sun 06 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ Cloudy │ │ _ /"".-. 89-95 °F │ _ /"".-. 95-102 °F │ _ /"".-. 93-98 °F │ .--. 87-91 °F │ │ \_( ). → 14-17 mph │ \_( ). → 13-16 mph │ \_( ). → 13-16 mph │ .-( ). → 11-18 mph │ │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ (___.__)__) 11 mi │ │ 0.0 in | 13% │ 0.0 in | 14% │ 0.0 in | 14% │ 0.0 in | 9% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ Location: Thanjavur (தஞ்சாவூர் ), Thanjavur district, Tamil Nadu, 613001, India [10.785334675,79.138667275] New feature: multilingual location names wttr.in/станция+Восток (in UTF-8) and location search wttr.in/~Kilimanjaro (just add ~ before) Follow @igor_chubin for wttr.in updates

How to check weather forecasts using other metric?

By default, output produced by wttr.in is in SI (metric) units and you can change the metric by adding a ‘?u’ or ‘?M’ at the end of the command.

?m : metric (SI) (used by default everywhere except US)

metric (SI) (used by default everywhere except US) ?u : USCS (used by default in US)

USCS (used by default in US) ?M : show wind speed in m/s

$ curl wttr.in/‎perambalur?M Weather report: ‎perambalur \ / Partly cloudy _ /"".-. 84-89 °F \_( ). → 6 m/s /(___(__) 3 mi 0.0 in ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Fri 04 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Sunny │ \ / Sunny │ _`/"".-. Moderate or he…│ _`/"".-. Patchy rain po…│ │ .-. 89-96 °F │ .-. 95-102 °F │ ,\_( ). 93-100 °F │ ,\_( ). 87-93 °F │ │ ― ( ) ― → 8-9 m/s │ ― ( ) ― → 7-8 m/s │ /(___(__) → 8-11 m/s │ /(___(__) → 8-13 m/s │ │ `-’ 12 mi │ `-’ 12 mi │ ‚‘‚‘‚‘‚‘ 11 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 11 mi │ │ / \ 0.0 in | 14% │ / \ 0.0 in | 14% │ ‚’‚’‚’‚’ 0.0 in | 30% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.1 in | 91% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Sat 05 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ _`/"".-. Patchy rain po…│ _`/"".-. Patchy rain po…│ │ _ /"".-. 87-93 °F │ _ /"".-. 91-98 °F │ ,\_( ). 89-96 °F │ ,\_( ). 82-87 °F │ │ \_( ). → 7-8 m/s │ \_( ). → 6-8 m/s │ /(___(__) → 7-10 m/s │ /(___(__) → 7-11 m/s │ │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 11 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 12 mi │ │ 0.0 in | 10% │ 0.0 in | 6% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.0 in | 18% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.0 in | 51% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Sun 06 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ _`/"".-. Light rain sho…│ │ _ /"".-. 87-95 °F │ _ /"".-. 95-102 °F │ _ /"".-. 89-95 °F │ ,\_( ). 84-87 °F │ │ \_( ). → 6-7 m/s │ \_( ). → 6-7 m/s │ \_( ). → 7-9 m/s │ /(___(__) → 7-11 m/s │ │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ /(___(__) 11 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 11 mi │ │ 0.0 in | 14% │ 0.0 in | 14% │ 0.0 in | 4% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.0 in | 22% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ Location: Perambalur, Perambalur district, Tamil Nadu, India [11.2360901,78.8688566] New feature: multilingual location names wttr.in/станция+Восток (in UTF-8) and location search wttr.in/~Kilimanjaro (just add ~ before) Follow @igor_chubin for wttr.in updates

How to Generate a PNG Output?

To generate a PNG output for weather forecasts, use the following format. If you want print weather report for particular location which is not a city/town’s name, but a name of some geographical location, you should place ~ before its name.

$ curl wttr.in/~jayankondam.png Weather report: jayankondam \ / Partly cloudy _ /"".-. 84-89 °F \_( ). → 13 mph /(___(__) 3 mi 0.0 in ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Fri 04 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Sunny │ \ / Sunny │ \ / Partly cloudy │ _`/"".-. Moderate or he…│ │ .-. 89-96 °F │ .-. 96-105 °F │ _ /"".-. 96-104 °F │ ,\_( ). 93-98 °F │ │ ― ( ) ― → 14-16 mph │ ― ( ) ― → 13-14 mph │ \_( ). → 12-16 mph │ /(___(__) ↗ 13-21 mph │ │ `-’ 12 mi │ `-’ 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ ‚‘‚‘‚‘‚‘ 11 mi │ │ / \ 0.0 in | 13% │ / \ 0.0 in | 14% │ 0.0 in | 15% │ ‚’‚’‚’‚’ 0.0 in | 27% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Sat 05 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ _`/"".-. Light rain sho…│ _`/"".-. Patchy rain po…│ │ _ /"".-. 89-98 °F │ _ /"".-. 93-102 °F │ ,\_( ). 91-96 °F │ ,\_( ). 86-89 °F │ │ \_( ). → 13-16 mph │ \_( ). → 14-16 mph │ /(___(__) → 10-13 mph │ /(___(__) → 13-19 mph │ │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 12 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 12 mi │ │ 0.0 in | 14% │ 0.0 in | 14% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.0 in | 17% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.0 in | 51% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ Sun 06 Aug ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Morning │ Noon └──────┬──────┘ Evening │ Night │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ \ / Partly cloudy │ Cloudy │ │ _ /"".-. 89-96 °F │ _ /"".-. 95-104 °F │ _ /"".-. 93-98 °F │ .--. 86-91 °F │ │ \_( ). → 14-16 mph │ \_( ). → 14-16 mph │ \_( ). → 13-16 mph │ .-( ). ↗ 11-17 mph │ │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ (___.__)__) 11 mi │ │ 0.0 in | 13% │ 0.0 in | 14% │ 0.0 in | 17% │ 0.0 in | 14% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ Location: Jayankondam [11.211428,79.365019] New feature: multilingual location names wttr.in/станция+Восток (in UTF-8) and location search wttr.in/~Kilimanjaro (just add ~ before) Follow @igor_chubin for wttr.in updates

How to check weather forecasts using other language (Localization)

wttr.in supports multilingual locations names: they can be specified in any language in the world. Currently supported 45 languages and still counting.

$ curl wttr.in/oymyakon?lang=ja 天気予報： Oymyakon, Russia \ / 晴れ .-. 57 °F ― ( ) ― ↑ 1 mph `-’ 12 mi / \ 0.0 in ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ 金 04 8月 ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ 朝 │ 昼 └──────┬──────┘ 夕 │ 夜 │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / 晴れ │ \ / 晴れ │ .-. 弱い雨 │ .-. 雨 │ │ .-. 71 °F │ .-. 77 °F │ ( ). 64 °F │ ( ). 59 °F │ │ ― ( ) ― ↖ 1-2 mph │ ― ( ) ― ↑ 2 mph │ (___(__) ↘ 14-17 mph │ (___(__) → 3-4 mph │ │ `-’ 12 mi │ `-’ 12 mi │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 10 mi │ ‚‘‚‘‚‘‚‘ 9 mi │ │ / \ 0.0 in | 8% │ / \ 0.0 in | 6% │ ‘ ‘ ‘ ‘ 0.0 in | 65% │ ‚’‚’‚’‚’ 0.1 in | 87% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ 土 05 8月 ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ 朝 │ 昼 └──────┬──────┘ 夕 │ 夜 │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / 所により曇り │ \ / 所により曇り │ \ / 晴れ │ \ / 晴れ │ │ _ /"".-. 62 °F │ _ /"".-. 68 °F │ .-. 73-75 °F │ .-. 68 °F │ │ \_( ). ↘ 3 mph │ \_( ). → 3 mph │ ― ( ) ― ↖ 6-8 mph │ ― ( ) ― ← 6-10 mph │ │ /(___(__) 11 mi │ /(___(__) 11 mi │ `-’ 11 mi │ `-’ 11 mi │ │ 0.0 in | 10% │ 0.0 in | 6% │ / \ 0.0 in | 5% │ / \ 0.0 in | 14% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ ┌─────────────┐ ┌──────────────────────────────┬───────────────────────┤ 日 06 8月 ├───────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ 朝 │ 昼 └──────┬──────┘ 夕 │ 夜 │ ├──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ \ / 所により曇り │ \ / 晴れ │ \ / 晴れ │ \ / 晴れ │ │ _ /"".-. 68 °F │ .-. 75-77 °F │ .-. 77-78 °F │ .-. 71-75 °F │ │ \_( ). ↖ 3 mph │ ― ( ) ― ↑ 2-3 mph │ ― ( ) ― ↑ 1-2 mph │ ― ( ) ― ↙ 1-2 mph │ │ /(___(__) 12 mi │ `-’ 12 mi │ `-’ 11 mi │ `-’ 12 mi │ │ 0.0 in | 10% │ / \ 0.0 in | 6% │ / \ 0.0 in | 4% │ / \ 0.0 in | 13% │ └──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────┘ New feature: multilingual location names wttr.in/станция+Восток (in UTF-8) and location search wttr.in/~Kilimanjaro (just add ~ before) Follow @igor_chubin for wttr.in updates

To check Moon phase

wttr.in can be used not only to check the weather, but also for some other purposes. To see the current Moon phase.

$ curl wttr.in/moon -----------. ' o . . `--. . O . . `-. @@@@@@@ . @@@@@ `-. @@@@@@@@@@@ @@@@@@@ . \ o @@@@@@@@@@@ @@@@@@@ . \. @@@@@@@@@@@. @@@@@@@ O \ . @@@@@@@o @@@@@@@@@@ @@@ \ . @@@@@@@@@@@@@ o @@@@| O `.-./ . @@@@@@@@@@@@ @@ \ First Quarter + --`-' o @@@@@@@@ @@@@ | 4 8:11:56 ` o . @@ . @@@@@@@ | Full Moon - @@ @ .-. @@@ @@@@@@@ | 3 18:36:53 @@@ `-' . @@@@ @@@@ o / @@ @@@@@ . @@ . | @@@@ @\@@ / . O . o . / @@ \ \ / . . / . .\.-.___ . . .-. /' `-' `-' / o / | o O . .-' / . . .-' . . .--' -----------' New feature: multilingual location names wttr.in/станция+Восток (in UTF-8) and location search wttr.in/~Kilimanjaro (just add ~ before) Follow @igor_chubin for wttr.in updates

To see the Moon phase for the specified date (2019-01-15)

$ curl [email protected] -----------. ' o . . `--. . O . . `-. @@@@@@@ . @@@@@ `-. @@@@@@@@@@@ @@@@@@@ . \ o @@@@@@@@@@@ @@@@@@@ . \. @@@@@@@@@@@. @@@@@@@ O \ . @@@@@@@o @@@@@@@@@@ @@@ \ . @@@@@@@@@@@@@ o @@@@| O `.-./ . @@@@@@@@@@@@ @@ \ First Quarter + --`-' o @@@@@@@@ @@@@ | 4 8:12:27 ` o . @@ . @@@@@@@ | Full Moon - @@ @ .-. @@@ @@@@@@@ | 3 18:36:22 @@@ `-' . @@@@ @@@@ o / @@ @@@@@ . @@ . | @@@@ @\@@ / . O . o . / @@ \ \ / . . / . .\.-.___ . . .-. /' `-' `-' / o / | o O . .-' / . . .-' . . .--' -----------' New feature: multilingual location names wttr.in/станция+Восток (in UTF-8) and location search wttr.in/~Kilimanjaro (just add ~ before) Follow @igor_chubin for wttr.in updates

How to check help section?

To know more options about wttr.in, navigate to help section.

$ curl wttr.in/:help

How to check weather forecasts in browser?

You can perform the same action in browser as well.