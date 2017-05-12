Wire – A Secure Open Source Chat Application for Linux Systems

We have covered many VoIP applications in past like Skype, Ring, Viber, etc. Today we are going to cover about wire. Wire is another VoIP applications which has full end-to-end encryption and best alternative for Skype users since Skype doesn’t offer all the features which is available for Windows and there is no proper updates for Linux too.

Wire is a cross-platform, encrypted instant messaging application developed by a team of engineers from Swiss. It’s support voice and video calls, send text messages, files, images, videos, audio files, Audio message, voice filters, 1:1 and group conversations, . It is available for iOS, Android, Linux, Windows, macOS and Web browser clients.

How Wire best alternative for Skype ? Skype’s co-founder Janus Friis is backing the project and half of the wire employees came from Skype.

It’s highly secured since it has Full end-to-end encryption, Open source, Independently audited, Swiss-based, EU hosted & Protected by European laws.

You no need to worry about privacy because it’s won’t ask any sensitive information such as phone number for signup, No ads, No profiling or data gathering, No contact sharing required.

How to Install Wire in Debian

We can easily install wire in Linux through AppImage package. For Debian based users can install through Debian Repository.

For Debian base users, add the below repository and use APT package manager or APT-GET package manager to install wire.

Install apt-transport-https to receive the package via HTTPS

$ sudo apt-get install apt-transport-https

Import a PGP signing key to verify the downloaded package

wget -q https://wire-app.wire.com/linux/releases.key -O- | sudo apt-key add -

Add wire repository address to your sources list

echo "deb https://wire-app.wire.com/linux/debian stable main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/wire-desktop.list

Update your local list of available packages

sudo apt-get update

Install wire-desktop

sudo apt-get install wire-desktop

Other Linux Distributions

For other Linux distributions, use AppImage package. Download AppImage from developer github page

$ wget https://github.com/wireapp/wire-desktop/releases/download/release/2.13.2741/wire-2.13.2741-x86_64.AppImage

Make AppImage executable

$ sudo chmod +x wire*.AppImage

Run AppImage

$ ./wire-2.13.2741-x86_64.AppImage

Once you have installed it, navigate to main menu and launch the application.



Account creation process is pretty same to other apps. Make sure you have to enter valid email id because it will send you account verification mail to activate account, type your name and password, then tick the check box to “accept terms of use” to un-hide the “CREATE” button. Finally hit “CREATE” button.



After account creation, it will sent you account verification mail.



Login to your mail account and hit Verify button to activate the account.



Once you activated the account, now you are ready to login the wire account however it will login automatically.



Click Wheel icon to open preference, there you can customize many things.



Click the Human icon to bring your friends to wire and click Connect icon.



Once your friends accepted the request. You can start chat with them.

