A Set of Post Installation Shell Scripts for Ubuntu, Fedora & Solus

Most of the peoples afraid to reinstall the system when the fall in critical situation due to post installation tweaks. We have wrote many articles about post installation to major distributions but those are not automated one, and we have to spend hell lots of time to setup. It required at-least minimum 2-3 hours and more.

I know about this script but i forget to write since i stick with some important assignment. Accidentally i have remember it after long time, i want to show you about this and usage.

We might already know about the developer, he is one of my favorite. He already gave few fabulous projects to Linux like Moke icon theme, Paper icon theme & Paper GTK theme. I saw few distributions officially shipped with Moka icon theme by default, the one recently shipped with Moke icon theme is Solus and many more (Linux lite, etc).

I have seen many of the users is preferring Moka icon theme for their desktop as its looking simple, elegant and adopting with all the major desktops natively.

He have developed the Post Installation Scripts for Ubuntu, Fedora & Solus which will work in command line natively and doesn’t provide any GUI. It’s offer handy ncurses based interface for application installation.

We have covered few GUI based tweak utilities in past. If you are looking for alternative, i would advise you to navigate the following links for further tweaks.

This project is coded and organized in a well structure where users can easily delete or exclude parts that they don’t want to use.

data : Folder contains files which are lists of packages read by various functions. you can update these to suit your preferences.

functions : Folder contains bash files which are the main functions of this scriptset. They should require little modification.

third-party : This sub-directory contains further bash files that are functions for the installation of third-party applications.

Post installation script has nine major category and each category has the own set of applications. Developer has segregated the application in the proper category, refer below for category lists.

Update : Perform system update

Perform system update Favs : Install preferred applications

Install preferred applications Utilities : Install preferred system utilities

Install preferred system utilities Development : Install preferred development tools

Install preferred development tools codecs : Install Ubuntu Restricted Extras

Install Ubuntu Restricted Extras Thirdparty : Install third-party applications

Install third-party applications Gnome : Install latest GNOME software

Install latest GNOME software Configure : Configure system

Configure system Set preferred application-specific & desktop settings



Show all startup applications



Disable system crash dialogs

Cleanup : Cleanup the system

Cleanup the system Clean package cache



Remove leftover configuration files



Remove orphaned packages



Remove unused pre-installed packages



Remove old kernel(s)

Check the application lists from each category. Almost 90+ applications are included in the script under varies category.

Favorite category applications list

gimp

gifsicle

gnome-software

gnome-tweak-tool

gpick

polari

nautilus

sparkleshare

transmission

system utilities category applications list

dconf-tools

gnome-disk-utility

inxi

openssh-server

p7zip-full

powertop

ppa-purge

rsync

samba

ssh

symlinks

tlp

development tools category applications list

autotools-dev

bzr

git

git-core

gtk-3-examples

gtk-doc-tools

icontool

libgtk-3-dev

nodejs

npm

optipng

ruby

rubygems

x11-apps

Third-Party category applications list

Dropbox

FontForge

Google Chrome

Inkscape

Minecraft

Oracle Java

Peek

Ruby Version Manager (RVM)

Slack

Spotify

Steam

Sublime Text 3

GNOME software category applications list

bijiben

gedit

gnome-builder

gnome-calculator

gnome-calendar

gnome-clocks

gnome-disk-utility

gnome-documents

gnome-logs

gnome-maps

gnome-music

gnome-photos

gnome-screenshot

gnome-software

gnome-system-monitor

gnome-terminal

gnome-weather

Cleanup the system category applications list

aisleriot

checkbox-converged

gnome-mahjongg

gnome-mines

gnome-sudoku

hplip

landscape-client-ui-install

overlay-scrollbar

overlay-scrollbar-gtk2

overlay-scrollbar-gtk3

remmina

rhythmbox

shotwell

thunderbird

ubuntu-system-settings

unity-scope-calculator

unity-scope-chromiumbookmarks

unity-scope-colourlovers

unity-scope-devhelp

unity-scope-firefoxbookmarks

unity-scope-gdrive

unity-scope-manpages

unity-scope-openclipart

unity-scope-texdoc

unity-scope-tomboy

unity-scope-video-remote

unity-scope-virtualbox

unity-scope-yelp

unity-scope-zotero

unity8*

usb-creator-gtk

webbrowser-app

xdiagnose

How to Install

Simply clone the repository from developer github page and run the post-install-script.sh file from the directory, which will open the small GUI where we can easily navigate to all the category. Make sure you have to run the script from privilege user.

Post Installation Script for Ubuntu

$ git clone https://github.com/snwh/ubuntu-post-install.git && cd ubuntu-post-install $ sudo ./ubuntu-post-install.sh

Post Installation Script for Fedora

$ git clone https://github.com/snwh/fedora-post-install.git && cd fedora-post-install $ sudo ./fedora-post-install.sh

Post Installation Script for Solus

$ git clone https://github.com/snwh/solus-post-install.git && cd solus-post-install $ sudo ./solus-post-install.sh

How to Use

After launch the GUI, use Up & Down arrows to select the category, once you select the category press Tab button to navigate to corresponding category applications lists, finally choose Yes to proceed the installation. It will ask you to enter the password to initiate the installation.

