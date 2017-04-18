A Set of Post Installation Shell Scripts for Ubuntu, Fedora & Solus
Most of the peoples afraid to reinstall the system when the fall in critical situation due to post installation tweaks. We have wrote many articles about post installation to major distributions but those are not automated one, and we have to spend hell lots of time to setup. It required at-least minimum 2-3 hours and more.
I know about this script but i forget to write since i stick with some important assignment. Accidentally i have remember it after long time, i want to show you about this and usage.
We might already know about the developer, he is one of my favorite. He already gave few fabulous projects to Linux like Moke icon theme, Paper icon theme & Paper GTK theme. I saw few distributions officially shipped with Moka icon theme by default, the one recently shipped with Moke icon theme is Solus and many more (Linux lite, etc).
I have seen many of the users is preferring Moka icon theme for their desktop as its looking simple, elegant and adopting with all the major desktops natively.
He have developed the Post Installation Scripts for Ubuntu, Fedora & Solus which will work in command line natively and doesn’t provide any GUI. It’s offer handy ncurses based interface for application installation.
We have covered few GUI based tweak utilities in past. If you are looking for alternative, i would advise you to navigate the following links for further tweaks.
This project is coded and organized in a well structure where users can easily delete or exclude parts that they don’t want to use.
- data : Folder contains files which are lists of packages read by various functions. you can update these to suit your preferences.
- functions : Folder contains bash files which are the main functions of this scriptset. They should require little modification.
- third-party : This sub-directory contains further bash files that are functions for the installation of third-party applications.
Post installation script has nine major category and each category has the own set of applications. Developer has segregated the application in the proper category, refer below for category lists.
- Update : Perform system update
- Favs : Install preferred applications
- Utilities : Install preferred system utilities
- Development : Install preferred development tools
- codecs : Install Ubuntu Restricted Extras
- Thirdparty : Install third-party applications
- Gnome : Install latest GNOME software
- Configure : Configure system
- Set preferred application-specific & desktop settings
- Show all startup applications
- Disable system crash dialogs
- Cleanup : Cleanup the system
- Clean package cache
- Remove leftover configuration files
- Remove orphaned packages
- Remove unused pre-installed packages
- Remove old kernel(s)
Check the application lists from each category. Almost 90+ applications are included in the script under varies category.
Favorite category applications list
- gimp
- gifsicle
- gnome-software
- gnome-tweak-tool
- gpick
- polari
- nautilus
- sparkleshare
- transmission
system utilities category applications list
- dconf-tools
- gnome-disk-utility
- inxi
- openssh-server
- p7zip-full
- powertop
- ppa-purge
- rsync
- samba
- ssh
- symlinks
- tlp
development tools category applications list
- autotools-dev
- bzr
- git
- git-core
- gtk-3-examples
- gtk-doc-tools
- icontool
- libgtk-3-dev
- nodejs
- npm
- optipng
- ruby
- rubygems
- x11-apps
Third-Party category applications list
- Dropbox
- FontForge
- Google Chrome
- Inkscape
- Minecraft
- Oracle Java
- Peek
- Ruby Version Manager (RVM)
- Slack
- Spotify
- Steam
- Sublime Text 3
GNOME software category applications list
- bijiben
- gedit
- gnome-builder
- gnome-calculator
- gnome-calendar
- gnome-clocks
- gnome-disk-utility
- gnome-documents
- gnome-logs
- gnome-maps
- gnome-music
- gnome-photos
- gnome-screenshot
- gnome-software
- gnome-system-monitor
- gnome-terminal
- gnome-weather
Cleanup the system category applications list
- aisleriot
- checkbox-converged
- gnome-mahjongg
- gnome-mines
- gnome-sudoku
- hplip
- landscape-client-ui-install
- overlay-scrollbar
- overlay-scrollbar-gtk2
- overlay-scrollbar-gtk3
- remmina
- rhythmbox
- shotwell
- thunderbird
- ubuntu-system-settings
- unity-scope-calculator
- unity-scope-chromiumbookmarks
- unity-scope-colourlovers
- unity-scope-devhelp
- unity-scope-firefoxbookmarks
- unity-scope-gdrive
- unity-scope-manpages
- unity-scope-openclipart
- unity-scope-texdoc
- unity-scope-tomboy
- unity-scope-video-remote
- unity-scope-virtualbox
- unity-scope-yelp
- unity-scope-zotero
- unity8*
- usb-creator-gtk
- webbrowser-app
- xdiagnose
How to Install
Simply clone the repository from developer github page and run the
post-install-script.sh file from the directory, which will open the small GUI where we can easily navigate to all the category. Make sure you have to run the script from privilege user.
Post Installation Script for Ubuntu
$ git clone https://github.com/snwh/ubuntu-post-install.git && cd ubuntu-post-install $ sudo ./ubuntu-post-install.sh
Post Installation Script for Fedora
$ git clone https://github.com/snwh/fedora-post-install.git && cd fedora-post-install $ sudo ./fedora-post-install.sh
Post Installation Script for Solus
$ git clone https://github.com/snwh/solus-post-install.git && cd solus-post-install $ sudo ./solus-post-install.sh
How to Use
After launch the GUI, use
Up & Down arrows to select the category, once you select the category press
Tab button to navigate to corresponding category applications lists, finally choose
Yes to proceed the installation. It will ask you to enter the password to initiate the installation.
After done your tweaks, hit
Quit then choose
Yes to exit the script.