3 Easy Ways To Get A Summary Of Disk Usage (Directory & Folders Size) In Linux

I got a mail from one of our reader two days back and he asked me, how to get the summarized size of the folder in Linux.

I know this can be achieved by Disk Usage (DU) command, even i didn’t figure out in my first attempt. So, i have used possible option combination by digging du command man page and finally got three best results.

Whenever Linux administrators saw such kind of question, instantly they might think two famous disk usage commands like DU (Disk Usage) and DF (Disk Filesystem).

By default du command shows size of current directory files and it wont shows directory and it’s sub-directory size.

Dig an article to quickly summarize size of the each directory and their sub-directory.

Method-1 : Disk Usage (DU) Command

As i told in the beginning of article, we are going to use Disk Usage (DU) command with two more options. So, use the following disk usage command combination to get the summarized sizes of the folders and their sub folders.

To use following command, make sure you should be in corresponding directory where you want to summarize directory size and fire the below command.

# du -hsc ./* 4.0K ./click.ubuntu.com 2.4G ./dump.tar.gz 70M ./emerald-icon-theme 27M ./Flat-Remix 916K ./ktube-media-downloader 380K ./ktube-media-downloader_1.0_amd64.deb 12M ./lnav 2.3M ./lnav_0.8.1_amd64.deb 204K ./ps_mem.py 50M ./Rambox-0.4.5-x64.AppImage 8.0K ./skypeforlinux 44K ./speedtest.py 21M ./sublime_text 145M ./teamviewer 12K ./uber-cli.txt 171M ./vivaldi 46M ./vivaldi-stable_1.7.735.46-1_amd64.deb 157M ./wire-desktop 3.1G total

The above command combination will print files size and each directory actual size (Including their sub-directory) and also total size.

Details :

du : Disk Usage

h : Print sizes in human readable format

s : Display only a total for each argument

c : Produce a grand total

Alternatively use the following command to view summarized size of the folders, this will allow users to mention destination directory instead of navigating to location.

$ du -hsc /opt/* 4.0K /opt/click.ubuntu.com 2.4G /opt/dump.tar.gz 70M /opt/emerald-icon-theme 27M /opt/Flat-Remix 49M /opt/ktube-media-downloader 380K /opt/ktube-media-downloader_1.0_amd64.deb 12M /opt/lnav 2.3M /opt/lnav_0.8.1_amd64.deb 204K /opt/ps_mem.py 50M /opt/Rambox-0.4.5-x64.AppImage 8.0K /opt/skypeforlinux 44K /opt/speedtest.py 21M /opt/sublime_text 145M /opt/teamviewer 12K /opt/uber-cli.txt 171M /opt/vivaldi 46M /opt/vivaldi-stable_1.7.735.46-1_amd64.deb 157M /opt/wire-desktop 3.1G total

Use one more combination to get a summary of disk usage (Directory & Folders Size) in Linux.

$ du -ah --max-depth=1 2.3M ./lnav_0.8.1_amd64.deb 204K ./ps_mem.py 12M ./lnav 27M ./Flat-Remix 44K ./speedtest.py 8.0K ./skypeforlinux 2.4G ./dump.tar.gz 157M ./wire-desktop 21M ./sublime_text 50M ./Rambox-0.4.5-x64.AppImage 145M ./teamviewer 70M ./emerald-icon-theme 49M ./ktube-media-downloader 380K ./ktube-media-downloader_1.0_amd64.deb 4.0K ./click.ubuntu.com 12K ./uber-cli.txt 171M ./vivaldi 46M ./vivaldi-stable_1.7.735.46-1_amd64.deb 3.1G .

To View only grand total size, use the following commands.

$ du -h --max-depth=0 3.1G .

Alternative.

$ du -sh /opt 3.1G /opt

Method-2 : ncdu (NCurses Disk Usage) Command

ncdu (NCurses Disk Usage) is a curses-based version of the well-known ‘du’, and provides a fast way to see what directories are using your disk space.

$ ncdu ncdu 1.11 ~ Use the arrow keys to navigate, press ? for help --- /opt ----------------------------------------------------------------------- 2.4 GiB [##########] dump.tar.gz 170.2 MiB [ ] /vivaldi 156.5 MiB [ ] /wire-desktop 144.3 MiB [ ] /teamviewer 69.5 MiB [ ] /emerald-icon-theme 49.3 MiB [ ] Rambox-0.4.5-x64.AppImage 48.5 MiB [ ] /ktube-media-downloader 45.4 MiB [ ] vivaldi-stable_1.7.735.46-1_amd64.deb 26.1 MiB [ ] /Flat-Remix 20.4 MiB [ ] /sublime_text 11.8 MiB [ ] /lnav 2.2 MiB [ ] lnav_0.8.1_amd64.deb 380.0 KiB [ ] ktube-media-downloader_1.0_amd64.deb 204.0 KiB [ ] ps_mem.py 44.0 KiB [ ] speedtest.py 12.0 KiB [ ] uber-cli.txt 8.0 KiB [ ] /skypeforlinux e 4.0 KiB [ ] /click.ubuntu.com Total disk usage: 3.1 GiB Apparent size: 3.1 GiB Items: 23145

ncdu command will scan the current directory and show you files and folder size recursively.

Method-3 : tree Command

Tree is a recursive directory listing program that produces a depth indented listing of files and directories in a tree-like format.

$ tree --du -h /opt/ktube-media-downloader /opt/ktube-media-downloader ├── [830K] ktube-media-downloader ├── [ 246] ktube-media-downloader.desktop ├── [2.2M] lnav_0.8.1_amd64.deb └── [ 45M] WgetInterface ├── [ 71K] libwgetinterface.a └── [ 45M] vivaldi-stable_1.7.735.46-1_amd64.deb 49M used in 1 directory, 5 files

The above two commands shows directory summary size but tree command will tell you an each file size inside the directory and their sub-director, also print summarized size of the directory.